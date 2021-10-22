You are here

Benzema’s lawyers criticize ‘sex tape’ trial on last day of hearings

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukrainian defender Serhiy Kryvtsov scores an own goal next to Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema during their UEFA Champions League football match in Kiev. (AFP)
Updated 22 October 2021
AFP

  • Karim Benzema’s lawyers said the prosecution had been driven by media interest in the case
  • Prosecution demanded a 10-month suspended sentence on Thursday and a fine of 75,000 euros for the French international
AFP

VERSAILLES: Lawyers for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema on Friday dismissed charges against him over an attempt to blackmail fellow player Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.
They said the prosecution had been driven by media interest in the case.
A verdict in the trial will be announced on November 24.
On the last day of hearings, being held in Versailles outside Paris, Benzema’s lawyers claimed the prosecution had failed to provide evidence to convict the star of complicity in an attempt to blackmail.
“One can ask what really interests French people in this case? Sex? Money? Football? Not the judicial element in any case,” lawyer Antoine Vey told the court, adding that the prosecution’s case had been built around Valbuena’s “feelings.”
Addressing the judge, he added: “It’s never too late to do some law. You are the final safeguard.”
Benzema’s other lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, criticized a “media-judicial circus.”
The prosecution demanded a 10-month suspended sentence on Thursday and a fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000) for the 33-year-old France international, who has not appeared during the three days of hearings which began on Wednesday.
Benzema, who is expected to play this weekend against Barcelona in the Classico, is one of five people on trial over the 2015 extortion attempt over a sexually explicit video that was stolen from Valbuena’s phone.
Testifying on the opening day of the trial Wednesday, Valbuena said the affair — which saw him and Benzema excluded from the national team — had left him feeling “frightened” and fearful for his career.
Benzema claims he was only trying to help his fellow player when he approached him about the sex tape at the French team’s training center in October 2015 and told him he could help him find someone to “manage” the issue of the video.
Prosecutors claim Benzema was working with the other accused, including a childhood friend from his hometown Lyon.
In a wiretapped conversation, he told the friend who is accused of acting as a middlemen for the suspected blackmailers that “he’s not taking us seriously.”
The prosecution claims this shows Benzema was complicit, but his lawyer said Friday the exchange showed the footballer was “not an example of total contrition” during the conversation.
“We never said he was being kind... but it is not a criminal offense,” Vey told the court.
In an interview with investigators in 2015, Benzema denied involvement, asking why he would get involved.
“I have enough money. I don’t need it,” he said.

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue
Updated 22 October 2021
AFP

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue
  • The launch of Al Thumama stadium comes as the Gulf country seeks to operate arenas at 100 percent capacity during the World Cup
  • Qatar has so far officially inaugurated 5 of the 8 stadiums that will lay the stage for the first World Cup in the Middle East
Updated 22 October 2021
AFP

DOHA: Qatar inaugurated on Friday its fifth stadium for the 2022 World Cup, welcoming thousands of spectators who have either recently recovered from coronavirus or have been vaccinated.
The launch of the Al Thumama stadium, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) south of the capital Doha, comes as the Gulf country seeks to operate arenas at 100 percent capacity during the World Cup.
The 40,000-seat ground, which will host groups matches during Qatar 2022 up to the quarter-finals, hosted the domestic Emir Cup final between local clubs Al Rayyan and Al Sadd as its inaugural match.
Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony.
It was designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah to resemble the ‘gahfiya’ cap, traditionally worn by men in the region.
Energy-rich Qatar has so far officially inaugurated five of the eight stadiums that will lay the stage for the first World Cup in the Middle East.
In addition to Al Thumama, Qatar has so far inaugurated new-build Ahmad Bin Ali, Al-Janoub and Education City stadiums alongside the refurbished Khalifa ground in the heart of Doha’s Aspire Zone.
Ras Abu Aboud, Al Bayt, Lusail, which will host the final match in December 2022, remain to be opened.
Following the World Cup, Al Thumama’s capacity will be reduced to 20,000, with a sports clinic and a boutique hotel set to open on site.
Fans were able to apply for tickets to Friday’s event if they either tested positive for virus antibodies, or have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Qatar, which says it vaccinated more than three quarters of its 2.75 million population, has recorded more than 238,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jones takes charge of Newcastle games during new manager search

Jones takes charge of Newcastle games during new manager search
Updated 22 October 2021
Liam Kennedy

Jones takes charge of Newcastle games during new manager search

Jones takes charge of Newcastle games during new manager search
  • Graeme Jones confirmed Friday he has been asked to take charge of the next two Premier League games
  • Jones feels Newcastle supporters have plenty to look forward to under the club’s ambitious new owners
Updated 22 October 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have assured Newcastle United interim manager Graeme Jones he has a long-term future at the football club.

The Magpies have been working their way through a list of managerial candidates, following the “mutual consent” departure of Steve Bruce on Wednesday.

And on Friday, assistant Jones, promoted to the top job for the next two games, spoke of his pride at being handed the reins on a temporary basis at his boyhood club.

Ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace, former England coach Jones revealed his midweek meeting with PCP Capital Partners’ Staveley and Ghodoussi, who collectively own 10 percent of the football club, brought more than the news of his temporary promotion.

Jones said: “I spoke to the owners on Wednesday morning, and obviously they asked me to take the team on an interim basis for the next two games, Crystal Palace (tomorrow) and Chelsea at home (on Saturday, Oct. 30).

“As I’ve said previously, I’m fully focused on preparing the team as best I can, and being competitive in games.”

Jones, whose only managerial experience came during an ill-fated spell at Championship outfit Luton Town in 2019/20, continued: “I’ve had assurances, I have spoken to Mehrdad and I’ve spoken to Amanda — and I’ve been given assurances on my long-term future.

“My short-term thought process is about what I can do, this weekend and next Saturday. I think it is important for everyone going forward, I can give my genuine best in any role I’m given, starting tomorrow at Crystal Palace.”

Jones, at this stage at least, has made it clear he does not want to take the job on a permanent basis. It is unlikely he’d be offered those terms anyway, instead he would be integrated into a new coach’s model.

“I am very happy,” he said of his role at United. “I was very happy working as an assistant here. I am here just to give my best. Everything I have got for this football club, and I mean that.

“Of course, the level of responsibility has gone up.The gaffer (Bruce) has always trusted myself, Aggers and Clem to do things in the week, but now you have to pick the team. That’s what’s changed. I’ve obviously had to give that a little bit of thought.”

Newcastle United sit 19th in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

A win over Patrick Vieira’s Eagles would see United potentially climb out of the top-flight relegation zone.

The Magpies are yet to win any of their opening eight games of the Premier League season.

Man City fan in ‘stable’ condition in hospital after attack

Man City fan in ‘stable’ condition in hospital after attack
Updated 22 October 2021
AP

Man City fan in ‘stable’ condition in hospital after attack

Man City fan in ‘stable’ condition in hospital after attack
  • Five men were arrested after the incident that left the 63-year-old City fan hospitalized
  • The five men were brought before a judge in the city of Ghent on Thursday
Updated 22 October 2021
AP

BRUGGE, Belgium: Manchester City’s supporter who was attacked on his way home from the team’s Champions League match against Club Brugge in Belgium has been upgraded to “stable” condition though he remains in a coma, prosecutors said.
Five men were arrested after the incident that left 63-year-old City fan Guido De Pauw, who is Belgian, hospitalized after being attacked in a parking lot at a service station late Tuesday after City’s 5-1 win.
One suspect was charged with theft with violence and theft with aggravated violence, another with intentional beatings and incapacitating injuries, and all five with culpable negligence, the East Flanders prosecutor’s office said in a statement released Friday.
The five men were brought before a judge in the city of Ghent on Thursday. Three have been released under strict conditions, including a ban on attending soccer matches, and two remained detained, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Wednesday De Pauw had “life-threatening injuries.” In their latest update, they said he was “still in a coma but his condition is now stable.”
City has said the club is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident.
City manager Pep Guardiola appeared at a news conference on Friday wearing a T-shirt that had the message, ‘We’re with you, Guido.”
“In the last hours he is getting better and of course he has all of the support from the club on what they need for the investigation,” Guardiola said.
“A big hug for him and all his family. We wish that soon he will come back to Etihad Stadium.”

French football ace Pogba reveals his Muslim hero as Muhammad Ali

Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 22 October 2021
Arab News

French football ace Pogba reveals his Muslim hero as Muhammad Ali

Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Manchester United player converted to Islam during his sporting career
  • ‘Qur’an has guided me on how to be, why we are here in life’: Pogba
Updated 22 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed the reason why he holds the late boxer Muhammad Ali up as one of his heroes — and it was not because of his legendary record in the ring.

The French national team star was responding to a question from Sky Sports asking who his hero was as a child.

The 28-year-old midfielder said: “Muhammad Ali. He was someone that I think kind of saved lives. A hero is somebody that saves lives, that helps people, and I think that is what he did.”

Ali, similar to Pogba, converted to Islam during his sporting career.

“He is a converted man, and I am converted also, so it was very interesting for me to learn about his story.

“I think (Islam) has given me an identity. Sometimes you question your life about everything: Why has this happened to me, why is this, why is that?

“I think Islam has given me this guide, the Qur’an has given me a guide, of how to be and why you are here in life. It opened my eyes more about life, about everything, about important things, more than football and more than sport, not to take things so seriously, that everything is written for you, so your destiny is your destiny, you cannot change that, and you should just enjoy it,” he added.

Pogba said he hoped he could be more like Ali, who changed his name from Cassius Clay when he became a Muslim.

“He saved a lot of people, but not by taking somebody out of the fire, but just by giving a good message, helping the world, saying the truth when it was difficult to say, at a time when it was difficult for black people. He spoke for the black community and helped us to have freedom today.”

The footballer’s mother was a practicing Muslim, but he revealed in 2019 that he was not raised as a Muslim. He later reconnected with the faith after speaking and praying with his Muslim friends.

Islam had made him a “better person,” he added.

Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks

Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks
Updated 22 October 2021
Laura King

Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks

Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks
  • Highlight of season will be 8-week Dubai World Cup Carnival starting in January, culminating in the running of the Dubai World Cup on Mar. 26, 2022
  • The jockeys’ title has been dominated by Tadhg O’Shea in recent seasons and the Irishman will be aiming for a 10th championship
Updated 22 October 2021
Laura King

DUBAI: The new horse racing season in the UAE will get underway at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Oct. 29.

The UAE has five tracks and Jebel Ali, which is owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and takes up a large chunk of land in Barsha, is one of the most popular.

Famed for its garden party atmosphere, a normal year sees around 5,000 people congregate on its lawns for picnics and a great view of the uphill finish, one of the steepest in the world.

Six days after Jebel Ali kicks off the season, and five after Sharjah holds its first meeting on Oct. 30, Meydan Racecourse will swing into action.

The home of the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled for March 26, Meydan is iconic, a vast facility with the capacity for 60,000 racegoers and the best racing in the country.

It will open with seven races on its dirt track, with the outer turf course staging racing from January. The month will see some of the best trainers, horses, and jockeys converge on Dubai for the eight-week World Cup Carnival, which in the past has welcomed winners from as far afield as Sweden, the US, Uruguay, and Australia.

All five UAE tracks – Abu Dhabi, and Al-Ain concentrate primarily on purebred Arabian racing – count toward the Emirati championships for trainers, owners, and jockeys.

The jockeys’ title has been dominated by Tadhg O’Shea in recent seasons and the Irishman will be aiming for a 10th championship this time around. He has the backing of champion owner Khalid Khalifa Al-Nabooda, as well as three-time champion trainer Satish Seemar, so will be favorite to lift the prize again.

But O’Shea will be pushed all the way by his good friend Richie Mullen, who this season has the support of the powerful Al-Asayl Stables, while Italian rider Antonio Fresu, based with former champion trainer Musabbeh Al-Mheiri, should also ride plenty of winners, particularly at Meydan.

Others to watch out for are Brazilian Sandro Paiva, who will ride for newly licensed Rashid Ali Al-Rayhi, and the experienced Pat Dobbs, who will once again return to Doug Watson.

Seven-time champion trainer Watson is again the one to beat in the handlers’ competition, although with more than 150 horses at his Zabeel Stables base, Seemar will make things hard for him. It would appear to be a three-way battle, with Ernst Oertel, who trains for Al-Nabooda, likely to be competitive despite concentrating solely on Arabians.

The new season will be the first full campaign under the guidance of Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al-Maktoum, the chairman of Dubai Racing Club, while Mohammed Al-Shahi has taken over as general manager of Emirates Racing Authority, which governs racing at all five tracks.

Under their stewardship prize money has been given a boost, new races have been introduced and – most importantly – crowds are likely to return for the first time since March 2020. General admission to all the courses is free and offers a unique day out at one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular sports.

