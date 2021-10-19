You are here

  • Home
  • AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global

AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global

AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global
Ziad Al-Musallam, chief executive of AEC.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ggzv

Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global

AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, is participating in GITEX Global, an annual tech show running for four decades. The company’s wide-ranging portfolio of innovative digital and technology solutions is on show at the premium event being held under the theme, “Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together,” at Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 17-21.

Marking its 17th annual participation, AEC aims to ensure a strong presence at GITEX, consolidating its position as a Saudi technology pioneer providing information and communications technology and smart services and solutions. The company is highlighting its market-leading services and solutions including Bariq drones, managed services, security operations center, sandboxing, data diode and cloud. It will also sign memorandums of understanding and agreements to forge partnerships with local and international technology leaders as part of the participation.

Ziad Al-Musallam, chief executive of AEC, said: “We are excited to announce our participation in GITEX especially as it comes at a time when the world gears up for a post-COVID-19 era. Building on our long-standing association with this unparalleled showcase of game-changing technologies, we will seek to make our presence felt at the event through highlighting our wide-ranging locally developed innovations and capturing new business opportunities. We will also explore partnership opportunities to transfer knowledge and technology to Saudi Arabia to contribute to the Vision 2030 goals and deliver on our commitments as a key enabler of the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”

AEC is exhibiting its digital and technology offerings at its booth at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Hall at Stand No. SA-B1. It is worth highlighting that the company received the GITEX Technology 2019 prize in the Smart Cities category during its participation in the event two years ago.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the field of electronics, technology and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security and energy sectors. It employs more than 2,200 employees, of which 85 percent are Saudis, comprising more than 800 highly skilled and certified male and female engineers working in various fields.

Jeddah’s IMC named among ‘most wired’ hospitals

Jeddah’s IMC named among ‘most wired’ hospitals
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Jeddah’s IMC named among ‘most wired’ hospitals

Jeddah’s IMC named among ‘most wired’ hospitals
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

The Jeddah-based International Medical Center has been recognized as a “Digital Health Most Wired” organization for applying core and advanced technologies into its clinical and business operations to improve healthcare in the communities it serves.

The announcement was made by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, recognizing IMC as a “2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired” certified level 9 institution.

CHIME conducts annual surveys to assess how effectively healthcare organizations use technology to improve patient care.

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be recognized as level 9 for the second consecutive year by the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program. This reassures our wellness and IMC care commitments to our patients with the best of technological advancements. Focus has always been to engage with patients and to bridge the patient and care provider gap with the use of technology. For us, digital transformation is at its forefront balancing the IMC’s way of patient care,” said Dr. Walid Fitaihi, chairman and CEO of IMC.

“The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program recognizing IMC with a level 9 score is another achievement for IMC’s digital transformation that always puts patients first. Digital transformation has enabled better care for our patients, which is aligned with our vision,” said Dr. Khalid Alem, deputy CEO of IMC.

Muhammad Siddiqui, chief information officer at IMC, said: “This award is a true testament to our commitment to using technology to improve patient care and deliver the best outcome. This recognition sits on top of the mantle because it recognizes our innovation in the unprecedented COVID-19 surge earlier this year and our success story. IMC will not stop there and will continue to strive to implement the latest advances in healthcare, ensuring that all our patients receive the best outcomes and amplifying the patient experience.”

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: Acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: Infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

This is the fourth year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to include more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.

Tawal to reduce carbon footprint with recycling agreement

Tawal to reduce carbon footprint with recycling agreement
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Tawal to reduce carbon footprint with recycling agreement

Tawal to reduce carbon footprint with recycling agreement
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with electronics waste specialists Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Company to provide an environmentally sustainable solution for waste electrical equipment used within Tawal’s telecom towers.

The landmark agreement is part of Tawal’s commitment toward its sustainability strategy goals and meeting international standards with regard to electronics recycling, and is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainable agenda. The partnership will enable Tawal to reduce its carbon footprint and protect natural resources. The recycled waste elements from the telecom towers will be converted into raw materials. In addition to that, the agreement will contribute to reducing logistics and storage costs.

Tawal CEO Mohammed Alhakbani said: “Tawal’s sustainability initiatives are the result of our commitment toward our society and environment to reduce carbon emissions and reduce waste, and that is why our partnership with Holoul Company was to establish a qualitative and sustainable approach to managing e-waste and develop better and environmentally friendly ways to dispose waste and recycle it in an efficient manner.”

Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Company General Manager Mohammad Ghurab said: “As e-waste specialists, we provide electrical and electronics recycling services to the highest industry and government standards. We understand the importance Tawal places on operating sustainably and through this partnership we will introduce best practices within the electronics recycling industry to address the ever-growing problem of e-waste and provide sustainable solutions.”

Tawal’s sustainability strategy is driven by its mission statement: “To make a positive impact on the local community and ensure environmental sustainability by contributing to community development and promoting renewable energies.” The sustainability strategy focuses on four pillars, through which Tawal will contribute to the community, environment, and economy. These pillars are: Enabling Digital Accessibility and Inclusion, Supporting Community Empowerment, Caring for the Environment, and Contributing to Economic Development.

Tawal was founded in 2019, making it the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.

The company now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities include designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state-of-the-art and modular connectivity.

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry

Cofe App launches campaign to support coffee industry
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

The online coffee-centric marketplace Cofe App has launched a Discovery Points campaign to encourage new and existing users to discover global and artisanal coffee brands.

The innovative application offers multiple premium services and features on one platform with access to a wide range of international coffee franchises and local artisanal speciality coffee brands. The campaign has been launched across three key markets — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE — and offers SR300 ($80) worth of Discovery Points for coffee purchases from up to 30 different brands on the platform.

Ali Al-Ebrahim, founder and CEO of Cofe App, said: “We want to encourage our customers to try new brands, discover their favorite coffee from the different vendors on our platform and simultaneously support cafes and coffee houses get back on their feet. The COVID-19 pandemic took a huge toll on businesses all over the world. Our favorite coffee shops are essential to the vibrancy of a community and city, and Cofe App is solely dedicated to coffee and committed to supporting local coffee businesses.”

The app currently boasts a network of more than 700 coffee brands across over 4,000 branches, offering users access to international brands like Costa Coffee, Caribou, Dunkin’ and Gloria Jeans, and a host of artisanal coffee shops and roasters including Java Time, Copper Cup and Bicicletta.

Cofe provides multiple ordering solutions to coffee lovers with options including pickup, delivery, delivery to the car and express delivery. The campaign has already resulted in 1 million app downloads and caused the app to rank No. 1 on the App Store in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

One of the most popular drinks worldwide, more than 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. The coffee industry in MENA is expected to reach $44 billion this year, with coffee consumption experiencing a massive shift and sales growing at twice the global average.

The Cofe App Discovery Points campaign instantly allows new consumers the opportunity to enjoy more of their favorite beverages and opens them up to the diverse world of coffee.

Users can avail SR10 worth of points from their Discovery Wallet for every order, across the wide variety of brands the app offers. The minimum order must be SR15 and using the points will effectively give the user a SR10 discount on every coffee order. The points can be used across 30 different coffee shops.

Topics: Cofe App

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements

Traffic safety committee reviews Najm’s achievements
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

High-level officials of the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety recently carried out an inspection tour of Najm Company for Insurance Services office premises. The purpose was to survey the company’s latest achievements and its operational readiness.

During the tour, Najm’s CEO Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Suliman met with Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Al-Qassim, president of the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety; Abdullah Ahmad Al-Tuwaijri, director general of the insurance supervision department at Saudi Central Bank and board member of the executive committee; as well as Ajdal Mohammad Al-Sulami, the committee’s secretary general, accompanied by the general secretariat team.

The committee was updated on Najm’s contributions toward enhancing traffic safety in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Dr. Al-Suliman underscored Najm’s continued efforts in collaboration with pertinent authorities to increase road safety across the Kingdom, pointing out the numerous benefits achieved as a result of that in terms of reducing traffic accident rates Kingdom-wide over the past years and raising public awareness about traffic safety and vehicle insurance.

In a meeting held during the visit, Dr. Al-Suliman presented the latest critical data and statistics collected by the company, revealing how accidents are adequately handled. He further emphasized Najm’s accomplishments in promoting traffic safety and its operating procedures, in addition to the challenges it encounters.

After touring the company’s premises, the members of the committee were briefed on how Najm has developed its services and enhanced its capabilities in handling vehicle accidents, through automation and a seamless service delivery offered to customers and the insured via advanced digital applications.

They were similarly filled in on how Najm’s strategy has contributed to a better customer experience by streamlining the various insurance operations and procedures, achieving record average time in inspecting accidents, and expertly mitigating the physical and mental aftereffects of traffic accidents without delay.

The delegation also visited some of the company’s departments that handle its data such as the Data Center, the Guidance and Control Center, and the Contact Center, where the visitors were briefed on the role and functions of each department.

Related

Special 5th International Traffic Safety Forum launches in Dammam photos
Saudi Arabia
5th International Traffic Safety Forum launches in Dammam
Hyundai launches student traffic safety initiative
Corporate News
Hyundai launches student traffic safety initiative

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP

Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate digital transformation with IBM & SAP
Updated 19 October 2021
Arab News

IBM, in collaboration with its business partner in Saudi Arabia Brmaja Commercial Company, has announced that Virgin Megastore KSA, a major entertainment retailer in the Kingdom, is migrating its SAP ERP application workloads to IBM Cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy. The migration from on-premises to a cloud environment is designed to help the retailer create operational efficiencies and provide a platform for new digital services to its clients.

Habits formed during the COVID-19 pandemic have raised consumers’ expectations for digital engagement, especially in service industries like retail. This is encouraging retailers to transform their operations to deliver an efficient, secured, and seamless experience across front and back-end business processes. Now retailers are modernizing operations, including mission-critical workloads such as finance and inventory reporting, as well as customer-facing processes to enhance experiences while protecting their data.

Fahad Alanazi

By migrating its ERP workloads to IBM Cloud, Virgin Megastore KSA will aim to boost productivity across business functions to help meet the evolving needs of its growing network of shoppers. With a secured and open hybrid cloud approach from IBM, the retailer aims to significantly reduce administration and reporting time, allowing its sales teams to stay focused on driving client experiences.

“Modernizing our infrastructure will allow us to enhance our customer-facing and back-end performance, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class experiences for shoppers,” said Russel Bacha, head of technology and loyalty, Virgin Megastore KSA. “Through working with IBM to accelerate our journey to the cloud in a way that helps ensure we’re able to protect client data, we can uncover new ways to reduce time-to-market and streamline operations — that will enhance the digital and real-life experiences of our customers.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the challenges facing many retailers in the region are extensive. By adopting a secured and open hybrid cloud strategy with IBM, Virgin Megastore KSA can modernize applications and access an innovative infrastructure, designed to be agile and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of the company, while offering a more personalized and secured experience for shoppers,” said Fahad Alanazi, general manager, IBM Saudi Arabia.

“By working with Virgin Megastore KSA to accelerate their digital transformation, we are able to support their business vision and fuel their growth.”

Topics: Virgin Megastores

Latest updates

Facebook plans to change its name — The Verge
Facebook plans to change its name — The Verge
Saudi border patrols arrest 150 suspected drug smugglers along Yemen border
Saudi border patrols arrest 150 suspected drug smugglers along Yemen border
Rap star Pitbull to launch Riyadh Season with sold-out concert
Rap star Pitbull to launch Riyadh Season with sold-out concert
KSA’s Red Sea Film Festival opens in-person accreditation
KSA’s Red Sea Film Festival opens in-person accreditation
Saudi Arabia calls for greater global efforts toward disaster relief
Saudi Arabia calls for greater global efforts toward disaster relief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.