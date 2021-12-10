You are here

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany’s new govt takes charge
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference in the Federal Chancellery following the video conference with the country’s 16 state leaders on the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Berlin on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany’s new govt takes charge
  • Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic
  • "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday.
After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary,” Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted “ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated,” including with third booster doses.
With intensive care beds filling up and new variant omicron adding to fears, Scholz’s coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
Underlining the “deadly serious” situation, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had during Wednesday’s investiture ceremony pointedly urged Scholz to “ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year.”
Scholz, 63, has already called for Germany to follow Austria’s example and introduce mandatory jabs, pushed by Germany’s stagnating inoculation rate.
But he may have many more tough decisions to make.
Scholz “stands before a difficult chancellorship,” said the Tagesspiegel daily, noting that the pandemic was not just an epidemiological emergency but also leading to bitter divisions in society.
“Debates are being conducted in an adamant fashion, camps are being formed that are hardly building any bridges to others,” it said, noting that it “would come down to the chancellor” to resolve the bitter divides.
While fighting fires at home, Scholz also took his first step onto the world stage, taking part in a virtual Summit for Democracy organized by the United States.
Scholz is no stranger to the diplomatic circuit, having been mayor of Hamburg when the city played host to the G20 summit and also having served as finance minister in Merkel’s cabinet over the last four years.
While he has pledged continuity, international observers will be closely watching for any shifts in tone given the switch from a conservative-led government after 16 years to a center-left-led alliance.
Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
He will then travel on to Brussels for talks with EU leaders and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
But ahead of him, his Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens already made her debut appearances in both key European capitals on Thursday.
“Europe is the lynchpin for our foreign policy,” Baerbock said in a statement ahead of the visit.
“We will not seek to pursue our ideas and interests... at the cost of” Germany’s neighbors, she added.
Baerbock, who is Germany’s first woman foreign minister, has pledged to take a tougher line with authoritarian states like Russia and China after the business-driven pragmatism of Merkel’s era.
And the first signs of friction within the freshly minted government could well arise from here, as Scholz has so far taken a cautious tone on issues such as the US’ diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Even as Baerbock was about to embark on her trips, Scholz appeared to assert his authority over her portfolio.
Asked at a TV interview on Wednesday if Baerbock or he will determine foreign policy, Scholz said that “we will act together as a government — and that starts with the head of government.”
That may appear obvious. But as Spiegel noted, “given the differing views within the coalition, the statement is significant.”

At UN, a call to recognize climate change causes conflict

Updated 19 sec ago

At UN, a call to recognize climate change causes conflict

At UN, a call to recognize climate change causes conflict
Updated 19 sec ago
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Niger called Thursday for a UN resolution formally linking climate change and security issues around the world but Russia, China and India opposed the idea.
President Mohamed Bazoum made the appeal at a meeting of the council, where his country holds the presidency in December.
Niger hopes for a vote on a draft resolution that asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies.”
Diplomats say that Russia has threatened to veto the draft.
“For us, a direct link between terrorism and climate change is far from obvious,” Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council.
A resolution would cause confusion and overlap with other forums dealing with global warming, he said.
Bazoum said the Security Council needed “an integrated and coordinated approach” to boost its ability to understand the impact of climate change.
France backed the approach, saying there was a “clear link” between conflict and climate change, with food insecurity and scarce water allowing armed groups to recruit more easily.
The United States has also said climate change is a security issue.
Last year Germany dropped plans for a similar resolution because the United States under Donald Trump threatened to veto it, but President Joe Biden’s administration has backed the initiative.

Philippines court says anti-terrorism law partly unconstitutional.

Philippines court says anti-terrorism law partly unconstitutional.
Updated 15 min 27 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines court says anti-terrorism law partly unconstitutional.

Philippines court says anti-terrorism law partly unconstitutional.
Updated 15 min 27 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that parts of the country’s controversial anti-terrorism law were unconstitutional, saying its section linked to protests and activism was too broad and violated freedom of expression.

The Anti-Terrorism Act, which came into force in July 2020, has been one of the most contested laws in the country due to its vague and broad definition of terrorism, which human rights defenders say creates an environment prone to abuses.

Civil society groups, lawyers, academics and individuals have filed 37 petitions challenging the law, which the Supreme Court deliberated on earlier this week.

One of the controversial parts of the law is Section 4, which says that a protest, advocacy or dissent could be considered terrorism if the activities are intended to cause death, endanger a person’s life, cause them physical harm or create a serious risk to public safety.

The court said in a notification issued on Thursday that the section “is declared as unconstitutional for being overboard and violative of freedom of expression.”

Supreme Court justices also declared as unconstitutional a part of Section 25, which allows the Anti-Terrorism Council to adopt requests by other entities, including international organizations, to designate individuals and groups as terrorists.

Other parts of the law — some also challenged by petitioners — were declared by the court as “not unconstitutional,” in what Senator Panfilo Lacson, the main author of the act, welcomed, saying that “peace won.”

“What the petitioners really wanted was for the law to be declared as unconstitutional,” Lacson, who is running in next year’s presidential election, told reporters. “There was a long debate but by and large, peace won.”

President Rodrigo Duterte’s national security adviser, Hermogenes Esperon, said at a press conference that he was happy about the decision.

“I’m happy that it is out,” he said. “The law was not declared unconstitutional, but some portions, two portions, which is OK.”

The petitioners welcomed the ruling as a partial victory.

Far Eastern University Institute of Law professors said that the court’s ruling “guarantees the protection to the people’s continued exercise of free speech, expression, and assembly, including academic freedom, especially in voicing dissent against government shortcomings and excesses.”

They added, however, that Section 29 of the law, which allows legal warrantless arrest and 24-day detention, should also be struck down.

“The threat of arrest without a judicial warrant and prolonged detention would be more than chilling enough to stifle, suppress, if not totally snuff out, any fire, flame, or even flicker, of indignation or protest against government corruption, oppression, and abuse,” the law professors said in a statement.

Renato Reyes, secretary-general of BAYAN, an alliance of left-wing Philippine organizations, said in a statement that the main win from the Supreme Court’s decision was that “activism is not terrorism.”

“This is a partial victory for petitioners as protests and advocacy are not acts of terror,” he said. “But the dangerous provisions of the law remain and can still be abused.”

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban
  • UN estimates 22.8 million Afghans likely to face life-threatening levels of food insecurity.
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The continued US freeze on Afghan central bank assets was the main cause of Afghanistan’s deepening economic crisis, its Finance Ministry said as the country teetered on the edge of mass starvation.

Afghanistan’s economy plunged into free fall when its Western-backed administration fled the country in mid-August as the Taliban took control and US-led foreign troops withdrew after 20 years.

The Taliban takeover prompted America and allied nations to suspend billions of dollars in international assistance. The US froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets and imposed sanctions on the Taliban, isolating the country from the global financial system and paralyzing its banks.

With assistance to the country’s aid-dependent economy having been suspended for nearly four months and the new rulers having no access to its foreign reserves, UN agencies estimate 22.8 million Afghans, over half the population, are expected to face life-threatening levels of food insecurity.

“The frozen assets are the main reason behind this economic crisis in Afghanistan. If the international community unfreezes the money, all problems would be solved,” Ahmad Wali Haqmal, Finance Ministry spokesman, told Arab News earlier this week.

“I must say that $9 billion of international assets frozen made the situation so hard, and the financial system of Afghanistan is worsening.”

He said that the freeze had “no legal justification” and was “against international principles and laws.”

With the international community not recognizing the Taliban interim government, Western donors have grappled with questions as to how to provide aid without granting the new regime legitimacy or putting money directly into the Taliban government’s hands.

“The money belongs to the Afghanistan people, and we hope that this money will be given back to its owners without any conditions,” Haqmal added.

FASTFACT

According to UN agencies, 30 percent more Afghans faced crisis-level food shortages in September and October compared with the same period last year.

He noted that there was hope of progress being made during the next round of meetings with US officials.

Taliban delegates recently discussed the issue with Washington representatives during two-day sessions in Doha, Qatar.

Haqmal said: “Some agreements were also made to step up the unfreezing of these assets, and we hope that we can manage another round of talks in this regard in the near future. We are hopeful that during the forthcoming round of negotiations we will be able to make more progress on this issue.”

No date for the next round of talks has yet been announced.

Meanwhile, throughout Afghanistan, millions of people have gone for months without a steady income while food prices have soared beyond the reach of most of them.

The country has suffered from food shortages for decades, but without aid and access to its foreign reserves the crisis has drastically worsened. According to UN agencies, 30 percent more Afghans faced crisis-level food shortages in September and October compared with the same period last year.

The number of affected people is expected to hit a record high in the coming months as the country’s worst drought in decades has dwindled wheat harvests.

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
  • More than 100 white people were arrested on suspicion of terror offenses in the year up to September 2021
  • During the pandemic, UK terror offenses dropped for all groups except children
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than twice as many people of white ethnic appearance are being investigated for terror offenses by British authorities than those of Asian appearance, new figures show.

The UK also recorded a record number of children arrested on suspicion of terror offenses.

Figures released by the Home Office on Thursday for the year up to September are based on the ethnic appearance of the arrestee as recorded by the arresting officer. They showed that 101 white people were arrested on suspicion of terror offenses, while just 49 people of Asian appearance were arrested within the same timeframe.

A Home Office report said: “The proportion of white people arrested exceeded the proportion of Asian people arrested for the fourth consecutive year.

“Arrests of persons of white ethnic appearance accounted for 54 percent of arrests, up 10 percentage points on the previous year. Those of Asian ethnic appearance accounted for 26 percent of terrorist-related arrests, down 12 percentage points.”

It said that the coronavirus pandemic had caused a broad drop in terror arrests across the board — with the exception of children.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said: “We are very concerned that children are becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally, we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent program to try and put them on a different path.”

Jonathan Hall QC, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, told The Independent newspaper that the age and race figures were “consistent with increased targeting of young suspected right-wing terrorists operating online.”

He wrote on Twitter: “The main principal offence charged is disseminating terrorist publications and my educated guess that this is taking place online.”

Some criticize police and other authorities for focusing too hard on right-wing terrorism and artificially inflating the threat for political reasons. But Hall rejected this idea.

“I don’t believe increased visibility of activity against right-wing terrorism is sign of a politically correct diversion from the main threat of Islamist terrorism. Counter-terror police and MI5 are ruthless in prioritization,” he said.

“Online interactions do drive violent hostile ideologies, and some online discussions will involve discussions of targets and weapons, especially firearms.”

According to The Independent, as of Sept. 30, 71 percent of the 218 people in prison for terrorism-connected offenses in Britain were categorized as holding Islamist-extremist views, 22 percent extreme right-wing, and 7 percent other.

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws
Updated 09 December 2021

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws

Indian farmers end year-long protest against agricultural laws
  • Farmers demonstrated against three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector
  • Government caved to their demands in late November and repealed the laws in parliament
Updated 09 December 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers on Thursday announced they would end their year-long protest against agricultural reforms after the government agreed to most of their demands.

Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s agriculture is concentrated and yields are high, have been protesting three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector and, as they say, left them at the mercy of private players.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet caved to their demands and repealed the laws in parliament in late November, the protests continued as farmers requested more concessions.

They demanded that all legal cases filed against them over the demonstrations be dropped, that the government set a minimum support price, known as MSP, for agricultural goods, and that the families of protesters who lost their lives over the past year receive compensation.

As the government has agreed to meet these demands, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the main body representing farmers’ unions, announced in a statement that “current agitation stands suspended.”

“Battle has been won,” it said, adding that “the war to ensure farmers’ rights” will continue to make sure the government sticks to its commitments.

The farmers, who have held a sit-in around Delhi since November last year, said they will celebrate their victory with a march on Saturday.

“On Dec. 11, farmers will celebrate the victory and after that they will start going to their homes from the agitation sites in Delhi,” farmers’ leader Yogendra Yadav told protesters at a demonstration site in the Singhu area.

But prominent Punjab-based agriculture expert Devinder Sharma said the battle was only “half won.”

“The challenge for farmers would now be how to get the legal guarantee for the MSP and for that they need to keep the pressure on the government,” he told Arab News.

Farmers’ union leaders said they will meet again in mid-January to review the implementation of the new concessions pledged by the government.

The concessions come as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where agriculture dominates the economy, are due to hold local elections next year.

Farmers are the most influential voting bloc and winning the local polls may prove crucial for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s general election hopes in 2024.

“No doubt upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab compelled the government to withdraw the laws,” Prof. Ronki Ram of Punjab University told Arab News. “It would be interesting to see how this issue plays out in the upcoming elections because farm unions do not have any political loyalty and they have not openly supported any political party so far.”

