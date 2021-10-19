AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global

Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, is participating in GITEX Global, an annual tech show running for four decades. The company’s wide-ranging portfolio of innovative digital and technology solutions is on show at the premium event being held under the theme, “Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together,” at Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 17-21.
Marking its 17th annual participation, AEC aims to ensure a strong presence at GITEX, consolidating its position as a Saudi technology pioneer providing information and communications technology and smart services and solutions. The company is highlighting its market-leading services and solutions including Bariq drones, managed services, security operations center, sandboxing, data diode and cloud. It will also sign memorandums of understanding and agreements to forge partnerships with local and international technology leaders as part of the participation.
Ziad Al-Musallam, chief executive of AEC, said: “We are excited to announce our participation in GITEX especially as it comes at a time when the world gears up for a post-COVID-19 era. Building on our long-standing association with this unparalleled showcase of game-changing technologies, we will seek to make our presence felt at the event through highlighting our wide-ranging locally developed innovations and capturing new business opportunities. We will also explore partnership opportunities to transfer knowledge and technology to Saudi Arabia to contribute to the Vision 2030 goals and deliver on our commitments as a key enabler of the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”
AEC is exhibiting its digital and technology offerings at its booth at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Hall at Stand No. SA-B1. It is worth highlighting that the company received the GITEX Technology 2019 prize in the Smart Cities category during its participation in the event two years ago.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the field of electronics, technology and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security and energy sectors. It employs more than 2,200 employees, of which 85 percent are Saudis, comprising more than 800 highly skilled and certified male and female engineers working in various fields.