Denis Villeneuve's ‘Dune’ is a nuanced re-telling of a sci-fi epic

CHENNAI: It is never easy to comprehend a science-fiction film and Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve's latest epic “Dune” is no exception. Set roughly 20,000 years in the future, audiences are welcomed to a world where man has created colonies throughout the universe.
Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, “Dune” has been adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 book by the same name. The novel minced no words in stating its allergy for big corporates, ecological radicalism and racism.
Interestingly, adaptations of Herbert's literary work have been tried in the past. In 1984, David Lynch's version appeared and disappeared without much ado. Admittedly, Villeneuve's (well known for his critically acclaimed “Sicario” in 2015, sci-fi “Arrival” in 2016 and 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049”) current effort is much more engrossing than Lynch's.
Paul Artreides (essayed by Timothee Chalamet) is the hero, who is not quite sure of the enormity of his powers and his continuing doubts about this seems like a handicap to the gigantic task before him. His father, Duke (Oscar Isaac) has been put in charge of the desert planet Arrakis. It is the source of a mysterious substance called spice, which extends human longevity and also provides fuel for space journeys. The deserts of Arrakis are also home to deadly worms that can emerge without any warning, as well as an oppressed race, Fremen, who hate “spice harvesters” and view them as exploiters.
“Dune” is best watched on the big screen — it is grand and spectacular. But unlike some of its ilk, which do not go beyond show and pomp, Villeneuve and his team (with brilliant cinematography by Greig Fraser and production designed by Patrice Vermette) have given us a nuanced telling of this popular sci-fi tale.
And it is played out with an intense ensemble cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and Jason Momoa. What is more, Villeneuve allows the drama to build very, very slowly before letting it rise to a crescendo.
Watch: Trailer released for Lyna Khoudri’s latest fashion-themed film
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: With Paris Fashion Week well underway in the French capital, it is only fitting that the trailer for “Haute Couture,” starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has been unveiled. Directed by French filmmaker Sylvie Ohayon, the new fashion-filled film is set to hit theaters in Nov. 10, 2021.
The film tells the story of a petite mains named Esther (Nathalie Baye) who, after participating in her last Haute Couture collection for Dior, gets her bag stolen by 20-year-old Jade (Khoudri) at the metro station. Overcome with remorse, Jade decides to return the handbag to Esther, who then invites the young girl to join Maison Dior as an apprentice.
In the nearly two-minute-long trailer Khoudri can be seen sketching, sewing and pinning fabric on haute couture gowns.
It is not the first time that the 29-year-old has taken on the role of a budding fashion enthusiast.
The North African rising star first gained prominence for her role as Nedjma in Algerian film “Papicha,” in which she played a young design student who was determined to stage a fashion show in protest of the country’s escalating conservatism in the midst of the Algerian Civil War.
Director Mounia Meddour’s debut feature premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2019.
For her work in the film, Khoudri won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.
Khoudri would go on to land a number of major roles, notably in Wes Anderson’s critically-lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.
She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film.
The up-and-comer is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.
Additionally, the Algeria-born actress is currently busy shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 attacks in Paris.
‘No Time To Die’: Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is touching and thrilling
Updated 02 October 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Proving to be a huge money spinner, the latest iteration of the James Bond saga, “No Time To Die,” is also sadly actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 before he heads to Broadway to play Macbeth.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has brilliantly fused together the elements of a great spy movie. And as a bonus, the director has also given us soul — there is a touch of emotion that will leave audiences teary eyed. It is a common opinion that “Casino Royale,” in which Craig first appears as the spy, was his best. But I believe Craig's Swan Song is a few notches above his first Bond outing.
Longest in the Bond franchise at 2 hours and 43 minutes, “No Time To Die” seemed that both Fukunaga and Craig were reluctant to let the curtain fall. There is romance in just about every Bond thriller, but this goes above and beyond. This time, Bond appears somewhat softer and gentler than his usual 007, and his license to kill is tempered with warmth.
The cast is brilliant, with Lea Seydoux playing Bond’s love interest with a mysterious past, Jeffrey Wright as the gruff former CIA agent Felix Leiter and Ana de Armas as Paloma, a fantastic cameo in which she marries style and high-octane action.
Of course, there is the usual villain. This time, it is Oscar-winning Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, who is so creepy that we shudder.
“No Time To Die: has the usual Bond pizzazz with bullets whizzing past 007, and yet not quite getting him, and dazzling car chases. Fukunaga gets his details bang on, like the leap-off-the-balcony scene, the viciousness of an assassin with a mechanical eyeball and Ben Whishaw's marvelous performance as Q. There is a bonus too. Bond is fused with a kind of vulnerability that is novel to a man who has so far been a killing machine. All in all, it is a fitting send off for Craig as one of the world’s most famous spies.
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Updated 02 October 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Horror connoisseur Mike Flanagan and Netflix are enjoying a lucrative relationship. The US writer-director is, after all, the man behind the streaming giants’ hit series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as upcoming show “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community that, in typical Flanagan style, challenges many of the more pervasive of horror tropes to which audiences have become accustomed.
Crockett Island is home to 127 people — which, at the start of “Midnight Mass,” expands to include Riley Flynn, a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. On the same day, the charismatic Father Paul Hill arrives on the ferry to fill in for Crockett’s beloved, aged preacher. As the two do their best to ingratiate themselves with the community, a series of bizarre occurrences begin to take place — seemingly centered around the island’s church and its new priest.
To reveal anymore would be to strip “Midnight Mass” of its greatest weapon — surprise. Suffice it to say, this show does not end up where audiences might initially suspect. By the time episode three rolls around, Flanagan throws in a narrative curveball that flips the series on its head and “Midnight Mass” becomes an altogether more complicated blend of religious pondering, schlocky horror and supernatural thriller.
The show is underpinned by some excellent performances: Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Flanagan gives each of these (and others) plenty of screen time, but balances this exposition with some expertly judged tension-building. The show’s strength is its reluctance to rely on cheap jump scares. While the aforementioned narrative bombshell does, at times, feel a little clunky, and pushes the show towards a slightly overblown final two episodes, there’s no disputing that Flanagan remains one of the genre’s most exciting storytellers.
REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: Visions’ gives new storytellers a chance to shine
Animated anthology series sees Japanese studios running free in the “Star Wars” universe
Updated 01 October 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: George Lucas has never hidden the fact that his original idea for “Star Wars” owed much to Japanese samurai culture, and the films of famed director Akira Kurosawa. So there’s a pleasing symmetry to the idea that the latest “Star Wars” series to hit Disney+ is an anthology of short stories produced by seven Japanese animation studios.
Each of the nine episodes tells a short, standalone story set in the “Star Wars” universe. Aside from a brief cameo by bounty hunter Boba Fett (voiced by returning star Temuera Morrison), none of the major characters from the franchise’s films or TV shows appear, granting each of the writing and animation teams an opportunity to come up with an entirely new adventure.
That also means that each episode is allowed to have its own distinct style and feel, with no overarching plot or season-long narrative. Indeed, it seems that each studio was simply told to have fun with the universe Lucas dreamed up more than 40 years ago, and that freedom certainly shows. Tonally, there are some massive shifts — from the playful “Tatooine Rhapsody” and Pinocchio-esque “T0-B1” to the surprisingly bleak series-closer “Akakiri” — and some stories land more succinctly than others. Some episodes simply graft the Star Wars universe onto more traditional-feeling anime stories, while tales such as “The Ninth Jedi” immerse themselves in the lore with great affection and respect.
As a whole, “Visions” feels like an exciting creative leap. Seemingly removed from the greater, intersecting web of the movies and narrative TV shows, this animation showcase feels more akin to a “Star Wars” homage.
Whether we’ll see any of these characters or worlds again remains to be seen, but there’s something quite lovely in watching Lucas’ universe become a playground for those so obviously inspired by his creation to blend his influences with their own.
Middle East locations add spice to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’
Director and cast discuss shooting in the UAE and Jordan for the epic sci-fi movie
Updated 30 September 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: There are few book series with a grander vision than “Dune.” Since its publication in 1965, Frank Herbert’s classic saga, chronicling a desert planet that holds the universe’s most valuable commodity — Spice — and the inevitable power struggles to control it, has continued to inspire new generations of readers, becoming one of the essential texts of science fiction and fantasy.
It has long been thought that no filmmaker would ever properly be able to capture the sense of scale and wonder that the book holds — even after the great David Lynch gave it a shot in 1984. But with his new adaptation, director Denis Villeneuve has put that notion to rest, decades after he himself discovered the book as a child looking to get lost in something bigger than himself, which ended up inspiring him to follow the path he’s on today.
“I discovered the book in my youth. I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature,” Villeneuve tells Arab News. “The main character of ‘Dune’ is nature. At the time, I was studying science. I thought I could become either a filmmaker or a biologist. The way Frank Herbert approached ecology in his book was just so fresh, so rich, so powerful.”
As life-changing as the book has been for many, Villeneuve got it made through sheer force of will, both because of his love for the work and due to his ever-growing reputation as one of the only filmmakers alive who can make films on a blockbuster scale while also imbuing them with true artistry. After a stellar run including “Prisoners” (2013), “Sicario” (2015), “Arrival” (2016), and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), the prospect of Villeneuve making “Dune” was enough to have the world’s top actors chasing him down to be a part of it.
“I wrote to him a few years ago saying, ‘I love “Dune” — just throwing it out there,’” says Oscar Isaac, who plays Duke Leto, one of the film’s lead roles. “He wrote back, ‘You love “Dune”? Interesting…’ Nobody is making movies the way this man does. These deep, beautiful, poetic movies on a massive scale.”
To capture the desert planet of Arakkis, Villeneuve turned his gaze to the Middle East, bringing along his all-star cast including Isaac, Timothée Chamalet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgard to the real-life dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi and Wadi Rum in Jordan, both of which proved a memorable experience for all Villeneuve’s collaborators.
“I fell in love with the desert. I mean, literally every time I talk with someone, I speak about running up on the sand dunes and just sitting under the stars, and the clarity that gave me. It’s just so clean. It's so beautiful. It's so humbling. It's meditative,” Ferguson tells Arab News.
For Momoa, the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star who plays Duncan Idaho, a brash and noble swordmaster, both Abu Dhabi and Jordan were also transformative experiences, especially as he considers his own humble origins in the US tropical island state of Hawaii.
“I'm a rock climber. So, I’ve seen a lot of rocks in my time, but I've never seen anything like this. It just felt like rock from another world. It was unbelievable. It's so beautiful. It’s totally opposite where I grew up. I would be in the desert as camels just strolled by. It made me appreciate Earth, and how beautiful this world is. There are so many different planets on our planet,” Momoa says.
Villeneuve took over a Liwa desert resort for filming, bringing the cast and crew out in the early morning to capture the mist and haze that only the Abu Dhabi desert offered, a quality that inspired the filmmaker throughout their stay.
“It is one of my best memories from that shoot. It was exhausting. But it was so rewarding. And we had so much fun. And I think that everybody brought back great memories from that trip,” says Villeneuve.
In an era when so many films are being created with actors spending months in front of a green screen, Villeneuve was dedicated to using as much of the real world as possible. In addition to Abu Dhabi and Jordan, he created sprawling sets reminiscent of the early days of Hollywood, building palaces that matched the grandiose spirit of the source material. All of that helped “Dune” become the film that fans had always dreamed of, and added to the film’s performances.
“It does help when it's real,” says Skarsgard. “With this film, it's real sets, not CGI. And you feel the power of it. And they’re done so beautifully and so minimalistic. When you come on that set, that huge set, as an actor, there's a lot of things you don't have to do because this set does it for you.”