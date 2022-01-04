You are here

  Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave

Philippines warns jail time for quarantine violators amid omicron wave
The Philippines will now tighten COVID-19 restrictions in Manila over fears of an ‘exponential growth’ in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant. (AFP)
  • Officials to enforce applicable laws, including $1k fines
  • High-profile case saw US traveler infect 7 others post party
MANILA: Philippine officials warned incoming travelers against violating COVID-19 quarantine protocols on Monday, as the country gears up to face the highly transmissible omicron variant amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The warning comes after a Filipino traveler returning from the US allegedly breached quarantine rules to attend a party in Makati City — part of the Metro Manila region and the country’s financial hub — in December, later testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven of her 15 close contacts. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the case.

In a televised interview, presidential spokesperson Karlos Nograles said that violators will be subject to fines of up to 50,000 Philippine pesos ($1,000) or up to six months’ imprisonment.

“If you’re thinking of violating protocols, please don’t even attempt that because we will run after you, including the hotels,” Nograles said.

“Because of what happened, we will ensure that whatever applicable laws that can be enforced, will be enforced. Whatever can be prosecuted and whoever — we will prosecute.

“And it’s not just civil cases to be filed, but also criminal charges will be filed against those responsible, whether it’s the violator or the establishment. We will do what is necessary to serve as an example to all,” he added.

The government has also tracked down another traveler from the US who allegedly skipped quarantine after arriving in the country.

Police will now “conduct random visits in different quarantine hotels across the country,” the Department of Interior and Local Government said on Monday, as part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with existing quarantine protocols.

The quarantine breaches occurred as the Philippines recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual press conference that the country is again deemed “high risk.”

She said: “Nationally, we are now at high-risk case classification from low-risk case class in the previous week, showing a positive two-week growth rate at 222 percent and a moderate risk average daily attack rate at 1.07 cases for every 100,000 individuals.”

A daily rate less than one typically means a low COVID-19 threat level. The Philippines was last placed under high-risk case classification between August and October, when the archipelago experienced a major case spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Health Undersecretary Leopold Vega said that the delta variant still makes up the majority of cases, though the omicron variant, which experts said is the most transmissible strain, is predicted to overtake it in the next few weeks.

The Philippines has so far detected three local cases and 11 imported cases of the omicron variant, while officials noted that healthcare utilization rate remains low. The country’s Department of Health reported 4,600 additional infections on Sunday, raising the number of active cases to more than 21,000.

“It looks like the omicron wave is upon us. We’ve seen this globally across South Africa and Europe and there has been a steady increase in our landscape here in the Philippines in terms of omicron,” Vega said in a televised interview.

He added: “Our numbers have doubled and this is the start. We are very sure that this will peak. When it will press down and decelerate, we don’t know. But what is very important is that we are prepared for omicron.”

MADRID: Over 4,000 migrants died or disappeared trying to reach Spain by sea in 2021, twice as many as in the previous year, a migrant rights group said on Monday.

Migrant arrivals in Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic have increased since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

This route is fraught with dangers due to strong currents and the greater distances involved.

A total of 4,404 migrants perished or vanished in attempts to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020, according to Spanish nongovernmental organization Caminando Fronteras, which tracks data from boats in distress.

That is the highest yearly number since the group started keeping records in 2015.

The bodies of the vast majority of migrants, 94 percent, were never found so they are counted as missing.

Over 90 percent of the deaths or disappearances last year, 4,016, took place during attempts to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

The shortest route to the archipelago is more than 100 km from the Moroccan coast.

BACKGROUND

Migrant arrivals in Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic have increased since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

“There are painful figures,” Maria Gonzalez Rollan, one of the authors of the annual report, told a news conference.

Migration routes to Spain were becoming more “feminized,” with 628 women and 205 children among those who died or went missing last year while trying to reach the country, she added.

The figures from the NGO are much higher than those from the UN International Organization for Migration which has tallied 1,279 deaths or disappearances of migrants on their way to Spain from northern Africa last year.

At least 37,385 migrants arrived in Spain by sea last year, according to Spanish interior ministry figures, slightly less than the 38,014 that arrived in 2020.

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
  • The rare joint statement was signed by China, France, Russia, the UK and the United States
  • It pledged to ensure a nuclear war is never fought
MOSCOW: Russia hopes a pledge it signed Monday with four other global nuclear powers to prevent atomic weapons spreading will reduce world tensions, while saying a summit of permanent Security Council members remains necessary.
“We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considered a summit between the world’s major nuclear powers to be “necessary.”
The rare joint statement was signed by China, France, Russia, the UK and the United States. It pledged to ensure a nuclear war is never fought.
The foreign ministry also said it hoped the agreement will “help build confidence and form the foundations of future control over offensive and defensive arms.”
It claimed the pledge was the result of Moscow’s initiative.
“This document was prepared on our initiative and with the most active participation of Russian representatives,” the statement said.

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, local media reported.
Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, according to TV Globo and several media outlets.

Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says

Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says

Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
  • The government will assess the situation in England on Wednesday
LONDON: The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading among over-50s, but data do not suggest further restrictions are needed because of the high uptake of booster jabs by older people, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
“We’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection,” he told BBC radio. “They are boosted — 90 percent of the over 50s are boosted.”
He said the government would assess the situation in England on Wednesday. “There’s nothing in the data at the moment that would make me believe we need to go further.”

Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron

Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron
Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron

Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron
  • About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses
KARACHI: Pakistan reported on Monday more than 700 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant.
At least 708 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55 percent, the highest since Oct. 24, according to data from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response.
“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-COVID-19 operations, said on Twitter.
Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the omicron variant, particularly in the largest city of Karachi, he said.
About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.
The government authorized booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.
The first case of the omicron variant was reported on Dec. 13 in Karachi and a total of 75 cases were confirmed up to Dec. 27, according to National Institute of Health (NIH).
Twelve of the cases were linked to international travel, it said.
The provincial government of Sindh, of which Karachi is capital, is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighborhood last week after about a dozen omicron cases were detected in a family.

