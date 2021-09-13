Who’s Who: Abdullah Khalid Al-Gadi, EVP at Saudi Arabia's Advanced Electronics Co.

Abdullah Khalid Al-Gadi has been the executive vice president of shared services and corporate affairs at Advanced Electronics Co., a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, since 2019.
Al-Gadi has held responsibilities in senior and executive management positions across the corporate affairs, engineering, shared services, human resources and corporate strategy functions since joining AEC as a software engineer in 2006.
Al-Gadi was previously the senior vice president of human resources, from late 2018 to 2019, responsible for fostering a unified, value-based culture aligned with the company environment and its brand identity by developing and enhancing HR programs, learning and development and employee relations, resource allocation, KPIs and budgets. During this tenure, AEC won the Best Culture of Learning category at the 2019 LinkedIn Talent Awards for the MENA region.
Al-Gadi held the role of vice president of engineering services in early 2018. He successfully managed and developed strategic capabilities and enablers across the different engineering services sections including strategic planning, product design, quality assurance and problem resolution.
Between 2012 and 2018, Al-Gadi served as senior manager for ICT leading information and communications technology programs delivery, building technical capabilities, as well as developing and overseeing annual strategic plans. He also served as the IT governance lead from 2008 to 2012, heading AEC’s endeavors to define and improve processes and procedures, CMMI-L3 implementation, audits, inspections and reviews.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in Riyadh, in 2006. He has also attended several technical and management courses during his career.
INTERVIEW: Saudi film fans ‘crave more Arabic content’, says VOX Cinemas exec
Mohammed Al-Hashemi, Majid Al-Futtaim's country head in Saudi Arabia, gave an exclusive interview with Arab News on the chain’s movie theaters in the Kingdom
Updated 13 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: In the three years since cinemas reopened in Saudi Arabia, international films, and anime in particular, have proven to be hugely popular and successful. However there is a growing demand from local moviegoers for more Arabic content, according to a local industry expert.
Mohammed Al-Hashemi is the country head in Saudi Arabia for leisure, retail and entertainment business Majid Al-Futtaim, the parent company of VOX Cinemas. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said that the chain’s movie theaters in the Kingdom attract a wide range of customers with diverse tastes in film.
“As a guest-centric brand, we screen a large variety of movies to cater to the different preferences of our guests,” he added.
He said that demand for international blockbusters is high, including a huge appetite for Japanese anime such as the recently released “Demon Slayer,” which was a massive box-office hit. But he added that local audiences also want more locally produced films.
“The success of movies such as (comedy-drama) ‘Mesh Ana’ and (horror-comedy) ‘El Ens W El Nems’ demonstrates to us that audiences are craving Arabic content, and we are committed to diversifying our content and ensuring that premium Arabic-language feature films are made accessible to our discerning audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
As part of this commitment, an exclusive distribution deal was signed with leading Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott in 2018 to screen its first feature, “Masameer,” across the Middle East and North Africa.
“The following year, we distributed ‘Born a King’ (a drama about the diplomatic events surrounding the formation of what would become Saudi Arabia) regionally, which proved a huge hit with cinemagoers, and signed a partnership with Manga Productions to bring ‘The Journey,’ the first-ever Saudi-Japanese anime, to the big screen,” Al-Hashemi said. He also a highlighted a landmark major production partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and MBC Studios for films across the MENA region.
“The partnership with MBC will greenlight several projects annually, representing a significant boost to the region’s growing film, TV and entertainment industry, particularly in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Speaking about the success of VOX Cinemas in the first three years of operation in the Kingdom, Al-Hashemi said that since its first cinema opened in Riyadh in 2018 the business has expanded rapidly to include 149 screens at 14 theaters in five cities.
“VOX Cinemas introduced multiplexes for the first time in all five of those cities and we are currently the largest exhibitor by screen count, market share and admissions in the Kingdom,” he added.
“And despite the challenges posed by the pandemic we have continued with our ambitious growth strategy. We surpassed 100 screens, just three days after the lockdown was lifted, with the opening of VOX Cinemas Sahara Mall in Riyadh.”
The success of movies such as (comedy-drama) ‘Mesh Ana’ and (horror-comedy) ‘El Ens W El Nems’ demonstrates to us that audiences are craving Arabic content, and we are committed to diversifying our content and ensuring that premium Arabic-language feature films are made accessible to our discerning audiences.
The Saudi cinema industry has become a major influence on global content and therefore we are dedicated to producing Saudi content that will resonate with both regional and global audiences.
We look forward to leveraging the opportunities of the nascent and rapidly evolving leisure and entertainment sector in this market, and bringing our unrivaled entertainment experiences to families across the Kingdom, as well as boosting job creation in the film and leisure industries.
Mohammed Al-Hashemi
Following the opening of that location in June last year, VOX brought the magic of the movies to Tabuk and Hail for the first time and expanded its presence in Riyadh and Jeddah “as part of our commitment to make our innovative and world-class entertainment experiences accessible to everyone across the Kingdom, even in remote cities.”
Last month, the chain celebrated the opening of the eight-screen VOX Cinemas The Esplanade, its ninth multiplex in Riyadh, as part of a family entertainment complex that also includes Yalla! Bowling and billiards. Later this year, VOX will expand its Saudi operation to a sixth city with the opening of a multiplex in Jubail.
Al-Hashemi said that the Kingdom is experiencing a modern renaissance, as a result of recent reforms driven by Saudi Vision 2030, and evolving at a rapid pace into a global powerhouse of leisure and entertainment.
“At Majid Al-Futtaim, we are dedicated to leading the way in developing a strong and sustainable industry and contributing to the diversification of the economy,” he said.
“And as part of our long-term vision we will diversify our offering by opening Ski Saudi, the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, at Mall of Saudi in 2025, and introduce Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience, to Riyadh in early 2022.”
These upcoming attractions underpin a commitment to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding entertainment landscape across Saudi Arabia, he added, and to introduce pioneering entertainment experiences that can be a place where communities socialize and enjoy quality time together.
Meanwhile Majid Al-Futtaim continues to explore opportunities to bring more local content to the big screen, he said, to help ensure the local economy grows from within.
“The Saudi cinema industry has become a major influence on global content and therefore we are dedicated to producing Saudi content that will resonate with both regional and global audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
Majid Al-Futtaim has a long-term growth strategy for Saudi Arabia, he added, and is dedicated to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the Quality-of-Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.
“Saudi Arabia has a burgeoning entertainment industry and was the top theatrical market in the Middle East in 2020, a position it continues to hold again this year,” he said.
“We look forward to leveraging the opportunities of the nascent and rapidly evolving leisure and entertainment sector in this market, and bringing our unrivaled entertainment experiences to families across the Kingdom, as well as boosting job creation in the film and leisure industries.”
While the cinema industry was hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Hashemi said recent box office results suggest that it has turned a corner toward recovery.
“The biggest challenge we faced when we first reopened post-lockdown was the lack of new content as studios postponed the release dates of major movies,” he said.
In the past few months, however, VOX Cinemas experienced a significant increase in ticket sales thanks to the release of blockbusters such as the latest chapter in the “Fast and Furious” saga, “F9,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” family-friendly animated hits such as Pixar’s “Luca,” and “The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business,” and Arabic movies such as the previously mentioned “Mesh Ana” and “El Ens W El Nems.”
With more on the way, Al-Hashemi believes that ticket sales will continue to recover.
“With an upcoming slate of major blockbusters such as (Bond movie) ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The King’s Man’ about to light up our screens, we are confident that our box office will continue on an upward trajectory,” he said.
Instilling confidence in customers is key to maintaining the pace of recovery, he added.
“Our continuous and extensive guest research shows that comfort levels in visiting a leisure and entertainment venues is increasing month on month, which also bodes well for the industry.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday issued a number of royal orders, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazeed has been appointed as governor of the National Cyber Security Authority at the rank of minister.
Nasser bin Abdul Razzaq Al-Nafisi, head of Special Affairs of King Salman, has been relieved from his post, while Abdul Aziz bin Ibrahim Al-Faisal has been appointed to replace him.
Meanwhile, Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi has been appointed as deputy minister of sport at the excellent rank.
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Portugal’s president over death of Jorge Sampaio
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the death of former President Jorge Sampaio.
“We have received the news of the death of the former president of Portugal, Jorge Sampaio, and we express to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, and to the Portuguese people, our deepest condolences, and most sincere sympathy,” the king said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable of condolences and sympathy to Rebelo de Sousa.
Sampaio, a former two-term president of Portugal and one of the most prominent political figures of his generation, died Friday. He was 81.
OIC chief urges improved food security in wake of pandemic
Al-Othaimeen stressed the need to support OIC countries in achieving self-sufficiency in food production through mobilizing the organization’s technical and financial capacities
Updated 13 September 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen has urged for more efficient short, medium and long-term strategies to further build the food production capacities of OIC member states.
Al-Othaimeen made the appeal in an address to the Fourth Meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, held virtually under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan on Sept. 8-9.
In the speech, which was read on his behalf by Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Al-Othaimeen warned that the COVID-19 pandemic had “seriously impacted” food systems in member states.
However, he added that OIC members can overcome issues by developing proactive strategies for improving agricultural productivity and focusing more on the production of essential food commodities.
Al-Othaimeen stressed the need to support OIC countries in achieving self-sufficiency in food production through mobilizing the organization’s technical and financial capacities.
BACKGROUND
The Islamic Organization for Food Security was established in 2016 as a specialized institution of the OIC dealing with agriculture, rural development and food security.
The secretary-general also urged the session to consider particular programs to support rural farmers, who in most OIC member states are responsible for producing the bulk of food supplies.
To increase food production and storage, he added that rural farmers need essential tools, access to microfinancing schemes, improved storage facilities and value-addition skills.
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the session, which was attended ministers of agriculture and food security from OIC member states.
The Islamic Organization for Food Security was established in 2016 as a specialized institution of the OIC dealing with agriculture, rural development and food security.
Saudi Arabia continues health, food projects in Yemen
The project includes nine mobile clinics, employing 63 doctors and health workers, and targets more than 200,000 beneficiaries from the residents and the displaced in Marib
Updated 12 September 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which aims to provide therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 61,584 people in August.
These services are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, especially children and nursing and pregnant mothers who suffer from malnutrition amid the current humanitarian crisis.
In August, Al-Jada Health Center outlets in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate provided treatment services for 11,566 people with the support of KSrelief.
There were 3,094 patients at the emergency department, 2,559 in the awareness and education department, 1,482 in internal medicine, 3,166 in the epidemiological department, 597 in reproductive health, and 598 in the surgery and dressings department.
Meanwhile, the project to enhance primary healthcare services and combat cases of malnutrition was launched in Marib governorate. It is being implemented in eight Yemeni governorates, with the support of KSrelief.
The project includes nine mobile clinics, employing 63 doctors and health workers, and targets more than 200,000 beneficiaries from the residents and the displaced in Marib.
The services provided by the project include conducting a medical examination, providing primary healthcare to beneficiaries, dispensing free medicines and referring patients with special cases to government hospitals to complete treatment, among others.
This eight-month project aims to strengthen primary healthcare and combat malnutrition in children and mothers in eight Yemeni governorates, targeting more than 2,400,000 beneficiaries, with the participation of 432 doctors and health workers.
KSrelief also distributed more than 26 tons of food baskets in Hadramout governorate, benefiting 1,500 people. This is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance food security in Yemeni governorates and cities.