Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives written message from the Philippine’s Duterte

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written letter from Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The letter dealt with relations between Riyadh and Manila and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, the ministry added.
The message was received on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during his meeting with Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Robert Eric Borje, and his accompanying delegation, in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.
