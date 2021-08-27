You are here

  • Home
  • Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Swedish Minister of Foreign affairs Ann Linde speaks with the media upon her arrival for a meeting with EU foreign affairs ministers at the European Council building, in Brussels. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76aez

Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
  • Those evacuated included embassy employees, locally employed guards and their families
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Those evacuated included embassy employees and their families, locally employed guards and their families, members of the armed forces and 500 Swedes, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

In addition, Sweden also evacuated women’s rights activists, journalists and EU employees.

But Sweden was unable to assist all those on the “Sweden list” consisting of people seeking help to flee the country.

“The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees,” Linde told reporters.

Both Linde and the head of Sweden’s Migration Board, Mikael Ribbenvik, said that even though the airlift had ended, the Scandinavian country would continue to try to help people associated with Sweden to leave the country.

Meanwhile neighboring Norway, which announced Thursday that it was also ending its evacuations, said Friday that another 128 people had landed in Oslo, bringing the number of people airlifted by the country to 1,098.

A final plane was expected later in Norway Friday.

Topics: Sweden Taliban capture Kabul

Related

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
World
France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
Update Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths video
World
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission

Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission

Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
  • Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio: ‘As well as Afghan civilians, the flight will bring back to Italy our envoy Stefano Pontecorvo’
  • Italy was one of the five countries most involved with NATO’s ‘Resolute Support’ Mission in Afghanistan, along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

ROME: Italy’s last evacuation flight from Kabul left Afghanistan on Friday, ending the country’s airlift operation, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.
De Maio said “that as well as Afghan civilians, the flight will bring back to Italy our envoy Stefano Pontecorvo,” the Italian diplomat serving as NATO’s senior civil representative to Afghanistan.
The flight, which had “just taken off,” is also carrying the last Italian soldiers who were still on site, he tweeted.
Di Maio had told an earlier press conference in Rome with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the C-130 plane would soon leave Kabul.
He added that all the Italian nationals who wanted to leave had been evacuated, along with around 4,900 Afghan civilians.
Italian consul Tommaso Claudi was on board the last flight as well as Pontecorvo.
“Leaving Kabul with a heavy heart. My gratitude to all #NATO allies & partners for a massive evacuation effort from #Afghanistan despite all challenges,” Pontecorvo tweeted.
“NATO played a key role in getting thousands out and is committed to getting others to safety.”
Italy has evacuated 4,832 Afghans since June, the defense ministry said in a statement Thursday evening.
Italy was one of the five countries most involved with NATO’s “Resolute Support” Mission in Afghanistan, along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany.
The defense ministry said 53 Italian soldiers were killed and 723 wounded out of the 50,000 the country deployed to Afghanistan over the two-decade war.
Since the Taliban seized control of the country on August 15 as the NATO troops left, Afghans and foreign nationals have been racing to flee.
The huge crowds waiting to be evacuated were the target of twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops.
During his visit to Rome Friday, Lavrov also met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
They discussed the importance of ensuring stability and security in Afghanistan, tackling the humanitarian emergency and ensuring respect for human rights, particularly those of women, Draghi’s office said.

Topics: Afghanistan Italy Luigi Di Maio Stefano Pontecorvo

Related

Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
World
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
NATO allies press for more time to fly people out of Kabul video
World
NATO allies press for more time to fly people out of Kabul

Evacuations in English town Leamington Spa amid ‘explosions’ and huge fire

The emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. (Twitter: @PHE_WestMids)
The emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. (Twitter: @PHE_WestMids)
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

Evacuations in English town Leamington Spa amid ‘explosions’ and huge fire

The emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. (Twitter: @PHE_WestMids)
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A huge fire broke out at an industrial park in the central England town of Leamington Spa on Friday, sending up dramatic plumes of dark smoke that could be seen for miles.

The local emergency services tackling the blaze, where explosions and a strong smell of chemicals were reported, were evacuating nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors.

Local lawmaker Matt Western said the fire might involve chemicals from a plastics business.

Western said on Twitter that “the scale of the blaze is staggering” but firefighters “are increasingly confident of containing it.”

 

 

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was on the scene but had not treated any patients.

The fire broke out not far from the center of Leamington, an 18th-century spa town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London famed for its elegant Regency architecture.

Local police said that one person was still unaccounted for and emergency services were working to locate them.

Topics: UK fire explosion

Related

Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot
World
Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
Updated 27 August 2021
AP

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts

Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
  • An Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at Tirana International Airport carrying 121 people, including 11 children
  • Albania plans to allow the evacuees to stay for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement
Updated 27 August 2021
AP

TIRANA, Abania: Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Daesh group.
A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at the Tirana international airport at 3:20 a.m. (01:20 GMT) carrying 121 people, including 11 children. It was not clear whether this was the first flight after the two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops, or if the plane that landed in Albania’s capital had come directly from Afghanistan.
“It was the fear from such attacks which pushed us our utmost that these citizens come soonest to Albania, where they are away from danger and fear for their lives,” Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said. She and US Ambassador Yuri Kim were at the airport to greet the evacuees.
A government source said the flight from Kabul was organized by a US non-governmental association and there was a stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia before landing in Tirana.
After the plane landed in Tirana, the passengers were supplied with facemasks and had their information processed in a military tent before they were taken on buses to hotels in the nearby western port city of Durres. The Albanian government will supply them with food, transportation, security and other necessities, according to the foreign minister.
The government plans to allow the evacuees to stay in Albania for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.
Albania may temporarily house up to 4,000 Afghans, people who would be at risk in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Xhacka said they include “pedagogues, artists, intellectuals, activists of the civil society, human rights organizations or those of women.”
Kim praised the Albanian government for agreeing to host evacuees.
Such a move has been highly evaluated and praised from Washington.
“As they have always done, the people of Albania are once again providing hospitality & protection to those in greatest need,” the US ambassador tweeted. “We are proud to call you a friend & ally. Thank you.”

Topics: Albania Afghan evacuees Olta Xhacka

Related

Special Jordan will only be transit point for Afghan evacuees on their way to US
Middle-East
Jordan will only be transit point for Afghan evacuees on their way to US
South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
World
South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for faster efforts to help facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan following an attack at Kabul airport.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Rome following talks.

Topics: Russia Taliban capture Kabul

Related

UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
World
UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
Update Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths video
World
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
  • The French president warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: France could extend the evacuation of French citizens and Afghans in danger from Kabul beyond Friday, a minister said, after Paris previously indicated its airlift mission would end in the evening.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the French evacuation mission would wind up later Friday, but President Emmanuel Macron then said France still wanted to evacuate hundreds of Afghans, some of whom were in buses outside the airport perimeter.

“It (the French evacuation operation) can perhaps go beyond this evening, but we must remain cautious on this subject,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Macron, in comments on a visit to Ireland, has also warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky in the wake of the twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops.

“The terrorist attack must not prevent these (evacuation) operations. We will continue until the last possible second,” said Beaune.

But echoing the comments by Macron, he indicated, however, that not all Afghans at risk who want to leave country would be able to do so.

“Does this mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for the allies, for Europeans, will be able to leave the airport? Without doubt, no, no,” he said.

Topics: France Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Aghanistan Taliban Afghanistan

Related

UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
World
UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
Update Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths video
World
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Latest updates

How the cookie crumbled
Last year, Apple blocked third-party cookies on its Safari browser, while Google is still in the process of blocking cookies on Chrome, with plans to phase them out entirely by next year. (Shutterstock)
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo
Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form
Coman to return for Bayern, Nagelsmann backs Sane to regain form
Saudi Arabia confirms 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 244 more cases
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 215 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.5 million. (File/Twitter/@hfrmoh)
Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City
Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.