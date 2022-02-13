Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition

You are here

(Supplied)
  • The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence
RIYADH: A unit of Saudi retailer BinDawood has signed an initial agreement to acquire a 62 percent stake in e-commerce platform operator International Applications Trading Co.

Future Tech Retail, which is fully owned by BinDawood Holding, signed the deal with Amwaj Real Estate Co. and First Commercial Application Co., a bourse filing showed on Sunday.

The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence.

This is in line with the company’s long-term objectives as one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom and is expected to have a positive impact on its financials.

  • The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO
RIYADH: Al-Dawaa, which operates an extensive network of pharmaceutical retail in Saudi Arabia, has set the price range for its initial public offering at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share. 

The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO, or 30 percent of its capital of SR850 million through a sale by existing shareholders. 

Institutional subscription has also started on Sunday, where they are initially allocated 100 percent of the offering, but could go down to 90 percent, Al-Dawaa said in a statement.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4 percent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

Aramco said in a boruse filing that "this is a private transfer between the State and PIF, and the Company is not a party to the transfer and did not enter into any agreements or pay or receive any proceeds from the transfer."

It added that the transfer will not affect the company’s total number of issued shares, and "the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares in the Company."

Aramco assured shareholders that the transfer does not have an impact on "the Company’s operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or governance framework."

 

  • Blank check companies allow for diversification, says former DIFC chief economist
RIYADH: SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets, bringing together savvy investors and disruptive startups.

Last week, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, known as ADX, introduced its first SPAC framework, paving the way for these types of firms to launch on the bourse.

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a special purpose acquisition company that goes public despite having no real business. It raises money from investors to buy into another company, but backers may not necessarily know the name of a specifically targeted firm, just general areas the acquisition company is interested in buying into.

“SPACs also allow for diversification in listed sectors, which are too concentrated on banks, real estate, and telecoms,” former chief economist of the DIFC business district Nasser Saidi told Arab News. “They will bring support for startups, especially those in disruptive sectors and later-stage growth companies.

“Target companies will certainly include promising technology ones, financial technology firms, the media industry, and health and education, as well as renewable energy and clean tech.”

Driven by strong liquidity and high technology sector growth, SPACs have boomed recently. There were 613 listings around the world totaling $145 billion in 2021, compared to $80 billion for 247 SPACs the year before, according to figures from the consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates.

These vehicles generally have around two years to find an acquisition target, or face being wound up and returning money to investors.

Being bought by a SPAC can be an easier way for a private company to go public, as disclosure rules are more relaxed.

Yet, SPACs are not without problems. The US Securities and Exchange Commission said last December it was poised to tighten the scrutiny around these firms after launching several investigations into these listings.

SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a speech that, in some SPAC launches, there was “inconsistent and differential disclosure” among the various parties.

“Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs.”

The SEC is exploring whether fee structures incentivize bank underwriters on SPAC listings to push ahead with unsuitable deals and then, at a later stage, the same bank may act as an adviser recommending the deal to unsuspecting investors.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority, the market regulator of the DIFC, has issued guidelines for listing SPACs to mitigate some of these risks. As an example, the listing of each investment vehicle will be considered on a case-by-case basis. It will also require it to ring-fence proceeds raised from investors.

Another problem is that, often, SPAC cash can spend a long time looking for a home.

“If you look at the 2021 cycle, 82 percent of 2021 SPACs are still searching for deals and only 3 percent of the SPACs realized their deals,” Saidi added.

SPACs also face a shifting financial environment as central banks tighten global monetary policies to battle inflation.

The fact that regional economies will profit from spiking oil prices does not necessarily mean that this cash will be injected into SPACs, but instead be used to buy into government initial public offerings, Saidi pointed out.

“The process in Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be more institutionalized, given that regulatory frameworks will look at the US example and avoid mistakes that were done there.”

This has not eaten into the regional appetite for SPACs.

Last July, Shuaa Capital said it planned to set up three SPACs, with $200 million in capital. Mubadala Capital unveiled a $200m blank check company IPO last August, which will seek acquisitions in the media and technology sectors, according to Saidi.

Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit, which is also backed by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, agreed to go public through a SPAC deal with the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which floated earlier this month with a $3.2 billion valuation.

Also, Saudi Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said last December, that the stock exchange was considering whether to allow SPACs to list along with 50 IPOs in its pipeline.

Saidi said: “SPACs’ future remains promising because the region has many young dynamic companies. SPACs will fill the gap, given the under-developed venture capital and private equity sector in the region.”

  • Fund CEO Christine Tsai says they spread their bets over a large range of firms to find the startup that will make it big
RIYADH: Venture capital fund 500 Global has brought its prolific funding pace to Saudi Arabia and is looking for the next tech unicorn — a startup valued at over $1 billion.

The San Francisco-based firm, co-founded by CEO Christine Tsai, has cast its net wide, funding more than 2,600 startups in at least 75 countries since it was founded in 2010.

It has $2.3 billion in assets under management, and its portfolio includes stakes in 41 firms valued at more than $1 billion and 125 firms worth more than $100 million.

Its unicorns include US credit broker Credit Karma, Australian online design platform Canva and Singaporean food delivery payments and ride-hailing app Grab.

In the Kingdom, it has backed young firms such as shipping solutions provider Nitros, sports management company TeamUp and female professional network Playbook. Tsai founded the firm 12 years ago with partner Dave McClure as 500 Startups, before changing its name to 500 Global last year. Both had worked as marketing executives at tech giants such as Google, YouTube and Microsoft. McClure eventually left the business in 2017.

In an interview with Arab News, Tsai said their background was an advantage when they began to raise capital for the business because they shared “a big network of high-net-worth individuals, many of whom were ex-Google and ex-YouTube people.”

“Our first global fund in 2010 was about $30 million. Not huge, but a good first one to start out with.”

Global 500 spreads its bets over a large range of firms in a bid to find the startup that will make it big.

The fund’s investments are typically between $100,000 to $200,000 — a relative drop in the ocean compared to what many VC firms invest.

But Tsai points out that for a small operation, often with only two or three employees, “even a $100,000 check can be quite a lot”, to develop a product or hire extra staff.

“The traditional way of venture funding, concentrating capital into a small number of companies, is a risky asset class”, Tsai noted. “And certainly at the early stage, it’s even riskier.

“So our thesis was to make it a numbers game, investing much less in a larger number of companies, then using our experience and connections to help these companies to grow, and then doubling down on winners.

“From the start, it was very much a long-game venture. It can be 10 years from when we fund a startup to the potential exit or initial public offering. Now we’re at the 12-year mark, we can see how that strategy has played out.

“In some of the cases where we have taken early positions, the multiples on that have been very significant.”

The firm has received payouts from its early equity stakes in acquisitions such as the $403 million sale of 3D printing company MakerBot in 2013 by rival Stratasys, Google’s $350 million purchase of marketing software firm Wildfire in 2012 and the $200 million buyout of video streamer Viki by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten in 2013.

Tsai said she and her team focus not only on the quality of the founders and their products, but on the potential broad reach of the service being offered. The firm had international ambitions from the outset, initially targeting startups in Mexico, it quickly moved into the Far East, South Asia and MENA.

It has bases in more than 15 countries, with offices in New York, Lisbon, Shanghai and Mumbai. It has an office in Riyadh since 2020, led by partner Amal Dokhan, who is also a member of King Abdulaziz University’s female advisory board.

To spread know-how around its network of companies, its more successful firms act as mentors to younger firms in 500 Global’s 12-week “seed accelerator programs.”

One example is its December Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator, held with Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund-owned Sanabil Investments, where startup founders develop their management, financial and marketing skills during intensive programs.

“We have established Riyadh as our MENA hub,” Tsai said, “and it’s a big hub for tech now. We have more than 30 investments in the Kingdom.” We’ve really seen the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem flourish over the past six years. It’s now risen to be second to the UAE in the MENA region.”

Awsim Asmi, CEO of shipping solutions provider Nitros, which in December 2021 attracted a joint investment of SR1.1 million ($300,000) from Global 500 and KSA-based OMQ Investments, told Arab News: “Their network and experience are almost unmatched.

“We’ve seen unicorns such as Shippo thrive after going through a Global 500 acceleration program. We’re in the same space, we’ve gone through the same experience and we’re on the right track.”

  • The bank has transferred more than 1.4 million accounts of individual customers in less than six months
JEDDAH, DUBAI: It took only 15 months for National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group to complete the fastest and largest merger in the Middle East’s banking history.

The new entity, Saudi National Bank, also known as SNB, is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia today, bringing at the same time many benefits to shareholders.

This can be found in the 10.7 percent rise in SNB profit for 2021, as the lender reported SR12.7 billion ($3.4 billion) in profit due “to the improved performance to a series of effects that followed the merger,” according to a bourse filing.

However, such a merger has left few old retail clients struggling to find their way in the new system, Arab New has learned.

The bank has transferred more than 1.4 million accounts of individual customers in less than six months.

“Needless to say that the process was not easy, and we faced many challenges, especially as we are talking about the merger of two giant banking entities,” SNB told Arab News.

Integrating the two banks was the “most difficult phase” of the merger, it added, “due to the technical financial, administrative, as well as the indicative procedures required.”

Saudi students such as Basel Al-Ameel could not access their student accounts where the government deposits each month an allowance to support them in finishing their studies.

“On December 28, I tried to withdraw the allowance from an ATM, and it failed. On the same day, 2 of my friends at the university tried and it failed,” he told Arab News.

“One of them went to about three ATMs to try to withdraw. The day after, my second friend was able to withdraw, but I was still not able. I went on for three days to different types of ATMs. In the end, I had to speak to the bank at the university in order to solve the problem,” he added.

Al-Ameel faced another problem where his card was suddenly rejected.

“My SNB card was suddenly rejected, and it contained money, and the problem occurred to a number of people whom I know personally,” he said.

The bank responded right away to solve the issue.

“When I called the bank, they said that the issue will be resolved the very next day and it was,” he said.

There were other complaints Arab News learned from customers, including the significant time it takes for them to get cards by mail or the difficulty of getting them if the client is abroad.

These issues were expected, especially in a merger of such magnitude.

The SNB merger started on Oct. 11, 2020 with the signing of a binding framework agreement between the two banks. It was until Dec. 31, 2021 that the transfer of customer accounts had been completed.

The merger included five areas with retail, corporate, treasury at the core.

It also included the merger of NCB Capital and Samba Capital, as well as other administrative sectors and branches such as human resources, procurement and finance management systems. Branches from both banks were also merged to provide integrated services to customers.

The corporate sector now has more than 11,000 clients with many small and medium business customers. SNB also completed opening and activating accounts for 100 percent of customers in the corporate category.

Chairman of SNB, Ammar Al-Khudairy said the Bank has completed all phases of the merger roadmap, resulting in the creation of Kingdom’s largest banking entity, with assets exceeding SR900 billion.

“Reaching the finish line of the merger agenda paves the way for a new stage of work and a promising future for the Saudi banking industry,” he said.

As of January this year, the bank has a market share of 31 percent of the total assets of the Saudi banking sector; a market share of up to 28 percent in individual financing and 24 percent of corporate financing.

“We have today more than 500 branches, more than 4,100 ATMs across the Kingdom, 950 cash deposit devices, and about 127,000 point-of-sale devices,” Al-Khudairy said.

A Saudi woman who preferred to only share her initials, A.S., was unable to use her credit card while traveling to Spain on the 31st of December.

“My card was declined as I was booking a hotel room. There is money in my account, I just could not access it,” she told Arab News.

She highlighted that the bank responded very well to her issue and acted immediately.

“I called them that day and told them that my credit card is not working and I am outside the Kingdom. They were very responsive and helpful and I was able to use my card later on for my trip,” she added.

The bank said there is “a large team in the front rows and back rows” who worked intensively on the merger, which it described as a turning point for the Saudi banking history.

Al-Khudairy said the bank has entered a new phase that is focused on pursuing new strategic aspirations.

