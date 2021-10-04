Abu Dhabi rolls out the mat for two of the world’s biggest jiu-jitsu titles

ABU DHABI: The UAE capital is again set to become the center of the martial arts world when it hosts the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship from Nov. 3-11, and then, just days later, the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will see more 2,000 athletes from over 30 countries taking to the mats in junior, adult and masters’ categories from Nov. 13-16.

Both events are organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is seen as the ideal platform for UAE athletes to test their skills against the world’s best and a final opportunity to qualify for the World Games 2022 in the US.

Meanwhile, the return of the ADWPJJC follows the successful hosting of the 12th edition in April, and will once again attract the world’s elite fighters as the official season-ending event offering significant ranking points.

“As we celebrate the country’s 50-year journey, we also look forward to supporting the vision of our leaders for the next 50, including promoting healthy, active lifestyles,” Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAEJJF, said.

“With the UAE hosting Expo 2020, it has provided us with great inspiration and confidence in our organization to host the two biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world in the space of two weeks.”

He added: “These events follow Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the recent 5th edition of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship and cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of jiu-jitsu. The Jiu-Jitsu Arena will host thousands of athletes under one roof and the fanbase around the world will have a chance to see the best of the best compete. It will be a historic month for our sport.”

The UAE’s jiu-jitsu athletes will look to build on recent strong performances on the international stage. At the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship last month, the UAE topped the table with 18 medals, including four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.

“We are confident our athletes will shine at both championships next month, especially after the high level of athleticism and technical skills displayed at the Asian championship,” said Ramon Lemos, UAE national team coach.

“Another thing that stood out was the performance of some of the younger athletes, proving that the future is bright for the UAE.”

Lemos added: “The final rounds of Mother of the Nation and Vice President Cup Leagues that took place recently in Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena were promising as we saw an increase in the technical levels in both men and women. These local championships provide a strong foundation for our athletes as they prepare to face the best in the world in November’s championships.”

Mohammed Hussain Al-Marzouqi, ADWPJJC director, said that registrations for the titles close at the end of October.

“After the successful hosting of 12th edition of ADWPJCC in April, an integrated plan was implemented to ensure the 13th edition could take place in November. This reflects the commitment of the UAEJJF to welcome the largest number of athletes from all over the world, especially those who did not have the opportunity to participate in the 12th edition of the championship due to travel restrictions,” Al-Marzouqi said.