Going nowhere? PSG bullish about Mbappe future

Going nowhere? PSG bullish about Mbappe future
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session at the Camp des Loges PSG football club’s training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Going nowhere? PSG bullish about Mbappe future

Going nowhere? PSG bullish about Mbappe future
  • Mbappe is out of contract next June and his future has dominated headlines in France and Spain since Messi's shock move to Paris
  • "Kylian is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season," Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Thursday
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid are not hiding their desire to sign Kylian Mbappe but Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insists he can’t imagine the France superstar playing for another club this season.
Mbappe is out of contract next June and his future has dominated headlines in France and in Spain since Lionel Messi’s shock move from Barcelona to Paris last week.
In Madrid they believe Mbappe does not want to share more of the limelight with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. “Madrid are not giving up,” said the cover of sports daily AS on Thursday.
PSG, meanwhile, want to keep the 22-year-old to complete a dream front line with Messi and Neymar.
Whether Real make their move before the August 31 transfer deadline remains to be seen, but Mbappe is in no rush to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes.
Nevertheless, while Neymar and Messi build up their fitness following extended summer breaks, Mbappe has played a starring role for his club at the beginning of the campaign.
He set up the decisive goal as PSG won 2-1 at Troyes on the opening weekend and then created three goals as Pochettino’s team beat Strasbourg 4-2 last Saturday.
“Kylian seems in good shape, he is motivated and working very hard to have a good season. That is what we are all thinking about,” Pochettino told reporters on Thursday ahead of PSG’s trip to Brittany to play Brest on Friday.
“Kylian is our player and I don’t see him being anywhere else this season.”
The speculation about his future led to Mbappe being jeered by some PSG supporters before the Strasbourg game, but Pochettino insisted the France World Cup winner was taking it in his stride.
“Kylian is preparing for tomorrow’s game. The only conversations I have with Kylian are about football,” the Argentine added.
“He has a year left on his contract, if he doesn’t renew it. We are happy with him and from what I see he is happy with us too.”
On Thursday Pochettino gave little away when asked if Messi might make his debut for his new club in the slightly ramshackle surroundings of Brest’s Stade Francis-Le Ble.
It would be quite the contrast to the Argentine’s glitzy unveiling before a packed crowd in Paris last weekend, but PSG may give the 34-year-old more time to get ready.
Neymar, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria and new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are also yet to make their first appearances this season.
“He has given us so much in the last few days,” Pochettino said of Messi. “There is a great atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in very quickly.”

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain real madrid

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
AP

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out
  • Naomi Osaka of Japan sprayed balls all over the court in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 76 Jil Teichmann.
  • Medvedev is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to crack the top two since July 18, 2005
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
AP

MASON, Ohio: No Novak, no Roger, no Rafa doesn’t mean winning his second Western & Southern Open championship will be easy for top-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
He’s just making it look that way.
Medvedev, the 2019 champion and last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open tune-up event Thursday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.
“It was definitely a great level of tennis,” Medvedev said. “It was pretty hot for both of us. I saw Grigor struggling, so I figured that’s how it is. It’s the same for everybody. Our bodies are getting more used to the heat.”
Second-ranked Naomi Osaka wasn’t as lucky. In the second match of her first tour appearance since late May, Osaka sprayed balls all over the court in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 76 Jil Teichmann.
Osaka repeatedly punched her left thigh with her left wrist and talked loudly to herself, trying to get herself going, but she was impassive as she shook hands at the net with the exuberant Teichmann.
Top-ranked Ash Barty rolled through the first 10 games of her match with defending champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-0, 6-2 win to reach the women’s quarterfinals.
“I think sometimes the scoreline in tennis can fool you,” Barty said. “Though it seemed like a quite convincing scoreline in the match, each and every game had crucial poits and I was able to win most of those.”
Former tournament women’s champion Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Jessica Pegula.. Olympic champion and third-seeded Alexander Zverev also moved on, beating Guido Pella 6-2, 6-3.
Medvedev bounced back up after a nasty fall early in the second set and went on to close out the win.
“You can’t see this on video, but my racket got between my legs and hit the back of my calf,” Medvedev said. “I don’t know how that happens. I actually have a bruise on my calf. A bruise is a bruise. It’s nothing serious.”
The second-ranked Russian, the winner last week in Toronto, won when Dimitrov double-faulted on match point. Medvedev has been on the court for only 2 hours, 28 minutes while winning his first two matches in straight sets after a first-round bye.
Medvedev is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to crack the top two since July 18, 2005. Injuries and other issues kept Djokovic, Federer and Nadal from competing this year.
While his matches have been short, Medvedev feels winning will go a long way.
“The more matches I can win in these two tournaments that are similar to New York, the more confidence you have,” he said. “Confidence is the big key. It’s good coming there knowing that you’re capable of playing good. Now, I know it’s possible. A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam. They’re tough. Opponents want to beat you. You hope you show your best tennis.”
 

Topics: Western & Southern Open championship Daniil Medvedev Grigor Dimitrov Mason Ohio

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca
Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca
  • Coach Fabio Carille will finalize the starting 11 on Friday with only five foreign players permitted
Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Twenty-four hours after landing in Morocco, Al-Ittihad’s first team squad resumed preparations ahead of its clash with Raja Casablanca in the delayed 2020 Arab Club Champions Cup final — also known as the Mohammed VI Champions Cup — on Saturday.

Al-Ittihad’s Brazilian coach Fabio Carille took Wednesday’s training session near the hotel in the capital Rabat, where the delegation from Jeddah is staying, with Abdullah Al-Hafiz, the defender on loan for a season from Al-Wahda, joining his team-mates for the first time.

Al-Ittihad's Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi. (Supplied)

Thursday’s second session is expected to see the squad focus on technical exercises, while Friday will see Carille put the final touches to the formation expected to take to the pitch at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium the following day. Only five of the club’s foreign players will be permitted.

Al-Ittihad will go into the final in confident mood after a 3-0 win against Al-Raed on Monday night in the second round of Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad took the lead through Fahad Al-Muwallad’s 7th-minute penalty after Al-Raed Brazilian defender Rene Santos handled the ball.

Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi doubled the lead with a header after 15 minutes, and Romarinho scored the third minutes before the break to end any remaining hope for the visitors.

Carille’s team kicked off the season in disappointing style by losing 1-0 to Al-Fayha last week.

Topics: Al-ittihad Arab Club Champions Cup Raja Casablanca football

Seven Arab nations eye African success following AFCON draw

Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
Wael Jabir

Seven Arab nations eye African success following AFCON draw

Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The previous record was five Arab countries in the 2019 edition in Egypt
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
Wael Jabir

DUBAI: The record-breaking contingent of seven Arab nations competing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January learned their fate on Tuesday night, with reigning champions Algeria leading as pre-tournament favorites.

The upcoming edition, postponed from the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, will see its most successful nation, Egypt, joined by title-holders Algeria, 2004 winners Tunisia, 1976 champions Morocco, 1970 winners Sudan as well as Mauritania and debutants Comoros to make up the largest-ever presence for Arab League member countries in the competition, with only Libya, Djibouti and Somalia missing out on the 24-team tournament.

The previous record was five Arab countries in the 2019 edition in Egypt, with Sudan and Comoros missing out of the current participants.

With Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco all seeded in the first pot, the remaining teams were fortunate to avoid drawing against hosts Cameroon, who will be facing a straightforward group alongside 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso and minnows Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Debutants Comoros will have their work cut out for them as they find themselves drawn in the metaphorical “group of death” against four-time champions Ghana and continental powerhouse Morocco, while Gabon, led by Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, round up Group C.

After three narrow 1-0 draws in the group stage, Morocco suffered an embarrassing round of 16 defeat at the hands of Benin last time out, which cost coach Herve Renard his job. The new man at the helm, Vahid Halilhodzic, brought along bags of experience in African football, having previously coached Côte d’Ivoire and Algeria and won the 1997 CAF Champions League with Raja Casablanca. With a squad featuring new PSG man Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri among other talents, they will be expected to progress from the group and go deep into the knock-out stage after the disappointment of two years earlier.

Having been drawn together in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup taking place in Qatar in December, Nile neighbors Egypt and Sudan find themselves set to face-off again a month later with the duo joined by Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau in group D.

Egypt — record champions with seven African Cup of Nations titles to their name — crashed out of the round of 16 on home soil in their most recent appearance, but history will be a good omen for both Egypt and Sudan. The two sides have met on five occasions in the competition; on the three times that Egypt won the match, they went on to be crowned champions in 1957, 1959 and 2008. The same was true for Sudan in 1970. When they drew in 1963, it was Sudan who went all the way to the final but lost 3-0 to Ghana.

While the last Egyptian triumph in the competition dates back to 2010 and the golden generation of coach Hassan Shehata, the iconic Mohammed Salah will be hopeful of cementing his status as the nation’s greatest of all time by leading them to African glory. For Sudan, a return to the summit of the continent might be a distant prospect, but under coach Hubert Velud progress has been vivid and the possibility of calling up diaspora players such as MK Dons’ Mo Eisa, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar and Perth Glory’s Osama Malik could prove the difference.

The Algerian title defence sees them line up against a Wilfried Zaha-inspired Côte d’Ivoire side as well as Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone, against whom they will get their campaign underway. Coach Djamel Belmadi’s side built on their continental triumph two years ago and went from strength to strength, breaking an all-time African record of going 27 matches unbeaten between November 2018 and June 2021. 

The already star-studded title-winning side of 2019, led by Manchester City talisman Riyad Mahrez and featuring the likes of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini, was further bolstered with the emergence of talents such as West Ham winger Said Benrahma and the development of OGC Nice full-back Youcef Atal. The Fennecs will be bullish on the prospect of adding a third title after 1990 and 2019.

Group F produced a near identical draw to Group D from two years ago, with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali all drawn together again, while it was Gambia who missed out on 2019 rounding off the group instead of Angola who missed out on the current edition. 

Back then, Tunisia stuttered to qualify in second place after failing to win a single game, drawing all three of their matches but eventually joining group leaders Mali in the round of 16. The Eagles of Carthage went all the way to the semi-final in Egypt 2019, but their unconvincing displays meant French coach Alan Giresse had to make way for Mondher Kebaier who steadied the ship, leading them to Cameroon 2021 with an unbeaten qualification campaign in which they won five and drew only one game. A lot will ride on the fitness and form of key men Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri and Ferjani Sassi.

On their continental debut, Mauritania earned the plaudits in a similar group in 2019, coming within a point of qualification after holding the vastly more experienced Tunisia and Angola to goalless draws. The Atlantic nation built their footballing identity around resilient defending and have demonstrated that further in the 2021 qualifiers with four clean sheets in their six games, including a pair of goalless draws against Morocco. Where they will have to improve is in the final third, with only five goals scored en route to Cameroon 2021. A slight improvement on their results from the previous edition could be enough to guide them to a historic knock-out stage qualification.

With 12 out of the previous 32 editions being won by Arab nations, the 2021 edition offers the opportunity for the region to improve on its record of one title in the past five competitions, but can any of the seven teams take that chance?

Topics: football soccer Middle East Afcon

Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars

Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars

Extreme E announces Rookie Invitational test in search of next generation of superstars
  • The electric SUV rally series, which launched in Saudi Arabia last April, will introduce the initiative at the fourth round of the inaugural Extreme E season in Sardinia
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Extreme E, the electric SUV rally series designed to raise climate change awareness, has announced its Rookie Invitational test as it seeks to unearth the next generation of off-road racers.

The Rookie Invitational will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, following the fourth round of the inaugural Extreme E season in Sardinia, Italy. Each of the nine Extreme E teams will be able to test two drivers at the Rookie Invitational, one male and one female, in a bid to give more drivers the opportunity to progress in the world of professional motorsports and join the electric racing revolution.

“I’m delighted to announce the Rookie Invitational at the penultimate X Prix of Season 1,” Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E, said. “It aims to offer drivers interested in competing in Extreme E the opportunity to not only get behind the wheel but immerse themselves in our unique series.

“The idea came about from various conversations with our teams that identified a gap in talent, particularly female drivers, so we wanted to organize this testing day to give more racers the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring and get behind the wheel of our all-electric ODYSSEY 21,” he added. “I’m looking forward to seeing which drivers the teams select and the wealth of driving talent out there that just need that chance to show off their skills.”

Each team will have the choice of the drivers it brings, and those chosen will join up with their respective teams for the duration of the Island X Prix in Sardinia to take in the event, get to grips with the unique nature of the series and immerse themselves in the Extreme E paddock. 

Drivers taking part in the Rookie Invitational will be allocated practice time in the car ahead of completing timed course laps. In between time out on the course, Extreme E will host a number of workshops focused on careers in professional motorsports from drivers in the series, including 2001 Dakar Rally winner and ABT CUPRA XE driver Jutta Kleinschmidt.

Kleinschmidt, president of the FIA Women in Motorsport Cross Country Rally Commission, said: “I’m super happy that so many female drivers have the chance to race in Extreme E. The series is the only motorsport event where men and women are mixed 50/50.

“Through the series, and now the Rookie Invitational, we have the chance to discover even more female talents,” she said. “It is a huge chance for all drivers dreaming of competing in Extreme E that want to prove their skills and talent. I’m very excited and looking forward to seeing a lot of applications. It is an honor to be part of the test program and have the chance to share my knowledge from my years of experience.”

After races in AlUla, Saudi Arabia and Dakar, Senegal, Rosberg X Racing leads Extreme E’s season standings on 71 points, with X44 second with 57 and JBXE third with 44.

Topics: ExtremeE

Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize

Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize

Champions League winners Kante, Jorginho shortlisted for UEFA prize
  • The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Istanbul next Thursday when the draw for this season's Champions League will also take place
  • Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel was shortlisted for the coach prize along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Italy’s Roberto Mancini
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have been shortlisted for the UEFA men’s player of the year prize for the 2020/21 season alongside Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, European football’s governing body announced on Thursday.
The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Istanbul next Thursday, August 26, when the draw for this season’s Champions League will also take place.
Midfield duo Jorginho and Kante both starred as Chelsea beat De Bruyne’s City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto in May. Jorginho then helped Italy win Euro 2020.
The shortlist was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the 24 national teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of last season’s Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations.
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel was shortlisted for the coach prize along with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to European Championship glory.
The three players on the shortlist for the women’s prize are Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas, all of whom won the Champions League with Barcelona.
Lluis Cortes of the Catalan club was listed for the women’s coach award along with Peter Gerhardsson, who won the Olympic silver medal with Sweden, and Emma Hayes of Chelsea, English Women’s Super League champions and Champions League runners-up.
The women’s awards were voted for by the coaches of clubs who reached the last 16 of the women’s Champions League and coaches of the top 12 women’s national teams, along with a panel of journalists.

Topics: UEFA Chelsea Manchester city N'Golo Kanté Jorginho Kevin De Bruyne

