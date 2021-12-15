You are here

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly
A booster dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is drawn up in a vaccination clinic set up at St. Columba’s Church in Sheffield on Wednesday as the UK steps up the country’s booster drive to fight a “tidal wave” of omicron. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly
  • A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported
  • More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the UK
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days.
A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January.
More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million.
With a new highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a “tidal wave” of infections.
However, he suffered a blow to his authority on Tuesday when more than 100 of his lawmakers voted against measure to curb the increasing spread of the disease.
Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, earlier called the omicron variant “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic.
“The numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we’ve seen in cases for previous variants,” she told a parliamentary committee.
Harries said the new variant of the virus has a doubling time “which is shortening” and is now under two days in most regions in Britain, with its growth rate was being notable in London and Manchester in particular.
More than 10,000 cases of omicron have been recorded, with at least 10 people hospitalized. One person has died after contracting the variant, which is set to become the dominant strain in London.

Topics: UK COVID-19 omicron booster shots

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd's death

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death
Updated 8 sec ago

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death
Updated 8 sec ago
ST. PAUL, Minnesota: Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.
Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.
The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.
Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing and wore an orange short-sleeved prison shirt.
Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.
Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.
As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.
To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.
According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.
The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”
In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.
According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.
That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”
The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.

Yassine Lafram elected for second term as president of Union of Islamic Communities of Italy 

Yassine Lafram elected for second term as president of Union of Islamic Communities of Italy 
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Yassine Lafram elected for second term as president of Union of Islamic Communities of Italy 

Yassine Lafram elected for second term as president of Union of Islamic Communities of Italy 
  • Yassine Lafram: My confirmation in office comes thanks to the great work carried out by the outgoing governing council, which has achieved decisive results for the Islamic communities
  • Lafram added that the union has been working assiduously to make effective the integration of Muslims into Italian society, in compliance with their own identities and cultures
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Yassine Lafram was confirmed for a second four-year term as president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy. He received 80 percent of the votes, collected from local Islamic communities all across Italy to elect him to the highest office of the religious body representing the Muslims of Italy.

Born in Morocco in 1985, Lafram has lived in Italy since he was 6 years old. A graduate in philosophy, he lives with his wife and three children in Bologna, where he has been leading the local Islamic community since 2014. 

“My confirmation in office comes thanks to the great work carried out by the outgoing governing council, which has achieved decisive results for the Italian Islamic communities in the past few years on important issues,” Lafram said. 

He added that the union has been working assiduously to make effective the integration of Muslims into Italian society, in compliance with their own identities and cultures and with the principles of the Italian Constitution.

He recalled several protocols signed with Italian government ministries to prevent radicalization in prisons and regulate access to mosques and prayer rooms after the first lockdown in 2020. 

Lafram confirmed in office most of his previous directors and added younger ones in the union’s governing body. 

Topics: Union of Islamic Communities of Italy Yassine Lafram Bologna

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
  • More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents
  • Italy, Spain and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programs to younger children
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant.
An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece’s highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school.
More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus.
“I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with doctors and receiving scientific data, our family decided to vaccinate our son who is 5 1/2 years old,” Kerameus said before taking her son, Loukas, to get his shot at an Athens hospital.
Italy, Spain and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programs to younger children. European Union regulators last month approved a reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the 5-11 age group.
A two-month surge in infections across Europe eased slightly in early December, but the appearance of the omicron variant has created uncertainty. Scientists think omicron is highly contagious, but they are not yet sure how dangerous it is.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery.
Vaccines for children are voluntary in all European Union countries and require parental approval.
Authorities in Spain have set ambitious targets for vaccinating younger children before Christmas and the customary family gatherings. Nearly 90 percent of the country’s residents age 12 and older have received two vaccine doses.
Poland, Portugal, Croatia and Slovenia plan to lower their vaccine eligibility age later in the week.
Several hundred people protested Wednesday in front of the government headquarters in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, Wednesday. The protesters chanted “Don’t kill our kids” and “We won’t give you our children.”
Other EU nations are taking a cautious approach to vaccinating younger children. Germany has started a region-based rollout, the Netherlands is waiting until after the holidays, and France is prioritizing children who suffer from heart and respiratory problems, obesity, and diabetes.
Britain was slower than many European countries to start vaccinating children ages 12-15, and it has not yet approved vaccines for younger children.
Wei Shen Lim, a member of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the group expected to make a decision before Christmas but was awaiting a recommendation from British regulators.
Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister, criticized the delay. “Our regulators, having been the nimblest in the world, are now taking too long,” he said.

Topics: Greece COVID-19 vaccination European Union children

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official

Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Kuala Lumpur: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.
“The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution,” the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.

Topics: US Anthony Blinken Coronavirus

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan
  • One million children could die of hunger in next 3 months
  • ‘This is no longer about making things better, this is about saving lives:’ British Red Cross official
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than a dozen of the UK’s most prominent aid agencies have joined forces to launch an emergency appeal for public donations in a bid to avert a deadly famine for millions of people in Afghanistan.

According to the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee, which is coordinating the efforts, 1 million children are at risk of dying from malnutrition in the next three months, and more than 22 million will go hungry.

Oxfam, the British Red Cross, and another 13 charities, are together launching the appeal for money to help avoid the disaster and the British government has promised to match pound-for-pound the first £10 million ($13.25 million) raised by the public.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, conflict, and drought in Afghanistan have brought the country to a “tipping point,” the DEC warned, leaving 8 million people at risk of starvation.

And while the Taliban takeover of the country had been a contributing factor to the crisis, Afghanistan was also in the grip of its worst drought in more than a quarter of a century. Much of the nation’s wheat crop has been ruined, and prices have soared as a result.

In a statement, the committee said: “The situation will only get worse as the freezing weather sets in. We must act now to save lives. DEC charities are already on the ground providing lifesaving aid, scaling up their operations, and reaching those most in need.”

Saleh Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive officer, said the situation was already “beyond horrific.” He added: “We can’t just sit back and watch. We can’t just let this happen.”

Public donations would be used to deliver emergency food and cash to hungry families, provide nutrition for young children and mothers, support healthcare facilities in treating malnutrition, and supply winter kits to help families stay warm.

Maryann Horne, of the British Red Cross, told the BBC that people were living “hand to mouth, not knowing where their next meal will come from” and “asking for the most basic help to feed their children.”

She said people in Afghanistan were traditionally resilient but now had a “sense of desperation” with “no light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added: “We are sounding the alarm bell. This is no longer about making things better, this is about saving lives, and reaching people before it’s too late.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

