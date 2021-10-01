You are here

Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say

Updated 01 October 2021
Facebook put plans for Instagram Kids, aimed at pre-teens, on hold this week. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 October 2021

Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say

Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
  • US senators say that Facebook was aware that its instagram app was harming the mental health of teenagers
Updated 01 October 2021

LONDON: US senators on Thursday grilled Facebook Inc. on its plans to better protect young users on its apps, drawing on leaked internal research that showed the social media giant was aware of how its Instagram app harmed the mental health of teens.
The hearing in front of the Senate consumer protection subcommittee was called after the Wall Street Journal published several stories earlier this month about how Facebook knew Instagram caused some teen girls in particular to feel badly about their self-image. After growing opposition to the project, Facebook put plans for Instagram Kids, aimed at pre-teens, on hold this week.
Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety, disputed the committee and WSJ’s conclusions of the research documents throughout the hearing, and said the company was working to release additional internal studies in an effort to be more transparent about its findings.
“This research is a bombshell,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, during the hearing. “It is powerful, gripping, riveting evidence that Facebook knows of the harmful effects of its site on children, and that it has concealed those facts and findings.”
“IG stands for Instagram, but it also stands for Insta-greed,” said Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts.
The senators pressed Davis on several major themes, including what identifiable data Facebook collects on users under the age of 13, to what extent the company views young users as a growth area and to confirm whether it knew that Instagram led some children to consider suicide.
Davis reiterated that kids under 13 were not allowed on Facebook, adding 0.5 percent of teens in the company’s research connected their “suicidal ideation” to Instagram, lower than the figures the Journal had reported.
“You’ve cherry-picked part of the research that you think helps your spin right now,” said Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, demanding Facebook commit to releasing its full research on the links between Instagram and youth suicide.
A second hearing is planned for Tuesday and will feature a Facebook whistleblower. The whistleblower is expected to reveal their identity on Sunday in a recorded interview for TV news program “60 Minutes,” which in a preview described the woman as a former Facebook employee who left with tens of thousands of pages of research.
Davis said Thursday that Facebook would not retaliate against the whistleblower for sharing confidential documents with the senators.

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

Updated 01 October 2021
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players
  • PUBG Mobile players will have chance to redeem special music prizes, enjoy exclusive Anghami playlists until Oct. 7
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The popular game PUBG Mobile has signed a first of its kind partnership in the Middle East and North Africa region with music streaming app Anghami.

As part of the agreement, Anghami will host an in-game event running until Oct. 7.

It will offer PUBG Mobile fans playing the game redeemable codes for Anghami Plus subscriptions for up to one year. Similarly, audiences using the Anghami app will be able to redeem prizes and experience two special playlists made for PUBG Mobile players.

Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with PUBG Mobile, bringing a universe of music and entertainment to gamers across the region.”

Through the partnership, both companies aim to transform the digital media entertainment industry using initiatives that go beyond standard entertainment and incorporate immersive experiences in the media and entertainment space.

The event is part of a larger linkup between PUBG Mobile and Anghami in the MENA region. PUBG Mobile has hosted several music-themed events in the region, and teamed up with recording artists including Noor Stars, Wegz, Sharmoofers, Massar Egbari, and Marwan Moussa bringing together the gaming and music communities.

PUBG Mobile also launched this year’s Beat the Heat summer fun fair presenting a series of in-game and exclusive events in collaboration with Anghami, featuring concerts by prominent artists including Jara, and Zena Emad.

“The synergies between the gaming and music industries are countless and building on such expertise and experience in the local musical taste, Anghami’s production arm collaborated with PUBG Mobile to create exclusive content and events that resonate with players in the region, receiving positive feedback,” Khairallah added.

Topics: PUBG Mobile Anghami

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 

Updated 01 October 2021 
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 
  • Three people from the media company’s inaugural intake will now be based at Abu Dhabi hub 
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Three graduates from the inaugural CNN Academy Abu Dhabi have been rewarded with internships at the network’s Middle East hub in the UAE capital.

The three interns, Mohammed Abdelbary, Dana Abdulrahman, and Tasmiyah Randeree, will work under the leadership of anchor and managing editor, Becky Anderson, across editorial and technical roles at the bureau. They will also support CNN’s Expo 2020 coverage, which will be broadcast to the network’s global audiences from its on-site presence in Dubai.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Dana, Mohammed, and Tasmiyah to our crew for the next three months — they were outstanding participants of the first CNN Academy Abu Dhabi,” Anderson said. “Not only are they enormously talented, but the skills they gained through our academy program shone through in their applications for these internships.”

The launch of the Academy was announced in September 2020 with the program beginning in January 2021. The full time five-week course combined online learning sessions and in-person workshops that took place at CNN at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi.

The network has offered around 30 internships to local and international talent during the past decade. These new, full-time, paid internships will provide an extra layer of instruction and experience to further equip the interns for a successful media career.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for these young journalists to work alongside some of the best at CNN,” Anderson added. “With a global event like Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner, this is an important time for the region, and they will be key team members working across our coverage.”

Abdelbary will work on CNN’s flagship show from the region, “Connect the World with Becky Anderson,” assisting the team with editorial research, story preparation, and production needs. Anderson said that he would have the chance to “pitch stories and treatment plans” and “could find himself producing content for the show’s social platforms, assisting with editing content, supporting our editorial and technical teams and more.”

Abdulrahman and Randeree will be trained as floor managers. “They’ll learn the ropes in our Abu Dhabi bureau before moving to CNN’s Expo studio,” said Andersen. “They will be instrumental in the smooth running of a live TV show, doing everything from providing scripts for our anchors, to making sure guests and talent are properly equipped on set,” she added. 

The duo will also be responsible for testing equipment and liaising with CNN’s control rooms at its Atlanta headquarters in the US. They will “find out exactly what it takes to build and operate a multi-camera outside a broadcast studio,” said Andersen.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi will resume in 2022.

Topics: CNN Internships CNN Academy Middle East Abu Dhabi

Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

Almost half of the content people see on Instagram comes from celebrities. (File/AFP)
Almost half of the content people see on Instagram comes from celebrities. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

Almost half of the content people see on Instagram comes from celebrities. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook research finds that seeing more celebrity content in the Instagram feed of users was associated with more negative comparison and negative feelings about self-image
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Major social media stars including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Charli D'Amelio are among celebrities whose Instagram followers experience more negative feelings about their self-image, according to internal Facebook research revealed by the Wall Street Journal this week, raising questions about the impact of celebrity culture online.

The Journal released the leaked research slide decks on Wednesday, which served as the basis of articles it published earlier this month saying that Facebook knew its apps harmed the mental health of some teenage girls and young users.

The research, titled “Social comparison on Instagram,” surveyed 100,000 people in March and April 2020 in nine countries, including the United States, Australia and Brazil.

Facebook spokesperson Kevin McAlister said the survey respondents were not asked to name specific accounts, but researchers found the celebrity accounts were "some of the most frequently seen accounts for people who told us they experienced either higher or lower levels of negative social comparison on Instagram," based on the company's internal data.

He noted the findings made sense because the celebrities listed have more than 30 million followers each.

Facebook researchers did not study whether users' exposure to those celebrity accounts led to negative feelings about themselves.

Singer Ariana Grande and model Kendall Jenner were among the celebrities who followers felt more negative social comparison, Facebook researchers found.

Facebook researchers noted in the slide decks that the company could partner with the stars on campaigns to reduce negative comparison.

On the other hand, Instagram accounts belonging to “The Ellen Show,” which is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres, American actor Will Smith and Brazilian soccer player Neymar had followers who felt "less negative comparison," according to the research slide deck.

The findings are notable given that Instagram helped pioneer the rise of social media influencers and made efforts to recruit celebrities to the app in its early days.

Actor Ashton Kutcher was one star who helped Instagram gain credibility with other celebrities and helped introduce the company to Grande, according to an anecdote reported in the book "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram."

The company's partnerships team also works with celebrities, musicians and other public figures to improve their presence on Instagram, according to the LinkedIn bios of some employees.

The Facebook researchers found that seeing more celebrity content in the Instagram feed was associated with more negative comparison.

Almost half of the content people see on Instagram comes from celebrities, the research showed.

Topics: Instagram celebrities Negative feelings

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles
Updated 30 September 2021
AFP

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles
  • Sony did not disclose financial terms of the deal to acquire Texas-based Bluepoint
  • "We've been partners with PlayStation for many years," Bluepoint president said in a video posted on Twitter
Updated 30 September 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Sony on Thursday added Bluepoint Games to its stable of PlayStation studios, looking to crank out titles for its hot-selling consoles and keep its lead over rival Xbox.
Sony did not disclose financial terms of the deal to acquire Texas-based Bluepoint, a studio known for his remakes of video games including “Demon’s Souls” and “Uncharted.”
Bluepoint’s remake of action role-playing game “Demon’s Souls,” originally tailored for PlayStation 3, launched with the latest version of the console and sold 1.4 million copies, according to Sony.
“We’ve been partners with PlayStation for many years,” Bluepoint president Marco Thrush said in a video posted on Twitter.
“We believe this will empower Bluepoint to create even more incredible, impactful games for PlayStation Games.”
While known as a master at remaking beloved old games, Bluepoint’s latest project was said to be an “ambitious” original title.
More than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles have been snapped up around the world since they hit the market in November of last year, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment.
In August, PS5 remained the fastest selling PlayStation in the company’s history, according to market tracker NPD Group.
Sony has been under pressure to deliver new games to play, while the pandemic has caused titles to be delayed.
Sony has been adding to its stable of game studios in recent months, buying Finnish developer Housemarque in June and Britain-based Firesprite in June.
In-house studios allow PlayStation to make titles exclusively for Sony consoles, keeping at bay rival Xbox made by Microsoft, which has its own stable of studios.
Nearly 12 million PS5 consoles were sold by the end of August, compared to 7.3 million of the latest generation of Xbox consoles, according to specialty website VGChartz.

Topics: Sony PlayStation Demon's Souls

Elaph, Financial Times launch first issue of How To Spend It Arabic 

HTSI Arabic’s first issue will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on Oct. 1, and later in Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan. (Screenshot)
HTSI Arabic’s first issue will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on Oct. 1, and later in Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan. (Screenshot)
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Elaph, Financial Times launch first issue of How To Spend It Arabic 

HTSI Arabic’s first issue will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on Oct. 1, and later in Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan. (Screenshot)
  • The new edition, that will also be available online, was unveiled at a special event held in London on Tuesday
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Independent online newspaper Elaph and the Financial Times have launched the debut issue of How To Spend It Arabic magazine.

The new edition, that will also be available online, was unveiled at a special event held in London on Tuesday.

Othman Al-Omeir, founder and editor-in-chief of Elaph and publisher of HTSI Arabic, said: “I believe that this special journalistic enterprise will succeed because it is different from any other publication as it combines two languages.

“I am very much proud of the efforts made by the teams of the Financial Times, How To Spend It, and Elaph, to make this special project come into being.”

The English-language HTSI is an award-winning luxury magazine from FT Weekend that presents themed issues on fashion, interiors, art, travel, and lifestyle.

The Arabic-language version will bring top content related to these themes, geared toward Arab audiences. The result will be a mix of translated material from HTSI as well as exclusive original content.

HTSI editor, Jo Ellison, said that the fast-paced economic developments taking place in the Gulf region, “makes us reconsider our concepts about luxury markets and consumer markets, especially as the Gulf states have become key tourist destinations.”

She added: “This launch aligns with the FT’s wider strategy of growing its brand reach through enhanced reader engagement.

“The Arabic-speaking world represents an important readership for HTSI and the combination of the FT’s HTSI editorial with original content from Elaph represents a bespoke offering for those readers who seek out unique lifestyle features and themes.”

Samar Abdul Malik, editor of HTSI Arabic, said the magazine would offer unique content to readers and “shed light on the world of luxury, on everything related to luxurious lifestyle, in both the Middle East and North Africa and the rest of the world.”

HTSI Arabic’s first issue will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on Oct. 1, and later in Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Topics: media Elaph Financial Times Arabic

