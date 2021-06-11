Yemen calls on international community to protect civilians 

You are here

Civilians wounded in a Houthi missile strike in Marib on Thursday receive treatment at local hospitals. (AN Photo)
Civilians wounded in a Houthi missile strike in Marib on Thursday receive treatment at local hospitals. (AN Photo)
Updated 11 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • On Thursday, Houthi forces fired a barrage of missiles and explosive-laden drones at Marib, killing eight civilians and wounding 27 others
  • President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said that Houthi missile and drone strikes on the densely populated city of Marib would destroy attempts to establish peace in Yemen
Updated 11 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has accused the Iran-backed Houthis of seeking to undermine peace efforts with recent missile strikes on the city of Marib. Hadi and a number of NGOs have called on the international community to protect Yemeni civilians from militia strikes, which have claimed dozens of lives in the last week. 

Hadi said that Houthi missile and drone strikes on the densely populated city of Marib would destroy attempts to establish peace in Yemen and accused the Houthis of working on behalf of Iran.

“While the international community is working sincerely to find hope and opportunities for peace, the coup militias continue to escalate and claim innocent … lives, ignoring any efforts to spare Yemeni blood and serving Iran’s destructive projects in the region,” Hadi said in a statement carried by Yemen’s official news agency, SABA. 

On Thursday, Houthi forces fired a barrage of missiles and explosive-laden drones at Marib, killing eight civilians and wounding 27 others. 

The missiles and drones reportedly ripped through a mosque filled with worshippers and a prison, and later targeted ambulances.  

On June 6, a missile and a rigged drone hit a gas station in Marib, killing 21 civilians including a five-year-old child, sparking outrage inside and outside Yemen. 

Marib Governor Sultan Al-Arada said the Houthis’ escalating missile and drone strikes on the city prove that the rebels have no serious interest in peace initiatives to end the war in Yemen, SABA reported.

The Yemeni government on Friday renewed its support for the Saudi Initiative and the current UN-brokered peace plan, known as the Joint Declaration, and other initiatives aimed at ending the war, stressing that the government has offered concessions to pave the way for a peace settlement. 

In a statement, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said the Houthis had specified conditions for reopening Sanaa airport under the UN-brokered peace deal and that the militias are seeking to turn the airport into an entry point for military experts and weapons.

The ministry was referring to the Houthis’ demand for unchecked, unlimited flights to Sanaa airport from destinations including Iran, Syria and Lebanon, and vice-versa.

“Yemen’s government has made sufficient concessions to guarantee the safe travel of all citizens, and not to turn this airport into a point for security and military services and the smuggling of (military) experts,” the ministry said. 

On Friday, an Omani delegation left Houthi-held Sanaa having failed to convince the Houthis to accept the UN peace deal. The delegation met with senior rebel officials, including Abdel Malik Al-Houthi.

Meanwhile, American and European officials have once again called on the Houthis to halt their military operations across Yemen and to engage positively with peace efforts. 

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said America would continue pressurizing the Houthis until they cease hostilities and agree to peace plans. 

“The conflict in Yemen must end and bring relief to Yemeni people. It’s time for the Houthis to accept a ceasefire and engage in real negotiations. The United States will maintain pressure on the Houthis, including through sanctions,” Price tweeted.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said after a meeting with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak that the EU stands by the Yemeni government and its people and backs the current peace efforts led by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

“Met with Yemen FM @BinmubarakAhmed. Expressed full EU support to Government and people of Yemen. Stressed EU work with @OSE_Yemen for immediate ceasefire and political talks. Good discussion on the importance of humanitarian access and an inclusive peace process” Fontelles tweeted on Friday.

Topics: Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi Houthi militia Marib

Lebanon pharmacists’ strike causes panic as hospitals hit by medical supply shortage

The ‘White Shirts’ organization, which includes doctors, pharmacists, dentists, nurses and laboratories, holds a sit-in in the interior courtyard of the Ministry of Health on Friday. (Supplied)
The ‘White Shirts’ organization, which includes doctors, pharmacists, dentists, nurses and laboratories, holds a sit-in in the interior courtyard of the Ministry of Health on Friday. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon pharmacists’ strike causes panic as hospitals hit by medical supply shortage

The ‘White Shirts’ organization, which includes doctors, pharmacists, dentists, nurses and laboratories, holds a sit-in in the interior courtyard of the Ministry of Health on Friday. (Supplied)
  • Fights break out at gas stations, healthcare facilities
Updated 11 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Pharmacies in Lebanon shut their doors on Friday to protest severe supply shortages amid the country’s worst economic and financial crisis for decades.

The two-day strike, called over a lack of medicine, gasoline and even infant formula, is the latest sign of Lebanon’s meltdown.

Pharmacists, doctors, dentists, nurses and lab scientists took to the streets on Friday to voice their suffering, with people storming the Health Ministry’s interior courtyard and calling for rationalizing subsidies on medicine and a solution to the crisis in the healthcare sector.

They urged the World Health Organization not to deal with authorities but instead deal with the Lebanese army and the Lebanese Red Cross.

The strike has caused panic in hospitals, which are suffering from medical supply shortages.

Fights have been reported between patients and medical staff, with some incidents filmed and posted on social media.

People have even been seen destroying the exterior of emergency departments, while doctors have clashed with patients who refused to postpone their surgeries due to the shortages.

Dr. Hadi Mrad blasted the “ongoing corruption of the ruling class” that had violated people’s rights and remained “unpunished, supported and protected” by a corrupt system.

“We have never seen something similar,” he told Arab News.

“We cannot help our patients. We prescribe them medicine, but the pharmacies are empty. We ask them to run a blood test, but laboratories are not receiving patients due to the shortages in subsidized supplies. We want to admit them, but hospitals have run out of IVs. We get that there is no fuel or flour. But what did patients do to deserve this? What is currently happening is intentional and the authority is determined to kill its citizens.”

He also dismissed the raids by Health Minister Hamad Hassan to inspect the stocks of medical supply warehouses as nothing but a “media charade.”

“He only designates warehouses owned by simple people, who are not supported by the authority or the politicians, to be inspected. This does not even fall within his responsibilities. Where are the health inspections and legal proceedings? The minister’s work is in vain.”   

When asked whether that was an introduction to lift subsidies on drugs, Mrad replied: “We are in the middle of it. Import companies are refusing to deliver drugs as the central bank has still not paid off invoices that are nine months old. Therefore, drugs will be sold according to the dollar exchange rate on the black market. We are only living on the ruins of subsidized drugs.”

There are scenes of unrest across the country. 

Protests over the economic situation and the lengthy waits at gas stations have returned to Beirut and the roads leading to the Bekaa Valley and Tripoli.

At a gas station in Tarik Jdideh, there was a fight over who had priority on filling their car. Shots were fired in the air.

In Corniche Al-Mazraa, riot police had to intervene to reopen a road that people had closed.

George Brax, a spokesperson for the gas station owners’ syndicate, tried to reassure the public that gasoline and diesel were not about to run out “for now.”

He urged people “not to humiliate themselves” at gas stations as products were available in importers’ tanks and would meet Lebanon’s needs for the next two weeks.

“In the coming days, several ships will arrive in Lebanon,” he added.

On Thursday night, the central bank said a 10 percent increase was recorded in the quantities of gasoline, diesel and household gas imported in 2021, compared with the same period in 2019.

“There are currently 66 million liters of gasoline in importers’ tanks and 109 million liters of diesel in addition to the quantities available at distribution stations, which is enough to meet Lebanon’s needs for the next 10 or 14 days. Authorizations will be issued for banks to open lines of credit to import fuel, provided they do not mess with mandatory recruitments.”

It urged officials to take the “necessary measures as this is not the bank’s responsibility” and criticized “a fuel-importing company that received the approval more than two months ago to import two shipments worth $28 million of fuel and oil, that have still not been unloaded.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Coronavirus Lebanon crisis

Lebanese military forces prepare for possible chaos

Lebanese military forces prepare for possible chaos
Lebanese General Security forces female cadets take part in a military parade for Independence Day celebrations marking 75 years in Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Updated 11 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese military forces prepare for possible chaos

Lebanese military forces prepare for possible chaos
  • Source says army will exercise role assigned to it, with no end in sight to political impasse
  • France organizing conference ‘to mobilize support from international community for army’
Updated 11 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: France is organizing a virtual conference next Thursday “to mobilize support from the international community for the Lebanese army,” following an official visit to France from Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun at the end of May.

Aoun met with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed “providing urgent food and medical aid to the security forces in the hope of maintaining law and order.”

The US and Lebanon also held a conference at the end of May, with Washington renewing its commitment to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) by increasing its its military aid by $15 million, reaching a total of $120 million in the fiscal year 2021.

“We have a permanent military aid program with the US, but we do not need weapons right now. We need in-kind aid for the army,” a military source stressed.

These developments take place as external warnings continue about the possibility of chaos prevailing in Lebanon, as the economic and social situation hits rock bottom.

Foreign observers fear that security forces may not be able to prevent unrest that may prove more violent than the protests of 2019 and 2020.

Political bickering continues, and the caretaker government has refrained from performing any role that its head, Hassan Diab, considers to be in violation of the constitution.

A military source told Arab News the political conflicts “affected the morale of the army and other security forces.” However, the source stressed theys had been successful in dealing with protest movements so far.

The source added: “It is true that the army is suffering and understands what the people are feeling, but its priority is to protect civil peace and stability; harming civil peace is crossing a red line.

“The military institution has no new plan to prevent chaos if it occurs, so it will exercise the role assigned to it.”

Gen. Aoun, meanwhile, has addressed letters to the commanders of neighboring friendly Arab militaries requesting aid for the Lebanese army, specifically food and medical supplies.

“Some have responded, including Iraq, which has allocated $3 million to purchase these materials,” the source added.

The Ministry of Defense and the LAF were also recently forced to deny rumors of desertions. “Those who tried to escape from the army returned because it offers them social guarantees that are not available elsewhere,” the military source noted.

The rate of theft in Lebanon increased by 144 percent during January and February 2021 with items including sewage drain covers, iron road dividers, electricity cables and iron poles, iron doors from cemeteries, and even baby formula being taken.

Security forces have warned of “the seriousness of the situation, and the possibility of the country’s social security crumbling.”

The difficult situation facing the country was encapsulated by a video that went viral on social media earlier this year showing a father who had taken to the streets to protest faced with his son — a soldier deployed to confront protesters. The cameras captured the father embracing his son and crying, while the son was left torn between commitment to his orders and loyalty to his father.

In a speech on March 8, Gen. Aoun spoke out against “the growing feelings of resentment in the ranks of the Lebanese military and security services after the value of their salaries plummeted, much like all Lebanese employees, due to the collapse of the Lebanese pound, while unrest prevails and the crime rate increases.

“Soldiers are hungry like the people,” he added, addressing political officials. “Do you want an army or not? Do you want a strong and steadfast institution or not?”

The Lebanese pound has lost about 90 percent of its value since late 2019, almost reaching 15,000 Lebanese pounds to $1 (on the black market), at a time when food commodity prices are in disarray.

The value of the basic monthly salary of a soldier or policeman has decreased, from about $800 (1,507 Lebanese pounds based on the official exchange rate) to less than $100 at present. Budget cuts have prompted the military to cut meat from its meals in 2020.

The political pressure on the LAF and other security services began after the protests of Oct. 17, 2019, and Gen. Aoun refused at the time to use excessive force against protesters.

 

Topics: Lebanese military

Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian navy vessel Makran is seen off Lark Island, Iran, May 10, 2021. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian navy vessel Makran is seen off Lark Island, Iran, May 10, 2021. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Updated 11 June 2021
AP

Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian navy vessel Makran is seen off Lark Island, Iran, May 10, 2021. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • The trip by the new domestically built destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran was announced on Thursday
  • US media reports cited anonymous American officials as saying the ships were bound for Venezuela
Updated 11 June 2021
AP

DUBAI: An Iranian destroyer and support vessel are now sailing in the Atlantic Ocean in a rare mission far from the Islamic Republic, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday, without offering the vessels’ final destination.
The trip by the new domestically built destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran comes amid U.S. media reports, citing anonymous American officials, saying the ships were bound for Venezuela. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the ships' destination.
The vessels departed last month from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas, said Adm. Habibollah Sayyari, Iran's deputy army chief. He described their mission as the Iranian navy's longest and most challenging voyage yet, without elaborating.
Iranian state TV released a short clip of the destroyer cruising through the Atlantic’s rough seas. The video likely was shot from the Makran, a converted commercial oil tanker with a mobile launch platform for helicopters.
“The Navy is improving its seafaring capacity and proving its long-term durability in unfavorable seas and the Atlantic’s unfavorable weather conditions,” Sayyari said, adding that the warships would not call at any country’s port during the mission.
Images from Maxar Technologies dated April 28 appear to show seven Iranian fast-attack craft typically associated with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on the deck of the Makran. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. suggest it left a port at Bandar Abbas sometime after April 29. It wasn’t immediately clear where the Makran and the destroyer are now.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price would not speculate on what the vessels were carrying, saying only “that if this is an effort to transfer weapons or otherwise to violate its international obligations we would be prepared to respond.”
“We have seen the press reports regarding this movement," Price said. “We’re prepared to leverage our applicable authorities, including sanctions, against any actor that enables Iran’s ongoing provision of weapons to violent partners into proxies."
The website Politico first reported in late May, citing anonymous officials, that the ships' final destination may be Venezuela. Iran maintains close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign targeting fuel-starved Caracas. Venezuela is believed to have paid Iran, under U.S. sanctions of its own, for the shipments.
A top aide to Maduro has denied press reports that the ships will dock there. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive geopolitical issues.
During a news conference May 31, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh declined to say where the Makran was going.
“Iran is always present in international waters and it has this right based on international law and it can be present in international waters,” he said. “No country is able to violate this right, and I warn that no one makes miscalculations. Those who sit in glass houses should be careful.”
The fast-attack craft aboard the Makran are the type that the Guard uses in its tense encounters with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz. It's not immediately clear what Venezuela's plans would be for those ships.
“If the boats are delivered, they may form the core of an asymmetrical warfare force within Venezuela’s armed forces,” the U.S. Naval Institute said in an earlier published analysis. “This could be focused on disrupting shipping as a means of countering superior naval forces. Shipping routes to and from the Panama Canal are near the Venezuelan coast.”
Earlier this month, fires sank Iran's largest warship, the 207-meter (679-foot) Kharg, which was used to resupply other ships in the fleet at sea and conduct training exercises. Officials offered no cause for the blaze, which follows a series of mysterious explosions that began in 2019 targeting commercial ships in Mideast waterways.
The unusual voyage comes ahead of Iran's June 18 presidential election, which will see voters select a successor for the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

Topics: Middle East Iran Atlantic Ocean Venezuela

Tunisian cemetery offers living memorial to ‘unknown migrants’

Tunisian cemetery offers living memorial to ‘unknown migrants’
Updated 11 June 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisian cemetery offers living memorial to ‘unknown migrants’

Tunisian cemetery offers living memorial to ‘unknown migrants’
  • Garden of Africa graveyard in fishing village of Zarzis holds remains of migrants who died trying to reach Europe
  • Artist Rachid Koraichi, 74, decorated the site in tribute to those ‘condemned by the sea after facing the Sahara’
Updated 11 June 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A garden cemetery to honor some of the unknown migrants who died while crossing the Mediterranean in an attempt to reach Europe has been inaugurated in Zarzis, a Tunisian fishing village near the border with Libya.

The Jardin d’Afrique (Garden of Africa) cemetery includes a traditional 17th-century door, hand-painted ceramic naves and a prayer hall for all religions made by Algerian artist Rachid Koraichi.

Foreign envoys to Tunisia and a UNESCO representative attending the inaugural ceremony at the site were told that half of its 200 burial places are already full.

More than 21,000 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean since 2014, according to the UN.

The cemetery and its garden of olive trees will hold the remains of unknown migrants, and aims to be a symbol as well as a place to remember and pray.

Koraichi, 74, said that the migrants buried there were “condemned by the sea” after facing “the Sahara, bandits and terrorists” and sometimes even torture.

“I wanted to help them go to heaven after the hell they went through,” he told Italian news agency ANSA.

A member of Tijaniyya, an influential Sufi order, launched the burial site project after hearing that Zarzis was running out of space to bury the dozens of dead bodies that washed up in the coastal village each summer.

The remains of more than 1,000 migrants have been buried in the town in the past decade.

In 2018, Koraichi bought land for the cemetery, and began work on decorations and facilities.

“I did this to help families mourn their loved ones, knowing that they have a dignified burial place,” he said.

Koraichi said that he viewed the garden as a symbolic place, similar to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, “because we are all responsible for this tragedy.”

The cemetery holds more than 200 white graves, surrounded by five olive trees, which symbolize the five pillars of Islam, and 12 vines representing the Christian apostles.

Gravestone markers have various descriptions, such as “Man, black shirt, Four Seasons Hotel,” or “Woman, black dress, Hachani beach,” which describe the unidentified corpse, where the body was found, and other elements that could help with identification.

An onsite facility where autopsies can be performed is planned in order to help identification.

Currently, autopsies take place in Gabes, 140 km away, which means the authorities have to transport the bodies in difficult conditions.

At the inauguration, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay paid tribute to Koraichi but also to “the shipwrecked people who died at sea in search of a better life” and to the “universal solidarity of associations, fishermen or individuals who save lives.”

Zarzis Mayor Mekki Lourraidh said: “Many of the young people from Zarzis left for Europe by sea. There were deaths, and we see our children among them.”

Topics: Tunisia migrants Jardin d’Afrique (Garden of Africa) cemetery Rachid Koraichi Audrey Azoulay

Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system: report

Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system: report
Updated 11 June 2021
AFP

Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system: report

Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system: report
  • The satellite will allow the Islamic republic to monitor facilities of its adversaries across the Middle East
  • The satellite would be launched in Russia and contain Russian-made hardware
Updated 11 June 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia is set to deliver an advanced satellite system to Iran that will vastly improve its spying capabilities, according to a US media report.

Moscow is preparing to give Iran a Kanopus-V satellite with a high-resolution camera, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

It will allow the Islamic republic to monitor facilities of its adversaries across the Middle East, the paper said, citing current and former US and Middle Eastern officials.

The report comes just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his American counterpart Joe Biden for June 16 talks in Switzerland on the US leader’s first foreign tour.

It could add to a long list of grievances in Washington ahead of the talks, from election interference to hacking operations linked to the Russian government.

The officials said the launch of the satellite could happen within months, and is the result of multiple trips to Russia by leaders of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The satellite would be launched in Russia and contain Russian-made hardware, according to details shared by the officials.

While not of the capability of American satellites, Iran could “task” the new satellite with spying on specific locations.

There are fears that it would share such imagery with its proxies in Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, one official said, among other concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile and drone development.

Russian trainers have helped ground crews who would operate the satellite from a new site near the northern Iranian city of Karaj, The Post reported.

The deal could allow Tehran greater monitoring of the Arabian Gulf, Israeli bases and America’s troop presence in Iraq.

Details of the sale also come at a delicate time when world powers are meeting to bring the US back to the Iran nuclear deal and Tehran back into compliance with it.

The 2015 landmark accord has been hanging by a thread since the US left it in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, leading to Tehran to step up its nuclear activities long curtailed by the deal.

Topics: Washington Russia Iran spying Moscow Tehran Vladimir Putin Joe Biden USA US United States of America

