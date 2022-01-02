You are here

  • Home
  • Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi’s new Netflix show

Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi’s new Netflix show

Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi’s new Netflix show
Dina Shihabi stars in a mystery thriller titled 'Archive 81.' File/ AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/v94da

Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi’s new Netflix show

Dina Shihabi stars in a mystery thriller titled 'Archive 81.' File/ AFP
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fans of actress Dina Shihabi have taken to her Instagram account to show support for the rising star’s latest show, thriller mystery “Archive 81.”

Set to be released on Jan. 14, the show follows an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult.

The series stars Mamoudou Athie, Evan Jonigkeit and Shihabi.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dina (@shihabidina)

Shihabi takes on the role of Melody Pendras, a documentary filmmaker who leads an investigation into a dangerous cult.

“Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago,” Netflix explained in its synopsis of the show.

Fans of Shihabi, including Saudi singer Tamtam, took to her comments section on Instagram to share their excitement, with the latter writing “can’t waittttt (sic).”

The actress, who spent her childhood between Riyadh, Beirut and Dubai, was born in Saudi Arabia to Saudi-Norwegian journalist Ali Shihabi and her mother Nadia, who is half-Palestinian and half German-Haitian.

Shihabi moved to the US in 2007 and was the first Middle Eastern-born woman to be accepted to The Juilliard School and the New York University Graduate Acting Program. She began appearing in short films in 2010, but her big break came in 2017 with the role of Hanin in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

She previously spoke to Arab News to share her advice for up-and-coming actors.

“Look around to the people that are around you right now and start making things. And focus, hard work, determination, passion (are important). Those are real things,” she said. “I’m still working really hard to make the things I want happen and I don't think it’s ever going to end. If you choose this life, you are choosing a life where you have to really work hard.”

Topics: Netflix TV Dina Shihabi

Arise, Sir Tony — Former PM Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

Arise, Sir Tony — Former PM Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
  • Blair's selection separate from the main list because it was decided by the Queen and made without government advice.
  • British monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

LONDON: Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu.
Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.
In another year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s chief and deputy medical officers, were awarded knighthoods. Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, and June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s medicines regulatory body, were made dames.
In total, the Honors List recognized more than 1,200 people in the UK this year, including scientists, actors, politicians, Olympic athletes and people who worked to raise funds for charities.
Craig, who made his final outing as 007 in the blockbuster “No Time to Die,” was made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George — the same honor given to the fictional Bond — for his services to film and theater.
The title is often given to diplomats, and Bond was described as holding it in the film franchise and the books by Ian Fleming.
Elsewhere in entertainment, veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave is to be made a dame, while former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, known as Mel B, was recognized for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.
In sport, 19-year-old US Open champion Raducanu becomes an MBE, or a Member of the Order of the British Empire.
“This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special,” Raducanu said.
Other athletes who were awarded included Olympic champion cyclists Jason Kenny and his wife Laura, diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty.
British monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages. In modern times, nominations are submitted to the government’s Cabinet Office and vetted by a committee before being passed on to the prime minister and the queen for approval.
The knighthood given to Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007, was separate from the main list because it was decided by the queen and made without government advice.
The queen also appointed two others to the Order of the Garter: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Valerie Amos, a Labour member of the House of Lords, who will become the first black person to be appointed to the order.

Topics: UK Queen Elizabeth II Daniel Craig UK Honors List

Related

Prince Charles presents knighthood to Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel
Business & Economy
Prince Charles presents knighthood to Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel
Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood
World
Kuwaiti professor receives Italian knighthood

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Now a fashionable regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has revealed the release date of her latest film on Instagram, teasing fans with a short clip of the new period drama.

Titled “La place d’une autre,” with the English-language title “Secret Name,” the film will hit theaters on Jan. 19, according to the actress’s post on Instagram Stories.

Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie, who escapes a miserable existence by becoming a frontline nurse in 1914. One day, she takes the identity of Rose, a young woman from a well to do family, who dies in front of her. She meets the wealthy Madame de Lengwil while posing as Rose and begins working for the family, with the lie changing the course of her life forever.

Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie.

The rising star first gained prominence for her role as Nedjma in Algerian film “Papicha,” in which she played a young design student who was determined to stage a fashion show in protest of the Algeria’s escalating conservatism in the midst of the Civil War.

Director Mounia Meddour’s debut feature premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

For her work in the film, Khoudri won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

Khoudri would go on to land a number of major roles, notably in Wes Anderson’s critically-lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film that wowed critics at the 2021 Cannes festival.

The 29-year-old actress is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.

Additionally, the Algeria-born star is shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 attacks in Paris. 

Most recently, Khoudri hit the silver screen in “Haute Couture,” a French film that tells the story of a petite mains named Esther (Nathalie Baye) who, after participating in her last Haute Couture collection for Dior, gets her bag stolen by 20-year-old Jade (Khoudri) at a metro station.

Female collective aims to revive traditional Najdi building styles in Riyadh

A performative intervention by Um Slaim on a crumbling mud structure south of Um Slaim that explores the temporal aspect of displacement. (Supplied)
A performative intervention by Um Slaim on a crumbling mud structure south of Um Slaim that explores the temporal aspect of displacement. (Supplied)
Updated 01 January 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Female collective aims to revive traditional Najdi building styles in Riyadh

A performative intervention by Um Slaim on a crumbling mud structure south of Um Slaim that explores the temporal aspect of displacement. (Supplied)
  • Saudi female collective aims to revive traditional Najdi building styles in the capital
Updated 01 January 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: Newcomers to Riyadh who visit At-Turaif, the historic district in Diriyah and the original home of the Saudi royal family, are invariably enchanted by the many mud brick buildings made in traditional Najdi architectural style.

These eye-catching structures, with their geometric motifs, triangular windows and golden colors that echo the desert landscape, rise from At-Turaif’s narrow streets, offering a reminder of the Kingdom’s origins.
Even amid Riyadh’s drive toward urban growth — in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic reform program — Najdi architecture can still be found in certain areas of the Saudi capital.
The traditional architectural style found throughout the limestone plateau of Najdi, the geographic center of Saudi Arabia, is in many ways a focal point of Saudi heritage.

The traditional style found throughout the limestone plateau of Najdi, the geographic center of KSA, is in many ways a focal point of Saudi heritage.

Now, as Riyadh steps up its urban development, a new design and architectural collective called Um Slaim, led by Saudi female architects Sara Alissa and Nojoud Al-Sudairi, aims to preserve and maintain Najdi architecture.
The collective, launched in early December, is named after the historic neighborhood of Um Slaim in Riyadh, known for its Najdi-style buildings.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Now, as Riyadh steps up its urban development, a new design and architectural collective called Um Slaim, led by Saudi female architects Sara Alissa and Nojoud Al-Sudairi, aims to preserve and maintain Najdi architecture.

• The collective, launched in early December, is named after the historic neighborhood of Um Slaim in Riyadh, known for its Najdi-style buildings.

• The collective collaborates with other artists and architects to investigate the displacement of Najdi architecture as contemporary designs and styles gain precedence in Saudi Arabia.

“The Um Slaim project stems from the urgent need to protect the identity and social history of this part of the city in the face of redevelopment and gentrification,” Alissa told Arab News.
“We named ourselves Um Slaim as it was our first site of research into early Najdi architecture.”

Existing traditional Najdi buildings in Um Slaim neighborhood.

The collective collaborates with other artists and architects to investigate the displacement of Najdi architecture as contemporary designs and styles gain precedence in Saudi Arabia.
The pair opened their “research lab,” situated between Al-Murabba and Al-Futah, in early December.
Many residents in the area, mostly migrant workers, continue to live in the original adobe structures found there.
“During the 1970s, many people left these buildings and moved north in Riyadh during the urban expansion of the city,” said Alissa. “We wanted to understand this architectural shift, not just the sociocultural shift, but architecturally. What happened? How did we move from mud-brick construction to concrete structures?”
The pair believe that a contemporary Najdi language is needed in Saudi architecture today.
“To establish this, we needed to understand what Najdi is,” said Alissa.
For the launch, artworks and film were shown at the Um Slaim lab. These included “Tamwenat,” a wall installation by Saudi female artist Maha Malluh that features everyday items collected from local markets to showcase the various ethnicities in central Riyadh.
“My Mother’s Map,” a short film by Tarfa Fahad, tells the story of the artist’s mother, revealing the urban landscape through her early life and childhood memories in old central Riyadh. The film takes viewers into her home and along the main roads planned by her father, known as “Riyadh’s engineer.”
Najdi architecture’s regional variations can be seen in domestic, religious and administrative Najdi buildings, with major stylistic aspects shared by all structures.
“Najdi architecture combines three main factors that solidify its harmony with the natural environment and influences its urban morphology: The need to respond to the hot desert climate, the need for privacy in residential buildings, and the need to use locally available materials such as mud brick, stone and wood,” Alissa said.
In contemporary adaptations, Najdi buildings are characterized not only by traditional materials, but also their use of thermal and environmental elements.
“We have always been passionate about the essence of materials, where they are found, our natural surroundings, and the context of an architectural site,” Alissa said.
As well as examining the effects of urban expansion in central Riyadh and celebrating the cultural diversity in the capital’s old neighborhoods, the Um Slaim Collective is determined to explore the relationship between architecture and its surrounding environment, with new research into the preservation of architectural heritage through sustainable constructions.

Topics: At-Turaif Diriyah Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority Najdi

Related

Special With Hejazi, Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
With Hejazi, Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia
Special How a crown prince project is helping to preserve Saudi Arabia’s Najdi craftsmanship photos
Saudi Arabia
How a crown prince project is helping to preserve Saudi Arabia’s Najdi craftsmanship

Young Saudi’s artistic work takes Islamic geometry to new level

‘Harmony’ describes reaching the balance in life with the black circle and the white interlocking perfectly. (Supplied)
‘Harmony’ describes reaching the balance in life with the black circle and the white interlocking perfectly. (Supplied)
Updated 01 January 2022
AMEERA ABID

Young Saudi’s artistic work takes Islamic geometry to new level

‘Harmony’ describes reaching the balance in life with the black circle and the white interlocking perfectly. (Supplied)
  • It is very precise and has a lot of structure, I absolutely fell in love with rhyme and rhythm of it, says Lama Abdulrahman
  • Abdulrahman said that — from what she has heard — her connection to her artwork differs from most other artists
Updated 01 January 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: A 22-year-old artist, Lama Abdulrahman, has taken traditional Islamic art and experimented with it, creating her own unique style while still keeping the spirit of the art alive.
Her main style is Islamic geometry, though she likes experimenting with many different mediums, Abdulrahman said.
“Mainly, I love patterns; I play around with patterns depending on my mood, so I was discovering the different kinds of patterns when I found Islamic geometry. It is very precise and has a lot of patterns and structure.
“I absolutely fell in love with the rhyme and rhythm of it; that’s where I decided that this is what I want to pursue further.”

visitors in Athr gallery marveling over "Sukoon" an artwork that shows. (Supplied)

Art is often described as a visual representation of one’s feelings; when following the abstract style of art, the artist does not plan the course of action, Abdulrahman said, adding that she is extremely connected to her style but in a different way. “Usually, artists go about expressing their emotions in a very ‘flowy’ manner, but for me, it’s grounding when I draw the perfect line, and when the shapes form and they are perfect, that gives me inner peace.”
She defined the feeling of constructing a well-proportioned pattern as “serene,” since Islamic geometry has sacredness. The artist said that her connection to her art is strong because, when she is insecure about her work, she also feels insecure about herself.

The artwork that was exhibited in Athr gallery, by Lama Abdulrahman. (Supplied)

Abdulrahman said that for her work, she chose to do the majority of pieces in black and white. “The point of that is to show how the shape came to be, the beauty of the shapes and patterns themselves without adding color to it,” she added.

HIGHLIGHT

Lama Abdulrahman said that she was scared to present it to the audience because both the art styles she was using are sacred, but that people received them well.

Recently, she showcased her artwork in Athr Gallery in Jeddah, which was a first of its kind. She united the two styles, making the proportions a meeting point of calligraphy and geometry titled “Sukoon” (Tranquility).
The young artist said that she was scared to present it to the audience because both the art styles she was using are sacred, but that people received them well.
“One of the visitors even said that, even though there are a lot of lines and colors, the piece itself had a lot of chaos drawn into it, (yet) she still felt tranquility. My message reached this one person, and that meant the world to me,” Abdulrahman recalled.

The construction of the letter Kaaf is represented by Islamic geometry. (Supplied)

“There is … pressure that every single pattern I draw and analyze has been drawn before. I always have the fear that I might ruin this historical artifact,” she said, sharing the fears that she faces on a daily basis.
Another challenge that Abdulrahman said was common, but not talked about enough, was imposter syndrome, or feelings of self-doubt or incompetence despite qualifications and experience.
She said that an inner voice was always telling her that she hasn’t studied art or that this art form was not for her to put her spin on, yet she still persisted.
The number of Islamic geometry artists is scarce in Saudi Arabia. Most of the research available on the topic can be found only in English. According to Abdulrahman, there is so much artists have been missing out on as a result of this barrier. “Only recently have they started to explore this field, I feel like we have a whole unexplored gold mine here.”
Abdulrahman aspires to reach a level where she can put up her own art gallery without having her name attached to someone else. “I would like my art, and my potential, to speak for itself,” she said.

Topics: Islamic geometry Lama Abdulrahman Saudi artists

Related

Young Saudi Artists exhibition presents contemporary calligraphy works
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi Artists exhibition presents contemporary calligraphy works
Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq

Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday

Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
Updated 01 January 2022
Reuters

Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday

Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
  • Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told the magazine: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever"
  • White was an elderly anomaly who was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.
Updated 01 January 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart, has died.
White, who became America’s sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday, People magazine reported on Friday, quoting her agent.
Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told the magazine: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”
In a youth-driven entertainment industry where an actress over 40 is facing career twilight, White was an elderly anomaly who was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.
Playing on her imminent likability, White was still starring in a TV sitcom, “Hot in Cleveland,” at age 92 until it was canceled in late 2014.
White said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.
“It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and that you are still putting up with me,” White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honored for her long career. “It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”
White was not afraid to mock herself and throw out a joke about her sex life or a snarky crack that one would not expect from a sweet-smiling, white-haired elderly woman. She was frequently asked if, after such a long career, there was anything she still wanted to do and the standard response was: “Robert Redford.”
“Old age hasn’t diminished her,” the New York Times wrote in 2013. “It has given her a second wind.”
Betty Marion White was born on Jan. 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, and her family moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, where she attended Beverly Hills High School.
White started her entertainment career in radio in the late 1930s and by 1939 had made her TV debut singing on an experimental channel in Los Angeles. After serving in the American Women’s Voluntary Service, which helped the US effort during World War Two, she was a regular on “Hollywood on Television,” a daily five-hour live variety show, in 1949.
A few years later she became a pioneering woman in television by co-founding a production company and serving as a co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom “Life With Elizabeth.”
Through the 1960s and early ‘70s White was seen regularly on television, hosting coverage of the annual Tournament of Rose Parade and appearing on game shows such as “Match Game” and “Password.” She married “Password” host Allen Ludden, her third and final husband, in 1963.
White reached a new level of success on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” playing the host of a home-making television show, the snide, lusty Sue Ann Nivens, whose credo was “a woman who does a good job in the kitchen is sure to reap her rewards in other parts of the house.” White won best-supporting actress Emmys for the role in 1975 and 1976.
She won another Emmy in 1986 for “The Golden Girls,” a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami that featured an age demographic rarely highlighted on American television. White also was nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the widowed Rose Nylund, a sweet, naive and ditzy Midwesterner, on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the top-rated series of its time.
After a less successful sequel to “The Golden Girls” came a series of small movie parts, talk-show appearances and one-off television roles, including one that won her an Emmy for a guest appearance on “The John Larroquette Show.”
By 2009 she was becoming ubiquitous with more frequent television appearances and a role in the Sandra Bullock film “The Proposal.” She starred in a popular Snickers candy commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, taking a brutal hit in a mud puddle in a football game.
A young fan started a Facebook campaign to have White host “Saturday Night Live” and she ended up appearing in every sketch on the show and winning still another Emmy for it.
The Associated Press voted her entertainer of the year in 2010 and a 2011 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that White, then 89, was the most popular and trusted celebrity in America with an 86 percent favorability rating.
White’s witty and brassy demeanor came in handy as host of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” a hidden-camera show in which elderly actors pulled pranks on younger people.
“Who would ever dream that I would not only be this healthy, but still be invited to work?” White said in a 2015 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “That’s the privilege ... to still have jobs to do is such a privilege.”
White, who had no children, worked for animal causes. She once turned down a role in the movie “As Good as It Gets” because of a scene in which a dog was thrown in a garbage chute.

Topics: Betty White actress The Golden Girls

Related

US actress Adrienne Warren stuns in Zuhair Murad design
Lifestyle
US actress Adrienne Warren stuns in Zuhair Murad design
Actress Lindsay Lohan gets engaged to financier Bader Shammas in Dubai
Lifestyle
Actress Lindsay Lohan gets engaged to financier Bader Shammas in Dubai

Latest updates

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia
Snowfall in Saudi Arabia
Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
COVID-19 booster necessary to confront ‘fast-spreading’ variant, Saudi health officials say
COVID-19 booster necessary to confront ‘fast-spreading’ variant, Saudi health officials say
Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs
Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs
Arab countries condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Arab countries condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.