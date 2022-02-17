Iraqi actress Kurdwin Ayub wins big at Berlin Film Festival

“Sonne” had its world premiere on Feb. 12 at the festival.
Ayub was born in Iraq in 1990. She left her country with her family during the First Gulf War. The filmmaker, who is now an Austrian citizen, grew up on the outskirts of Vienna in a refugee camp.
Her shorts have been shown and awarded at numerous international film festivals. In 2013, she was awarded the Vienna Independent Short Newcomer Prize, while in 2011 and 2012, she received the Viennale Mehrwert Short Film Prize.
In 2012, she presented a series of her short films at the Viennale. Her feature documentary “Paradise! Paradise!,” which she directed and filmed, won multiple awards including Best Camera at the Diagonale — Festival of Austrian Film — and the New Waves Non Fiction Award at the Sevilla Festival de Cine Europeo.
This year’s Berlinale was held in-person for the first time in two years but was a shorter competition than usual, with strict regulations for audiences just as COVID-19 infections were peaking in Germany.
The festival awarded its Golden Bear top prize to Spanish director Carla Simon’s semi-autobiographical drama “Alcarras,” about a family of peach farmers fighting for their future.
The Arab world was hugely influential on one of the bestselling authors of all time
Rawaa Talaas
DUBAI: The late British novelist Agatha Christie — known as the “Queen of Crime” — was a woman of extraordinary talent. Despite having no formal education as a child, she taught herself to read aged five, and by the time of her death had written 66 detective novels, including the widely acclaimed “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” by the time of her death, aged 85, in 1976.
It generally took this prolific writer around three to four months to write a novel. “There’s nothing like boredom to make you write,” she once said. A peculiar quote from someone whose life — full of adventurous journeys and emotional ups-and-downs — was anything but dull.
This year is the 100th anniversary of Christie’s 10-month international trip, which took her as far as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii, where she learned how to surf.
Christie, who was then in her early thirties, was travelling with her first husband Archie, an army officer. “Today everyone would shudder, but (back then) it was called an ‘empire’ tour,” Laura Thompson, an Agatha Christie biographer, tells Arab News. “Archie was sort of working and they were almost in a quasi-ambassadorial role.”
Archie’s infidelity led to the couple parting ways in 1928, after which the unorthodox Christie made her way — alone — to the Middle East aboard the iconic luxury train connecting Paris to Istanbul after which she would later name one of her novels.
“I thought: It’s now or never,” Christie later reflected on this bold decision. “Either I cling to everything that’s safe and that I know, or else I develop more initiative, do things on my own.”
“I suppose the (most daring) thing she did was when she traveled on her own,” says Thompson. “It would be her salvation in some way. To go to Iraq, which back then was very different, on your own on the Orient Express… that, to me, is impressive. She was intent of getting rid of English bores who wanted her to go play tennis. She was a proper traveler.”
As evidenced by her titles, “Murder in Mesopotamia” and “They Came to Baghdad”, the sights and sounds of the Middle East made a huge impact on Christie.
In a way, her time in the Arab world helped launch her comeback after things had gone horribly wrong with her marriage. “How much I have loved that part of the world. I still love it and always shall,” she said of the region.
Her first encounter with Egypt, then a British protectorate, took place in 1910, when she was a young debutante at a coming-out party. It was there that the 19-year-old Christie actually wrote her first romance story “Snow Upon the Desert” (which went unpublished).
Her second and final marriage, to archaeologist Max Mallowan who was 14 years her junior, further intensified her interest in the Arab world. The pair met in Iraq, married quickly in 1930, and over the next 18 years went on archaeological digs in Syria and Iraq, both custodians of rich civilizations. “All these worlds would never have come to her if she’d stayed with Archie,” says Thompson.
Such expeditions were challenging, not least because of the region’s hot weather and lack of air-conditioning, but Christie was up for it. “She was quite game and tough,” says Thompson. “I remember her daughter, Rosalind, saying to me: ‘Everything she did, she tried her best to enjoy.’”
In the 1940s, Christie chronicled her Levantine experiences in a non-fiction account called “Come, Tell Me How You Live” — a work which Thompson suggests was a gift to her husband. “She helped finance his distinguished career and helped on the digs,” she explained. “I think as she got more famous, it was a refuge to be there, to be Mrs. Mallowan and not the celebrity Agatha Christie.”
One of Christie’s most famous Arab-related novels, “Death on the Nile,” has recently been adapted into a film by Kenneth Branagh. Christie was 47 when the book, inspired by her journey up the Nile on board a steamer in the winter, was published in 1937.
The plot follows Belgian detective extraordinaire Hercule Poirot as he investigates the murder of a socialite on a Nile cruise aboard the SS Karnak. “It’s an unusually descriptive book,” says Thompson. “You get these quite powerful descriptions of the Nile and the Pharaohs.”
The biographer believes that “Death on the Nile” was the start of an evolution in Christie’s writing.
“There does seem to be a slightly stronger emotional undercurrent that has elements of autobiography,” she observes. The narrative contains a love triangle, something that Christie lived through herself and that would certainly have had painful connotations for her.
Though written decades ago, Christie’s books still resonate and capture the public’s imagination and hearts. More than two billion copies of her novels have been sold. “Her boldness is thrilling and at the same time she translates easily,” says Thompson. “She’s like The Beatles. What would the world be without her?”
REVIEW: ‘Suspicion’ keeps its cards close to its chest
New thriller from Apple TV+ doesn’t give enough away
Matt Ross
LONDON: Conspiracy thrillers have to walk a fine line: Give away too much and there’s no reason for viewers to keep coming back, but give away too little and you leave audiences feeling a little cheated out of two hours of their lives. “Suspicion,” a new series on Apple TV+, struggles to find a balance between saying too much and nothing at all.
In the first of the two episodes available at the time of writing, we meet four (apparent) strangers, all of whom have recently returned to the UK from New York. Despite their very ordinary seeming day-to-day lives, each is suddenly blindsided by an international investigation into a high-profile kidnapping. Could these ostensibly normal folk, in fact, actually be a gang of criminals taking part in a coordinated attempt to snatch the son of a prominent US media mogul? Or could they simply be unwitting, unknowing participants in a convoluted web of conspiracies centered around one of their number — the very obviously shady Sean Tilson (Elyes Gabel).
In the second episode, we learn more about the potential kidnappers: Tara (Elizabeth Henstridge), Natalie (Georgina Campbell) and Aadesh (Kunal Nayyar). Each has their own convoluted reasoning for being in New York, and as investigations into the kidnapping continue, we learn that this group of seemingly unrelated individuals may not be as estranged as we’re initially led to believe.
So far, so run-of-the-mill mystery thriller, then. And… well, that’s it — for two whole episodes. Or, to put it another way, viewers will find themselves two hours in and no further forward than they were after watching the trailer.
That’s not to say there’s nothing of note here. After all, it’s great to see Nayyar in a role outside of “The Big Bang Theory” and to watch Henstridge do something other than “Agents of Shield.” And it’s always a pleasure to see Hollywood heavyweight Uma Thurman in anything — even for as brief a time as she’s in “Suspicion.” But whether such curiosities will be enough to sustain audiences sufficiently that they feel moved to give this show the benefit of another episode, remains to be seen.
REVIEW: ‘Trigger Point’ is a blast — just don’t examine it too closely
Adam Grundey
AMMAN: Understandably, much of the pre-release hype around the new British crime thriller series “Trigger Point” centered on its links to “Line of Duty” — the massively popular police-procedural series created by Jed Mercurio that has received great acclaim from viewers and critics alike.
First off, Mercurio is an executive producer on “Trigger Point” (written and created by Daniel Brierley), and secondly Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming in “Line of Duty,” is its star.
There are numerous other similarities too: Like Mercurio, Brierley isn’t scared of killing off characters you expect to be around for a while and is particularly adept at crafting a good cliffhanger/big finish to ensure viewers return the following week. And, like Mercurio’s, Brierley’s work is hugely entertaining while often requiring the audience to suspend their disbelief at some of the borderline-preposterous actions of supposedly highly-trained law-enforcement officials. Both men are also fond of a bit of melodrama.
McClure is a fine choice as the lead. She plays Lana Washington, an ex-military bomb-disposal expert (aka an ‘Expo’) who now heads up a bomb squad for London’s Metropolitan Police, with an intriguing mix of no-nonsense competence and the kind of cocky-but-brittle self-assurance that makes sense for someone who makes their living under the constant threat of death.
From the very first episode, Brierley wisely makes extensive use of the edge-of-your-seat tension inherent to any bomb-defusal drama as the Expos contend with a series of homemade, but far-from-amateur, explosive devices planted around the city by a far-right nationalist group known as The Crusaders.
The complexity of the devices leads Washington to believe that whoever is making them has military experience — and she thinks that person might just be a member of her team. As the show progresses, it becomes harder and harder for her to know who she can trust both to discuss her suspicions with and to watch her back. It doesn’t help her stress levels that her own brother may have become unintentionally caught up with The Crusaders.
“Trigger Point” is a wild ride; from the almost-unbearable claustrophobia and nerve-shredding stress of the bomb-defusal scenes to Washington’s steadily building frustration with the perceived lack of support for her theories from her superiors, it’s gripping television. And great fun to watch.
Culture takes center stage in Saudi Arabia’s national award initiative
It aims to encourage cultural content and production, in addition to providing material and moral support to the winners
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The National Cultural Awards initiative, which was launched in February, celebrates the achievements and productions of individuals, groups and institutions.
It aims to encourage cultural content and production, in addition to providing material and moral support to the winners, and seeks to achieve the cultural aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
There are 16 award categories and one of them is for theater and the performing arts.
Arab News spoke to 35-year-old Saudi theater actor Ahmed Al-Hamdan, who has worked in the cultural sector for 20 years. He said that while theater in the Kingdom had existed for many decades, it did not always have traction.
“The theater audience at that time were the playwrights themselves, with very few interested in the outcome. The cultural status of theater was not at the required level despite the achievements that Saudi theater achieved locally and abroad,” Al-Hamdan said.
“But, in the recent period, theater began to recover, especially after the rise of several theater groups in several regions in the Kingdom and their efforts to advance theater and spread theatrical culture and, because of this revival, it is expected that the next generation will be very influenced by theatrical culture.”
He said that one of the biggest changes that had taken place since he started out is the inclusion of actresses performing on stage. “In my early days this was not allowed and male actors were the ones who played the role of women to fill this big void, and I personally played this role several times.”
Al-Hamdan described the Gulf region as a “connoisseur” of art in all its forms, including the performing arts, which has become widespread in recent times.
“And the interest in it by officials has also become clear, and the evidence is the establishment of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission in the Kingdom, and there is also the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, and we hope to see more of these bodies and academies.”
Saudi theater actress Aghadeer Al-Saeed has been working on stage since 2006, and has appeared in the play “Akheeran Odna” (“We Are Finally Back”).
She has also witnessed many changes in Saudi Arabia’s theater industry, such as the care shown by the General Entertainment Authority toward the local scene “and including it in Riyadh Season, which was the biggest successful step,” she said. “We are so happy and thrilled to see stages being built and promoted.”
There are fixed-venue theaters all over the Kingdom represented by culture and art associations. In addition to university theaters, there are theaters in the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran and in the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh.
Registration for the National Cultural Awards runs through to March 22, while judging and the announcement of winners will take place between May and September.
Bob Saget’s family seeks to block release of autopsy records
Saget's wife and three daughters filed a lawsuit on Tuesday asking a state judge for a ruling that would prohibit the release of any records from the local medical examiner's office
The medical examiner said last week that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head
AP
ORLANDO: The family of comedian Bob Saget wants a Florida judge to prohibit the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death, saying that doing so would cause them irreparable pain.
Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, asking a state judge for a ruling that would prohibit the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the probe into Saget’s death.
Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.
The medical examiner said last week that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backwards fall. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.
During the course of the autopsy and death investigation, the medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office created graphic videos and photos of Saget’s body, as well as audio recordings. Such records are prohibited by state law from being released publicly, but some media outlets have already filed requests for them, according to the family’s lawsuit.
“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the records for any other reason or purpose,” their complaint said.
Under a Florida law passed following the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt two decades ago, records related to autopsies are required to be kept confidential, with only surviving family members or a government agency as part of its official duties allowed to view them.
However, “upon a showing of good cause,” a court can allow the records to be viewed or copied under the supervision of the records’ custodian. In allowing the records to be viewed, a judge must consider whether it’s necessary to evaluate governmental performance and the seriousness of the intrusion into the family’s privacy, among other criteria, according to the law.
“No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public,” said the lawsuit by Saget’s family.
Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was buried in Los Angeles.