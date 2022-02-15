You are here

  • Home
  • Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
Italy will “continue to carefully monitor” developments in Libya, Luigi Di Maio added after his meeting in Rome with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wknt2

Updated 10 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
  • Di Maio said they both agree on the need for elections
Updated 10 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: All parties involved in Libya should “act with the maximum level of transparency, fairness and inclusiveness,” said Italy’s foreign minister.

Italy will “continue to carefully monitor” developments in Libya, Luigi Di Maio added after his meeting in Rome with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, during the first session of the Italy-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

Di Maio said they both agree on the need for elections and “a Libya-led process, facilitated by the UN,” to stabilize the country so as to “realize Libyans’ democratic aspirations.”

Last week, Libya’s House of Representatives appointed Fathi Bashagha, former interior minister of the Government of National Unity, as prime minister. But Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, whom Bashagha is supposed to replace, is refusing to step down.

Libya and Afghanistan were among the issues discussed by Al-Thani and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during their meeting in the latter’s office in Rome.

Topics: Libya Qatar Italy

Related

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
Middle-East
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A high-level official delegation from Turkey will be arriving in Israel later this week ahead of a planned visit by the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a joint press release said Tuesday. 

The Turkish delegation will include the Turkish president’s spokesperson and chief advisor, Ibrahim Kalin, and the deputy for Turkish foreign affairs minister, Sedat Önal.

The Turkish officials will meet with the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, the Director-General of the Office of the President of Israel, Eyal Shviki. 

The Turkish delegation’s visit is the reciprocal to the visit by Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Turkey last December.

During that visit, both sides conducted dialogue regarding the Herzog’s visit and relations between the Turkey and Israel began.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Related

Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
Media
Erdogan wants Turkey off the menu

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A high-level official delegation from Turkey will be arriving in Israel later this week ahead of a planned visit by the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a joint press release said Tuesday. 

The Turkish delegation will include the Turkish president’s spokesperson and chief advisor, Ibrahim Kalin, and the deputy for Turkish foreign affairs minister, Sedat Önal.

The Turkish officials will meet with the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, the Director-General of the Office of the President of Israel, Eyal Shviki. 

The Turkish delegation’s visit is the reciprocal to the visit by Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Turkey last December.

During that visit, both sides conducted dialogue regarding the Herzog’s visit and relations between the Turkey and Israel began.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Related

Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
Media
Erdogan wants Turkey off the menu

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his special greeting for Israel’s energy minister on  Monday during an international energy conference in Cairo.  

El-Sisi was seen walking to the other side of the hall to welcome Israeli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar, who was seated on a wheelchair. 

On Twitter, Bennett retweeted video footage of the moment, and wrote that he was “touched” by the gesture.  

The salute was also praised by the Israeli embassy in Cairo, which tweeted saying the move by "Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is a step that deserves all appreciation and respect.”

The Twitter account known as Israel Arabic has also retweeted the footage, describing El-Sisi’s move as a “noble humanitarian stance.” 

Topics: Egypt Israel Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Naftali Bennett

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

The UN adviser and President of the Libyan Supreme Council have agreed to establish reconciliation in order to reach elections. 

Topics: Libya UN elections

Related

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
Middle-East
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
  • Four civilians, including an child and a woman, were injured and properties were damaged in the recent attack
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The National Committee for Investigating Alleged Violations of Human Rights (NCIAVHR) carried out an in inquiry after the Houthi’s recent attacks in Taiz governorate. 

According to state news agency SABA, investigators went on field visits in Taiz’s Sallah and Maqbana districts, where residential zones came under attack on Monday. 

Four civilians, including an child and a woman, were injured and properties were damaged in the recent attack. 

NCIAVHR’s investigators visited al-Abdalah IDPs Camp, which was also attacked by the Houthi militia on Sunday. 

During the camp inspection committee investigators found four civilians, including two children, were injured in the Houthi attack.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia attack

Related

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Middle-East
Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
Middle-East
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Latest updates

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom’s digital economy
Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom’s digital economy
Oscars adds ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter
Movie fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar next year. (File/AFP)
Shares in UAE developer Union Properties tumble on 2021 losses
Shares in UAE developer Union Properties tumble on 2021 losses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.