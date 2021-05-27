You are here

  • Home
  • Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts

Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts

Short Url

https://arab.news/2q8bk

Updated 13 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts

Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts
  • State Department official tells ‘Ray Hanania Radio Show’ that Washington is determined to address ‘root causes’ of conflict in an effort to move forward
  • Academic says the status quo for the Palestinians is not tolerable, and questions whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken ‘fully grasps that reality’
Updated 13 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden wants to help build trust between the Israelis and Palestinians as a first step towards an enduring peace that might end the 73-year-old conflict, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

This is Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s priority during his first official visit to the Middle East this week, according to Chris Hodges, the deputy assistant secretary for assistance coordination and press and public diplomacy at the State Department’s Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs.

He said that Blinken intends to meet with leaders on both sides of the conflict, and other Arab leaders in the region, to “create an environment” in which peace is achievable.

The secretary of state arrived in Jerusalem on Monday and announced a series of steps designed to restore trust, including an aid package worth more than $360 million and the reopening of the US consular offices in East Jerusalem that were the primary point of contact with Washington for the Palestinians until it was closed in 2018 by the Trump administration.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” Hodges said there is an acceptance on both sides of the conflict that action is needed to create an environment in which trust can be built and peace efforts enhanced.

“It is a difficult environment right now in which to build trust,” he said. “That is something that doesn’t happen overnight.

“But the first step in building that trust, that understanding and that dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians is avoiding any action on either side that would be destabilizing or provocative. And that (includes) settlement expansion, evictions, incitement of violence. That (includes) the payment of money to the families of prisoners who are in jail for attacking, and in many cases killing, innocent civilians.

“Those things, on both sides, are issues that need to be addressed — and we need to and want to and are working with both sides to try to address those (issues) and build that trust and rapport that can help bring those two sides together.”

The $360 million US aid package includes $38 million in new funding to support humanitarian efforts in the West Bank and Gaza, nearly $33 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in support of its operations in the territories, and an additional $5.5 million for humanitarian partners. 

“This critical assistance will support humanitarian organizations to provide emergency shelter, food, relief items and health care, as well as mental health and psycho-social support for those who have experienced trauma,” Blinken said when he announced the details.

“The secretary has said on a couple of occasions … that Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in security, enjoy prosperity, and freedom and stability,” Hodges said. “A big part of what we are trying to do is to emphasize that, not just on the Israeli side but the Palestinian side, too.”

He added that the Biden administration is determined to address the “root causes” of the conflict in an effort to move forward.

“The first (step) is to meet with leaders on the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and meet with regional leaders in Cairo and Amman, to make sure the ceasefire that was brokered some days ago continues to hold,” Hodges said. “I think that beyond that it is trying to address the root causes of this conflict, the things that cause this conflict and the exchange of hostilities to spark up in the first place.

“And I think as part of that effort, what the Secretary wants to do is to reaffirm our commitment to addressing those causes and trying to create an environment that is conducive for a more sustainable peace to take hold. And, not least, to signal our re-engagement and our connection to the Palestinian people.”

He added: “It’s not just about to getting the ceasefire to hold, although that is important. It is about addressing some of these underlying issues and it is about working slowly and deliberately because these are tough issues. (It is) about working toward an environment where Palestinians can really access that equal right to security and stability and prosperity.

“As of (today) we are not there but we want to try to get there — and there is a lot of work to do on that front. But as someone who was on the ground for five years working on these issues, I can tell you there is a cadre of dedicated folks out there, and here (in the US), who understand (the situation) and engage with Palestinians every day and who are committed to trying to get this done.”

Despite the restoration of aid and other services to the Palestinians, many remain skeptical about whether the Biden administration can make any progress in the peace process. They question whether the president can succeed where his predecessors failed, and many feel he is more critical of the Palestinians and must be tougher in denouncing the actions of the Israeli authorities.

“The fact is the status quo for the Palestinians is not a tolerable status quo, so restoring the calm of the status quo is a problem there and I wonder to what extent the secretary of state fully grasps that reality,” said Brad Roth, a professor of political science and law at Wayne State University in Detroit.

“The peace process has been fetishized so that it becomes sort of an end in itself. And, in some sense, for the State Department I think maybe it is an end in itself, because what they want is calm and what they want is to avoid distraction and they want to be able to focus their attention safely on other things. And that is a luxury that Palestinians don’t have.”

Despite some concerns, however, Roth said he welcomes the recent developments.

“It’s encouraging that there is discussion about what security means for Palestinians as well as what it means for Israelis,” he said.

“On the other hand, biting down on these distractions, like payments to (families of) people who are jailed by Israel, is kind of a sign of the willingness of the administration to allow itself to be derailed from any serious critique of the foundational problems that exist.”

* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live every Wednesday morning on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. The show is also live streamed on the Arab News Facebook Page at Facebook.com/ArabNews. Visit ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow for more information and to listen to current and previous shows.

Topics: Israeli-Palestinian conflict Antony Blinken Chris Hodges Brad Roth

Related

Clockwise from top left: Raji Sourani; Prof. Christine Chinkin; Prof. Richard Falk; and Prof. John Dugard. (Screenshot/Cambridge Centre for Palestine Studies)
Middle-East
Question of ‘genocide’ by Israel against Palestinians must be asked, says legal panel

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar
Updated 27 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar
  • Sheikh Tamim said he hoped to enhance discussions on bilateral relations
  • He added that he looked forward to discussing international developments and coordinating positions on them to serve the aspirations of both countries
Updated 27 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been invited to visit Qatar by its Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The message was delivered on Tuesday during a meeting of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, with El-Sisi in Cairo.
In an official statement, Sheikh Tamim said he hoped to enhance discussions on bilateral relations. He added that he looked forward to discussing international developments and coordinating positions on them to serve the aspirations of both countries.
The Qatari minister expressed his appreciation of the strategic and pivotal role Egypt plays under El-Sisi’s leadership in protecting Arab national security and defending Arab causes. He also expressed his thanks for Egypt’s tireless efforts to establish security and stability at the regional level.
El-Sisi and the Qatari minister agreed on “intensifying joint consultation and coordination” to boost bilateral ties between the two nations, the statement added.
Qatar’s chief diplomat also discussed with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry “the positive development” in ties between the two countries.
El-Sisi asked the diplomat to convey his greetings to the emir, welcoming the recent positive developments in Egyptian-Qatari relations.
El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s keenness to achieve cooperation and support for Arab solidarity as a solid strategic approach to its policy based on mutual respect, common interest and sincere intentions.
Both parties agreed to intensify consultation and joint coordination between Egypt and Qatar, including the exchange of visits by senior officials.
The meeting stressed the importance of taking advantage of the economic and investment opportunities available in the two countries.
The meeting was also attended by the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and the head of Qatar’s state security apparatus, Abdullah Al-Khalifi.

Topics: Egypt Qatar Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Related

Special Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’
Middle-East
Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’
Qatar starts phased easing of coronavirus restrictions
Middle-East
Qatar starts phased easing of coronavirus restrictions

Security Council denounces Syrian election as a ‘charade’ and ‘grotesque joke’

Security Council denounces Syrian election as a ‘charade’ and ‘grotesque joke’
Updated 27 May 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Security Council denounces Syrian election as a ‘charade’ and ‘grotesque joke’

Security Council denounces Syrian election as a ‘charade’ and ‘grotesque joke’
  • Geir Pedersen, the UN’s envoy to Syria, reiterates that the presidential poll fails to meet the requirements of Security Council resolutions
  • Council members call on the Assad regime to commit to a political process under UN auspices as the only path to lasting peace
Updated 27 May 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Wednesday’s presidential election in Syria was a “charade” and a “grotesque joke,” according to the UK’s representative on the UN Security Council. Other members described the poll as “null and void” and “an insult to democracy.”

The comments came as Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, briefed the council on the latest developments in the country.

He reiterated that the election failed to meet the requirements of UN Resolution 2254, which calls for free and fair, UN-supervised elections conducted in accordance with a new constitution “to the highest international standards of transparency and accountability,” and in which all Syrians, including refugees in other countries, can vote.

“The UN is not involved in (Wednesday’s) election and has no mandate to be,” Pedersen said. “The UN continues to stress the importance of a negotiated political solution in Syria to implement resolution 2254. This remains the only sustainable path to ending the conflict and the suffering of the Syrian people.”

In his update on the political and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country, the envoy said Syrians continue to endure great suffering “and the same pattern of events and dynamics month on month — a pattern which I fear is slowly inching Syrians toward an even deeper abyss.”

But he added that the solution is “unchanging” too.

“What is required is a Syrian-led and owned political solution, facilitated by the United Nations and backed by constructive international diplomacy,” he said.

He reminded the 15-member council of the work that needs to be done to achieve a lasting nationwide ceasefire, to combat terrorism through a cooperative approach that upholds international law, and to intensify efforts to release detainees and abductees.

The dire humanitarian situation is another urgent issue, said Pedersen, exacerbated by severe water shortages and historically high food prices. He once again stressed the importance of the restoration of “full, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access to all parts of Syria.”

His comments were echoed by the UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, who warned that “the cross-border operation — which is a lifeline for more than 3 million people — cannot be substituted. We look to this council to ensure that that lifeline is not severed.”

Pedersen appealed for council members to reach a consensus about cross-border mechanisms and reauthorize the Bab al Salam and Yaroubiyah crossings for a further 12 months so that life-saving aid, which “remains essential to save lives,” can reach the millions of people who need it. The current resolution that applies to the crossings is due to expire in July.

Efforts continue to convene a sixth session of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva “as soon as clear understanding is in place,” Pedersen said.

He added that this needs to be “carefully prepared,” and must “restore and build some trust and confidence” and “produce results and continued progress on the committee’s mandate to prepare and draft for popular approval a constitutional reform.”

He added that constructive and comprehensive international diplomacy on Syria is essential “so that all of the key stakeholders with the influence and authority to promote progress toward peace in Syria can be at the same table.”

He concluded by warning that “the broad contours of a political solution to the conflict are well understood by key stakeholders, yet none is willing to take the first step. If we continue like this, if key players are more invested in conflict management than conflict resolution, I fear that Syria will become another protracted conflict, lasting generations.”

While Russia’s representative on the Security Council condemned the criticism of Wednesday’s presidential poll, describing it as “disregard for Syrian voters,” the other members were united in rejecting the election.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN, called on the Syrian regime to “end its intransigence, which is frustrating the work of the constitutional committee, and engage in meaningful negotiations.”

French envoy Nicolas de Riviere said: “This election is null and void and did not contribute to restoring any political legitimacy to the Assad regime. It is high time for the Syrian regime to commit itself to a political process under UN auspices.”

Jonathan Allen, the UK’s deputy ambassador to the UN, denounced the election as a “charade” and “an exercise” designed to sustain “Assad’s dictatorship, and does not even come close to meeting the requirements of Security Council Resolution 2254.”

In a comment clearly directed at Russia, he said: “Only countries which take a similar approach to their own people — depriving them of the opportunity to choose their leaders, denying them the right to participate freely in politics or even to speak their mind — will consider these to be ‘elections.’ And judging by the company the Syrian regime keeps here in the United Nations, those countries are already in the bag.

“For the rest of the UN’s membership, (the election) is a grotesque joke perpetrated by a man who has far worse crimes to answer for, having gassed, tortured and starved a people who still will not accept him as a legitimate leader.”

Richard Mills, the US deputy representative to the UN, denounced the election as “an insult to democracy and the people of Syria” and once again called on Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia to adhere to the current ceasefire.

Expressing concern about the humanitarian crisis in the country, Mills warned that “if we do not reopen all border crossings people will die, it’s that simple.”

Topics: Bashar Assad Syria

Related

Nordic countries must repatriate nationals in Syria: Rights group
Middle-East
Nordic countries must repatriate nationals in Syria: Rights group
Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate video
Middle-East
Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate

Iran’s hard bargaining tactics raise the stakes at Vienna nuclear negotiations

Iran’s hard bargaining tactics raise the stakes at Vienna nuclear negotiations
Updated 27 May 2021
Oubai Shahbandar

Iran’s hard bargaining tactics raise the stakes at Vienna nuclear negotiations

Iran’s hard bargaining tactics raise the stakes at Vienna nuclear negotiations
  • Escalation of nuclear activity and other moves seen as part of strategy to get US sanctions removed
  • Experts warn that a return to 2015 deal could give Iran a pathway toward developing atomic weapons
Updated 27 May 2021
Oubai Shahbandar

WASHINGTON, DC: The ongoing parley in Vienna between Iran and five signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord has begun to look like the proverbial game of chicken. The hawk — Tehran — has no compelling reason to yield to demands that it abide by the limits set by the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It is playing for time while the dove wants to avoid the humiliation of looking like a chicken for as long as possible.

But Tehran also runs the risk of overplaying its hand and ending up with nothing to show for its single-minded pursuit of getting the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration removed, analysts say.

Thus, it may make sense for Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to voice his opposition to further renewal of the deal allowing inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites, but there is no proof so far that such bargaining tactics are working.

That said, Tehran must be pleased to hear the warning just sounded by Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that Iran’s uranium enrichment program is “very concerning” as the radioactive metal used to power nuclear reactors is being processed to purity levels that “only countries making bombs are reaching.”

“Iran often plays hardball in negotiations, and I suspect that it’s testing the limits to see what it can get away with,” Matt Kroenig, a professor in the Department of Government and the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, told Arab News.

“In the end, however, I suspect we’ll see a return to the nuclear deal with the terms as formulated in 2015. Iran needs the sanctions relief, and the Biden administration wants (what it will portray back home as) an early diplomatic victory.”

But some experts fear that a return to the JCPOA — from which the US unilaterally pulled out in May 2019 — could end up offering Iran an eventual pathway toward developing nuclear weapons. Additionally, they say, if Iran is allowed to continue to violate IAEA safeguards, a dangerous precedent would be set.

“Tehran could be overplaying its hand regarding an issue that Washington and its European allies view as separate from the JCPOA — the IAEA’s ongoing safeguards investigation,” Andrea Stricker, a research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told Arab News.

“Iran has extorted the IAEA in three key ways since February. First, Tehran forced the agency into a terrible position of negotiating a bridge monitoring agreement, something it should never do with any state.

Iran’s hardline stance on IAEA inspections have been accompanied by continuous collaboration with regional militant groups, say experts. (AFP)

“As members of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, states sign up to an IAEA comprehensive safeguards agreement and can add an additional protocol, but they don’t get to pick and choose which elements of those agreements they’ll comply with. By letting Iran do this, the IAEA set a very dangerous precedent for other proliferant states.”

One of the JCPOA’s more controversial conditions was to halt any further public revelations and inspections of Iran’s military research and tests related to nuclear weapons. Six years later, there is a sense that the revelations by a 2018 Israeli spy agency raid — which yielded tons of classified Iranian documents detailing various past covert nuclear weapons work — should prompt a comprehensive IAEA investigation into the military dimensions of Tehran’s nuclear program.

“There’s a fundamental incompatibility with how the JCPOA was used from 2015 to 2018 to shelve the IAEA’s investigation, and the fact that new information about Iran’s nuclear weapons activities has since come to light,” Stricker said.

“This underscores that the IAEA can’t perfunctorily close an open safeguards investigation. It must first methodically determine whether Iran’s nuclear program has military dimensions and seek to ensure any such activities have ended.

“From 2002 until 2015, the IAEA investigated the possible military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear program. However, the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 pushed the IAEA into another devastating compromise: Closing its investigation and issuing an incomplete, final report.”
 

One of the JCPOA’s more controversial conditions was to halt any further public revelations and inspections of Iran’s military research and tests related to nuclear weapons. (AFP)

Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and senior editor at Iran International, says Tehran has yet to be held accountable by the P4+1 — the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany — for its uranium-enrichment escalation and stockpiling because of their determination to preserve the JCPOA, so it may have calculated that resistance will produce even more concessions.

“It’s worth noting that the international community merely issued strongly worded demarches while continuing to negotiate following Iran’s announcement that it was enriching uranium up to 60 percent in April,” he told Arab News.

“However, if Iran adopts such a stance on the IAEA monitoring agreement, it risks further isolating itself.”

While the general consensus of analysts is that Tehran’s hard line is aimed at extracting concessions from the US and the remaining JCPOA signatories while sacrificing little in return, an unfolding power struggle in the run-up to Iran’s presidential elections in June may also be a contributing factor.

“Granted, it’s the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who makes the final decision on such matters, but the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) does have a role to play. And the SNSC’s internal dynamics have changed since the original nuclear deal was signed in 2015,” Brodsky said.

“President Hassan Rouhani faces competition from Ghalibaf and Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi, both of whom joined the SNSC after the JCPOA came into being. What has further complicated matters is Raisi’s decision to run for president. This is in part why we see the mixed messages from Tehran over the IAEA monitoring agreement.”

Advocacy groups opposed to the 2015 nuclear accord have also warned that a new deal would be incomplete if it does not address Iran’s links with a number of designated terror groups and its hosting of Al-Qaeda leaders.
 

Some experts fear that a return to the JCPOA could end up offering Iran an eventual pathway toward developing nuclear weapons. (AFP)

Bryan E. Leib, executive director of Iranian Americans for Liberty, is blunt in his assessment of the Vienna negotiations. “The Biden administration is playing a dangerous game with the world’s most notorious state sponsor of terrorism that ultimately puts American allies and American troops in the region in harm’s way against the regime’s aggression,” he said.

Leib’s concerns are shared by many former Trump administration officials who enforced the “maximum pressure” campaign that revived and expanded sanctions on Iran’s nuclear research and development network, and on terror-linked individuals and organizations. Their worry is that Washington’s negotiation strategy would not only leave the US less secure but endanger the Middle East as well.

They argue that Iran’s hardline stance on IAEA inspections, its push for sanctions relief and its ramping up of its nuclear activity have been accompanied by continuous collaboration with regional militant groups.

“Because of its (the Biden administration’s) eagerness to throw away the hard-won leverage and make unprecedented concessions to the Iranian regime, I do think Iran feels it holds all the cards when it comes to the nuclear negotiations,” Simone Ledeen, a former Trump Pentagon official, told Arab News.

“In fact, in early May an unnamed senior administration official told reporters that ‘success or failure now depends on Iran.’ It’s the most stark and troubling indication that the US administration remains untroubled by the many signals that Iran will make no concessions.”

 

Ledeen’s opinion is seconded by Len Khodorkovsky, a former senior State Department official, who said: “The Biden administration’s astonishing generosity in surrendering its leverage in Vienna has undoubtedly motivated the Iranian regime to push the envelope. The big concern is that the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is willing to sacrifice everything at the altar of a deal, even a bad deal that harms US national security and that of our regional allies.”

In the final analysis, Tehran is still no closer to achieving its goal of getting President Joe Biden to find a way back into the JCPOA than when he officially entered the White House in January. Indeed, at its current stated pace of uranium enrichment, Iran could very well end up with the wherewithal for exploding a nuclear device, but not the sanctions relief it desperately craves.

On the other hand, as IAEA chief Grossi diplomatically pointed out in the interview he gave to Financial Times, “with a program with the degree of ambition, sophistication that Iran has, you need a very robust, very strong verification system … otherwise it becomes very fragile.”

Preventing Iran from gaining the capability to build nuclear weapons will require, at a minimum, stringent measures backed by strict monitoring of all of Iran’s underground facilities, including the ones it has presumably not disclosed.

Twitter: @OS26

 

Topics: iran nucelar deal Editor’s Choice

Related

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks during a press conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on May 24, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Iran’s nuclear enrichment program at ‘bomb-making levels’: IAEA chief
Iran's Rouhani urges greater 'competition' in presidential poll
Middle-East
Iran's Rouhani urges greater 'competition' in presidential poll

Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel

Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel

Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel
  • Aide cited as saying State Department already finalized sale
  • Vermont senator: ‘Provision of US military aid must not enable human rights abuses’
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Sen. Bernie Sanders has reportedly canceled an attempt to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel authorized by the US government.

The Wall Street Journal report cited a Sanders aide who said the State Department had already finalized the sale and it was unclear whether legislation could prevent it.

Sanders, who staged high-profile presidential bids in 2016 and 2020, is a frequent critic of the Israeli government, alongside other popular Democrats from the progressive wing of the party.

He previously said “the provision of US military aid must not enable human rights abuses,” before introducing legislation to prevent the sale.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate,” he said last week.

“I believe that the US must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

The Vermont senator’s legislation was designed to target “defense articles, defense services and technical data” provided to the Israeli military by the US.

Earlier this month, the US blocked the UN Security Council from issuing a statement condemning Israeli military airstrikes against the Gaza Strip that left hundreds of people dead and thousands homeless.

When asked to comment on the weapons sale, a State Department spokesperson said it is “legally restricted from commenting on details of individual export licensing cases.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence

Related

Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity
Middle-East
Gaza conflict forged new sense of Palestinian unity
Update Blinken pledges US support to Gaza without aiding Hamas video
Middle-East
Blinken pledges US support to Gaza without aiding Hamas

Latest updates

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'
European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of 'a genuinely democratic vote'
IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m
IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m
Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs
Fresh from collaboration with Net-a-Porter, Saudi fashion guru Norah Al-Eisa reveals career highs
Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to “Olympic virus” strain
Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to “Olympic virus” strain
LPM brings a touch of French class to Riyadh
LPM brings a touch of French class to Riyadh

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.