One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models
People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve, amid COVID-19 outbreak in London on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters

  • Daily modelled estimates produced by the ONS showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday
  • Report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19
Reuters

LONDON: Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5 percent of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95 percent confidence interval of 8.43 percent to 10.69 percent.
The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases as the omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.
The ONS report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 — compared with a previous estimate published on Thursday of 1 in 45 in the week to Dec. 16.
Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
Omicron’s rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in Britain over the last seven days, with the total rising by 678,165, government data showed on Thursday.
As the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, it said on Wednesday it was reducing the legal self-isolation period in England to seven days from 10.

AP

  • A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel”
  • No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels
AP

ROME: Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
The “Midnight Mass” actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.
The Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing. The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they were required to wear masks.
Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January

Britain to begin resettling Afghan refugees in January
Arab News

  • Ministers “concerningly tight-lipped” on details, says charity
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has announced its Afghan resettlement scheme will start in January, months after it secured the recovery of thousands of at-risk Afghans during the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

It is expected to provide support for up to 20,000 Afghans, with the program prioritizing women, children, and those considered at high risk from Taliban retribution.

Activists for women’s rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law are anticipated to be prioritized by the government’s support.

The government said the Afghans it had already evacuated would be the first to be resettled throughout Britain under the scheme. They will be granted indefinite leave to remain, an immigration status that affords them the right to work and study without risk of deportation.

Despite details provided in recent announcements, charities working with refugees have asked the government to clarify how the scheme will operate.

Louise Calvey, head of services and safeguarding at Refugee Action, told The Guardian: “It’s vital for the thousands of Afghans stuck in hotels in the UK and the thousands more in fear of their lives in and around Afghanistan that the resettlement program starts immediately and is properly funded. Yet ministers remain concerningly tight-lipped on crucial details, such as how many of the 20,000 people they’ve pledged to help are already in the UK, and how many additional refugees stuck overseas will be welcomed.

“The government must also provide urgent clarity on how it intends to back local councils and international organizations to make sure people fleeing the Taliban quickly receive the life-saving protection and support they desperately need.”

A British Red Cross spokesperson told The Guardian: “We welcome the news that the UK government is set to open the resettlement program that was promised to people within Afghanistan who need protection.

“We know that resettlement programs can be lifelines for people fleeing persecution and violence, especially when the right support is in place when they arrive in the UK. Our experience supporting a previous program — for people from Syria — is that for these schemes to work well it has to be a real partnership between national and local government, charities like our own, but also the communities themselves, who play a vital role in welcoming those who seek safety here.

“When that’s in place, the benefit (for) people affected by the crisis and the communities that welcome them is huge. We look forward to hearing more about the plan and how this will work in practice.”

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul
Arab News

  • Foreign Office investigating detention of NGO worker Grant Bailey
Arab News

LONDON: A British citizen has been reported missing in Afghanistan after being arrested by the Taliban in Kabul.

Grant Bailey, an NGO worker, was detained amid a security crackdown in the capital, the Daily Mirror reported.

The reasons for his arrest have not been made public.

The British Foreign Office said that an investigation into the incident has been opened.  

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the detention of a British national in Afghanistan and have been in touch with their family to support them.”

Bailey is believed to have returned to Afghanistan in September shortly after the Taliban takeover of the country.

A Foreign Office source said: “We were quite surprised he went back to Kabul after the Western withdrawal, as the security situation there is obviously much worse.

“Added to that, the Taliban government is making it very difficult for the few expats working there, making it very difficult to travel.

“A lot of people are trying to get to the bottom of what has happened to him, where is being held and under what charges.”

France: COVID-19 tests needed for trips to overseas territories

France: COVID-19 tests needed for trips to overseas territories
Reuters

Reuters

PARIS: France said on Friday that negative COVID-19 tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens controls to battle against a fifth wave of the virus.
The new measure will take effect on Dec. 28 and affect travelers both from mainland France and abroad, said the French government.
France’s overseas territories include Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, La Reunion island, and New Caledonia, which often depend heavily on tourists coming over from mainland France for their local economies.
The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by protests over the last month, partly sparked by anger over COVID-19 protocols.

Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events

Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events
Reuters

  • Infections stem from a couple who traveled from Belgium through the country’s Test & Go scheme
Reuters
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Friday its first domestic cluster of coronavirus infections from the omicron variant in Kalasin province in northeastern Thailand, officials said.
“From the Kalasin cluster, there are 21 new infections,” said country’s COVID-19 taskforce spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.
The infections stem from a couple who traveled from Belgium through the country’s Test & Go scheme that waived quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, she said.
Both had tested negative for infections before traveling and after arrival in Thailand in early December.
“By December 15, they started having symptoms and tested positive and were later confirmed to have the omicron variant,” she said.
The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital city Bangkok canceled government-sponsored New Year activity, including midnight prayers.
Fireworks and countdown events organized by malls were still going forward and would require proof of vaccination and antigen test results.
The health ministry also previously said it would introduce a fourth booster dose for medical personnel.
So far, Thailand has 205 infections from the omicron variant, mostly in foreign arrivals. Of that number, 25 people were infected from omicron from those coming from aboard.
Other clusters are being investigated in the country’s south, senior health Supakit Sirilak told a separate news briefing.
The country reported its first local transmission of the variant on Monday and later reinstated quarantine for foreign arrivals, ending a waiver for vaccinated tourists. A sandbox program that requires travelers to stay on the resort island of Phuket for seven days remained in place.
We should follow the protective measures closely and slow down the outbreak as much as possible, Supakit said.
Thailand has reported a total of 2.2 million confirmed infections and 21,528 deaths. About 62 percent of an estimated 72 million people living in the country have received two doses of vaccinations.

