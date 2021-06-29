T20 World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms

You are here

West Indies won the previous T20 World Cup held in 2016 after defeating England in the final. Twenty20 World Cup has been shifted to UAE and Oman due to India’s coronavirus situation, cricket's world body confirmed Tuesday. (Reuters)
  • "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 safely" said Geoff Allardice, ICC’s acting chief executive
  • The event will take place from 17 October to 14 November
NEW DELHI: The Twenty20 World Cup has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the coronavirus situation in India, cricket’s world body confirmed on Tuesday.
The tournament was originally meant to happen in India but the country is emerging from a Covid-19 surge in April and May and experts fear a new wave of cases later this year.
“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” said Geoff Allardice, acting chief executive of the International Cricket Council.
“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had already said on Monday the tournament would be shifted.
The event will take place from 17 October to 14 November.
It will be held across four venues — the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.
The ICC had given the BCCI a deadline of the end of June to decide the host country for T20’s showpiece event due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in India.
The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October after the T20 tournament was halted on May 4 due to a number of players and team officials being infected with Covid.
At the time India was experiencing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases that overwhelmed the health system in many places, and much of the country was under lockdown.
India, home to 1.3 billion people, has eased many lockdown restrictions in recent weeks following a sharp fall in the number of new infections.
The pandemic disrupted the global cricket calendar last year and even after the matches resumed in July 2020, players have been confined to strict bio-bubbles and quarantine protocols.
The ICC postponed the T20 World Cup originally scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020.
India was handed the hosting rights in 2021 and Australia was chosen as host for the 2022 edition.
The UAE has been a preferred destination for cricket as the Pakistan Super League was completed last week in the Gulf nation. The IPL was also held in the UAE last year.
The vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni said, “The UAE’s reputation as being a safe country in which to host high-profile sporting events is a strong compliment to our government’s unwavering commitment to implementing and monitoring effective health practices during the pandemic.”
The UAE though is on Britain’s “red list” and on Monday the United States raised its travel warning for the Gulf country to its highest level citing a “very high level” of Covid-19 infections.
The UAE has however some of the highest vaccination rates worldwide, and life in the country has largely returned to normal although strict rules on masks and social distancing remain.
The first round of the T20 World Cup, comprising eight qualifying teams, will be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they will join the eight automatic qualifiers.
The teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the final on November 14.

  • Portuguese star must beat records set in Iran, Kuwait to become international football’s top scorer, appearance-maker
Updated 29 June 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: There is not much that Cristiano Ronaldo has not won, or achieved on a personal level, in his glorious career.

But the Portuguese ace will have to shoot down two records set in the Middle East if he is to become international football’s highest goal scorer and appearance-maker in the coming months and years.

It has become generally accepted that Ronaldo, 36, will, sooner rather than later, move clear of Iran’s Ali Daei at the top of the international goalscoring charts but there are two Arab stars he has to keep an eye on if he wants to take the other major international accolade.

On Friday, 48 hours before Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2020 with a 1-0 loss to Belgium in Seville, Kuwait were losing 2-0 to Bahrain in qualification for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Doha.

For a proud football nation that won the 1980 Asian Cup and appeared at the 1982 World Cup, it was another disappointing result, but it was a significant game, nonetheless. That was because it saw Bader Al-Mutawa make his 185th international appearance for Kuwait to break the world record held by Ahmed Hassan of Egypt.

While the result meant that Kuwait failed to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup, the match marked an incredible achievement for the 36-year-old.

“I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of my team-mates and everyone involved in Kuwaiti football. It is a real honor, and I am very proud to make it this far even though we lost the game,” he said.

Kuwait’s glory days may long be over, but Al-Mutawa is giving fans in the country something to cheer about.

“The only negative is that the result is not what we wanted, and we did not qualify for the tournament. But we have to look forward and keep trying to improve and this is the most important thing,” he added.

Al-Mutawa made his debut in 2003 with two goals against Singapore in qualification for the 2004 Asian Cup. He has gone on to score 54 goals for the Blues and face 44 different national teams.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, one of his former clubs where he had a short but fruitful loan spell in 2007, were just one sender of congratulations. “Our international star has made 185 appearances in the world and congratulations on this achievement, you deserve it,” the Riyadh giants said in statement.

The Kuwaiti now leads two other Arab players. Hassan made his 184th appearance for Egypt against Togo in 2012, while Ahmed Mubarak of Oman is in third with 180 caps. That is the same number as Sergio Ramos and Al-Mutawa may have been secretly delighted with the decision by the Spanish coach not to select Ramos for the European Championships squad.

The biggest threat to Al-Mutawa’s record in the coming months is a certain Ronaldo who has scored 109 goals to equal the haul of Daei but has been going strong in the appearance rankings also.

Portugal’s loss to Belgium in the second round of Euro 2020 on Sunday was cap number 179 and he is now just six behind the Kuwaiti. Assuming that Ronaldo continues to play for his country, and the signs are that he will, then he will be in action in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Unfortunately, Kuwait’s loss to Bahrain will limit Al-Mutawa’s appearances as he will not take part in the Arab Cup. The Blues also failed to reach the third round of World Cup qualification.

It is ironic that while Ronaldo will be aiming to catch Al-Mutawa over the next few months, he will be looking over his shoulder at another Arab legend when it comes to international goals scored. It is only a matter of time before Ronaldo gets goal number 110, but it is debatable as to exactly how long he will hold the record because Ali Mabkhout is not far behind in terms of goals and quite some distance back in terms of years.

The UAE player has been busy for his country and finished the second round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup as top scorer with 11 goals, a haul that has taken the Al-Jazira marksman onto 76 for his country. That is now 33 goals behind Ronaldo, but the Middle Eastern based striker has time on his side. At 30, he is a full six years younger than his Juventus counterpart.

It is likely that Ronaldo will continue through qualification for Qatar and, given that Portugal should qualify then there will be quite a few games. Yet the same should be the case for the UAE. In the coming months there is the third round of qualification for the World Cup, the Arab Cup, and Gulf Cup in December, the 2023 Asian Cup and all the rest.

With a good few years left in international football, there is no reason why Mabkhout cannot keep scoring for some time to come. Ronaldo may soon hold the record for most international goals as well as appearances, but he may not hold both prizes for as long as he thinks.

Updated 29 June 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Saudi royal commission’s sponsorship of Team BikeExchange started at weekend’s Tour de France 2021, will run until 2023
Updated 29 June 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: When the Tour de France 2021 started on Saturday, there would have been extra interest from one corner of Saud Arabia in particular.

Only days earlier, the Kingdom’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) had announced it was partnering with GreenEDGE Cycling, also known as Team BikeExchange, ahead of the sport’s most famous tour, which runs until July 18.

For the RCU, it was the latest sporting tie-up aiming to attract visitors to the heritage and cultural destination.

Philip Jones, the RCU’s chief management and marketing officer, said: “It was our desire to position AlUla as a sports hub for northwestern Saudi Arabia and we obviously believed cycling is a good fit for the destination.

“We have amazing landscapes, beautiful backdrops where you can do mountain biking and desert biking, but you can also do some very significant road biking, because we have a vast network of roads and very little traffic, so it lends itself to a cycling culture.”

By raising the profile of cycling in the Kingdom, Jones is hoping the RCU can attract young Saudi men and women to the sport, and to AlUla’s desert trails.

“It’s a great sport for the destination in terms of the profile of people who watch professional cycling. They tend to be frequent travelers, and they are also folks who are looking for adventure and outdoor experiences.

“So, it’s something that aligns nicely with our brand, and it’s also a way of introducing the sport of cycling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a professional level because I think there is tremendous potential for it,” he added.

With more Saudis taking up the sport, the aim will be to produce professional riders down the line.

Jones said: “What I like about the partnership with GreenEDGE is that they have a professional men’s team and professional women’s team, and they were telling me about their young new star rider who is from Trinidad and Tobago, not exactly a cycling hotspot.

“If we can provide the same opportunity for young Saudi cyclists, both male and female, to ultimately become part of a professional team one day, I think that is something that we’d be very excited about, and very proud to do.

“The more people who are exposed to cycling and fitness through cycling, the more popular the sport will be in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Jones pointed out that cycling facilities in AlUla were set to proliferate in the coming years, with a 26-kilometer track due to open in October.

“We’re putting the infrastructure in to allow people who come to AlUla to do some significant riding in a beautiful setting,” he said.

“One of the exciting things for us is that we’ll host a training camp with professionals such as Simon Yates who won Vuelta a Espana and came in third in Giro d’Italia, with the other professional team members, men and women, and they’ll do cycling camps, training tips, nutrition, and coaching so we can open it up to a limited number of Saudi cyclists.”

That the RCU’s announcement of the partnership took place on the eve of the Tour de France 2021 was no coincidence either.

“There are 2,000 journalists covering the Tour de France. It’s an opportunity to get maximum visibility, it’s exciting for us, and it has been so well received,” Jones added.

“The team members are so excited, and they’ve been posting on social media. Simon said he wants to come and visit AlUla as soon as the season is over because it’s exactly what he’s looking for, adventure and the unknown. It really helps us from a destination marketing perspective to have multiple facets to this partnership.

“GreenEDGE is a great team, and the brand association with us is very positive. And we share the values, sustainability, commitment to female empowerment and bringing young people into the sport.”

The rise in cycling popularity elsewhere in the Gulf has already meant several regional tours and Jones is confident there will be more in the future.

“The Bahrain team is here, and the UAE team is just across town,” said Jones from the French city of Brest.

“There is a recognition that the Middle East is a new cycling hotspot. And I think that AlUla is the first in the Kingdom to announce a partnership that will hopefully lead to other opportunities to bring professional tours, stage racing, as well as Grand Tour type racing throughout the Middle East where we can partner with Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia and put together a major race.”

Thanks to its stunning desert terrain, AlUla has in recent years hosted several high-profile sporting events such as Extreme E rally racing and desert polo.

“As you bring different events, you target different segments of the travelling public. Someone who is interested in desert polo is very different to someone who is interested in professional cycling, or a horse race, or camel race, or mountain bike race, or an eco-trail ride.

“One of the advantages we have in AlUla is that we have this amazing natural beauty and it’s the perfect setting for multiple sports and I think our goal is to position AlUla as one of the sport hubs for Saudi Arabia because we have this opportunity to capitalize on that,” Jones added.

Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

  • The team is set to take part in five friendly matches as part of the pre-season preparations
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The management of Saudi Professional League champions Al-Hilal has chosen Austria as the headquarters for the first team’s training camp ahead of the start of the domestic 2021-2022 season, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The team is set to take part in five friendly matches as part of the pre-season preparations, which are set to commence following the arrival of new Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The squad is expected to reconvene for the start of light physical training on July 5 at the club’s headquarters in the Saudi capital.

Over a period of three days, the players will have their fitness levels assessed and will undergo comprehensive medical examinations. Training will continue until July 12, the day on which Jardim and his players will depart for Austria, where they will take up residence until Aug. 2. The club’s technical staff, led by Jardim, approved the team’s participation in the five friendly matches during the camp to hone the team’s readiness ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Last season, Al-Hilal won a record-extending 17th Saudi league title and recently advanced to the knockout stages of the 2021 Asian Football Confederation Champions League.

Updated 28 June 2021
AP

  • Alvaor Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia
  • It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN: Spain first gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal, then threw away a late 3-1 lead. Alvaro Morata made sure it didn’t matter in the end.
Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals after a wildly entertaining see-saw match at Parken Stadium.
It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia’s 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960.
And it had nearly as many momentum shifts as goals.
After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, the much-maligned Morata scored what proved the winner in the 100th minute.
The Spain striker controlled a cross with one deft touch and then sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for his second goal of the tournament.
Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later.
Morata had received a torrent of online abuse — including death threats — after a string of misses during the group stage. But his fierce finish from a tight angle proved decisive on Monday.
Spain had led 3-1 in the 85th minute but Mislav Orsic pulled one back after a goalmouth scramble and Pasalic equalized with a header in injury time.
Spain had dominated the first 20 minutes but goalkeeper Unai Simon was at fault for his team’s early deficit after a massive blunder when he failed to control a long back pass. The ball bounced over Simon’s foot and trickled into the net behind him.
“We know that’s football and that those things happen,” Spain captain Sergio Busquets said. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and show a strong mentality. And I think both Unai and the whole team did that today.”
Spain quickly recovered and Pablo Sarabia equalized in the 38th. Right back Cesar Azpilicueta then made it 2-1 with a header in the 57th and Ferran Torres doubled the lead when he finished off a quick counterattack with a low shot past Livakovic in the 77th.
Croatia’s late surge allowed both Simon and Morata to redeem themselves.
The goalkeeper made a crucial save to deny Andrej Kramaric at the start of extra time, then got up and punched the air in celebration before Morata put in the winning goal.
“We have complete confidence in (Simon),” Busquets said. “He was unlucky with that own-goal but Unai has a very laid-back mentality. He’s very ambitious at the same time and I think he showed that with his reaction, and with the saves he made.”

Updated 28 June 2021
AP

  • There had been concerns about the extent of the injuries after Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard had to be replaced against Portugal
  • “Eden and Kevin will remain with the squad,” said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

SEVILLE: Medical tests for Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard ruled out any serious injuries on Monday, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said there is a 50/50 chance they will play in Friday’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Italy.
There had been concern about the extent of the injuries after both players had to be replaced in the second half of Belgium’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16.
“I can communicate that the initial information that we have from the medical department is quite positive for both,” Martinez said. “Eden and Kevin will remain with the squad.”
He said neither player sustained “structural damage” but cautioned there may not be enough time for them to recover in time to face Italy in Munich. He initially said it would be “very difficult to see them fully fit,” though their progress would be evaluated daily.
“We hope that over the next few days we will recover them pretty quickly,” Martinez said. “Now, the game is on Friday, so that could be probably too close.”
De Bruyne, who turned 30 on Monday, is nursing a bruised left ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha early in the second half at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.
Martinez said De Bruyne is “very strong mentally” and was in a “very good mind frame.”
“Obviously we were all a bit anxious before we got the news from this morning’s scan,” Martinez said. “Now he is relieved, he is very happy that he can be in the camp. We are all delighted that we can work with him.”
The Manchester City playmaker had to leave the Championship League final after a facial injury sustained in a collision with an opponent. He had missed Belgium’s first match at Euro 2020.
“I just hope he can be fully fit for the next game, because when Kevin De Bruyne is on the pitch, we are a stronger team,” Martinez said.
Hazard, who was marred by injuries with Real Madrid this season, was replaced late in the game against Portugal with a hamstring issue.
“After the images today we’ve seen that there was no structural damage,” Martinez said.
The coach said reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will have to leave the squad because of a knee injury sustained during the warm-up before Sunday’s match. He will be replaced by Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
Belgium is trying to win a major tournament for the first time. The team finished in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

