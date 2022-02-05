Who’s Who: Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, Saudi Royal Court adviser

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan has been an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court with the rank of minister since January.
Kattan had been the minister of state for African affairs from 2018 and was the dean of the Arab diplomatic corps from 2013.
Kattan also served as the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League from 2005 to 2018.
He was ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2016.
Kattan received a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Cairo University in 1978.
He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1978, and went to the Saudi Embassy in London in 1982.
He was at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC, between 1984 and 2005, becoming deputy to Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz in Washington between 2002 and 2005.
He served as the Kingdom’s permanent observer to the Organization of American States between 1996 and 2005.
Kattan also participated in UN sessions in New York from 1984 to 2005, and in Arab League summits from 2005.
In 2009, he was the deputy president of the advisory committee of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
