You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Chaos Walking:’ New Tom Holland-starring film is a hotchpotch of dystopian ideas

‘Chaos Walking:’ New Tom Holland-starring film is a hotchpotch of dystopian ideas

‘Chaos Walking:’ New Tom Holland-starring film is a hotchpotch of dystopian ideas
“Chaos Walking” is directed by Doug Liman. (YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6gnp

Updated 09 June 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Chaos Walking:’ New Tom Holland-starring film is a hotchpotch of dystopian ideas

‘Chaos Walking:’ New Tom Holland-starring film is a hotchpotch of dystopian ideas
Updated 09 June 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: As dystopian dramas go, “Chaos Walking” makes a fair attempt at bringing a strange reality to the silver screen but is let down by heavy-handed story-telling and a weak script.

Viewers are transported to a world populated exclusively by men — perhaps the only novel aspect of the film — as the women have all been killed. It is in this bizarre reality that director Doug Liman sets his adventure in 2257 AD.

Rather than the usual flying cars and slick tech that so often populates futuristic films, we see a return to primitive life with unpaved roads and men riding horseback. What is unique to this place is “noise” — one can hear others’ thoughts. A few have learnt to control this, though not one young man, Todd Hewitt, played by Tom Holland.

Todd has lost both his parents, and he is closest to his pet poodle, Manchee. One morning as they walk through a forest they come across a young girl, Viola (Daisy Ridley). Todd is naturally startled to find a female. He discovers that her spaceship crash-landed and she was lucky to have survived. But the town’s mayor, Prentiss (played with remarkable ease and conviction by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen) wants Viola dead. Already heady at the sight of a pretty girl, Todd does everything in his power to try to stop this from happening.

Trying to categorize this film is not easy. Is it a fairytale about strange men in a stranger setting? Is it science fiction? The on-screen hotchpotch of ideas and themes is mirrored by the script which was originally drafted by Charlie Kaufman and then passed through many hands with a bloated budget of $100 million. Adding to the chaos is the fact that it went through major reshoots by several directors with a young cast that aged over the three years it all took.

Even with a smattering of GI effects, “Chaos Walking” is hardly a compelling watch, and appears like a desperate effort to ape dystopian stories such as “Hunger Games.” Besides Mikkelsen, whose subtle performance is used effectively to camouflage his seething anger, the others disappoint. Holland and Ridley have to grapple with weak writing and do little to flesh out their roles.

Topics: Chaos Walking

First teaser for Syrian war drama ‘Palmyra’ released

First teaser for Syrian war drama ‘Palmyra’ released
The film is slated for release in 2022. Supplied
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

First teaser for Syrian war drama ‘Palmyra’ released

First teaser for Syrian war drama ‘Palmyra’ released
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian director and producer Alexey Uchitel’s production house Rock Films dropped the first teaser of upcoming Syrian war drama “Palmyra” this week. 

Directed by Andrei Kravchuk, the film, which is currently in post-production and slated for a 2022 release, tells the story of a Syrian Explosive Ordnance Disposal team tasked with clearing the ancient city of explosives left behind by Daesh militants, ahead of a concert held by the orchestra of Maestro Valery Gergiev in the historic site of Palmyra.

“Everybody has heard of the shocking destruction in the Syrian city of Palmyra that was one of the most important cultural centers of the ancient world,” said Uchitel to Variety.

 “It was part of (Daesh’s) ongoing campaign against archaeology. Leaving the city, the military group left numerous hidden explosives, and the protagonists of our story are there to clear the site, step by step, risking their lives,” he added.

The film was initially to be shot in Syria, but upon visiting the war-torn country, Uchitel decided to proceed with filming in the Crimea. 

However, according to the director, stills of the landscape in Palmyra will be included in the film.

Topics: Palmyra

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim to star in rom-com alongside Anne Hathaway

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim to star in rom-com alongside Anne Hathaway
Rahim gained international prominence for his critically-acclaimed role in “The Mauritanian.” File/AFP
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim to star in rom-com alongside Anne Hathaway

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim to star in rom-com alongside Anne Hathaway
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim is set to star in “She Came to Me,” a romantic comedy written by screenwriter and director Rebecca Miller.

Rahim, who gained international prominence for his critically-acclaimed role in “The Mauritanian,” will star alongside actresses Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” star Matthew Broderick.

It is not yet known what role Rahim will take on in the forthcoming film, which is set in New York and tells the stories of a string of characters, including “a composer suffering from writer’s block, a couple of gifted teenagers and a woman who seemingly has it all.”

The 39-year-old star received a BAFTA nomination in the Leading Actor category for his portrayal of former Guantánamo Bay detainee Mohamedou Salahi in the thriller-drama “The Mauritanian.” 

The actor was also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category at the 2021 Golden Globes for the same role.

“She Came to Me” will begin shooting in New York in Fall and is being co-produced by Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

The producers said in a joint statement: “After an incredibly difficult period in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to be producing Rebecca’s next film. Rebecca has created a hilarious, timely and uplifting New York story and we are thrilled to have such a uniquely talented cast join us on our journey.”

Topics: Tahar Rahim

Two Arab films to premiere at International Critics’ Week in Cannes 

Two Arab films to premiere at International Critics’ Week in Cannes 
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Two Arab films to premiere at International Critics’ Week in Cannes 

Two Arab films to premiere at International Critics’ Week in Cannes 
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Two Arab films have been selected to premiere at International Critics’ Week, set to take place alongside the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Egyptian director Omar El-Zohairy’s film “Feathers” tells the story of a mother who dedicates her life to her husband and children. 

When a magic trick goes wrong at her four-year-old son’s birthday party, an avalanche of coincidental absurdities befalls the family. The magician turns her husband, the authoritarian father, into a chicken. 

The mother is now forced to come to the fore and take care of the family while trying to bring her husband back. As she tries to survive, she goes through a rough transformation.

When a magic trick goes wrong at her four-year-old son’s birthday party, an avalanche of coincidental absurdities befalls the family. (semainedelacritique.com)

Zohairy’s first short film, “Breathe Out (Zafir),” premiered at the 8th Dubai International Film Festival and won the Muhr Special Jury Prize for Short Films. 

His second short film, “The Aftermath of the Inauguration of the Public Toilet at Kilometre 375,” was the first Egyptian film to be selected for the Cinéfondation competition at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, the film went on to win several awards around the world.

The second film selected to compete at the event, which will run from July 7-15, is Tunisian-French filmmaker Leyla Bouzid’s “Une histoire d’amour et de désir” (“A Tale of Love and Desire”).

The second film selected to compete at the event is Tunisian-French filmmaker Leyla Bouzid’s “Une histoire d’amour et de désir.” (semainedelacritique.com)

The film’s story revolves around Ahmed, an 18-year-old, who is French but of Algerian origin and grew up in the suburbs of Paris. 

At university, he meets Farah, a young joyful Tunisian girl, who has just arrived in Paris. While discovering a collection of sensual and erotic Arab literature he never could have imagined existed, Ahmed falls in love with Farah.

This film is Bouzid's second feature film. In 2015, she premiered her first feature movie “As I Open My Eyes,” which was awarded at the Venice Film Festival before being screening at festivals around the world.  

Topics: International Critics’ Week Cannes

US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues

US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues
The twins follow in the footsteps of their celebrity peers who launched their own beauty companies. Instagram
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues

US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: If Palestinian-US twins Simi and Haze Khadra’s routine display of bold beauty looks on Instagram is any indication, they know a thing or two about makeup. And now, it appears that the DJ duo are taking their know-how to market with the launch of their own cosmetics line, SimiHaze Beauty, set to launch on June 15.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

The identical twins posted a cryptic video onto their joint Instagram account with the caption “Coming soon…” They also tagged @simihazebeauty, which appears to be a brand new Instagram account dedicated to the upcoming cosmetics launch with a bio that reads: “The future of beauty is minimal optimal.”

 

According to the forthcoming beauty brand’s Instagram account, makeup lovers can  expect stick-on makeup designs that can be adhered to the face within seconds for a bold beauty look. “Not your average sticker book,” wrote the brand.

A new website, simihazebeauty.com, also emerged online, which asks users to sign up for “early access.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @simihazebeauty

While the DJ sister act, who grew up between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have yet to officially comment on what’s in store for the new endeavor, their signature electric-hued eyeshadow and geometric eyeliner may offer clues as to what their debut offerings will be.

“Our discovery of beauty didn’t come from a place of ‘Oh, I have to wear makeup to look pretty,’ ” Simi previously told Vogue Magazine. “It was more ‘How can we use color in an interesting, fun, and bold way?’ ”

SimiHaze Beauty marks the sisters’ first foray into the booming cosmetics industry.

The twins follow in the footsteps of their celebrity peers who launched their own beauty companies, such as Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

Topics: SimiHaze

Arab label Zuhair Murad to present physical show at Paris Couture Week

Arab label Zuhair Murad to present physical show at Paris Couture Week
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Arab label Zuhair Murad to present physical show at Paris Couture Week

Arab label Zuhair Murad to present physical show at Paris Couture Week
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After two digital presentations, Paris Couture Week (PCW) is set to return physically with eight shows to take place from July 5-8, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced on Monday. 

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad will present his Autumn/ Winter 2021 collection in person, among seven other renowned labels including Dior, Azzaro Couture, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vaishali S. 

A limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the physical shows to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event will also feature virtual showcases by Arab brands Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Maison Rabih Kayrouz among other international fashion houses like Fendi, Viktor & Rolf and Giambattista Valli.

On July 4, just one day before PCW begins, designer and newly-minted artistic director at Alaia Pieter Mulier will show his first official collection for the Paris-based label. 

It will mark the brand’s first runway show since Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s death in November 2017 at the age of 77, as well as Mulier’s debut at the helm of a brand. It will also be the first time that the house jointly presents its ready-to-wear and couture collections.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

The show will take place exactly four-years after the late designer presented what would be his last show in July 2017.

Topics: Paris couture week Zuhair Murad

Latest updates

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
‘Call My TV’ takes digital communication to a whole new level
Huawei recently launched its new TV, the Huawei Vision S, which is now available for pre-order in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk
Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined
UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.