You are here

  • Home
  • Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
A member of the Taliban’s forces stands outside a hospital, after several civilians were killed in an explosion, in Kabul on October 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtxtb

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
  • The bomb targeted a mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
  • Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said.
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since US forces left at the end of August.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Daesh extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in the Daesh stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.
An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths.
Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said. Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, he said. He added the investigation was ongoing.
Mohammad Israil, a Kabul resident, said he heard “a loud sound” and saw people running away.
An Italian-funded emergency hospital in Kabul tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.
The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a heavy security presence. Later in the afternoon the site was cleaned. The only signs of the blast was slight damage to the ornamental arch by the entrance gate.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.
Daesh maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. Daesh has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
Sunday’s attack is the first to target the capital since late August when a Daesh suicide bomber targeted American evacuation efforts outside Kabul’s international airport. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members and was of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.
It was claimed by Daesh–Khorasan.
Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks Daesh has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital.
On Friday, Taliban fighters raided a Daesh hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after a Daesh roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan mosque

Related

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
World
Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan

French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai

French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 03 October 2021
Zeina Zbibo
Arab News en Francais

French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai

French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai
  • Astronaut and French Pavilion ambassador Thomas Pesquet says Expo 2020 Dubai offers countries a chance to collaborate on projects
Updated 03 October 2021
Zeina Zbibo Arab News en Francais

DUBAI: The Expo 2020 Dubai is a meeting of minds from around the globe – but at the French Pavilion they took this one step further and held a 15-minute phone call with an astronaut on the International Space Station.

Speaking on Saturday from the International Space Station (ISS) Thomas Pesquet – who is also an ambassador for the french Pavilion -  praised Expo 2020 Dubai, saying it offered countries a chance to collaborate on projects such as space travel and to tackle global issues such as climate change.

The long-distance call was part of the celebrations for the special Expo national day for France – Each exhibiting nation will have its own “national day” throughout the six-month-duration of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Pesquet hailed the “Lightspeed Inspiration” theme of the pavilion and its message of progress, during his conversation with the French delegation, that included foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who were visiting the France pavilion at the Al-Wasl Plaza Expo site.

“Global issues require global solutions and countries engagements,” he said, before adding that he hoped to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site once his ISS mission is complete.

He added that the upcoming Glasgow Climate Change (COP26) conference was the next opportunity to renew commitments to tackling the issue.

Pesquet also took the opportunity to congratulate the UAE on its “Hope” Mars probe, adding that he frequently met with his Emirati colleagues currently in training in Houston.

“Space is a cooperation terrain, a terrain bigger than any nation around the world,” he said. “We need to combine our resources to achieve exceptional/outstanding results, which is what we’re doing at the International Space Station and what the United Arab Emirates are also doing, with us and on an individual level,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries in this sector, saying France, UAE and China among others — with the European Space Agency as a common denominator — were encouraging this type of cooperation.

“The tradition of European and French diplomacy with its international element is what I’m try to add and share through my role today (at the Expo), and what France is trying to bring on an international level,” he added.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai France Dubai UAE International Space Station

Related

Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020
Middle-East
Japan Pavilion officially opens its doors to visitors at Dubai Expo 2020
French flair on full display to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai ‘National Day’
Middle-East
French flair on full display to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai ‘National Day’

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
  • PM Ardern: Government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.
There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147 kilometers (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.
She added that the government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.
Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases.
But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown.
“We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there,” Ardern said.
While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ardern’s elimination strategy in question.
Amid mounting pressure, Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.
She has said strict lockdowns can end if 90 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, contrasting with the current 46 percent.
Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from Nov. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday.
Air New Zealand said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have a different approach to COVID within our sights, and in our hands,” Ardern said on Sunday.
“So as we all look ahead and think about summer, and the plans we are making, make the first step a vaccine. It is the thing that will make those summer plans possible.” (Reporting by Praveen Meenon in Wellington; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Topics: Coronavirus New Zealand COVID-19 Delta Variant Jacinda Ardern Auckland

Related

New Zealand’s PM hopes to avoid future coronavirus lockdowns
World
New Zealand’s PM hopes to avoid future coronavirus lockdowns
New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers
World
New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro

Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
  • Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.
The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.
Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated and doesn’t usually wear a mask, has underestimated the severity of the virus and promoted crowds during the pandemic. Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people. Demonstrators also protested surging inflation in mainstays like food and electricity.
“It is very painful to see that health and education are being destroyed, and there are many starving people in the country,” Marilena Magnano, a 75-year-old retiree, told The Associated Press. “We need Bolsonaro out of the government, his time has passed”.
The president’s approval ratings have steadily declined throughout the year, but he remains far more popular than prior presidents who were impeached - most recently Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party in 2016.
Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration, but the lower house’s speaker, Arthur Lira, and his predecessor have declined to open proceedings. Division among the opposition is the key reason analysts consider it unlikely there will be enough pressure on Lira to open impeachment process.

Topics: Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Impeachment

Related

Demostrators take part in a protest in Brasilia on January 24, 2021 against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease outbreak. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
World
‘Get out Bolsonaro!’ say ex-supporters in Brazil as COVID-19, vaccines weigh
Brazil’s Bolsonaro to oust Petrobras CEO after fuel pricing spat
Business & Economy
Brazil’s Bolsonaro to oust Petrobras CEO after fuel pricing spat

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages
  • Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

NEW YORK: New York City officials have suspended nine firefighters without pay in connection with a string of racist messages and memes they shared on their phones, including ones that mocked the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, according to a published report.
A spokesperson called the suspensions the most severe punishments ever handed down in the history of the Fire Department of the City of New York, The New York Times reported in Friday's editions.
After looking into complaints by several Black firefighters, the department suspended the nine firefighters without pay for periods ranging from a few days to six months, Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. One of the firefighters is expected to leave the agency after his suspension ends, Nigro said. In addition, three fire department officers were reprimanded.
In the messages and memes last April, white firefighters mocked Floyd's dying moments with Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck, the Times reported. It said they also exchanged other racist messages, including one about the use of fire hoses on protesters.
Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department, where leaders have acknowledged that racism, sexism and harassment have been tolerated.
Nigro said the department has embraced diversity initiatives and welcomed historically diverse classes into the academy in recent years. He said the department is working to become more inclusive, but he also admitted fault.
"We’ve welcomed the folks in and now we have to make them feel welcome,” Nigro told the newspaper. “We have to make them feel as if they belong. And in some cases, we failed.”

Topics: NYC firefighters racist

Related

Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers
Offbeat
Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested
World
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike

UK air force base linked to Soleimani drone strike
  • Menwith Hill is US National Security Agency's largest overseas site
  • Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani was targeted using data sourced from the site
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new report has linked a UK Royal Air Force base with high-profile US drone strikes, including the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January last year.

The report's release has put pressure on ministers to explain whether Yorkshire’s Menwith Hill base has been directly involved in the carrying out of US drone strikes.

Research has said it is “probable” that Soleimani, the former chief of Iran’s Quds Force, was targeted using data sourced from the site, which “acted as a foreign outpost of the US National Security Agency.”

The report was presented at a special meeting of the Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign, and requests that “any US military activity or US security agency activity carried out at Menwith Hill be carried out in such a way as to make those responsible fully accountable to the UK.”

Investigative journalist Barnaby Pace said in the report that both US and UK personnel stationed at the site operated “beyond public scrutiny and accountability.”

Although Menwith Hill is formally classified as an RAF base, it also operates as the largest overseas site of the NSA and has 600 US personnel.

Documents compiled by high-profile whistleblower Edward Snowden implicated the base in the NSA’s global eavesdropping network, which has the capacity to intercept and pinpoint phone and internet traffic in countries around the world.

Pace alleged in the report that key information captured by the network was subsequently used in the execution of drone strikes.

He said: “Intelligence programmes at Menwith Hill have reportedly played a key role in operations to ‘eliminate’ people in Yemen, as part of a deadly drone bombing campaign that has resulted in dozens of civilian deaths in a country that neither the UK nor US has declared war with.”

Pace added it was likely that Menwith Hill played a role in the killing of Soleimani. UK ministers have refused to comment.

“The UK government’s failure to assure the public that the base was not involved raises deep questions about the accountability for actions at the base,” Pace added.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “RAF Menwith Hill is part of a worldwide US defense communications network, with the base supporting a variety of communications activity.”

Topics: UK Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Related

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Middle-East
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument
Media
Lebanese social media erupts in frustration over Soleimani monument

Latest updates

EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
V-Line Group’s digitization drive boosts localization
V-Line Group’s digitization drive boosts localization
Saudi Islamic banks’ lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data
Saudi Islamic banks’ lending up by 4.56% in Q2: Central Bank data
Egypt affirms its continued support for all efforts to stabilize Libya
Egypt affirms its continued support for all efforts to stabilize Libya
Jordanian king receives first call from Assad since 2011
Jordanian king receives first call from Assad since 2011

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.