You are here

  • Home
  • Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/z27z7

Updated 02 January 2022
Salma Wael

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021
  • Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw unprecedented gains throughout most of the year until the omicron variant hit.
  • TASI capped the year’s gains momentum at 11,282 points, up 30 percent from a year earlier
  • Saudi Research and Media Group – known as SRMG – and ACWA Power exited the year with all-time highs
Updated 02 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: As 2021 came to an end, Tadawul’s TASI index – which tracks the performance of the biggest companies listed in Saudi Arabia – capped the year’s gains momentum at 11,282 points, up 30 percent from a year earlier – the highest annual leap in 14 years.

Pushed by stronger oil prices, a series of initial public offerings, 2022 budget surplus forecast, promising financial results, and overall recovery from 2020’s pandemic crisis, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw unprecedented gains throughout most of the year until the omicron variant hit.

The rise of omicron in late November led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, hence reigniting investors’ fears, as they witnessed a mixed trend in regional and global stock markets.

On the final trading day of 2021, the gains recorded stood at 0.73 percent for the main index TASI and 0.09 percent for the parallel market Nomu which closed at 25,976 points.

Saudi Research and Media Group – known as SRMG – and ACWA Power exited the year with all-time highs, reaching SR196 ($52) and SR84, respectively. Shares of the former soared 150 percent from a year earlier.

Outperforming all Saudi stocks in terms of growth, Sadr Logistics finished the year 184 percent higher despite declining most in the prior session.

The fast rebound of the Kingdom’s stocks illustrated resilience against the recently re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that sent the market down on Dec. 29, 2021.

In line with Saudi, most Middle Eastern bourses stood tall in the face of omicron and ended 2021 on a strong note. The Gulf Cooperation Council was led by Abu Dhabi’s index ADI that leaped nearly 68 percent year-on-year.

The UAE’s index DFMGI and Kuwait’s BKP recorded yearly gains in the range of 26 to 28 percent, followed by Bahrain’s BAX. Next, bourses of Oman, Qatar, and Egypt all concluded the year with 10 to 13 percent annual increases.

That said, Middle Eastern indexes saw a mixed performance in the final session ahead of the new year. Along with TASI, Dubai’s DFMGI topped the gains with a 0.7-percent-increase. Next were indexes of Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Bahrain – up 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Qatari index QSI fell 0.5 percent, while bourses of Oman and Kuwait saw marginal losses of 0.2 percent each.

As announced in early December 2021, the UAE bourse will run trading sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, Monday to Friday, starting tomorrow, Jan. 3.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil lost 1.75 cents to reach $77.8 a barrel while US WTI crude was down 1.78 cents to $75.2 per barrel on Dec. 31, 2021, having risen over 50 percent yearly.

Stock news for Jan. 2

  • SEDCO Capital REIT fund’s facility limit granted by Al Rajhi Bank has been extended to SR1.05 billion.
  • Knowledge Economic City has obtained a bank facility worth SR782 million from the Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to finance 79 percent of its Knowledge Economic City Hub project.
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG’s rights issue subscription will start on Jan. 3 and end on Jan. 13, while the trading period will end on Jan. 10. This comes as the group aims to raise capital to SR291 million.
  • The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, or Tawuniya, has received an order to provide 1-year health insurance services for employees of Tahakom Investments Co. and its subsidiaries. The company said in a bourse filing that the contract is expected to have a positive impact on 2022 revenue.
  • Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance has received the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance’s approval to renew its yearly CCHI qualification starting Jan. 3.

Calendar

 

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Groups’ rights issue starts

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 
  • Under the deal, MIS is responsible for designing, constructing, and managing the centers
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, is to start building six data centers across the Kingdom at an initial value of SR1.2 billion ($320 million) as per a deal with Saudi Fransi Capital, or SFC.

A notice from SFC on Jan. 2 activated contracts signed between the two parties. It stated their intention to complete the first phase of the data centers initiative without delay, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Earlier in October 2021, MIS partnered with SFC to launch a fund – namely Saudi Data Center Fund 1. This aimed to establish the six data centers in two areas, with a combined initial capacity of 24 MW.

The first-of-its-kind fund in the Kingdom, as claimed by the related parties, set the target size at SR1.5 billion.

Under the deal, MIS is responsible for designing, constructing, and managing the centers.

It said in a bourse statement that the financial impact of the agreement is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Riyadh-based MIS was established in 1979. It is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company. 

 

Dubai sets spending in 2022 fiscal budget at $16.3bn

Dubai sets spending in 2022 fiscal budget at $16.3bn
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Dubai sets spending in 2022 fiscal budget at $16.3bn

Dubai sets spending in 2022 fiscal budget at $16.3bn
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE's Dubai ruler,. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the emirate's budget for 2022 with at a total expenditure of 60 billion dirhams ($16.3 billion), according to a tweet by Dubai Media Office.

Dubai’s budget for the fiscal years of 2022-2024 was approved for a total expenditure of 181 billion Emirati dirhams ($49 billion), Dubai’s deputy ruler said in a tweet on Sunday.

The expected revenues this year are 57.5 billion dirhams, the tweeted added.

Topics: economy Dubai

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday.


Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10 percent increase, he added.

Topics: economy Egypt suez canal Cargo Ships

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
  • Turkey elevates electricity and natural gas tariff costs to keep up with the worldwide surge in energy prices
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The new year is seeing countries such as Turkey and Indonesia apply strict measures to keep up with the energy sector, while those like Germany and Belgium continue to lead with green initiatives.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Brussels to recognize nuclear power and natural gas as green activity under the EU’s “taxonomy for sustainable finance” that distinguishes the projects that count as renewable investments, according to the Financial Times. The system is the first of its kind by a crucial global regulator, and will cover industries responsible for around 80 percent of greenhouse gas discharges in the EU.
  • Turkey elevates electricity and natural gas tariff costs to keep up with the worldwide surge in energy prices, Bloomberg reported. The increase in prices could potentially further hasten the Turkish inflation which is projected to reach 27.4 percent by the end of 2022.
  • Indonesia delays coal exports during the month of January to prevent the shutting down of 20 local power plants dispersed across the country, Bloomberg reported, citing the energy and mineral resources minister. This move is to avert a shortage in power supply that could put 10 million inhabitants and industry customers at stake.
  • Germany announced the closing of three out of six of its remaining nuclear power stations as it drifts away from nuclear power and shifts focus to renewables, Reuters reported.  The remaining three power plants are expected to be entirely turned off by the end of the year.

Through a microlens:

  • Indian multinational conglomerate corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd acquires $135 million (100 million pounds) worth of UK-based sodium-ion cell technology company, Faradion Ltd in green push. In addition, the retail-to-refining corporation has dedicated $10 billion to renewable initiatives in an attempt to achieve net zero by 2035.
  • Two Suffolk based wind farms face opposition from locals hindering the UK’s drive to net zero in the process, according to the Financial Times. Suffolk residents argue that the onshore elements of both wind farms threaten the country’s coastal areas.
Topics: energy coal

Related

Energy stocks hit a record high; UK anticipates 2022 crisis: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
Energy stocks hit a record high; UK anticipates 2022 crisis: NRG Matters

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer
  • Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Service Company, or TAQA, has appointed Mario Ruscev as its new chief technology officer as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region, it said in a statement. 

“I am confident he will play a major role in accelerating TAOA's strategy realization and building strong progressive technology portfolio increasing our competitiveness and value to our global customers,” TAQA chief Khalid M. Nouh said.

Ruscev will lead the development of the Saudi firm’s technology portfolio and roadmap for all its subsidiaries, as well as the executive of TAQA’s energy transition strategy. 

Topics: TAQA energy

Related

Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio
Business & Economy
Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio
TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 

Latest updates

Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters
Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protesters
Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special
Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special
UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban
UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban
Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.