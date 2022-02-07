Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Egyptian media tycoon accused of human trafficking

CAIRO: Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Amin will stand trial on charges of human trafficking following a decision by the public prosecutor to refer the case to the criminal court.

Al-Amin founded the CBC Group and Modern Network along with the Arab News Agency and Al-Nahar TV.

According to the public prosecution’s statement, Al-Amin sexually assaulted seven young girls.

The referral decision was based on the testimony of 13 witnesses, statements by the victims, an examination of Al-Amin’s phone and medical reports.

Investigators claim the accused held the victims in an orphanage he had established, taking advantage of his authority to sexually exploit them.

Investigations were carried out by the General Department for Combating Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking at the Ministry of Interior, as well as psychologists, social workers, the judicial control officer at the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and medical experts.

Reports by the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Ministry of Solidarity specialists said that the alleged victims suffered from psychological disorders as a result of the assaults.

The public prosecutor launched its investigation after receiving a report from the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood on Dec. 10 regarding a social media account alleging that Al-Amin had assaulted girls living in his orphanage.

The girls claimed that Al-Amin had offered them money, gifts and mobile phones before assaulting them, and threatened to beat those who rejected his sexual advances.

Al-Amin graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University, then moved to Kuwait with his brother to work with a contracting firm.

In 2002, Al-Amin returned to Egypt and invested than 50 million Egyptian pounds ($3 million) in the CBC Group, which has become one of the most important satellite channels in Egypt. He also bought 85 percent of Al-Nahar and Al-Nahar Drama channels.

Al-Amin acquired the Modern Group, Modern Sport, Modern Koura, Modern Freedom, and then the Arab News Agency AUA. He established Al-Watan newspaper.