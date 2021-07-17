Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter

You are here

Pakistan called the attack “disturbing” and said that security at the residence of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad has been reinforced. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021
Saima Shabbir and Sayed Salahuddin

  • Silsila Alikhil was admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, now in stable condition
  • Afghanistan expresses “deep concern” over the safety of its diplomats and their families in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police are investigating the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, the foreign office said on Saturday, after reports of her abduction and torture.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said earlier that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was on her way home in Islamabad on Friday when she was “abducted for several hours, severely tortured by unknown individuals.”

She was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

“As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was kidnapped while riding a rented vehicle. The Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation,” Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

He added that the security of the ambassador and his family had been increased and that law enforcement are pursuing the suspects.

Dr. Waseem Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, confirmed that signs of torture were found on Silsila’s body, but she is now out of danger.

“She was out of danger and referred to specialists for further examination,” he told Arab News. “She was brought under police supervision and treated for bruises on her wrists and feet along with marks of torture on the body.

“Work on her medico-legal report is underway.”

Afghanistan has condemned the incident, while its Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular mission in Pakistan.”

In 2008, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Abdul Khaliq Farahi, was captured in his car in Peshawar, during which his driver was killed. Farahi was freed two years later.

Indonesia medics get Moderna boosters after rise in deaths

Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia medics get Moderna boosters after rise in deaths

Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
  • Nearly 500 doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 despite Sinovac vaccinations
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has started inoculating all health workers who have received two doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine with a Moderna shot to boost their immunity after losing nearly 500 doctors to the pandemic.

“We have started to administer booster jabs using Moderna for more than 50 medical professors at the University of Indonesia’s school of medicine,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told reporters.
“They have had the Sinovac vaccine, and they are now receiving Moderna. They were very confident to receive the booster,” he added.
Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed.
On Saturday, the Southeast Asian nation of 270.2 million registered 51,952 new cases and 1,092 deaths after replacing India as the new center of the pandemic in Asia in recent weeks.
The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, who leads the Java-Bali lockdown imposed on July 3, said the numbers would continue to rise and that the government had prepared for a worst-case scenario, should the daily caseload reach 60,000 per day.
“We are evaluating whether we need to extend the emergency restrictions,” Pandjaitan said at a press conference on Saturday. The partial lockdown in Java and Bali will end on Tuesday.
He added that while the government continues to add more beds, it is only a temporary measure and the permanent solution would be to “strictly adhere to the health protocols and accelerate the vaccination program to reach herd immunity.”
“If we are all consistent, I think our situation will be better by the end of July,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Indonesia modified its vaccine regime, which was also marked by the government’s flip-flop policy on a private vaccination scheme, as it grapples with a steep increase in daily infections, plagued with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

• Initially meant to be a free inoculation program for employees of private companies, it later became a retail scheme for the public at $60 for two shots of Sinopharm vaccines.

Indonesia modified its vaccine regime, which was also marked by the government’s flip-flop policy on a private vaccination scheme, as it grapples with a steep increase in daily infections, plagued with the highly transmissible delta variant.
Initially meant to be a free inoculation program for employees of private companies, it later became a retail scheme for the public at $60 for two shots of Sinopharm vaccines.
The controversial retail scheme was put on hold shortly after it was announced last weekend and was eventually scrapped on Friday following criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO), civilians and experts who denounced the move as a profit-seeking venture amid the pandemic.
On Monday, in a press briefing in Geneva, Ann Lindstrand, the unit head for WHO’s Essential Programme of Immunization, said that the important thing is for everyone to have the right of access to vaccines without any financial issues.
“To have the most possible impact, it is important that every citizen has the equal possibility to get access and any payment could pose an ethical and access issue and particularly during a pandemic when we need the coverage and the vaccines to reach all of the most vulnerable,” Lindstrand said.
The Indonesian government’s U-turn followed a surge in demand for vaccines as the public rushed to get inoculated amid a scarcity of jabs.
While many struggled to book a slot online, long queues formed at vaccination centers across the archipelago, with some people returning home without being vaccinated as the centers ran out of stock.
On Friday, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said that President Joko Widodo had decided to cancel the retail scheme for the public, which was to be rolled out by state-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma on July 12.
“After receiving inputs and responses from members of the public, the president has firmly ordered the cancelation of the self-paid vaccination program,” Anung said in a statement.
Anung added that the national vaccination scheme would remain free for recipients either through the government program or with participating companies paying their employees to get jabbed in the scheme, also known as Gotong Royong.

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
  • Violence erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for snubbing a corruption inquiry
  • Zuma’s successor President Cyril Ramaphosa said riots were a "coordinated and well-planned attack"
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

DURBAN: South Africans on Saturday cleaned up shopping centres and stores looted during a week of shocking violence that rocked the country and left more than 200 dead.
Aid organisations also handed out food in communities that had been cut off from main roads or where food shops were ransacked in the unrest.
The violence -- the worst in post-apartheid South Africa -- erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for snubbing a corruption inquiry.
His successor President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office promising to curb graft, said the riots were a "coordinated and well-planned attack" on the country's young democracy.
"Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection," Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Friday night.
The rioting caused widespread destruction, leaving thousands of businesses trashed, including many retail shops that were specifically targeted.
As an uneasy calm set in Saturday, residents in the hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal province swept up debris at the Dube Village Mall in the township of Inanda, north of Durban, shovelling it into refuse bags.
Behind them walls topped with spikes and razor wire had been spray painted with the words "Free Zuma".
Zuma, whose home province is KwaZulu-Natal, commands support among loyalists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), who portray him as a champion of the poor.
Walking across a charred shop, Sikhumukani Hongwane, a private security guard was on duty when the mall was attacked last Sunday, just after Ramaphosa had addressed the nation.
He saw a mob of people starting to burn a nearby garage and he fled. He is still haunted.
"We are scared, even now. All the memories...are coming back." he told AFP. "We can't sleep".
Many in the province are now going hungry after food stores were looted and burned, or cut off from suppliers as roads closed.
The government, humanitarian aid agencies, charities and churches have started moving food to people in need, including hospital patients and families.
"We are loading bread for staff for five hospitals," Imtiaz Sooliman, leader of Gift of the Givers, told AFP.
Sooliman said that his food convoys were being escorted by armed security. AFP journalists saw a supermarket delivery vehicles escorted by police.
"Yesterday we sent food for patients in private hospitals -- they had no food to feed patients. They have all the money but they can't buy anything, they called us saying patients haven't eaten," he said.
The organisation was also delivering food parcels door-to-door after a government minister told him Friday that dozens of Durban areas had no access to food, Sooliman added.
The few shops that were spared are opening for a few hours and in some places price of bread has almost doubled.
"It is mayhem because the few shops that are here cannot accommodate the whole community. The few stores we've got, (have) got snaking queues like people are going there to vote," said Siyanda Nxumalo, a community activist in Inanda.
Traffic was back to normal along a main highway linking the north to the port city of Durban after it had been closed for much of the week.
Ramaphosa said the instigators had "sought to exploit the social and economic conditions under which many South Africans live -- conditions that have worsened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic".
He said that business owners told him it would take "a few months" to restore normal operations following the destruction, interrupting supply chains and raising the spectre of shortages.
Of the 212 people killed, 180 died in KwaZulu-Natal, according to government figures. Some of the fatalities were shot and others died in looting stampedes.
More than 2,500 people have been arrested for various offences linked to the violence, including theft.
The government said all but one of the suspected masterminds are at large.
Ramaphosa admitted that his government was "poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature".
He has called up army reserves and ordered the deployment of 25,000 troops -- 10 times the number that he initially deployed.
Opposition politicians have condemned the government's handling of the crisis, calling on Ramaphosa to ensure the suspected masterminds are arrested and charged.

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
  • Javid has backed Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday
  • Vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, but fully-vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.
Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.
"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."
Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received a first shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, posting a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.
Vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, but fully-vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19 even if they can test positive.
Real-world analysis published by Public Health England has found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant and 92% effective against hospitalisation.
Britain is facing a new wave of cases of COVID-19, but Johnson and Javid claim the vaccine programme has largely broken the link between COVID-19 cases and mortality, although Johnson has said that the country should reconcile itself to the prospect of more deaths from COVID.
Britain has the seventh highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and has fully vaccinated two-thirds of adults, although it is not vaccinating children.
Some scientists have warned that the government's reopening plans for England are dangerous given the significant number of people who remain unvaccinated and the fact that vaccines are not 100% effective.

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row
  • Eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country’s ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption.
Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed Duterte in next year’s presidential election, had long been among the president’s strongest supporters, backing his bloody war on drugs and bid to reintroduce the death penalty.
But ties between them soured last month after Pacquiao railed at what he called Duterte’s soft stance on Beijing’s aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.
A faction of the ruling democratic party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, a close ally of Duterte, called the vote at a National Assembly meeting on Saturday. Cusi was elected party president.
The vote was carried out because existing officials were already past their two-year term limit, Melvin Matibag, the party’s deputy secretary general, told reporters.
Duterte, who remains chairman, said in a speech to the assembly that the party was as “strong as ever and ... united in further consolidating our ranks until the end of my term and beyond.”
Pacquiao said in a statement that the party should focus on preventing the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant. “If Cusi and others think that politics is more important now, that’s up to them.”
The eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match and has yet to announce his presidential bid. He took oath as the party’s president in December.

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
  • Beneficiaries will include migrants who have fled war-torn Syria and Gaza
  • To earn a place on the scheme, refugees will be expected to provide proof of a qualification that matches the UK’s shortage occupation list
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain is expected to offer five-year visas to refugees with skills in UK sectors where there are shortages of workers. 

Home Secretary Priti Patel will unveil the plan — which hopes to recover skilled refugees from camps in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Jordan — this week. 

In the test of the scheme, some 100 refugees and their families will receive special visas that give them working rights for up to five years.

Beneficiaries will include migrants who have fled war-torn Syria and Gaza, which endured heavy shelling and airstrikes from Israeli forces in May, worsening its displaced population crisis. 

To earn a place on the scheme, refugees will be expected to provide proof of a qualification that matches the UK’s shortage occupation list, such as care workers, nurses and IT experts. 

“It’s not so much changing the immigration system but helping people who already qualify for the existing immigration system,” a source told The Times of London newspaper.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “Many refugees around the world actually have the skills to get work visas under the mainstream immigration system. But in practice it can be really difficult for skilled refugees to do this because the immigration system is bureaucratic and expensive, and refugees often don’t have good networks. So instead they end up navigating the chaotic asylum system or languishing for years, waiting to be resettled by the UN. The idea of programs like this is to help skilled refugees get over those barriers and get a work visa. This initial pilot is very small, so it will be interesting to see whether it gets scaled up in the future.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “A scheme that supports refugees to rebuild their lives in the UK is to be welcomed but this is a tiny drop in the ocean in the provision of safe routes for people fleeing war, terror and oppression.

“If this government is serious about strengthening safe routes to reach the UK for people desperately in need of protection, it needs to be far more ambitious.

“Without a long-term plan to resettle tens of thousands of people in need of safety, this government’s commitment will continue to ring hollow.”

The plan is based on similar provisions offered by the Canadian and Australian governments. The Home Office scheme will be organized with the charity Talent Beyond Boundaries, which is involved in the Australian and Canadian programs.

UK Director of Talent Beyond Boundaries Marina Brizar said: “This program will empower UK businesses to help unlock solutions for forcibly displaced people, simply by recognizing their skills.

“We are grateful to the UK government and our partners who have enthusiastically supported displaced talent mobility. We look forward to assisting displaced people to rebuild their lives with purpose, dignity and safety in the UK.”

Patel said: “The British people have always been generous to refugees. This is a source of great national pride and will never change.

“Part of our firm but fair approach is to strengthen the safe and legal ways in which people can enter the UK. And I can announce that this government will take action to help those displaced by conflict and violence access our global points-based system.

“We will work with the charity Talent Beyond Boundaries and other partners on a pilot project to enable more talented and skilled people who have had to flee their homes, to safely and legally come to the UK and contribute to our country. This country does right by those in need.”

