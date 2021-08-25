You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Short Url

https://arab.news/b968y

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Author: David Stasavage

Historical accounts of democracy’s rise tend to focus on ancient Greece and pre-Renaissance Europe. The Decline and Rise of Democracy draws from global evidence to show that the story is much richer—democratic practices were present in many places, at many other times, from the Americas before European conquest, to ancient Mesopotamia, to precolonial Africa. Delving into the prevalence of early democracy throughout the world, David Stasavage makes the case that understanding how and where these democracies flourished—and when and why they declined—can provide crucial information not just about the history of governance, but also about the ways modern democracies work and where they could manifest in the future.
Drawing from examples spanning several millennia.

Stasavage first considers why states developed either democratic or autocratic styles of governance and argues that early democracy tended to develop in small places with a weak state and, counterintuitively, simple technologies. When central state institutions (such as a tax bureaucracy) were absent—as in medieval Europe—rulers needed consent from their populace to govern. When central institutions were strong—as in China or the Middle East—consent was less necessary and autocracy more likely. He then explores the transition from early to modern democracy, which first took shape in England and then the United States, illustrating that modern democracy arose as an effort to combine popular control with a strong state over a large territory. Democracy has been an experiment that has unfolded over time and across the world—and its transformation is ongoing.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Conchophilia: Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: Below the Edge of Darkness

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Below the Edge of Darkness

Photo/Supplied
  • Widder shows us how when we push our boundaries and expand our worlds, discovery and wonder follow
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Author: Edith Widder

This is a magnificent memoir by ocean scientist Edith Widder, pioneer in the study of bioluminescence.
The marine biologist takes us down into the deep ocean to understand bioluminescence — the language of light that helps life communicate in the darkness — and what it tells us about the future of life on Earth, said a review on goodreads.com.
A thrilling adventure story as well as a scientific revelation, Below the Edge of Darkness reckons with the complicated and sometimes dangerous realities of exploration.
Widder shows us how when we push our boundaries and expand our worlds, discovery and wonder follow.
These are the ultimate keys to the ocean’s salvation — and thus to our future on this planet.
Below the Edge of Darkness takes readers deep into our planet’s oceans as Edith Widder pursues her questions about one of the most important and widely used forms of communication in nature.
In the process, she reveals hidden worlds and a dazzling menagerie of behaviors and animals, from microbes to leviathans, many never before seen or, like the legendary giant squid, never before filmed in their deep-sea lairs.
Widder writes about her inspirations, her work, her tribulations, and her successes in a way that is not only readable, but enjoyable.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Hiroshima
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Authors: Michael D. Gordin and G. John Ikenberrys

On Aug. 6, 1945, in the waning days of World War II, the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The city’s destruction stands as a powerful symbol of nuclear annihilation, but it has also shaped how we think about war and peace, the past and the present, and science and ethics.
The Age of Hiroshima traces these complex legacies, exploring how the meanings of Hiroshima have reverberated across the decades and around the world, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Michael D. Gordin and G. John Ikenberry bring together leading scholars from disciplines ranging from international relations and political theory to cultural history and science and technology studies, who together provide new perspectives on Hiroshima as both a historical event and a cultural phenomenon.
As an event, Hiroshima emerges in the flow of decisions and hard choices surrounding the bombing and its aftermath. As a phenomenon, it marked a revolution in science, politics, and the human imagination — the end of one age and the dawn of another.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

This unique illustrated handbook provides all the essential tools you need to become a better birder. Here Derek Lovitch offers a more effective way to go about identification—he calls it the “Whole Bird and More” approach—that will enable you to identify more birds, more quickly, more of the time.
He demonstrates how to use geography and an understanding of habitats, ecology, and even the weather to enrich your birding experience and help you find something out of the ordinary. Lovitch shows how to track nocturnal migrants using radar, collect data for bird conservation, discover exciting rarities, develop patch lists—and much more.
This is the ideal resource for intermediate and advanced birders. Whether you want to build a bigger list or simply learn more about birds, How to Be a Better Birder will take your birding skills to the next level.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
books
What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio

What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio

What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Authors: Andrew W. Lo & Stephen R. Foerster

Is there an ideal portfolio of investment assets, one that perfectly balances risk and reward? In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio examines this question by profiling and interviewing ten of the most prominent figures in the finance world—Jack Bogle, Charley Ellis, Gene Fama, Marty Leibowitz, Harry Markowitz, Bob Merton, Myron Scholes, Bill Sharpe, Bob Shiller, and Jeremy Siegel. We learn about the personal and intellectual journeys of these luminaries—which include six Nobel Laureates and a trailblazer in mutual funds—and their most innovative contributions. In the process, we come to understand how the science of modern investing came to be. Each of these finance greats discusses their idea of a perfect portfolio, offering invaluable insights to today’s investors.
Inspiring such monikers as the Bond Guru, Wall Street’s Wisest Man, and the Wizard of Wharton, these pioneers of investment management provide candid perspectives, both expected and surprising, on a vast array of investment topics—effective diversification, passive versus active investment, security selection and market timing, foreign versus domestic investments and so much more.
While the perfect portfolio is ultimately a moving target based on individual age and stage in life, market conditions, and short- and long-term goals, the fundamental principles for success remain constant.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney

What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney

What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

The Logic of Social Science offers new principles for designing and conducting social science research. James Mahoney uses set-theoretic analysis to develop a fresh scientific constructivist approach that avoids essentialist biases in the production of knowledge.

This approach recognizes that social categories depend on collective understandings for their existence, but it insists that this recognition need not hinder the use of explicit procedures for the rational assessment of truth. Mahoney shows why set-theoretic analysis enables scholars to avoid the pitfalls of essentialism and produce findings that rest on a firm scientific foundation.

Extending his previous work and incorporating new material, Mahoney presents specific tools for formulating and evaluating theories in the social sciences.

Chapters include discussions of models of causality, procedures for testing propositions, tools for conducting counterfactual and sequence analysis, and principles for knowledge accumulation.

Equal focus is placed on theory building and explanatory tools, including principles for working with general theoretical orientations and normative frameworks in scientific research.

Mahoney brings a novel perspective to understanding the relationship among actors, social rules, and social resources, and he offers original ideas for the analysis of temporality, critical events, and path dependence.

Topics: book reviews Books James Mahoney

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard
books
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim

Latest updates

Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds
Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
What We Are Reading Today: The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000
Fighting in Syria’s Daraa displaces 38,000

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.