Sri Lanka rejects COVID-19 lockdown despite mounting calls from doctors

Sri Lanka rejects COVID-19 lockdown despite mounting calls from doctors
While the government said that it is aiming to vaccinate the whole nation by mid-September, just 3.53 million people out of the population of 21 million have been fully vaccinated so far. (AFP)
Updated 13 August 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Cabinet spokesman: There is “no need for a complete lockdown”
  • The island nation reported a record high of 124 coronavirus deaths on Thursday
Updated 13 August 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan doctors renewed warnings to the government on Thursday to immediately impose a nationwide lockdown after authorities rejected the measure despite a surge in cases stretching hospitals to the limit.

Fueled by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, coronavirus infections and deaths have doubled in the island country since last month to a daily average of almost 3,000 new cases and a daily death toll above 100.

Sri Lanka tightened some restrictions last week — banning state ceremonies, public gatherings and inter-provincial travel — as reports emerged of coronavirus patients dying while awaiting admission to overcrowded hospitals. But most activity is allowed, with businesses still operating as normal.

Cabinet spokesman Jayantha Pathirana told reporters on Wednesday there was “no need for a complete lockdown” and that the government will take “a suitable decision” in accordance with recommendations from its special health committee for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country’s Association of Medical Specialists has warned that hospitals have “already run out of oxygen.”

Dr. Lalkumar Fernando, the association’s president, told Arab News: “With the delta variant being commonly detected, the number of patients, and more disturbingly, the exponential rise in the number of oxygen-dependent patients, our capacity to accommodate people has virtually reached its tipping point.”

On Thursday, the island nation reported a record high of 124 coronavirus deaths per day, with doctors expecting the mortality rate to rise further in the coming weeks.

“The effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus will be severe in the coming two weeks,” Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, said in a televised address on Thursday.

While the government said that it is aiming to vaccinate the whole nation by mid-September, just 3.53 million people out of the population of 21 million have been fully vaccinated so far.

With the slow vaccination campaign, a lockdown is increasingly viewed as the only way to contain the spread of the delta variant.

“Now the country is in a dangerous situation and imposing a lockdown is imperative to slow the spread and save the weak people from dying,” rights activist Muheed Jeeran told Arab News.

“The worrying part is that the most contagious delta virus is roaming freely in public places and many infected people are not detected by the government radar.”

Sri Lanka has recorded more than 5,500 coronavirus deaths and 342,000 infections to date according to official data.

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • Ban includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will extend a ban on travelers from India and nine other countries to the end of August because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
Authorities in the Philippines are scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high, with infections staying above the 12,000 mark for a second straight day on Thursday, and hospitals in some areas nearing capacity.
The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27, has been rolled over several times and expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to extend the travel restrictions from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of Delta, while the government ramps up its vaccination drive.

With about 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people fully immunized, millions still remain highly vulnerable to COVID-19, which has killed more than 29,500 in the Southeast Asian country.
As cases surge, more hospitals in the capital region have reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity.

 

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff
  • Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its nationals and local translators get out
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan’s biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff.
The capture of Kandahar and Herat — the country’s second and third largest cities — would represent the Taliban’s two biggest military victories since they began a broad offensive in May.
The fall of major cities was a sign that Afghans welcome the Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said, according to Al Jazeera TV.
The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States “remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan.” They also said the United States was committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict.
In response to the Taliban’s swift and violent advances, the Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff.
“We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, adding the embassy was not closed. A person familiar with the matter said there were no guarantees the embassy would remain open.
The State Department said it would also increase the tempo of Special Immigration Visa flights for Afghans who helped the US effort in the country.
Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its nationals and local translators get out.
As the United Nations warned that a Taliban offensive reaching the capital would have a “catastrophic impact on civilians,” the United States and Germany urged all their citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately.
In Qatar, international envoys to Afghan negotiations called for an accelerated peace process as a “matter of great urgency,” and for an immediate halt to attacks on cities.
The fall of both Kandahar and Herat was reported by media including the Associated Press. Combined, the cities represent the two biggest prizes yet for the Taliban in their offensive over the past week.
“As you can see, we are inside the Herat police headquarters right now,” a Taliban fighter said in a video shared by a group spokesperson, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi.
Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban captured Ghazni, situated on the Kandahar-to-Kabul road some 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the capital.
On the border, Afghans stranded in Pakistan after the Taliban closed a commercially vital crossing point clashed with Pakistani forces. The death of an Afghan traveler of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat near the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing sparked an attack by others on Pakistani security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and charging with batons.
On Wednesday, a US defense official cited US intelligence as saying the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.
With phone lines down across much of the country, Reuters was unable to immediately contact government officials to confirm which of the cities under attack remained in government hands.
The speed and violence of the Taliban offensive have sparked recriminations among many Afghans over President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops, 20 years after they ousted in the Taliban in the wake of the Sept. 11 US attacks.
Biden said on Tuesday he does not regret his decision, noting Washington has spent more than $1 trillion in America’s longest war and lost thousands of troops. He added the United States continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the exit strategy was sending the United States “hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975.”
“President Biden is finding that the quickest way to end a war is to lose it,” McConnell said, urging him instead to commit to providing more support to Afghan forces.
“Without it, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul.”
Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said it was “a huge foreign policy failure with generational ramifications just shy of seven months into this administration. Everything points to a complete collapse.”
In a deal struck with former US President Donald Trump’s administration last year, the insurgents agreed not to attack US-led foreign forces as they withdrew. The Taliban also made a commitment to discuss peace.
Given the speed of the Taliban’s advance, prospects for diplomatic pressure to affect the situation on the ground seemed limited, although the Taliban spokesman told Al Jazeera: “We will not close the door to the political track.”
Al Jazeera reported a government source saying it had offered the Taliban a share in power if the violence stopped. It was not clear to what extent the reported offer differed from terms already discussed in Qatar.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said he was unaware of any such offer but ruled out sharing power.
“We won’t accept any offer like this because we don’t want to be partner with the Kabul administration. We neither stay nor work for a single day with it,” he said.
The international envoys in Doha, who met with Afghan government negotiators and Taliban representatives, reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognize any government in Afghanistan “imposed through the use of military force.”
The UN Security Council was discussing a draft statement that would condemn the Taliban attacks, threaten sanctions, and affirm the non-recognition of an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, diplomats said on Thursday.
The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and Norway and seen by Reuters, has to be agreed by consensus by the 15-member body.

A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

Air Ambulances from Devon and Cornwall were called to the site of an incident believed to be a shooting in Plymouth, England. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Air Ambulances from Devon and Cornwall were called to the site of an incident believed to be a shooting in Plymouth, England. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

PLYMOUTH: A number of people have been killed in a serious firearms incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening, police said, adding that they believed the situation was contained.

Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Devon & Cornwall Police said they were called to the Keyham area of the city at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday.

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” they said.

Local lawmaker Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police,” Mercer, a member of parliament for the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

South Western Ambulance Service earlier said it had responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel called the incident “shocking” and that her thoughts were “with those affected” but did not reveal further details of what occurred.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she tweeted. “I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

British media said witnesses had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swamped the area.

Manila sets up 24/7, drive-thru vaccination sites to fight spread of delta variant

Manila sets up 24/7, drive-thru vaccination sites to fight spread of delta variant
Updated 12 August 2021
Ellie Aben

  • The vaccine rollout in densely populated Metro Manila has accelerated
  • The Nayon Pilipino “mega vaccination hub” is capable of inoculating 15,000 people a day
Updated 12 August 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: In an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections linked to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, authorities in the National Capital Region of the Philippines are setting up drive-thru and 24/7 vaccination centers to speed up inoculation rates.
So far in a country with a population of 110 million, a little more than 12 million people have been fully immunized. The government aims to have more than half of the population fully vaccinated by the end of the year.
The vaccine rollout in densely populated Metro Manila has accelerated, as the area remains under lockdown until Aug. 20 to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are trying to hasten the inoculation for the 14 million Metro Manila residents,” Resty Padilla, spokesman for the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said on Thursday.
“Today, the Nayon Pilipino drive-thru vaccination site in Paranaque just opened,” he added, referring to a “mega vaccination hub” for the Capital Region and nearby provinces. It includes eight vaccination centers and 30 drive-thru booths, and is capable of inoculating at least 15,000 people a day.
Padilla said that with a target of delivering 250,000 jabs a day, its is hoped that most of the Capital Region’s population will be inoculated by the end of September or early October.
Authorities in cities across the region are working hard to meet this target, with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reporting on Thursday that more than 70 percent of the city’s population has received at least one vaccine dose and more than 40 percent is fully vaccinated.
He added that authorities expect all residents will have received the first vaccine dose by the end of August, and be completely vaccinated by October.
In Caloocan City, nearly 600,000 out of a population of 1.5 million have received the first dose of a vaccine, Mayor Oscar Malapitan said, and more than 341,800 are fully vaccinated.
Despite the ramped-up vaccination drive and the lockdown of Metro Manila and four neighboring provinces, the rise in infections has yet to abate and continues to drive a surge in hospitalizations.
On Wednesday the government opened a 108-bed COVID-19 modular hospital at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, to expand the capacity of the health care system to cope with the spread of infections.
The Philippines has reported more than 1.7 million infections and 29,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing shut by Taliban

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing shut by Taliban
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

  • Disturbances broke out after an Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan
  • Protesters carried his body to a local Pakistani government office demanding the border be reopened
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani forces clashed on Thursday with hundreds of Afghans stranded on Pakistan's side of a commercially vital border crossing with Afghanistan after its closure by Taliban insurgents, Pakistani security officials said.
The disturbances broke out after a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, Arif Kakar, a Pakistani official on the scene, told Reuters.
Protesters carried his body to a local Pakistani government office demanding the border be reopened. Some began throwing stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and charging the protesters with batons to disperse them. No injuries were reported.
The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is landlocked Afghanistan's second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the Pakistani seacoast.
The Taliban, who captured the crossing last month as part of a major advance across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces withdraw, announced its closure on Aug. 6 in protest at a Pakistani decision to end visa-free travel for Afghans.
The hardline Islamist Taliban are demanding Pakistan allow Afghans to cross the frontier with either an Afghan ID card or a Pakistani-issued refugee registration card.
Taliban fighters have rapidly taken territory from the Kabul government in recent weeks, including important border crossings with Iran and Central Asian countries that now provide significant customs revenue for the group.
Some 900 trucks went through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily before the Taliban seized it.
Opening the border with Pakistan for visa-free travel would not only help the Taliban curry favour from ordinary Afghans but also shore up a route to areas of Pakistan that have housed Taliban fighters and some commanders.
Pakistan and the Taliban long maintained good relations though Islamabad says this ended after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan that ousted the radical Islamists from power for having sheltered al Qaeda militants who carried out the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
Western capitals and the Kabul government say Pakistani support to the Taliban continues and many of its leaders enjoy safe haven in the country, something Islamabad denies.

