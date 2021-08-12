Katy Perry releases shoe collection inspired by Egypt

DUBAI: Ancient Egypt was the creative source of US singer and songwriter Katy Perry’s latest sandal design.
Her fashion label, Katy Perry Collections, has released the summer shoes in black and gold. They feature the country’s pyramids and the ankh — an ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic symbol used in writing and art to represent the word for “life.”
Perry shared pictures of her new designs with her 130 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Sometimes my real life experiences inspire.”
In 2019, the “Fireworks” singer traveled to Egypt to celebrate her 35th birthday with her husband Orlando Bloom.
The couple toured the country’s historic sites, including Luxor, Aswan and Siwa Oasis. The hitmaker celebrated her birthday by enjoying a dinner at a temple in Edfu, a city located to the west of the Nile River.
Yemeni artist Sara Abdu’s Jeddah show explores science of memory
DUBAI: Yemeni artist Sara Abdu’s solo exhibition, “I Only Meant To Visit,” has been impressing audiences at Saudi Arabia’s Athr Gallery in Jeddah since its opening in July.
Abdu, 28, who was born and raised in Jeddah, has used art to explore a personal tragedy in her life — losing her uncle.
Speaking to Arab News, Abdu said that following her uncle’s death, he would constantly visit her in her dreams. “One day I stopped having those dreams so I asked: ‘Now that I have lost you in my dreams, where do we meet?’” she said.
This question is imprinted on one of her installations — with the same title. Her solid structure is a wall of soap bars made from ingredients traditionally used to wash the body.
“The exhibition is a desperate attempt to bring back those memories . . . (It) examines people’s relationship with memory and its role in forming identities and constructing our interior and exterior reality,” Abdu explained.
According to the self-taught artist, healing is one of the main themes in her exhibition. “Healing requires revisiting certain memories and confronting them,” she said.
The anchor point of her show, which she describes as “loaded with emotions,” is a verse she heard in her dream: “The unburdened is untethered by what is not of him.”
“I spent almost two weeks just contemplating and meditating on verse itself and what it means, so then I wrote a poem based on that,” she said.
Abdu began preparing for the show in 2019 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the exhibition. It took Abdu one year to create the animations, drawings and installations for it.
Abdu’s first solo show, “The Intangible Bonds in our Existence,” was held at the Athr Gallery in 2014.
Following her first presentation, the artist, who is also interested in music, has exhibited her work at multiple galleries in Saudi Arabia and Paris.
Her work is also in the collection of The Green Box Museum in Amsterdam.
Jordanian-Palestinian rapper The Synaptik chronicles self-discovery in sophomore album
The Jordanian-Palestinian rapper is one of the leading lights of the region’s underground hip-hop scene
BEIRUT: For years, Laith Al-Husseini lived a double life. In one, he was an introverted student of medicine in Amman, who barely left his room and did nothing but study while taking Ritalin. He was just 13 when the pharmaceutical stimulant, used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), was first prescribed to him.
In the other, he has been one of the Middle East’s most vaunted and versatile hip-hop artists: The Synaptik – a name he chose to immortalize his fascination with the inner workings of the human nervous system.
Upon graduating in 2019, Al-Husseini set out to dismantle his two-pronged reality and ignite a personal metamorphosis. “I finished med school and decided to get off Ritalin immediately. I also decided to move to Palestine,” he tells Arab News. “I’d paid my debt to my family and society and was now going to do my thing.”
At the time, the Palestinian-Jordanian artist already had an LP under his belt. The uncompromisingly honest rhymes and melodic hooks he served up on 2018’s “Om Al-Mawjat” helped confirm him as one of the region’s most exciting new talents and earned him a deal with Warner Music Middle East.
But none of that would appropriately prepare him for the journey he was about to embark on, culminating in the release of his sophomore album, “Al-Qamar Wal Moheet” (The Moon and The Ocean).
“I started working on it when I had all these questions about myself. After quitting the meds cold turkey, I needed to start over,” he says.
He attributes his decision to move to Palestine to the vibrant dynamic in the underground music scenes in Haifa and Ramallah, where he now lives. “I did a bunch of shows here and I told myself ‘Khalas, I’m moving.’”
“Al Qamar Wal Moheet” is a chronicle of the man’s journey of self-discovery. “I asked myself who I am and why I am,” he says. “It’s about how much have I changed and matured.”
He dismisses any romantic preconceptions his audiences might have about the endeavor: “Setting off into the real world can be very traumatizing.”
He describes the process he calls “Becoming The Synaptik.”
“I got a bunch of tattoos. I lost a lot of weight. I became a different person,” he says. “I was escaping my past, and all the dark things in my life. It was a very intense journey of trying to find inner peace after a lot of ups and downs. It was hardcore.”
And Palestine was the right place for him to fully embrace this change. “There is a lot more freedom here, ironically. You can just let go and be whoever you want.”
“Al Qamar Wal Moheet” — an embodiment of The Synaptik’s quest to “find a middle ground between the moon and the ocean, the balance between the two extremes that my life was” — is no typical hip-hop/trap record. He weaves R&B, pop and elements of traditional Palestinian music into a seamless fusion with his own unique sound and distinctive vocal style that alternates between rapping and singing.
The “dark, personal and intense” 15-track release sees Al-Husseini feeling like he’s “going to change the world,” only to collide “with disappointments and demons” which he meets head on with “perseverance after hitting rock bottom, and a reconciliation between Laith and who I am as The Synaptik.”
It features contributions from fellow Arab hip-hop luminaries including Egypt’s Abyusif, Saudi Arabia’s Moayad, and Syria’s Bu Kolthoum, all of whom Al-Husseini involved for their perspectives on the issues he was dealing with. The result is a powerful account of not only his personal struggles, but also daily life in the West Bank as “a second-class citizen” in Occupied Palestine.
“The 24-hour oppression (means) your life is as difficult as possible. If I have a show ‘behind the wall,’ I need to get a permit, wait for seven hours in a metal cage with 300 others, then face a soldier who either refuses to talk to me or says things I can’t repeat in an interview.”
If anything, though, The Synaptik is characteristically cerebral about the hardships, which, like the effects of the pandemic on his ability to perform, he chooses to see as empowering. “It all gives me thicker skin and a lot of patience. I am more confident about where I’m going and what I want. The reality here is intense, but I feel that a lot of great art is going to come out of this and add even more great music to the scene.”
REVIEW: ‘Ted Lasso’ season two expands the feel-good factor
Jason Sudeikis returns as the fish-out-of-water football coach
AMSTERDAM: “Ted Lasso” was one of Apple TV’s most-popular shows during the worldwide lockdowns last year. The tale of an unfailingly optimistic and sweet American thrown into the high-pressure world of English football management and his grace under fire struck a chord with audiences around the world.
Now, Jason Sudeikis returns as the titular coach of Richmond FC in the show’s second season. This time around, Richmond are in the Championship (having been relegated last year), but at least Lasso now has the backing of the club’s owner, the ice-cold (now slightly thawed) Rebecca Welton, who initially hired Lasso (formerly a college-level American Football coach with no experience of managing a ‘soccer’ team) in the hope he would fail and wreck her ex-husband’s great love — Richmond FC. With Welton now his friend (along with pretty much everyone else he met) Lasso must now contend with newly hired sports psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone who threatens the coach’s endless positivity by hinting that she may be better placed to help certain team members than he is. By the end of the three episodes we’ve seen so far, however, even she is showing signs of falling for Lasso’s undeniable charm.
One other thing that unfortunately hasn’t changed is that the actual football depicted in the show remains hugely unrealistic. That’s a common problem with all sports-themed series or movies, of course; it’s hard to find actors who are also capable of performing like elite-level athletes, and thankfully it seems like the show’s makers have attempted to cut down on the painfully awkward sporting action in the second season.
But “Ted Lasso” isn’t really about the football. It’s about people and relationships. The joy of the program is that almost every character has a good heart that ultimately shines through. The odd-couple pairings (Lasso and Weston; Lasso and his head coach, the zen-like Coach Beard; the club’s bubbly PR woman Keeley and former captain Roy Keane Kent; and many more) and fish-out-of-water scenario (Lasso continues to struggle to come to terms with English culture) are all well-trodden comedic ground, but “Ted Lasso” — thanks largely to Sudeikis’ charisma — makes them worth revisiting.
It’s a gentle, low-key, feel-good show. And sometimes that’s exactly what you need.
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
‘Pioneering creatives have the freedom to tell their own story,’ says curator
JEDDAH: AucArt, the world’s first online art auction house selling only work by emerging talent, is planning a sale of digital art created by young Saudi artists.
The initiative is part of a plan by Saudi curator Marriam Mossalli, founder of Saudi Arabia’s leading luxury communications consultancy Niche Arabia, to support aspiring young Saudi artists, providing them with promotional opportunities to sell artworks and reach new audiences.
Mossalli said that she set up the initiative to connect young local creatives with international brands and companies in order to “accurately portray the Saudi aesthetic.”
“I am aiming to give young Saudi creatives the freedom to tell their own story without others assuming their voices. This is crucial to changing the cultural landscape of modern Saudi Arabia,” Mossalli told Arab News.
“In some way or another, the Saudi region represents ‘home’ for these artists, a home in which they significantly contribute to its thriving art movement.”
She added: “Though proud of their cultural heritage, these artists are also looking to test the boundaries of self-expression within a region known for its famously conservative values.”
She said that Saudi art in the past was characterized by color, ornate patterns and elaborate Islamic calligraphy, and was viewed as a hobby rather than a livelihood.
“These artists, therefore, are pioneers of a flourishing industry which has not yet been wholly accepted as a means of living. In recent years, support and patronage of Saudi art has only increased, which is why we are so excited to be welcoming these artists to the AucArt roster this month,” the curator said.
The cutting-edge artists work in a broad range of mediums, including paint, collage, photography and video. Some view the process by which their works are made as a means of therapy, engaging with emotive forms such as dance, while others actively and critically investigate the changing cultural and political dynamics of the Kingdom, commenting on ideas about gender and religion.
What is clear to the viewer, however, is the contrast between the joy and temporality experienced by individuals within society.
Emerging contemporary artists such as Badr Ali and Nasser Al-Mulhim say that online art galleries have given them a valuable opportunity to show and sell their work.
Painter Badr Ali, 29, said: “As an emerging artist straight out of college, it was very easy to get into dodgy deals with art agents that you were never really taught how to deal or work with, especially in terms of contracts, reading the fine print, and understanding what is an appropriate balance between your obligations as an artist versus the organization to which you are consigning your work.”
He added: “Working with AucArt is convenient because the relationship is laid out quite clearly, especially in terms of the costs regarding delivery of the work, which AucArt takes care of — something that is quite uncommon, especially since it’s not exactly a gallery.”
Al-Mulhim, whose work will be featured in AucArt, said that it is an honor to be featured on the platform.
“I am always learning from the beauty of the artists’ creations that you share with us. It has helped me to let go of certain dark energies and deal with my depression by gazing into the light of the artists’ creations,” he said.
“It inspired me to dig deeper within my soul, face my own shadow, and express my internal energies through painting. I always remind myself that the world needs us, creative people, to bring joy and happiness.”
Commenting on her support for Saudi artists, Natasha Arselan, founder of AucArt, said that she is delighted to be hosting the platform’s first Saudi Arabian sale. “I have found this part of our journey fascinating, discovering the juxtaposition between the traditional and the avant-garde processes of Saudi’s most promising emerging talent,” she said. “It’s a joy to work with Marriam, with whom I share a mission to highlight and elevate local talent to an international audience.”