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Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 metric ton barley tender, traders say

Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 metric ton barley tender, traders say
Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 05 August 2026 16:30
Reuters
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Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 metric ton barley tender, traders say

Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 metric ton barley tender, traders say
  • ‌A new tender ‌for 120,000 tons of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming ‌days
Updated 05 August 2026 16:30
Reuters
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HAMBURG: ‌Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
Participants were believed to ‌be trading ‌houses Bunge and Olam.
‌Market ⁠uncertainty about Black ⁠Sea exports caused by recent attacks on grain ships and ports by Russia and Ukraine was believed to have reduced ⁠participation in recent ‌wheat and barley ‌tenders from Jordan, traders said.
‌A new tender ‌for 120,000 tons of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming ‌days with anticipated submission of price offers on ⁠August ⁠12, traders said.
The new tender is again expected to seek the same shipment periods as Wednesday’s tender in the second half of September and full month of October, traders said.

Topics: Jordan Barley

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