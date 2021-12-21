You are here

Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours, say sources

Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties. (Reuters/File Photo)
Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties.
Reuters

Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup that saw the military take power
  • Sources said previously he would only remain in office if he had political support
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has told a group of national political and intellectual figures that he intends to resign in the coming hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21 following a coup a month earlier that saw the military take power and end a transitional partnership with political parties.

While several political forces took part in drafting the agreement, according to the sources, it has faced widespread criticism from parties and the general public.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people marched on the presidential palace rejecting both military rule and Hamdok’s decision to return, which he had said he took to preserve gains made during the transition and to end bloodshed.

Some 47 people have died in crackdowns on protests against military rule, including two as a result of Saturday’s protest. The United Nations said on Tuesday that it had received reports of rape or gang rape of 13 women and girls.

Sources close to Hamdok had said previously he would only remain in office if he had political support and if the agreement was enforced. It called on the military to release political detainees, protect freedom of expression and allow Hamdok to independently appoint a new cabinet.

In a statement over the weekend, Hamdok said Sudan was inching toward “the abyss,” blaming political intransigence and lack of consensus on a new political agreement.

The group Hamdok spoke to on Tuesday called on him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, the sources added.

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
AFP

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts
  • Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear activities, which are monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in exchange for relief from sanctions then in force against it.
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran believes it has scored points in the Vienna talks meant to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal by managing to include sanctions relief in discussion documents for the next round, experts say.

The lifting of the punishing sanctions regime then-US President Donald Trump imposed when he pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 has been Tehran’s top priority.

European powers have voiced frustration at a lack of progress so far in the Vienna talks, which their diplomats warned Friday are “rapidly reaching the end of the road.”

But from Tehran’s perspective, there has been progress, say Iranian officials and political analysts from the Islamic republic and abroad.

“The parties have agreed on two new texts, the result of intense discussions in recent days in Vienna,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday.

“These are documents in which Iran’s position has been taken into account ... and on the basis of which we can continue future discussions.”

Bernard Hourcade, a French expert on Iran, said Tehran had “succeeded in this session in convincing their interlocutors that the sanctions must be settled as a priority, because this will pave the way for technical settlement of the nuclear component.”

He said Iran regularly stresses that it has “always respected” the original 2015 deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and “that it is up to the United States, which has flouted its honor, to repair the damage.”

Iran, Hourcade added, “knows the balance of power is to its advantage because it is now at the threshold, that it is able in the short term, like about 30 other countries in the world, to manufacture an atomic bomb if it wishes. It can enrich uranium whenever it wants.”

The parties to the 2015 deal with Iran — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States — saw it as the best way to stop it developing a nuclear weapons capability, a goal Tehran has always denied pursuing.

Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear activities, which are monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in exchange for relief from sanctions then in force against it.

When Trump pulled out of the deal, he imposed an even more painful and sweeping sanctions regime, including a unilateral US ban on Iran’s crucial oil sales, leading Iran to step up its nuclear activities again. After US President Joe Biden replaced Trump, talks to revive the accord resumed. They stopped before Iran’s June presidential election, then resumed on Nov. 29.

Tehran’s new ultraconservative government has said agreement could be reached “quickly” if the West is serious about lifting sanctions and stops making “threats.”

Iran refuses to engage directly with the US, so Washington is participating indirectly.

Iran’s arch foe Israel is not a party to the talks but has threatened force if diplomacy fails, and the US has also said it is preparing “alternatives.”

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has voiced frustration with the talks, saying days ago that “it’s not going well in the sense that we do not yet have a pathway back into the JCPOA.”

Sullivan was due to arrive in Israel later Tuesday for talks, which White House officials said would focus partly on Iran and the “very serious situation” around the nuclear talks, which they described as “fluid.”

In the ongoing talks, say observers, Iran has sought to rely on its allies China and Russia, and also hoped to benefit from the goodwill gesture of recently agreeing to replace IAEA monitoring cameras at one nuclear site.

Iranian political scientist Hossein Kanani-Moghaddam said Tehran saw as an “important step” the fact that there are now two texts — one on lifting sanctions, the other on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Tehran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri presented the two documents as “supplementary points” to what had been negotiated by his reformist predecessors.

Bagheri — an ultraconservative, and a harsh critic of the original deal — has insisted the main priority is “the complete lifting of unjust and inhumane sanctions.”

He now sees things going Iran’s way, Kanani-Moghaddam believes.

“It appears that the Islamic republic wants to reach a definitive conclusion, whether it be final withdrawal or total membership of the JCPOA,” he said.

“In any case, the objective is to get out of this uncertain situation.”

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun's appeal

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal

Lebanese Constitutional Council fails to accept Aoun’s appeal
  • Mikati defies barter taking place at state institutions’ expense
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Constitutional Council was unable to take a decision on Tuesday regarding the appeal submitted by President Michel Aoun’s team against the amendments introduced by Parliament to the electoral law, because it “failed to secure a majority of seven members,” according to spokesman Judge Tannous Meshleb.

The amended electoral law is thus effective, and the parliamentary elections shall be held in accordance with the law after it is published in the Official Gazette.

Meshleb denied “any political deal being proposed to the Constitutional Council in return for accepting the appeal.” Following the council meeting, he stressed: “The discussion was legal, and after seven sessions, we were unable to reach a unanimous decision. There was no sectarian division, but members had different opinions regarding expatriate voting. I regret not being able to reach a decision, but there wasn’t much else we could do. This is a failure on the Constitutional Council’s part. I don’t know if any of my colleagues interfered, but I don’t doubt anyone.”

Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) had objected to the amendments made to the electoral law in terms of changing the expatriate voting formula by canceling the six allocated seats and allowing expatriates to vote for the electoral lists, as well as canceling mega voting centers.

Baabda Palace sources described was happened in the Constitutional Council as a “fail,” accusing “certain forces of disrupting the judiciary, the Constitutional Council, the procedural authority and the criminal auditing.”

On Monday, the Lebanese heard rumors about a barter deal between Hezbollah, the FPM and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri; the Constitutional Council would approve Aoun’s appeal in exchange for stopping Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the probe into the Beirut port explosion, from questioning the politicians he accused of being involved in the crime. The deal also includes making new judicial appointments and appointing a new Central Bank governor.

The FPM hoped the Constitutional Council would accept the appeal so expatriates would not be able to vote in all electoral districts. This is because about 225,000 expatriates will have a very big influence in districts considered essential to the FPM, especially since a good majority of expatriates who registered to vote from abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections are Christians.

The rumored barter was then negotiated in the open and the political dispute over it happened before the eyes of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his official visit to Lebanon.

After meeting with Guterres on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Berri and left the meeting angry. “I have nothing to do with any of this,” Mikati commented, prompting many to assume he would soon resign, but his media office later ruled out such intentions.

A source close to Mikati noted that he does not accept interference in judicial or banking affairs and that his government refuses to be part of such a sin.

After meeting with Mikati on Tuesday, MP Mohammed Al-Hajjar, from the Future Bloc, told Arab News: “Mikati insists that institutions assume their role. He refuses to allow any institution to step on another’s toes. The issue of interfering with the judiciary is out of the question, and any type of deal is unacceptable.”

Al-Hajjar added: “The Future Movement stood with Mikati, despite our comments on Bitar’s performance. We did not demand that he be removed, but we said that the judiciary must stop violating the Constitution. If he had taken our suggestion to lift immunity for everyone, we would not have reached this point.”

Meanwhile, Guterres visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura on the southern Lebanese border where he toured the Blue Line with Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col and discussed UNIFIL’s role there with senior international officers.

Guterres also held a closed meeting in Tyre with civil society representatives, amid tight security measures by the Lebanese army.

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests
Reuters

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests

UN reports 13 rape allegations during Sudan protests
  • Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown
Reuters

KHARTOUM: The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during protests in Sudan on Sunday, while opposition medics reported a second person killed.

Sunday’s demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25 and a Nov. 21 agreement signed to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown.

Officials from the Sudanese security forces reached by Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a briefing that the office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape as well as reports of sexual harassment against women by security forces as they attempted to flee. She did not give details of the alleged rapes or gang rapes.

“We urge a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment as well as the allegations of death and injury of protesters as a result of the unnecessary or disproportionate use of force in particular the use of live ammunition,” said Throssell.

One person was shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement, the second person to die as a result of Sunday’s crackdown, bringing the total death toll from anti-military protests since October to 47.

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM
AFP

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM
AFP

TRIPOLI: At least 160 migrants have drowned off Libya’s coast after their boats sank over the past week, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
“During the past week, at least 160 lives were lost in the Central Mediterranean, off the coast of Libya,” said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN agency.
“Nearly 1,500 migrants drowned on this route this year,” she wrote on Twitter.
The IOM said that 466 migrants were intercepted or rescued at sea and returned to Libya between December 12 and 18.
Libya, which plunged into civil war following the 2011 toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has become a key route for migrants seeking to reach Europe to escape poverty and conflict.
In Morocco, another major migrant departure point, state media said that 352 migrants had been intercepted in the Mediterranean and Atlantic in the past four days.
These migrants were on board inflatable boats, kayaks or jet skis. They included 23 women and nine children, the MAP news agency said, citing a military official.
After receiving first aid aboard naval vessels they were transported to the nearest Moroccan ports and handed over to the authorities.
Police in Morocco said on Monday that they had arrested more than 12,200 potential illegal migrants and dismantled 150 smuggling networks so far this year.

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize
Reuters

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize

Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s political crisis deepened on Tuesday as some presidential candidates met in Benghazi to discuss how to tackle a collapsing electoral process that was meant to help end a decade of violence and chaos.

The meeting is the most prominent of several rounds of backroom talks over recent days between candidates, factions and foreign powers about delaying the vote and whether an interim government can meanwhile continue in power.

Rival armed groups mobilized in Tripoli early on Tuesday, closing roads in the south of the capital, with schools phoning parents to pick up their children.

The presidential election was meant to take place this Friday, but without any clear agreement on rules, and with bitter disputes over the eligibility of major candidates, the process has stalled and cannot go ahead.

Hadi Al-Sagheer, head of parliament’s election committee, said by phone the vote would have to be delayed because there was no longer time to carry out preparatory steps, though no postponement has yet been formally announced.

Candidates, factions and foreign powers involved in Libya are discussing the length of a delay, whether basic changes need to be made to rules and the vote’s legal basis, and whether to replace the interim government or form a breakaway administration.

The group meeting in Benghazi, including eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and the former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha from Misrata, are aligned against the interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is a rival candidate.

The interim government and the election process were created last year under a UN-backed roadmap to end the turmoil.

