EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
European lawmakers voted their opposition to breakaway competitions on Tuesday following the aborted Super League project. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
  • Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League
  • EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions that endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

STRASBOURG, France: European lawmakers voted their opposition to breakaway competitions on Tuesday following the aborted Super League project.
Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League, but it quickly collapsed upon launch in April following protests by fans and governments.
With 597 votes to 36 and 55 abstentions, members of the European Parliament said they want European sporting culture “to be aligned with EU values of solidarity, sustainability, inclusiveness for all, open competition, sporting merit and fairness.”
EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions “that undermine these principles and endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem.”
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the vote and said the governing body will keep working with the EU “to strengthen and protect the European sports model in European football.”
Lawmakers also called for more money to be redistributed to amateur sports but did not propose any detailed plans for any solidarity mechanisms that sports federations could introduce.
“MEPs want a balance to be struck between professional sport’s commercial interests and its social functions, by strengthening the links between grassroots and elite sport,” they said.
Lawmakers also pledged to tackle gender inequality and harassment in sports, “in particular when it comes to pay and equal representation on the boards of sports organizations.”

Topics: European Super league lawmakers UEFA

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
  • Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020
  • Tottenham's overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights
Updated 55 min 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million ($107.7 million) for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with the club’s total debts a rising £100m to £706m.
Spurs have counted the cost of the coronavirus pandemic more than most as it struck shortly after the club opened a new 63,000 capacity stadium at a cost of £1.2 billion.
Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020.
“The financial results published for our year ended 30 June, 2021, reflect the challenging period of the pandemic and the incredibly damaging timing of COVID-19 coinciding, as it did, with the opening of our stadium in April, 2019,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.
“With no less than three lockdowns our operations were severely disrupted, albeit this was secondary to the impact everyone felt in their personal and family lives.”
Tottenham’s overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights.
Despite the losses, new manager Antonio Conte is expected to be handed funds in January to strengthen his squad as Spurs aim to get back into the Champions League.
The Italian was recruited by his former colleague at Juventus, Fabio Paratici, who was appointed Tottenham’s managing director of football in June.
“The appointments of Fabio and Antonio are a clear demonstration of our intent and ambition,” added Levy.
“Since opening the stadium in April, 2019, we have spent almost £400m on players. Player spending is no guarantee of success, and our focus must be on improved recruitment, coaching, fitness and a competitive mindset.”
Spurs sit seventh in the Premier League, four points adrift of the top four.

Topics: London football Premier league Tottenham Hotspur

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
Updated 23 November 2021
Laura King

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success

Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
  • A former champion trainer in his native Brazil before moving to Uruguay, Cintra currently has three horses based in Dubai
  • Cintra anticipates that the three current Dubai residents will run first in December, by which time they will have been joined by five more from his base in Uruguay
Updated 23 November 2021
Laura King

DUBAI: He’s about to be crowned Uruguay Champion Trainer for a fourth time and he’s just won one of the biggest races in South America, but Antonio Cintra isn’t stopping there.

Having first tasted success in Dubai back in 2006, when Heart Alone won the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint, Cintra returned last season and picked up another win when El Patriota won the Al Bastakiya Trial at Meydan Racecourse.

A former champion trainer in his native Brazil before moving to Uruguay, Cintra currently has three horses based in Dubai. 

El Patriota has returned, as have Group 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 2 third Ajuste Fiscal and sprinter Upper Class, who was unbeaten in South America before heading to the Middle East. 

The trio spent the summer in the UK, under the care of trainer Ismail Mohammed, before returning to Dubai, where their handler now has a permanent license, meaning he can run horses at all five UAE tracks.

“After the World Cup I was thinking about the future for them and the owners wanted to plan for Dubai again,” Cintra said. “I thought that keeping them in the same hemisphere would be good for them and I think we did the best for them; they are looking good, well. I changed to a permanent import license just to get some more options for them to race. I’d like to thank Dubai Racing Club and also trainer Erwan Charpy who has made us feel very welcome at Green Stables.”

El Patriota, who finished third in the Listed Al Bastakiya after his win, could switch to turf this season, with his trainer eyeing the Carnival’s staying contests.

“Now he’s four years old and I’m planning for the long distance races on turf with him. The trainer in England told me that he has been training well on turf and so he could have a good season in that kind of race.”

Cintra anticipates that the three current Dubai residents will run first in December, by which time they will have been joined by five more from his base in Uruguay. They include Aero Trem, winner of the Grade 1 Longines Gran Premio Latinoamericano at Maronas last month.

“Aero Trem is coming to Dubai at the beginning of December. If he has a good trip then maybe he can run in the Maktoum Challenge (Round 1 on Jan. 13). We are waiting for an invitation for the Saudi Cup, and after Saudi, maybe the Dubai World Cup.”

Aero Trem will be joined on the flight by three-year-old Perfect Love, who recently finished fourth in the Gran Premio Nacional (Uruguay Derby).

“He’s a good horse but the distance of the derby over 2500m was too far for him. In Dubai he can start at a mile and then the (Group 2, UAE) derby is 1900m, which is much better for him.”

Cintra will also bring over three-year-old filly Nopaya Naa, a daughter of Trinniberg, who has plenty of potential targets.

“When I saw the index of races, I noticed that there are four races for the three-year-old sprinters. She’s a five-time winner in Uruguay, she’s a very good sprinter and I hope she can run very well in these kind of races.”

Nopaya Naa was beaten in the Grade 1 Gran Premio Polla de Potrancas in September by Dama De Ferro, who will join her on the trip.

“Dama De Ferro is a good filly who has three wins, including the 1000 Guineas in Uruguay,” said Cintra, who will welcome back jockey Vagner Leal to ride his horses. “She’s a small, thin filly and I’m a bit worried about that, but if she travels well then she can run well here.”

The fifth horse has less experience than his stablemates, but is clearly exciting his trainer.

“I’m also bringing another three year old, Quality Boone, who has just one win from one start but he’s a very good colt.”

With an eight-strong team and plenty of confidence behind him, it surely won’t be long before Cintra celebrates another winner in the UAE.

Topics: Antonio Cintra Meydan Racecourse Uruguay Brazil Ajuste Fiscal

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
Updated 23 November 2021
Paul Williams

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
  • Leonard Jardim’s team take on South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Riyadh with the winners becoming record-holders of four titles
Updated 23 November 2021
Paul Williams

“Al-Hilal is not just a club, Al-Hilal is a culture.”

That’s the view of one of the club’s greatest players, Nawaf Al-Temyat, who played almost 500 games for the team across his glittering 16-year career.

Having won all there was on offer in Al-Hilal’s famous blue kit, including five league titles, three Crown Prince Cups, two Asian Cup Winners’ Cups, along with one each of the AFC Champions League (then known as the Asian Club Championship) and Asian Super Cup, Al-Temyat knows a thing or two about what it means to play for Al-Hilal and play under pressure.

As Leonardo Jardim’s team prepare for another AFC Champions League final on Tuesday night, their fourth in the past eight years, Al-Temyat offered some timely advice to the modern generation of players about what it means to play for Al-Hilal.

“The club has to be at the top, always,” the 45-year-old, who retired in 2008, told Arab News, “to meet our fans’ hopes, to win the most trophies.

“Any player who can’t play under pressure won’t be a superstar,” he added. “Playing under pressure is a key factor to show the real personality of the player. This is what the young players must learn.”

While it may be 13 years since he has had the honor of donning the club’s iconic blue strip, once Al-Hilal gets into your soul – he said - it can never be removed, and his passion for the club is just as strong today as it was during his playing career.

With the Crescent on the brink of becoming Asia’s most successful club, with the winner of this week’s clash between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers becoming the first to win four Asian club championships, Al-Temyat said he is proud of the current generation for restoring the pride to the club.

“I believe that the glory from the past will continue through the generations,” he said.

“This is why I am proud of this generation, because they have put the club in the place it deserves – as the club of the century in Asia.”

Al-Temyat is one of Saudi Arabia’s and Al-Hilal’s most decorated footballers, with an honor roll to match the very best.

A classy midfielder, Al-Temyat debuted for Al-Hilal in 1993 at just 17-years-old, and played for the Green Falcons at the 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups, an achievement he says he cannot put into words.

Crowned the AFC Player of the Year in 2000, a year of immense personal success, guiding Al-Hilal to the Asian Club Championship and Saudi Arabia to the final of the AFC Asian Cup, he rates golden goal against regional rivals Kuwait in the quarter final as the best goal he scored in his career – and he scored a few.

“The most beautiful goal,” Al-Temyat said of his effort, “because it was a Golden Goal and also I scored two goals in the same match. The moment was crazy and captivating for the national team.”

While Saudi Arabia wouldn’t be successful in winning the title, losing to Japan in the final in Lebanon, Al-Temyat came out on the right side of the ledger earlier that year when Al-Hilal defeated the J.League’s juggernaut team of that era, Jubilo Iwata, to win the Asian Club Championship.

As was the case this year, the semi-finals and finals were held in a centralized hub in Riyadh, with that home ground advantage paying off for Al-Hilal when they defeated South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in a tight and tense semi-final.

Jubilo Iwata presented an even greater challenge in the final.

Having opened the scoring in just the third minute courtesy of Brazilian striker Ricardo, a veteran of Gulf football, Al-Hilal were stunned by two goals in two minutes midway through the first half, that saw Jubilo Iwata take a 2-1 lead.

As the seconds ticked down towards full time, Iwata looked like they would spoil the party for the 40,000-strong crowd, but with just one minute remaining Ricardo popped up again to level the scores and send the match into extra time.

In extra time it was Ricardo again that proved to be the ultimate hero for Al-Hilal, netting his hattrick in the 102nd minute with a Golden Goal that sent the crowd, and the Al-Hilal players into a frenzy.

“The most beautiful memories (I have) are from 2000,” Al-Temyat explained.

“We won six trophies with an exceptional generation of players. Winning against Jubilo in the final made me win the best player in Asia as the first Hilal player (to do so). This personally made me so proud.

“These memories mesmerized because we wrote history.”

And now a new generation of Al-Hilal players get their chance to create their own history and add to the rich history and culture of one of Asia’s most storied football clubs.

Topics: 2021 AFC Champions League A-Hilal Saudi Arabia football sport

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • Debutants Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov to open three-day Championship, followed by Murray against Dominic Thiem
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Two-time champion Andy Murray has been confirmed as the eighth and final player for the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which returns this year on Dec. 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The signing of crowd favourite Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic singles gold medallist, completes the line-up in Zayed Sports City.

Murray, MWTC champion in 2009 and 2015, joins a field featuring three of the world’s top 10 male players: Andrey Rublev (No.5), Rafael Nadal (No.6) and Norwegian star Casper Ruud (No.8). With Denis Shapovalov (No.14) and Dominic Thiem (No.15) also lining up, this year’s Championship also boasts five of the world’s top 15.

“I’ve got many happy memories of Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to returning,” said Murray.

“With Emma (Raducanu) also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display.”

This year, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes a return with full capacity crowds, and the draw has created some intriguing matches.

On Day 1 Casper Ruud, winner of the most ATP titles in 2021, takes on Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov in the Championship’s opening match on 16 December. That will be followed by Dominic Thiem’s return to competitive tennis when he plays Murray.

The opening day will be closed by the much-anticipated women’s match between US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Tokyo Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic, a rematch of their US Open quarter-final, which Raducanu won on the way to her fairytale Grand Slam victory in New York.

On Day 2 defending champion Rafa Nadal will take on either Thiem or Murray and Andrey Rublev will face the winner of Ruud and Shapovalo. On the final day of the three-day festival the third-place play-off will be followed by the final.

“The draw is always a milestone moment, but it feels a bit extra special this year as we look forward to the return of our Championship with full capacity,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment. “Andy has a special place in Abu Dhabi as the first champion on this tournament back in 2009. With his return completing our line-up, this year’s field is one of the strongest in the Championship’s history with the perfect blend of youth and experience, Abu Dhabi crowd favourites and exciting debutants. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic three-day festival on and off court.”

Topics: tennis Andy Murray Mubadala World Tennis Championship

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dakar Rally returns in less than 40 days in Saudi Arabia for the third consecutive time, from Jan. 1 to 14, 2022.

The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport, and will cross the most beautiful landscapes and archaeological areas of the Kingdom.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally features a completely new track that includes many areas encompassing different types of terrain, where competitors will face new tests. The rally will depart from the Hail desert, head to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to enjoy a day of rest, before continuing their challenge on the Saudi sand dunes before finishing in Jeddah.

Off the track, the 2022 rally will see several major changes to its regulations, building on previous efforts to ensure equal competition opportunities, and in terms of navigation and to slow down the vehicles to make the race safer (in the motorcycle category).

While the course booklet already highlights danger zones, racers will now also receive audible alerts as they approach these areas to keep them alert. Dangerous and complex areas will be subject to “slow zones,” where the maximum speed will be limited to 90kmph.

In order to improve safety measures for competitors, it will be mandatory to wear airbag jackets, which will be checked and confirmed by the race officials during the technical examination phase.

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022

