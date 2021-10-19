AEC showcases cutting-edge digital & technology solutions at GITEX Global

Jeddah’s IMC named among ‘most wired’ hospitals

The Jeddah-based International Medical Center has been recognized as a “Digital Health Most Wired” organization for applying core and advanced technologies into its clinical and business operations to improve healthcare in the communities it serves.

The announcement was made by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, recognizing IMC as a “2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired” certified level 9 institution.

CHIME conducts annual surveys to assess how effectively healthcare organizations use technology to improve patient care.

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be recognized as level 9 for the second consecutive year by the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program. This reassures our wellness and IMC care commitments to our patients with the best of technological advancements. Focus has always been to engage with patients and to bridge the patient and care provider gap with the use of technology. For us, digital transformation is at its forefront balancing the IMC’s way of patient care,” said Dr. Walid Fitaihi, chairman and CEO of IMC.

“The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program recognizing IMC with a level 9 score is another achievement for IMC’s digital transformation that always puts patients first. Digital transformation has enabled better care for our patients, which is aligned with our vision,” said Dr. Khalid Alem, deputy CEO of IMC.

Muhammad Siddiqui, chief information officer at IMC, said: “This award is a true testament to our commitment to using technology to improve patient care and deliver the best outcome. This recognition sits on top of the mantle because it recognizes our innovation in the unprecedented COVID-19 surge earlier this year and our success story. IMC will not stop there and will continue to strive to implement the latest advances in healthcare, ensuring that all our patients receive the best outcomes and amplifying the patient experience.”

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: Acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: Infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

This is the fourth year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to include more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.