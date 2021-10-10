You are here

  Egypt's headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
Reuters

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
DUBAI: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5 percent and 9 percent set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

“Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It’s mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5 percent month on month,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be “accommodative.”

Egypt’s fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, rose to 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, from 4.5 percent a month prior. 

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday it received central bank’s approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The ministry added in a statement that the country’s grid has returned to supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage, reported on Saturday, when its two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage.

Topics: Lebanon Power crisis Fuel shortage

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 59 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Updated 59 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.

 

 

Topics: economy #gas Gas pipeline #qatar #uae United Arab Emirates (UAE) #gcc

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 53 min 18 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Updated 53 min 18 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira. 

Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021. 

Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.

Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.

Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100. 

Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.

Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.

Topics: economy #markets

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Aseer development authority (ASDA) aims to attract investments from the private sector worth SR16.6 billion, said Sultan bin Zomaia, ASDA's director of strategy, in a preview of an interview to be aired tonight on CNBC Arabia. 

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control
  • The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has brought under control an oil spill at an offshore storage facility, the company said on Sunday.


The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday, NOC said.

Topics: economy #libya #oil #oilandgas #MENA #oilfieldservices

