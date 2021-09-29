Who’s Who: Dr. Mansour Al-Turki, Saudi deputy minister for planning and information

Dr. Mansour Al-Turki is the Saudi deputy minister for planning and information and executive director of the Ministry of Transport’s Vision 2030 realization office.

He is currently leading strategic planning and strategy execution initiatives for the transport sector, in addition to heading up the development of transport information centers and supervising the ministry’s corporate excellence and international relations.

From February to July last year, he held the position of assistant deputy minister for planning and prior to joining the Ministry of Transport had been director of capital planning at the Saudi National Project Management Organization (Mashroat), from November 2017 to February 2020.

At Mashroat, he took a leading role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s five-year project portfolio plans performed by government entities in the infrastructure sector. And as part of his work with the organization, he liaised with Saudi ministries and authorities to optimize capital expenditures which led to a directive to establish a uniform national capital planning system.

Between December 2011 and February 2020, Al-Turki worked with the facilities planning department at Saudi Aramco in various capacities and led a multinational team to develop business cases and proposals for a variety of projects.

Prior to that, he held roles with the Colorado department of transportation, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, and Riyadh municipality, and has also served on committees including as a board member of the National Competitiveness Center, and the Saudi Council of Engineers.

Al-Turki gained a bachelor’s degree in planning engineering from King Saud University in 2005, a dual master’s degree in civil engineering and business administration from the University of Colorado in 2008, and a Ph.D. in civil engineering and transportation systems from the same American university in 2014.

In addition, he is a US-registered professional engineer and a certified project management professional and has taken part in numerous Harvard Business School executive and leadership programs.