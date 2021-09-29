Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2bn on developing local digital content

RIYADH: The UAE-based PropTech and peer-to-peer home booking platform Nomad Homes, has successfully raised $20 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.
The Series A round was co-led by 01 Advisors and the Spruce House Partnership, a New York-based investment partnership.
Goodwater Capital, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Class 5 Global, Precursor Ventures, Alta Park Capital, and an undisclosed multibillion-dollar crossover fund, among new, existing and key angel investors also participated in the round.
Nomad Homes operates in Paris and Dubai and will use the new funding to accelerate its expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, specifically in southern Europe.
The company will continue to invest heavily in its technology and offer additional products and services to offer a “one-stop” shop for everything related to the home.
Nomad Homes was launched in 2020 by Helen Chen, Dan Piehler, and Damien Drap to enable buyers through their seamless and multi-integrated platform, to find and buy their ideal home, with the support of localized customer service experts.