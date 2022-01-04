You are here

TASI marginally up despite 70% hike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

TASI marginally up despite 70% hike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
(Getty)
Updated 15 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI marginally up despite 70% hike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

TASI marginally up despite 70% hike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market resumed gains as Tuesday’s trading session kicked off amid global omicron worries.

As of 10:19 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI was slightly up by 0.35 percent to 11,367 points and the Nomu parallel market added 1.43 percent to reach 26,401 points.

Early morning gains came despite a recent surge in Saudi COVID-19 infections which amounted to 1,746 on Monday, up 70 percent from a day earlier, according to a report by the Saudi Health Ministry.

In the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, the Saudi National Bank – SNB, and Alinma Bank traded fractionally higher at SR143 ($38), SR66.4, and SR24.9, respectively.

Shares of AlHammadi Co. for Development and Investment and Saudi Research and Media Group, SRMG, saw gains amounting to nearly 3 percent – the highest on the bourse.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co.’s stock rose 2.4 percent to SR43 upon its signature of two contracts worth SR292 million to supply steel towers for electricity transmission lines.

Losses were minor when compared to morning wins, given the biggest faller, Allied Cooperative Insurance, fell just 1.29 percent.

Shares of Sadr Logistics were down for a fifth consecutive day, hitting SR82.5.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share

Saudi Alwasail IPO priced at SR19 per share
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alwasail Industrial Co.’s offering has been priced at the top of the indicative range at SR19 ($5.06) per share, a bourse statement on Monday revealed.

This came in line with the completion of qualified investors’ book-building by FALCOM Financial Services Co., where the offering was 16.2 times covered.

The listing date is to be disclosed after FALCOM finalizes the necessary procedures with the Saudi Exchange Tadawul, the statement added.

Upon completion of all steps, the company’s shares will debut on Nomu — Saudi bourse’s parallel market.

In late December 2021, Alwasail raised 2.5 million shares in an initial public offereing solely to qualified investors. The offer size represented 10 percent of the company’s share capital.

Based in Buraydah, Alwasail Industrial manufactures plastic pipes to support irrigation systems, water, gas, communications, and sewage projects.

Topics: Saudi Alwasail NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel.

The benchmark contracts both climbed more than 1 percent on Monday.

"Number one driver (of global oil prices) at the moment is management of the supply side of the market by OPEC+," said Virendra Chauhan, analyst from Energy Aspects.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, are due to meet on Tuesday. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet at 1200 GMT, followed by a ministerial meeting at 1300 GMT, both by video conference.

Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

Three OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group is likely to stick to its plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as it has done each month since August.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said OPEC+ was unlikely to change course given the current price outlook, pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden to boost supply, and no major new COVID-19 mobility curbs.

"Though omicron (COVID-19 variant) cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near-term demand concerns in check," RBC analysts said in a note.

Despite the emergence of omicron and its potential impact on international travel, economies such as Australia are sticking to their reopening plans.

Factory activity also grew in Asia last month as companies took global cases of omicron in stride. However, analysts warned that OPEC+ may have to change tack if tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine flares up and hits fuel supplies, or Iran's nuclear talks with major powers make progress, which would lead to an end to oil sanctions on Iran.

"We think these two events represent major wildcards that could quickly alter the price trajectory and test OPEC's rapid response mechanism," RBC analysts said.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Here's what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Jan. 4
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange witnessed a mixed performance on Monday, Jan. 3,  as its main index TASI stagnated amid worries over the spread of omicron.

At the closing bell, TASI remained flat at 11,328 points and the parallel market Nomu lost almost 1 percent, reaching 26,030 points.

The Kingdom recorded a 70-percent hike in daily coronavirus cases on Monday, a report by the Saudi Health Ministry revealed.

According to the ministry, 1,746 cases were newly confirmed along with 2 coronavirus-related deaths.

As the Saudi bourse ended flat, major stock indexes in the Middle East closed lower in the prior session amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Abu Dhabi’s ADI and the UAE’s main index, DFMGI, declined by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively. The Egyptian index EGX30 edged down 0.1 percent. However, the Qatari index, QSI, went against the tide as it gained 0.4 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.27 cents to reach $79.25 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.21 cents to $76.29 per barrel as of 8:23 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. has signed two contracts worth SR292 million ($77.8 million) to supply steel towers for electricity transmission lines
  • East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry announced its intention to IPO 6.3 million shares on the main market TASI, representing 30 percent of the company’s capital
  • Alwasail Industrial Co.’s final offer price was set at SR19 per share, after its IPO was 16.2 times covered, according to a bourse filing by FALCOM Financial Services
  • Jarir Marketing Co. has shut down its showroom in the UAE. The loss from the transaction is estimated at SR1.7 million, which is to roll out in its financial statements of the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF is to distribute SR98,826 cash dividends for December 2021
  • Al-Moammar Information Systems, MIS, has launched a venture studio through its fully owned subsidiary MIS Forward
  • The board of the National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, recommended SR16.5 million cash dividends – SR0.5 per share – for the fiscal year 2021
  • Al Rajhi Bank announced on Jan. 3 the start of its Tier 1 Sukuk offer – an Islamic bond dominated in Saudi riyals – through a private placement in the Kingdom. The offering will run through Jan. 26

Calendar

Jan. 5, 2022

  • Jahez International Co. to list its shares on the Nomu parallel market

Jan. 6, 2022

  • Sadr Logistics will start compensating rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Fuelled by omicron worries, the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December, according to IHS Markit.

The Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped considerably in December, falling by three points to 53.9 in December, the latest survey release showed. However, since it still crossed the 50-threshold, the reading still indicated improvement in conditions.

The drop in PMI was attributed to a sharp decline in new orders which, in turn, softened both backlogs and employment, with output expanding at the lowest rate since August.

Moreover, the firms’ outlook for the next year slumped to an 18-month low. Only 8 percent of surveyed firms thought that output will rise in 2022, despite some optimism concerning potentially higher demand and new product releases, the London-based firm added.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI ended the year on a dull note, as it registered its lowest reading for nine months due to concerns about the global spread of the Omicron variant leading to a marked slowdown in new business growth,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said

In addition, costlier raw materials and transportation were a result of increasing input prices, as the inflation rate reached its highest level since June. This induced firms to raise their selling prices, yet there were some reports that healthy competition prompted some businesses to make discounts.

Topics: COVID-19

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
  The planned mall will be located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, opposite the Haramain train station
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Officials in Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to develop and operate the largest mall in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The partnership agreement for the Masar Mall will involve Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and executor of the project, and Hamat Holding.

Work is set to be completed in 2026 with an investment volume of SR2.7 billion ($719 million). 

The agreement, which was signed by Yasser Abu Atiq, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, and Saleh Al-Habib, Hamat Holding’s chairman, provides for the development of the mall's facilities and amenities, creating many direct and indirect job opportunities.

The mall will be developed over a ​​71,000 square-meter area and will provide more than 130,000 square meters of shopping space.

The development is located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, a cultural project in the western part of Makkah, opposite the Haramain train station. It is also easily accessible through the Third Ring Road and King Abdul Aziz north and south roads.

The mall will feature “many specifications and advanced equipment, which reflect an exceptional value for investment, and establish unique horizons in the Kingdom’s shopping and entertainment industry,” the partnership statement said.

Masar will constitute a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and advantages, it added.

“It will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Makkah and its guests, and will provide a diversified integrated system that attracts investment in a number of basic sectors, to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment,” the statement said.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

 

 

Topics: Makkah Masar Mall Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company

