Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives written message from the Philippine’s Duterte

Who’s Who: Dr. Badar A-Harbi, deputy director general at Saudi Arabia’s Institute of Public Administration

Dr. Badar A-Harbi has been the deputy director general for training affairs at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since 2016.

A-Harbi, who has also been an assistant professor of health administration at the IPA since 2011, received a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from King Saud University in 2000.

Four years later, A-Harbi was granted a master’s degree in the same field from Florida International University, US. In 2011, he obtained a Ph.D. in health services management from the University of New England, Australia.

In 2005, he received Prince Bander bin Sultan Al-Saud’s Award for Academic Excellence from the Saudi Embassy in the US. The same year, he was listed on the American Chancellor’s List for High Academic Performance.

In June 2016, he spent four months as the director general of the IPA’s center for the development of administrative leaders. Prior to that, he worked for nearly two years as the institute’s manager of health sector, He had also served as a health sector coordinator at the IPA from 2013 to 2014.

From 2004 to 2011, A-Harbi was a lecturer in the health administration of the IPA, where he had worked as an assistant trainer for four years beginning in 2000.

A-Harbi has been a board member of the National Institute for Educational Development since January 2021. He has also been a member of the IPA’s scientific council since 2019. Moreover, he is a board member of the Human Resources Development Fund since 2018, where he is also the chairman of the internal audit committee since 2019.