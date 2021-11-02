You are here

Tourists discover India's water technological marvels

Tourists discover India’s water technological marvels
Neeraj Doshi with tourists at the Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, India. The 18th-century fort was built on a hilltop with a water system capable of sustaining thousands of people. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2021

Tourists discover India’s water technological marvels

Tourists discover India’s water technological marvels
  • Ancient water architecture, forts, culture make Jaipur world’s top tourist destination
Updated 02 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The city of Jaipur in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan has for years attracted millions of visitors to its famous heritage sites.

But now tourists can discover even more on walking tours to some of its ancient forts that feature centuries-old water architecture that turned the barren land into a center of culture. The newly introduced heritage water walks offer a mix of storytelling and sightseeing designed by Neeraj Doshi, a graduate of The Fletcher School at Tufts University, who first started them for his friends.

Jaipur, known as the Pink City due to the dominant color scheme of its buildings, is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, famed for its iconic monuments such as the Govind Devji temple, City Palace, Jantar Mantar observatory, and Hawa Mahal palace, which UNESCO in its World Heritage List said, “excel in artistic and architectural craftsmanship.”

But Doshi’s tours focus on two sites in the city built next to the wide and inhospitable Great Indian Desert, the 18th-century Nahargarh Fort and 16th-century Amber Fort, and their water collection, harvesting, and storage systems, technological marvels that are still in working order.

“People mostly come to Rajasthan to see its forts and palaces for which it has been known for decades, but very few know about the heritage of water in the region,” Doshi told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

Heritage walking tour focuses on water conservation systems used in 18th-century Nahargarh Fort, 16th-century Amber Fort.

“These water systems are not only a marvel of engineering but also designed keeping in mind the local geopolitical situation so that even during war or if under attack the system cannot be disturbed. The water resources have been built in such a way that an army can survive for a year.”

Describing himself as a 17th generation of the region’s inhabitants, Doshi considers the water civilization that arose from the desert as the main cultural phenomenon of Rajasthan.

“Somewhere down the line I feel an umbilical connection with that whole region,” he said, adding that organizing heritage water walks was for him a rediscovery of his past and heritage.

He said: “When I started doing it, it was for fun, it was a way of understanding my own background. Friends later told me that if you don’t do this commercially it will not attract attention. Then I gave it a complete formal format and developed it more as a kind of experiential tourism.”

He began the walks in 2017. Initially, the idea did not take off, but recently the tours have become popular with visitors, many of whom have reported back that the walks had changed the way they perceived the city’s cultural heritage.

Amita Pandit, a local entrepreneur, told Arab News: “I was born and brought up in Jaipur and have been to Nahargarh and Amber forts on numerous occasions, but I did not realize the importance of water heritage in these forts until Neeraj explained it. It was an amazing learning experience.”

Delhi-based businessman, Syed Mohammed Qasim, said Doshi’s “knack for storytelling and the passion he exudes in explaining the importance of water in the whole cultural ecosystem of Rajasthan” had changed the way he viewed Jaipur.

“You become enriched as a tourist and your lens for seeing things also changes,” he added.

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'
  • The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow meeting, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel
Updated 02 November 2021
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders attending the UN climate summit to “rise above the politics of the moment," saying in a video message Monday that she hoped they could work together for the sake of future generations.
The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow meeting, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital — her first hospital stay in years.
In the video message, recorded last week at Windsor Castle and played Monday during a welcoming reception for presidents and prime ministers, the queen said many people hoped leaders at the summit “recognize that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”
“I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship,” she said. “History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope."
In a tribute to Prince Philip, “my dear late husband,” the queen said she was happy to welcome the delegates because the environment was a subject close to Philip’s heart. In a rare public display of emotion, she said she “could not be more proud” that Philip’s environmental efforts live on through the work of their eldest son, Prince Charles, and his son Prince William.
The monarch, who has reigned for 70 years, closed with a poignant line about future generations.
“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: we none of us will live forever,” she said. “But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”
The queen has long enjoyed robust health, but her health recently became the subject of headlines after she reluctantly accepted medical advice to cut back on her busy schedule and stick to “desk-based duties” and virtual audiences for two weeks.
In late October she cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, but palace officials said it was her “firm intention” to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremonies on Nov. 14, a major event on the sovereign’s calendar.
Buckingham Palace said the queen stayed overnight in a central London hospital last week for “preliminary investigations," in her first such hospital stay in eight years.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the queen “was on very good form” during their regular weekly meeting.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II COP26 UN climate change

Up to 100 missing in collapsed Nigerian highrise

People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)
People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

Up to 100 missing in collapsed Nigerian highrise

People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)
  • Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard
Updated 02 November 2021
Reuters

LAGOS: Up to 100 people were missing after a luxury residential highrise under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday, trapping construction workers under a pile of concrete rubble, witnesses said.
A body was retrieved and at least three survivors were pulled out on Monday night as rescue workers raced against the clock to dig up victims at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi, where many blocks of flats are under construction.
Workers told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down.
Rescue workers used excavators to dig through rubble using generator-powered flood lights. The retrieved body was put in a waiting van while at least three people who were rescued were taken to nearby ambulances.
Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.
There were heaps of rubble and twisted metal where the building once stood, as several workers looked on. One man wailed, saying his relative was among those trapped.
The Lagos state government said the building had 22 floors and authorities were assessing whether there had been any damage to nearby buildings.
The collapsed building was part of three towers being built by private developer Fourscore Homes. In a brochure for potential clients, the company promises to offer "a stress-free lifestyle, complete with a hotel flair". The cheapest unit was selling for $1.2 million.
Calls to the numbers listed for Fourscore Homes and the main building contractor did not ring through.

Topics: Lagos Nigeria

Low-caste Hindus struggle in Pakistani city they raised from ruins

Low-caste Hindus struggle in Pakistani city they raised from ruins
Updated 02 November 2021

Low-caste Hindus struggle in Pakistani city they raised from ruins

Low-caste Hindus struggle in Pakistani city they raised from ruins
  • The Lachi Baradari Hindu community moved into the Shanti Nagar neighborhood of Quetta in the late 19th century
Updated 02 November 2021
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Surrounded by lavish apartment blocks and homes in downtown Quetta, lower-caste Hindus — who once helped the southern Pakistani city rise from its ruins after a deadly earthquake — have been living as if time stopped a century ago.

The Lachi Baradari Hindu community moved into the Shanti Nagar neighborhood of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, in the late 19th century.

While poverty is chronic in Balochistan — Pakistan’s largest province in terms of land area but its most underdeveloped in terms of almost all social indicators — the cycle of deprivation in Shanti Nagar seems unbreakable.

The neighborhood’s population has more than doubled in the past decade, but homes in the area expand only vertically, with new stories built atop tiny makeshift structures. Today, over 10,000 people live in the slum which spans only 20,000 sq. feet. Most families live in houses no larger than 300 sq. feet.

Ironically, when a deadly earthquake tore down Quetta in 1935, it was the men and women of the Lachi Baradari who worked as bricklayers to rebuild the city.

“We have rebuilt the city for residents of Quetta, but today we are unable to build homes for ourselves,” community leader Chaudery Kumar Chand told Arab News.

Chand himself has added three extra floors to his home in recent years to accommodate the families of his three married sons.

“We can’t buy additional land because the majority of our people are unemployed,” Chand said. “The provincial government has allotted land for Christians, upper-class Hindus and Sikhs, but we have never been offered any resettlement.”

Other community members shared the same stories of helplessness.

Allah Rakhi lives in a 250-sq-feet house with her five children and nine grandchildren.

“My elder son with his seven children lives in the basement while I am living with my younger son and daughters,” she said.

Chronic poverty has fueled social problems such as child marriage that only perpetuate the status quo. In families with limited resources, child marriage is often seen as a way to provide for their daughters’ future.

Sheela Devi was married off 35 years ago when she was barely 11. She and her husband are now living with one of their married sons and his family in a one-room home built two decades ago.

“We are unable to save our income because instead of spending money on a separate home, people here are compelled to save for their children’s timely marriages,” she said. “I have spent my entire life in search for a better life and now my children and grandson will suffer here without basic facilities of water, gas, and electricity as I did.”

Local priest, or pandit, Nadeem Chand said even the Shanti Nagar temple, the only one in the neighborhood, was too small to accommodate the community.

“People often stand outside during winter and rain season to take part in community rituals,” he told Arab News. “Barely 200 people of the Lachi Baradari take part inside the temple during our weekly prayer while the rest stand outside … We don’t know what sins we have committed.”

Chand, the community leader in the neighborhood, said it was not only the government, but also the richer and upper-caste members of the Hindu community in the province that refused support to its poorest members.

But Raj Kumar, president of the Quetta Hindu Panchayat, denied the accusations.

“We have been living as one whole Hindu community without keeping any division of lower and upper caste,” he told Arab News. “The population of Shanti Nagar has doubled in the last one decade, but they prefer to live as a community in a specific place like Shanti Nagar. Even some people of Lachi Baradari from Sindh province also migrated to Quetta.”

“The Lachi Baradari have been living in very appalling conditions, but we have been helping them within our capacity,” Kumar said. “We have allowed them to come to our temples during religious festivals.”

Dhanesh Kumar, a senator in Balochistan who served as the province’s minority minister until earlier this year, admitted that the Lachi Baradari had been neglected by the local and central governments for the past seven decades, but added that recent developments offered hope.

“The provincial government in Balochistan developed the streets and sewerage system in Shanti Nagar in 2020 with an allocated fund of Rs20 million ($117,000),” he said. “Now we have been constructing a large temple for the community inside the neighborhood.”

Kumar added: “We have been taking all possible steps to uplift this neglected Hindu community.”

Topics: hindus in Pakistan Pakistan

Related

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas

Hopes fade for French climbers missing in Himalayas
  • The trio, who were attempting to scale Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter peak near Mount Everest, Nepal, were last heard from via satellite phone on Oct. 26
  • The three young climbers have been named as Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud and Gabriel Miloche and were part of an eight-strong expedition
Updated 02 November 2021
AFP

KATMANDU: Hopes faded Monday for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with their national climbing federation putting the chances of finding them alive at “practically zero.”
The trio were attempting to scale Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-feet) peak near Mount Everest in Nepal, and were last heard from via satellite phone from their camp on October 26.
The French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) said Monday that the men appeared to have abandoned their summit attempt and turned back when the avalanche hit.
“At the bottom of the cliff face, rescuers found three bags and equipment from their bivouac,” the FFCAM said in a statement.
“Hopes of finding survivors are at present practically zero.”
Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, a member of the search and rescue team mobilized by the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association, said however that the operation, hampered by poor weather, would continue on Tuesday.
“We studied the location where they were said to be last spotted, and looked around the area. So far, there is nothing to share,” he told AFP.
The three young climbers, named as Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud and Gabriel Miloche, were part of an eight-strong expedition. They had split into two groups to tackle different summits.
The FFCAM also rejected claims in local media that they did not have proper permits.
Climbers have started returning to Nepal after the pandemic forced a complete shutdown of its mountaineering industry last year and devastated the tourism-dependent economy.
The Himalayan nation of 30 million people re-opened to tourists and scrapped quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreigners in September.

Topics: nepal Mount Everest Mingbo Eiger

Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections
Updated 01 November 2021
Reuters

Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections
  • Another 52 people died from COVID-19 over the past day, taking the total to 15,990 among 747,595 COVID-19 cases
Updated 01 November 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year.
Another 52 people died from COVID-19 over the past day, taking the total to 15,990 among 747,595 COVID-19 cases.
Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was “pressing” to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.
“We’re not done with COVID yet. As long as there are unvaccinated people, the virus finds a suitable ground to spread,” Oikonomou told a regular news briefing on Monday.
“We mourn the loss of human lives due to non-vaccination, and this cannot, and should not, continue.”
About 60.5 percent of Greeks are vaccinated against COVID-19, less than the European Union average of 64.7 percent, according to the latest available data.

Topics: Greece COVID-19 vaccination

