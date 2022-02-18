You are here

Canadian police arrest leaders of defiant truckers as disruptive protests continue

Canadian police arrest a protest leader in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Feb. 17, 2022 as truckers opposing COVID-19 measures defy court order to end blockades. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police arrest a protest leader in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Feb. 17, 2022 as truckers opposing COVID-19 measures defy court order to end blockades. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
An Ontario Provincial Police member is seen at a convention center near the airport where police are gathering as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters)
AP

  • Truckers outside Parliament blared their horns in defiance of a court injunction against honking, issued for the benefit of neighborhood residents
  • The protests have shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following and inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands
OTTAWA, Ontario: Police arrested two of the leaders of hundreds of truckers who clogged the streets of Canada’s capital Thursday, standing their ground and defiantly blasted their horns as police threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences around government buildings. Police also essentially began sealing off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters.
“The action is imminent,” said interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell. “We absolutely are committed to end this unlawful demonstration.”
Police arrested organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber around Parliament Hill, but officers were not moving in force on the demonstrators. Police took Lich into custody late Thursday.
Police continued negotiating with the protesters and trying to persuade them to go home, Bell said. “We want this demonstration to end peacefully,” he said, but added: “If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans.”
Many of the truckers in the self-styled Freedom Convoy appeared unmoved by days of warnings from police and the government that they were risking arrest and could see their rigs seized and bank accounts frozen.
“I’m prepared to sit on my ass and watch them hit me with pepper spray,” said one of their leaders, Pat King. As for the trucks parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”
King later told truckers to lock their doors.
Amid the rising tensions, truckers outside Parliament blared their horns in defiance of a court injunction against honking, issued for the benefit of neighborhood residents.
Ottawa represented the movement’s last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US, inflicted economic damage on both countries and created a political crisis for Trudeau.
The protests have shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following and inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
“It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared in Parliament, not far from where the more than 300 trucks were parked.
“They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners,” he said. “They are a threat to public safety.”
Ottawa police began locking down a wide swath of the downtown area, allowing in only those who live or work there after they pass through one of more than 100 checkpoints, the interim chief said.
Police were especially worried about the children among the protesters. Bell said police were working with child-welfare agencies to determine how to safely remove the youngsters before authorities move in.
Early this week, the prime minister invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and take other measures.
On Thursday, Trudeau and some of his top ministers took turns warning the protesters to leave, in an apparent move by the government to avert a clash, or at least show it had gone the extra mile to avoid one.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government began freezing truckers’ accounts as threatened. “It is happening. I do have the numbers in front of me,” she said.
Ottawa police likewise handed out leaflets for the second straight day demanding the truckers end the siege, and also helpfully placed notices on vehicles informing owners how and where to pick up their trucks if they are towed.
The occupation has infuriated many Ottawa residents.
“We’ve seen people intimidated, harassed and threatened. We’ve seen apartment buildings that have been chained up. We have seen fires set in the corridors. Residents are terrorized,” said Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
The protests by demonstrators in trucks, tractors and motor homes initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broader attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.
The biggest, most damaging of the blockades at the border took place at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. Before authorities arrested dozens of protesters last weekend and lifted the siege, it disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production.
The final blockade, in Manitoba, ended peacefully on Wednesday.
The movement has drawn support from right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed — one reason authorities have hesitated to move against them.
Fox News personalities and US conservatives such as Donald Trump have egged on the protests. Trudeau complained on Thursday that “roughly half of the funding to the barricaders here is coming from the United States.”
Some security experts said that dispersing the protest in Ottawa could be tricky and dangerous, with the potential for violence, and that a heavy-handed law enforcement response could be used as propaganda by antigovernment extremists.
Trucks were parked shoulder-to-shoulder downtown, some with tires removed to hamper towing.
“There is not really a playbook,” said David Carter, a professor at Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice and a former police officer. “I know there are police chiefs in the US looking at this and developing strategic plans and partnerships to manage a protest like this if it should occur in their cities.”
The presence of children also complicated the planning. As a showdown seemed to draw near, Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said: “To those who have children with them, this is no place for children. Take them home immediately.”

Topics: Canada COVID-19 anti-vaccine protests

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew
  • Various reports say the ship was carrying 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles plus some Porsche, Audi, Lamborghinis and Bentleys
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH/LISBON: A huge transport ship packed with Volkswagen vehicles as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini cars has been abandoned by its crew in the mid-Atlantic after it caught fire, the Portuguese navy said on Thursday.

Portuguese navy spokesman Cmdr. José Sousa Luís identified the ship as the Felicity Ace, whose 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze, the Associated Press reported.

"Shipping in the area was warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace was adrift near Portugal’s Azores Islands after the crew were taken off on Wednesday," the report said.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo. Typically, car transport ships fit thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The ship’s operator, Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, said in an email to the AP it could not provide information about the cargo.

But Bloomberg, citing an internal email from Volkswagen’s US operations, said the ship was carrying 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini.

Online news site The Drive said the Felicity Ace was also loaded with 189 Bentleys, which has a rough total retail value of at least $30 million.

Volkswagen Group said in a brief statement the Felicity Ace was transporting to the US vehicles that the German automaker produced. The company declined to comment on what consequences the incident might have for US customers or the VW Group.

A Portuguese navy ship sailed to the vehicle transporter, which was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the US state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers. A navy statement said the fire was still burning and showed a photograph of large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

The navy ship was to check whether the cargo vessel was in danger of sinking or causing pollution, Sousa Luís told The Associated Press.

The ship’s owner is seeking an ocean-going tug, but the Felicity Ace is unlikely to be towed to a port in Portugal’s Azores Islands because of its size, Sousa Luis said.

The crew were taken by helicopter on Wednesday to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away, and are staying at a hotel there. None of them was hurt.
 

(With AP)

 

 

Topics: Felicity Ace Azores Islands Vokswagen Portugal burning ship

Environmentalists call for end to popular bonfire festival held in memory of Pakistani saint

Environmentalists call for end to popular bonfire festival held in memory of Pakistani saint
Updated 17 February 2022

Environmentalists call for end to popular bonfire festival held in memory of Pakistani saint

Environmentalists call for end to popular bonfire festival held in memory of Pakistani saint
  • 300-year-old Machh ritual annually marks death anniversary of Bahram Bari Junejo
  • Wood used for event’s giant bonfire ‘waste’ of scarce forest resources: Sindh activists
Updated 17 February 2022
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

 SANGHAR, Pakistan: For the last 300 years, thousands of Hindus and Muslims have gathered annually in the southern Pakistani village of Barham Bar to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a beloved local saint with a bonfire festival.

But in recent years, due to a scarcity of wood, the trapezoid-shaped bonfire structure, which was often more than 90 feet tall, has shrunk.

And environmental experts have warned that the ritual is contributing to some of the climate-change problems being faced by Pakistan.

The so-called Machh ritual marks the death anniversary of Bahram Bari Junejo, whose son was said to have received a spiritual signal in a dream to build a 90-foot wooden structure to commemorate the first anniversary of the saint’s passing.

This year, thousands of the saint’s Muslim and Hindu devotees from throughout Pakistan’s southern Sindh province and beyond, attended the 305th edition of the festival, many leaving with ashes from the bonfire which they believe possess healing powers and can be used to enhance crop yields and tame genies.

Faqeer Saddam Hussain Junejo, the shrine’s caretaker, told Arab News: “The height of the bonfire structure this year is 35 feet, which is quite unique in Pakistan. If investigated, a bonfire of this size could prove to be an international novelty.

“No government or international organization has officially recognized its distinction yet,” he said. “Official status can enhance tourism in this area.”

A view of the bonfire at Bahram Bari Junejo’s shrine in Sanghar district of Sindh province in Pakistan on February 15, 2022. (AN Photo by Abdul Ghaffar Chang)

Muhammad Khan Makrani, 70, travelled 200 kilometers to participate in the festival for the first time in 40 years.

“Things have changed here, the bonfire size is too small compared to the past,” he said. “The last time I came to the festival, it was three times taller than what we are witnessing today.”

Junejo pointed out that a lack of available wood had contributed to the diminishing size of the fire.

“The weight of wood used for the bonfire this year is around 48 metric tons,” he added.

The UN has recommended every country to have a minimum of 25 percent forest cover but, in Sindh, the area has dwindled to less than two percent with Makhi Forest in Sanghar an example of where trees have been stripped from the landscape due to illegal logging.

Musicians entertain the crowd before the bonfire ritual of Machh at Bahram Bari Junejo’s shrine in Sanghar district of Sindh in Pakistan on February 15, 2022. (AN Photo by Abdul Ghaffar Chang)

Festival organizers, however, said that the wood used for the festival bonfire was always sourced from “private forests” that were not government property.

But environmental activists in the region claim it is irrelevant where the wood comes from.

“Pakistan does not have enough forest cover,” Mansoor Memon from the Environmental Friends Committee, a local pressure group of activists, told Arab News. “Yet, we see such rituals where people are making huge bonfires without realizing that it is a total waste of forest resources.

“Whether the wood is coming from government or private lands, this exercise needs to stop since we are already facing the impact of climate change in Pakistan,” he added. “Authorities should take notice of this festival.”

Deputy commissioner of Sanghar, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, was unavailable for comment.
 

Topics: Pakistan Machh ritual

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
  • Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December
  • Trump and his two children must sit for a deposition within 21 days
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump and his two children must sit for a deposition within 21 days, Engoron said.
Engoron issued the ruling after a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James’ office.
“In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.” Engoron wrote in his decision.
The ruling is almost certain to be appealed, but if upheld it could force the former president into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination.
Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
James, a Democrat, said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.
Trump’s lawyers told Engoron during the hearing that having him sit for a civil deposition now, while his company is also the subject of a parallel criminal investigation, is an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.
“If she wants sworn testimony from my client, he’s entitled to immunity. He gets immunity for what he says, or he says nothing,” Trump’s criminal defense lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said in the hearing, which was conducted by video conference.
If Trump were to testify in the civil probe, anything he says could be used against him in the criminal investigation being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Trump could invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in a deposition — something he’s criticized others for doing in the past. But Fischetti said if Trump did so, it could still hurt a potential criminal defense.
“If he goes in and follows my advice, which will be you cannot answer these questions without ... immunity because that’s what the law provides, and take the Fifth Amendment, that’ll be on every front page in the newspaper in the world. And how can I possibly pick a jury in that case?” Fischetti said.
A lawyer for the attorney general’s office, Kevin Wallace, told the judge that it wasn’t unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time.
“Mr. Trump is a high profile individual, yes. That’s unique,” Wallace said. “It’s unique that so many people are paying attention to a rather dry hearing about subpoena enforcement. But the legal issues that we’re dealing with here are pretty standard.”
Another Trump son, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization’s finance chief Allen Weisselberg, have previously sat for depositions in the civil investigation — and invoked their Fifth Amendment rights hundreds of times when they were questioned by investigators in 2020.
Another lawyer for Donald Trump, Alina Habba, accused James of trying to use the civil investigation to gather evidence for the criminal probe.
She said the civil investigation should be stayed until the criminal matter is over, claiming James’ office is putting the Trumps “in a position where they either disclose evidence in a civil investigation or they have to invoke the constitutional right not to testify, thereby triggering an adverse inference in the civil action.”
“How is that fair, your Honor? We have to stop one,” she said.
Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom have been executives in their family’s Trump Organization, said during the court hearing that so far he had no reason to believe either are targets of the district attorney’s criminal investigation.
In a statement Tuesday, Trump railed against what he called a “sham investigation of a great company that has done a spectacular job for New York and beyond” and a racially motivated “continuation of a Witch Hunt the likes of which has never been seen in this Country before.”
Habba argued at Thursday’s hearing that James’ investigation is “selective prosecution” and that the attorney general is “engaging in viewpoint discrimination” motivated by her political ambitions and disdain for the Republican former president, evinced by comments she made over the years about going after Trump.
“We have an extraordinary rare case where we can prove selective prosecution because she’s put her words out there so much and taken every opportunity to voice her vendetta against Donald Trump and his family to take him down,” Habba said.
Wallace noted the state attorney general’s office was investigating Trump-related matters as far back as 2013, including probes into his charitable foundation and a Trump University real estate training program that started long before James was elected.
In a court filing this week, James included a letter from Trump’s longtime accounting firm advising him to no longer rely on years of financial statements it prepared based on his company’s valuations, given the questions about their accuracy.
Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered in James’ civil investigation, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.
Engoron previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including making Eric Trump testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

Topics: Donald Trump New York judge subpoena

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map
Updated 17 February 2022

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map
  • owner hopes to transform Gulmarg into a destination for global tourism with claims of world’s biggest café
Updated 17 February 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An igloo café has become this winter’s tourist hotspot in Kashmir’s ski resort town of Gulmarg, offering a unique experience for travelers in the region. 

The café, named Snowglu, boasts artistic carvings that adorn the interiors of the dome of snow. Guests sit on top of snow chairs covered in lamb skin and have their Shangri-kehwa teas and kebabs served on the snow tables. 

The café is the first of its kind in India. 

“My idea is not to earn money but to bring Gulmarg to the tourist map of the world,” Snowglu owner and creator Syed Wasim Shah told Arab News.

“And to show that India is not less than other developed countries in building snow sculptures,” he added. 

With almost 300 daily visitors, the café has captured international attention and enjoyed extensive media coverage since it first opened in early February. 

Shah, who runs the Kolahoi Green Hotels and Resorts in Gulmarg and is a snow sculptor, first created the igloo café as a pilot project in 2021. He took inspiration from an igloo hotel he had visited in Switzerland. 

Visitors make their way to the igloo café Snowglu in February 2022. The café claims to be the world’s largest. (Photo courtesy of Wasim Shah)

Last year, a prototype café he built attracted at least 150 people daily, encouraging the 42-year-old to create an even bigger attraction. 

This year, after more than two months, around two dozen workers, and about $16,000, Snowglu stands at 11.5 meters and has a diameter of 13 meters. 

The café, which can seat up to 40 people across 10 tables, is now the world’s largest, Shah said. 

An igloo café in Switzerland, which is 10 meters tall and has a diameter of 13 meters, is the current world-record holder, according to the Guinness World Records.  

“I have already written to the Guinness World Records and hopefully their team would come here and certify it as the world’s largest igloo café,” Shah said. 

“We want to bring new experiences to Gulmarg and we want to show that people from India do not need to go to Switzerland to see the igloo, we can also do it here,” he added. 

Owner and creator Syed Wasim Shah stands beside a snow-ice sculpture in his igloo café in Gulmarg, Kashmir. (Photo courtesy of Wasim Shah)

With winter’s end coming soon, there’s only a few weeks left to experience Snowglu, where guests can book to enjoy wazwan, a multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine comprising mainly meat-based dishes. Visitors are also expected to pay an entrance fee of $2.60, a charge aimed at discouraging random visitors from entering the structure to prevent it from melting. 

The igloo, which will be dismantled on March 15, might only be a starting point for bigger snow projects, as Shah plans on creating an igloo hotel where people can spend the night. 

Happy customers have been relishing the snow café experience. 

Akshya Jain, a tourist from Gujarat state, said the igloo café “added value” to her trip to Kashmir. 

“I was not aware of such a concept,” Tilotma Bhandarkar, a tourist from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, told Arab News.

“I feel really nice that I came to Gulmarg and had such an experience,” Bhandarkar said.

Topics: India Snowglu Cafe

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes
  • One of Pope Francis’ top advisers brought in members of the Italian secret service to sweep his office for bugs
  • Archbishop Edgar Pena Para, the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state, raise some fundamental questions about the security and sovereignty of the Vatican City State
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican’s big fraud and extortion trial resumes Friday after exposing some unseemly realities of how the Holy See operates, with a new spy story taking center stage that is more befitting of a 007 thriller than the inner workings of a papacy.
According to written testimony obtained Thursday, one of Pope Francis’ top advisers brought in members of the Italian secret service to sweep his office for bugs and commissioned intelligence reports from them, completely bypassing the Vatican’s own police force in the process.
The reported actions of Archbishop Edgar Pena Para, the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state, raise some fundamental questions about the security and sovereignty of the Vatican City State, since he purportedly invited foreign intelligence operatives into the Holy See’s inner sanctum, and then outsourced internal Vatican police spy work to them.
Pena Parra hasn’t been charged with any crime, though his subordinates have. They are among 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on trial in the Vatican criminal tribunal in connection with the Vatican’s bungled 350 million euro investment in a London property.
In the trial, which resumes Friday, prosecutors have accused the Holy See’s longtime money manager, Italian brokers and lawyers of fleecing the pope of tens of millions in fees and of then extorting the Vatican of 15 million euros to finally get full ownership of the property.
Pena Parra’s role in the scandal has always been anomalous, since he authorized his subordinates to negotiate the final contracts in the deal, and then triggered a suspicious transaction report when he sought a 150-million-euro loan from the Vatican bank to extinguish the mortgage on the property. But prosecutors at least for now have spared him indictment.
The new testimony, reported by the Italian agency adnkronos and “Domani” daily and obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, provides another twist in the affair and underscores the Hollywood levels of intrigue that plague the Vatican and have rarely come to light. Until now.
One of Pena Parra’s former deputies, Vincenzo Mauriello, told prosecutors that in May or June 2019, after the London deal was finalized, Pena Parra told him he wanted to do a security sweep of his office because he believed his private conversations “after a short while were becoming known outside.”
Pena Parra asked if Mauriello if he knew anyone outside the Vatican security apparatus who could do the job and Mauriello said he suggested a friend who worked in Italy’s AISI foreign intelligence service. After a preliminary meeting, the spy, Andrea Tineri, conducted the sweep on a Friday afternoon when few people were in the palazzo, Mauriello testified.
Nothing was found. But Pena Parra then asked Tineri to produce some intelligence dossiers on key figures, Mauriello testified. Tineri and his boss at the AISI presented the findings to Pena Parra, handing over a white envelope in one of their many encounters on Vatican soil, he said.
Adnkronos quoted unnamed Italian intelligence officials as denying Mauriello’s account. But Vatican prosecutors identified Tineri by name in their search warrant as one of Mauriello’s contacts, and said he had visited the Vatican eight times. Vatican prosecutors apparently didn’t realize he was a member of Italy’s foreign intelligence service and that they were identifying and publishing wiretaps of a foreign spy.
That the Vatican and Italy cooperate on security matters is not unusual: Italian police patrol St. Peter’s Square, and there are official levels of cooperation between Vatican gendarmes and Italian law enforcement. But Tineri’s spywork for Pena Parra certainly fell outside official channels, intentionally so. Mauriello recalled that he even had to escort Tineri past the Vatican security booth at one point because the gendarmes were asking too many questions.
Pena Parra, who remains in his day job as the Vatican interior minister, declined to comment Thursday, citing the ongoing trial, his office said. He didn’t refer to Mauriello’s claims in his lengthy defense memo to Vatican prosecutors. But he made it clear that as soon as he arrived at the Vatican in late 2018, he found a series of problematic activities that he sought to clean up, including outrageous spending, intransigent employees and dubious decision-making in the operational headquarters of the Holy See.
It is not the first time the secretariat of state has outsourced intelligence work: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was Pena Parra’s predecessor, is on trial in part because he hired a self-styled Sardinian security analyst with purported claims to the Italian intelligence services as a consultant to help negotiate the liberation of Catholic missionary hostages in Africa.
And Pope Francis himself authorized Vatican prosecutors to conduct wiretaps of Italian citizens on Italian soil, in yet another of the sovereignty-defying details of the case.

Topics: Vatican Pope Francis fraud Holy See

