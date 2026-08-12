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Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 2 matches for Al-Nassr following his wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 2 matches for Al-Nassr following his wedding
Above, Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a recent Saudi Pro League match in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 12 August 2026 09:06
Ali Khaled
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Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 2 matches for Al-Nassr following his wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss 2 matches for Al-Nassr following his wedding
  • After marrying Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal, he will rejoin Al-Nassr’s training on his return to the capital on Wednesday
  • Ronaldo’s first competitive start is likely to be the Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Riyadh on Aug. 21
Updated 12 August 2026 09:06
Ali Khaled
Follow

DUBAI: Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who celebrated getting married in his native Portugal on Tuesday night, is set to miss the club’s first two matches of the new season, Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah has reported.

According to the publication’s sources, Al-Nassr will begin the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Fateh on Saturday, and three days later face Al-Diriyah in the Round of 32 of the King Cup.

Ange Postecoglou’s team will now be without Ronaldo for both matches, which are scheduled to be played in Riyadh.

After an extended break following his participation in the 2016 World Cup, Ronaldo has already missed Al-Nassr’s preseason training program.

The Portuguese star was given extended leave by new Australian coach Postecoglou and used his time off to marry Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez, his long-time partner.

Ronaldo’s first competitive start is likely to be away to Al-Riyadh on Aug. 21.

Topics: Saudi Pro League SPL Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

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