CIB Egypt to become country’s first private bank to issue green bonds

Proceeds from the green bond will fund CIB Egypt’s green loan portfolio, including renewable energy projects. (Reuters)
Updated 30 June 2021
  • Some of the proceeds will go towards building an environmentally friendly building for the bank
  • The rest will fund CIB Egypt's green loan portfolio
CAIRO: Egyptian Commercial International Bank (CIB) obtained preliminary approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority, to be the first private bank in the country to issue green bonds, with a value of $100 million for a period of five years.

Egypt’s largest private bank will use no more than 20 percent of the proceeds on the construction of an environmentally friendly building, while the rest will finance its green loan portfolio.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is expected to guarantee the full value of the issue.

“We have been working closely with Egyptian regulators to develop green bonds and refine their legislations, ” IFC’s Country Manager for Egypt, Yemen and Libya Walid Labadi told Asharq.

“Having this tool gives investors options to put their money in assets and investments that promote green principles,” he said. “This will attract more investments to Egypt and give it an opportunity to develop sustainable developments in the country.”

CIB Egypt’s green loans will support projects including green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy, water and sanitation management, and environmentally friendly transportation.

CIB-Egypt intends to publish the framework for the green bond this week, outlining the determinants of the use of returns, among other details.

Topics: #greenbonds #ESG #egypt

  • Chairman spoke after receiving approval for IPO this week
  • Company has SR200 million of capital
RIYADH: Banan Real Estate Company has a strong financial position, with SR200 million ($53.3 million) of capital, and profits and reserves exceeding SR100 million, Chairman Abdulmohsen Alhakbani told CNBC Arabia.

“The size of the company’s investment portfolio is about SR314 million,” he said. “We have agreements for banking facilities aimed at providing the necessary liquidity for expansion.”

Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved listing the shares of Banan Real Estate Company on the Saudi Stock Exchange parallel market Nomu, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

“The listing in the parallel market aims to diversify the base of investors with experience in the sector and increase the company’s financing capacity from local banks,” Alhakbani said. “The listing also aims to raise the level of governance and transparency of the company’s business by applying the CMA’s constantly developed instructions and regulations.”

“The timing of the listing is very appropriate, coinciding with the current economic transformation in the Kingdom,” he said.

Topics: #saudi #ipo #realestate

  • ADNOC is interested in the company’s portfolio of solar parks, wind farms, waste-to-energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is in preliminary talks to acquire a significant minority stake in Masdar, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
It could be one of the renewable energy industry’s largest deals this year, said the people who asked not be identified.
The deal would help ADNOC diversify its portfolio into more carbon-neutral assets.
ADNOC is interested in the company’s portfolio of solar parks, wind farms, waste-to-energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks, the people said.
State-owned utility Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA, had also previously studied a potential investment in Masdar, they said.
The UAE is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.
ADNOC’s portfolio is mainly in hydrocarbons. The acquisition of a Masdar stake would allow it to funnel its fossil fuel profits into alternative energy sources, Bloomberg said.

Topics: energy renewables Abu Dhabi

  • The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon
DUBAI: An OPEC+ panel has warned of “significant uncertainties” and the risk of an oil glut after April 2022, according to an internal report, building a case for extending the current deal that has maintained curbs on supply.
The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report said.
The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon after OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, unwinds cuts that now stand at just under 6 million barrels per day (bpd) from April next year.
Under a base scenario, inventories in OECD industrialized economies would stand at 96 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average for the third quarter and at 125 million barrels below that average in the fourth quarter, the report said.
“In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year,” the report added.
The base case adopts global oil demand growth assumptions and non-OPEC supply growth from OPEC’s June monthly report, with a preliminary forecast for 2022.
The panel said it still forecast global oil demand growth of 6 million bpd in 2021, but it said there were downside risks.
It said demand could slow given “uncertainties associated with the divergent pace of the global economic recovery, emerging inflationary pressures, the surge in sovereign debt, the uneven vaccine rollout ..., as well as the widening spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.”
OPEC watchers said the group could leave production unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd.
OPEC+ sources said no unanimous decision or recommendation emerged from panel’s consultations on Tuesday.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

  • Investment bank to lead the deal to appointed next month
CAIRO: Egypt’s Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHD) will offer a 25 percent stake in Misr Life Insurance Company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange before the middle of next year, Chairman Basel El Hini told CNBC Arabia.

The selection of the main investment bank to lead the offering is scheduled to be completed within a month, he said.

The proceeds of the IPO will be directed according to the plans and directions of the Egyptian Ministry of Finance, said El Hini.

MIHD’s investment portfolio currently exceeds 65 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 billion), he said. The company plans to expand its activities to financial leasing and factoring.

Topics: #egypt #insurance #ipo

  • Dhahran-based IR4LAB is one of the first companies of its kind in the Kingdom offering firms a way to determine the validity of proficiency claims
RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed, has invested $1.5 million in a Saudi blockchain technology provider which helps recruiters to spot fraudulent professional qualifications.

Dhahran-based IR4LAB is one of the first companies of its kind in the Kingdom offering firms a way to determine the validity of proficiency claims made in job applications when recruiting new employees.

Created in 2017, the startup plans to use the new cash injection to expand its DocCerts product offering.

The Saudi Council of Engineers said it detected more than 2,799 cases of fraud last year from non-Saudi job applicants falsely claiming professional certificates.

Abdullah Al-Baiz, Saudi Aramco’s chief digital officer, said: “Blockchain digital platforms such as IR4LAB’s give employers a greater degree of certainty that certification for a job candidate is legitimate, which can accelerate employment decision making. There are many other deployment opportunities for such technology.”

Majd Al-Afifi, CEO and co-founder of IR4LAB, said: “Blockchain is a transformative digital technology, and we are proud to help the Kingdom stay at the forefront of this change. Our goal is to bring home the benefits of blockchain digital solutions to Saudis across the Kingdom.”

Wa’ed was established by Saudi Aramco in 2011 to offer loan financing activities to entrepreneurs, and its Wa’ed Ventures venture capital arm oversees a $200 million investment fund and portfolio of more than 30 Saudi-based companies.

It recently launched its first roadshow event to unearth and fund the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs. With up to SR100 million ($26.6 million) at its disposal, Wa’ed is planning to hand out loans and venture capital investments to commercially feasible ventures that would fill existing gaps in the Kingdom’s economy.

The roadshow will visit Jubail, Yanbu, Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah. Online applications for all Saudi-based entrepreneurs opened on Wednesday, June 16.

Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed’s managing director, said: “Seventy out of over 100 startups we supported were the first of their kind and received their first-ever investment from us, and this is what we are targeting now: Distinguished and not yet supported startups and ideas.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Wa'ed Aramco startups

