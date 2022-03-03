You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
Lt. General Alfredo Rosario, Jr., left, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, inspects the arms cache seized by army troops from Muslim insurgents aligned with the Daesh group in Marawi City on Mar. 3, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5g8v3

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
  • Air force fighter jets dropped a dozen bombs, then army troops launched a ground attack and overran the camp
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

MARAWI, Philippines: Philippine troops killed at least seven Muslim insurgents aligned with the Daesh group in a recent offensive in the south and recovered 45 heavy firearms and several bombs and land mines that were to be used in future attacks, military officials said Thursday.
About 60 Muslim militants were in the remote camp near Maguing in Lanao del Sur province when it was attacked Tuesday by fighter jets and army forces, military officials said. It was not immediately clear whether their leader, Abu Zacariah, was among those killed or managed to escape. One soldier was killed and five others were wounded in the fighting, the officials said.
Zacariah has been implicated in past attacks and bombings and is suspected of being the newly designated leader of the Daesh group in Southeast Asia, said army infantry brigade commander Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, who oversaw Tuesday’s offensive.
Two factions of the militant group Daulah Islamiyah, linked to the Daesh group, appear to have merged and camped near Maguing in January. At the time, some power transmission towers in the region were bombed in attacks claimed by the Daesh group, prompting the military to intensify its surveillance and prepare for an offensive, Cuerpo said.
“The troops were ready to attack but they assessed it would be difficult to storm the encampment, which was protected by heavy weapons,” Cuerpo told reporters. He said that prompted him to first launch airstrikes against the insurgents.
Air force fighter jets dropped a dozen bombs, then army troops launched a ground attack and overran the camp. The insurgents fled in different directions and were pursued by troops, military officials said.
The military denied reports that the troops encountered guerrillas belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group which signed a peace pact with the government in 2014 and is now helping govern a Muslim autonomous region in the south.
“We’d like to assure our partners in the MILF that we respect the peace accord,” military spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said. “We are on track and we’re only targeting the peace spoilers.”
Daulah Islamiyah members were involved in the 2017 siege of Marawi, a southern Islamic city where hundreds of militants waving Daesh group-style black flags occupied commercial buildings and villages and took hostages. Filipino troops, backed by US and Australian surveillance aircraft, quelled the five-month siege, which left about 1,200 people dead — mostly militants — and destroyed the mosque-studded city’s commercial center and outlying residential communities.
The military has been launching offensives against small armed groups allied with the militants who laid siege on Marawi, including the Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the US and the Philippines for past bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings in the south of the largely Roman Catholic country.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
World
Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
Special Homesick Marawi residents yearn to rebuild lives as Philippines rebuilds city
World
Homesick Marawi residents yearn to rebuild lives as Philippines rebuilds city

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
  • July will mark the 11th anniversary of South Sudan’s secession from Sudan
  • The pope has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will visit South Sudan in July, the Vatican said on Thursday, making a trip he has repeatedly had to delay because of security concerns in a country still emerging from a post-independence civil war.
July will mark the 11th anniversary of South Sudan’s secession from Sudan. Civil war erupted two years later in 2013, causing 400,000 deaths. The two main sides signed a peace deal in 2018 but hunger and deadly clashes are still common across the country.
The Vatican said Francis will be in South Sudan July 5-7 after visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo July 2-5 on the same trip.
Though the 2018 peace deal halted the worst violence of that war, analysts say there are several unresolved issues, such as stalled reunification of the national army, that could plunge the country back into widespread conflict.
The pope has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years but each time planning for a trip began it had to be postponed because of the unstable situation.
In 2019 Francis hosted South Sudan’s opposing leaders at a Vatican retreat where he knelt and kissed their feet as he urged them not to return to conflict.

Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel

Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel

Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel
  • Pro-Palestine group Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign to have Morrisons remove calendar, say ‘British public increasingly aware of Israeli apartheid’
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest grocery stores, has removed a Ramadan calendar that listed the location of Al-Aqsa Mosque as being in Israel.

The supermarket giant removed the calendar less than 24 hours after a campaign was initiated by pro-Palestinian group Friends of Al-Aqsa.

In a statement, the FOA said: “Al-Aqsa is in East Jerusalem and has been under illegal occupation by Israel since 1967. The third-holiest site in Islam is frequently subjected to violent raids by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers.”

Al-Aqsa Mosque and compound are highly revered by Muslims and is said to be the location from which the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. It is also the site of intermittent flare-ups in tension between Palestinians and Israelis, as Jews also claim the same location as one of their religion’s most holy sites.

On Monday, the FOA launched a social media campaign encouraging individuals to get in touch with David Potts, the chief executive officer of Morrisons, urging him to take action over the calendar product.

A message sent by the group to Morrisons, said: “By allowing this item to be sold in your stores and online, Morrisons is complicit in Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, which Amnesty International has now described as apartheid. Your sale of this item is an attack on Palestinian rights.”

Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA, said the “victory shows that the British public is increasingly aware of Israeli apartheid and will increasingly hold companies to account for their complicity in the illegal occupation of Palestine.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we removed the calendar from sale.”

Topics: Ramadan UK Al-Aqsa

Related

50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness
World
50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness
‘One Night in Al-Aqsa’ to tour eight UK cities in aid of Palestine
Lifestyle
‘One Night in Al-Aqsa’ to tour eight UK cities in aid of Palestine

Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’

Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’
Updated 03 March 2022
Agencies

Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’

Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’
  • Sergei Lavrov: The idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly in the heads of Western politicians
Updated 03 March 2022
Agencies

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”.

“I would like to point out that it’s in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media.

Lavrov accused NATO of seeking to maintain its supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of good will, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

The Russian military operation against Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at ensuring that Kyiv does not join NATO, he said.

Lavrov said Russian forces were attacking military targets in Ukraine but added that the term ‘collateral damage’ has been in use since the Western campaigns in Iraq and Libya.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Sergei Lavrov

Related

Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
World
Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’ video
World
Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’

Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax

Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
Updated 03 March 2022

Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax

Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
Updated 03 March 2022
MOSCOW: Russian forces have struck a radio and television center in Kyiv and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kyiv this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine’s information warfare.

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR
  • UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi says numbers rising with incredible speed
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia’s invasion, the United Nations said Thursday, warning that unless the conflict ended immediately, millions more were likely to flee.
“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.
“Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine,” Grandi warned.
According to frequently updated UNHCR data, 1,002,860 have now fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion on February 24.
Grandi said the numbers were rising with incredible speed.
“I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one,” he said.
“Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence,” he said.
More than half of those who have fled Ukraine have crossed into neighboring Poland. Hungary, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia have also welcomed many refugees.

 


The UNHCR said more than 505,500 people have left Ukraine for Poland in the past week. Poland’s border guards put the figure at over 575,000 by early Thursday, with 95,000 having crossed on Wednesday alone.
Countless people have also been displaced inside the Ukraine.
Grandi said UNHCR staff and other humanitarians were “working where and when they can in frightening conditions” inside Ukraine.
“Our staff stay, even at great risk, because we know the needs in the country are huge.”
The UN refugee chief also hailed the “remarkable” response of governments and local communities in surrounding countries that have received the more than one million refugees.
“International solidarity has been heart-warming,” he said.
“But nothing — nothing — can replace the need for the guns to be silenced; for dialogue and diplomacy to succeed. Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Live Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Special From Syria to Ukraine, a saga of serial abandonment of Western allies
Middle-East
From Syria to Ukraine, a saga of serial abandonment of Western allies

Latest updates

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves
Ukraine adds Dogecoin to list of accepted cryptocurrencies: Crypto Moves
Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel
Major UK supermarket pulls Ramadan calendar listing Al-Aqsa Mosque as in Israel
Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.