UAE condemns alleged attack on ADNOC-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates condemned what it described as an Iranian attack on a vessel linked to ADNOC as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, saying no injuries were reported.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday that the incident violated a UN Security Council resolution affirming freedom of navigation and rejecting attacks on commercial vessels or obstruction of international maritime routes.

The ministry accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps of using the strategic waterway as a tool of economic coercion and said such acts threatened regional stability and global energy security.

The UAE called on Iran to halt what it called unprovoked attacks and to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains fully open to safeguard regional security and global trade.