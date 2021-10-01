Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

DUBAI: The popular game PUBG Mobile has signed a first of its kind partnership in the Middle East and North Africa region with music streaming app Anghami.

As part of the agreement, Anghami will host an in-game event running until Oct. 7.

It will offer PUBG Mobile fans playing the game redeemable codes for Anghami Plus subscriptions for up to one year. Similarly, audiences using the Anghami app will be able to redeem prizes and experience two special playlists made for PUBG Mobile players.

Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with PUBG Mobile, bringing a universe of music and entertainment to gamers across the region.”

Through the partnership, both companies aim to transform the digital media entertainment industry using initiatives that go beyond standard entertainment and incorporate immersive experiences in the media and entertainment space.

The event is part of a larger linkup between PUBG Mobile and Anghami in the MENA region. PUBG Mobile has hosted several music-themed events in the region, and teamed up with recording artists including Noor Stars, Wegz, Sharmoofers, Massar Egbari, and Marwan Moussa bringing together the gaming and music communities.

PUBG Mobile also launched this year’s Beat the Heat summer fun fair presenting a series of in-game and exclusive events in collaboration with Anghami, featuring concerts by prominent artists including Jara, and Zena Emad.

“The synergies between the gaming and music industries are countless and building on such expertise and experience in the local musical taste, Anghami’s production arm collaborated with PUBG Mobile to create exclusive content and events that resonate with players in the region, receiving positive feedback,” Khairallah added.