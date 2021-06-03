You are here

$85 million health projects launched in Taif 

Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah launching the ministry's projects in Taif on Thursday. (SPA)
Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah launching the ministry's projects in Taif on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

$85 million health projects launched in Taif 

$85 million health projects launched in Taif 
Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

TAIF: Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah launched construction and development projects for the health sector in the Taif governorate worth SR318 million ($84.8 million) on Thursday.

The projects include an eye specialist center at King Abdul Aziz Hospital, oncology center and smart pharmacy projects at King Faisal Medical Complex, and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center project.

The foundation stone was laid for the Growth and Behavior Project in the Boulevard Works at King Abdul Aziz Specialist Hospital as part of the projects.

Al-Rabiah said that the ministry is stepping up its plans, projects and national transformation programs to develop health services in accordance with the highest professional standards.

Taif Gov. Saad bin Muqbil Al-Maimouni was present at the launch event.

Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins top awards for innovation

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins top awards for innovation
Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has won two gold awards at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, which recognize innovation in the region’s business sector.
The fund received a gold award for innovation in business information or application websites, for developing the Tamkeen app to apply for and follow up on loans. Its other gold award was for a mobile app for SIDF clients.
Its journey toward digital transformation has contributed to increasing the number of accredited loans, growing its capacity to process and examine loans, and reducing the duration to receive loans from 11 months to five, which matches international criteria.
Winners of the gold, silver and bronze awards are determined based on average marks by 60 global professional figures through six juries.

No adverse effects when receiving anesthesia and taking vaccines, says Saudi health official

No adverse effects when receiving anesthesia and taking vaccines, says Saudi health official
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

No adverse effects when receiving anesthesia and taking vaccines, says Saudi health official

No adverse effects when receiving anesthesia and taking vaccines, says Saudi health official
  • Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly calls on the public to get information from official sources and to not follow rumors
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: There are no adverse effects receiving local or general anesthesia for recently vaccinated patients, including those who received vaccinations for the coronavirus, the Health Ministry’s spokesman said on Thursday.

This came in response to a person’s query regarding the amount of time an individual should wait between taking the vaccine and undergoing general anesthesia, claiming there were doctors who said 14 days must pass.

Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the vaccine is safe and effective and contributes to preventing infection with the virus.

He also called on the public to get information from official sources and to not follow rumors.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the overall toll to 7,408.

There were 1,261 new cases, bringing the total number of people in the country who have contracted the disease to 454,217. A total of 9,925 cases remain active, 1,516 of which are in critical condition.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi Arabia reported 1,261 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 7,408, with 15 more virus-related fatalities.

Makkah is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

Of the newly recorded cases, 402 were in Makkah, 292 in Riyadh, 166 in the Eastern Province and 120 in Madinah.

The ministry said 1,364 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 436,884.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 19,496,450 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 96,230 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Among them are the Taakad centers, which provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, and the Tetamman clinics, which offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 14,561,687 people in the country to date have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kingdom ranked first in the world for the response of the government and entrepreneurs to the pandemic. It advanced in the entrepreneurship status index to seventh place in the world after it was at 17th place, according to a report by the Global Entrepreneurship Program for the year 2020-21.

KSrelief signs deals to boost Yemen food security

KSrelief signs deals to boost Yemen food security
Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

KSrelief signs deals to boost Yemen food security

KSrelief signs deals to boost Yemen food security
  • The projects are part of humanitarian and relief efforts provided by KSrelief in Yemen
Updated 04 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed two agreements aimed at enhancing food security in a number of Yemeni governorates, benefiting more than 244,000 people.

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor of KSrelief for operations and programs, signed the two agreements in Riyadh.

Up to 192,000 food baskets will be distributed to meet demand in the governorates of Aden, Al-Dhale, Hodeidah, Al-Bayda, Socotra, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Jawf, Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Taiz, Marib, Abyan, Lahj and Shabwa.

The projects are part of humanitarian and relief efforts provided by KSrelief around Yemen.

A KSrelief team, in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP), also inspected a project to improve food security and nutrition for vulnerable families in Yemeni governorates.

The inspection included a distribution point for nutritional assistance for children at the health center in Dar Saad district, Aden governorate.

During the visit, the team was briefed in the presence of the Director of the Health Ministry’s office in Aden, Dr. Ali Abdullah Saleh; head of the Yemeni High Relief Committee Jamal Balfaqih; and Director of WFP’s office in Aden, Mutinta Chimuka.

The $40 million project benefits more than 2.3 million people in 21 Yemeni governorates.

Chimuka praised support provided by KSrelief for the project and its response to food security needs in many Yemeni governorates.

He highlighted the importance of such projects to improving food security.

Saudi expert embalms 5 dolphins found dead on Red Sea shores

Saudi expert embalms 5 dolphins found dead on Red Sea shores
Updated 04 June 2021
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Saudi expert embalms 5 dolphins found dead on Red Sea shores

Saudi expert embalms 5 dolphins found dead on Red Sea shores
  • Muaity, a specialist in dissection at Al-Wajh Secondary School, began embalming animals 16 years ago, initially mainly frogs and rabbits
  • His works had been as showcased at the popular Janadriyah cultural festival and other public events
Updated 04 June 2021
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi embalmer has preserved the carcasses of five dolphins washed up on the Red Sea coast to help with advanced studies into the marine mammals.

The sea creatures were among 40 dolphins recently found dead on the shores of the Tabuk coastal town of Umluj, and local teacher Ahmed Muaity hopes his embalming skills will assist scientists in discovering more about the behaviors of the species and their Red Sea habitat.

Muaity, a specialist in dissection at Al-Wajh Secondary School, began embalming animals 16 years ago, initially mainly frogs and rabbits, and has showcased his art at the popular Janadriyah cultural festival and other public events in Yanbu, Umluj, and Al-Wajh.

HIGHLIGHT

Ahmed Muaity, a specialist in dissection at Al-Wajh Secondary School, began embalming animals 16 years ago, initially mainly frogs and rabbits, and has showcased his art at the popular Janadriyah cultural festival and other public events in Yanbu, Umluj, and Al-Wajh.

Using the chemical preservative formaldehyde, he injects the fluid into his specimens to delay decomposition.

“The practice is considered a broad and important science used for purposes of dissection and studies. It also helps shed light on relationships between the animal world and humans,” he said.

Embalming covers small and large animals such as birds, reptiles, and mammals and the process involves preserving their hair, teeth, and skin.

Ahmed Muaity has also embalmed other animals, including birds, reptiles and mammals. (Supplied0

Muaity pointed out that he was continuously improving and educating himself to find new embalming techniques from around the world.

“Embalming was first performed to preserve vertebrates and was established as a science that focuses on preserving animals’ elements after their death to benefit from them,” he added.

In Saudi Arabia, embalming was still considered an emerging method of studying the wildlife of the Arabian Peninsula, he said, but internationally zoologists often used embalmed animals for identification and descriptive analysis.

“Embalmed animals have been and will always be an essential source for researchers to conduct studies and transmit them to the future generations of zoologists, especially studies and research about extinct or endangered species,” Muaity added.

He described embalming as an “art and a passion performed by scientists” who had managed with patience and dedication to build an invaluable source of reference in museums globally.

Some scientists’ collections of embalmed animals – including those from historic expeditions by famous explorers – date back hundreds of years and have served as a foundation for “extremely important” studies in the field, such as those featured in the British Museum, he said.

KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program

KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program

KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program
  • The authority invited those wishing to take part in the program to register before June 20
  • The program offers a one-year package of training and guidance programs
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission has launched the “100 Saudi Brands” program, which aims to support the business development of 100 Saudi designers and luxury brands, providing Saudi fashion products with international competitive standards.
The authority invited those wishing to take part in the program to register via the website https://saudi100brands.com before June 20.
The program offers a one-year package of training and guidance programs, and includes sessions for groups and individuals, along with virtual and physical training workshops to develop competitive business advantages in the Saudi fashion industry.
Course topics will include brand review and mentoring, training in defining brand concepts, sales performance strategies, public relations and marketing strategies, methods for finding and identifying particular clients, innovations, technology and leadership skills.
The program’s stages include activities presented to the consumer to encourage sales in the local market, the first of which will be held in Riyadh in December, the activation of electronic sales outlets in January, and a campaign targeting wholesales in order to activate international sales in February.
The program will help build 100 Saudi brands that are able to compete regionally and internationally, within the framework of the Fashion Commission to develop the fashion sector in the Kingdom in all its legislative and regulatory aspects, and to support and empower its workers, including creators and investors.

