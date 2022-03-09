You are here

  • Home
  • Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports
Former US President Donald Trump in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89ygr

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports
  • The plane had gone about 75 miles from a New Orleans airport before turning back to the city
  • Trump was returning to his home in Palm Beach
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday.
The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about 75 miles from a New Orleans airport before turning back to the city, the person said. Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump’s advisers.
A Trump representative did not immediately return a request for comment on the incident.
The plane was returning Trump to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, from a New Orleans hotel where he was speaking to Republican Party donors at a private event, the person said.
The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to the former president for the evening, the source said, and Trump advisers secured another donor’s plane to take him back to Florida.
The incident was first reported on Wednesday by Politico and the Washington Post.

Topics: US Donald Trump plane emergency landing

Related

A dozen pro-Palestinian speakers, from Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi to Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Roger Waters, were at the conference entitled “Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad.” (Screenshots)
World
Little difference between ‘toxic’ Trump policies and Biden’s ‘indecisiveness,’ pro-Palestinian activists argue
Trump slams Russian invasion, but insists it happened because Biden is weak
World
Trump slams Russian invasion, but insists it happened because Biden is weak

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AFP

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
  • Ben Grant is among seven British former soldiers who arrived in Ukraine over the weekend — his mother, Helen Grant, is a Conservative lawmaker
  • Grant, 30, a father of three, said he had not informed his mother before going, following a stint working in Iraq as a private security contractor
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A group of British ex-servicemen — including the son of a Conservative lawmaker — have arrived in Ukraine bent on fighting Russians, despite UK government warnings against joining the war.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appeared to give Britons license to join up when she said on February 27: “Absolutely, if that’s what they wanted to do.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and the head of the armed forces have all disowned Truss’s comment, and she reversed herself Wednesday.
Foreign Office advice warns against all travel to Ukraine, and Britons wanting to help should rather donate money to a national fundraising appeal, she told a news conference in Washington.
“What I said the other week was expressing support for the Ukrainian cause. They are fighting a just war, and we are doing all we can to support them,” Truss said.
But Ben Grant, 30, who served for five years as a Royal Marines commando, is among seven British former soldiers who arrived in Ukraine over the weekend, The Guardian reported.
His mother, Helen Grant, is a Conservative lawmaker and former minister who is Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education.
Ben Grant, a father of three, said he had not informed his mother before going, following a stint working in Iraq as a private security contractor.
Speaking to The Guardian in Lviv railway station before boarding a train for Kyiv, he said he chose to go after viewing television footage of a bombed house in Ukraine where a child could be heard screaming.
“In total we have another 100 people coming, so this will be really good when they all get here — different backgrounds, some of them are very, very specialist,” Grant said.
He said he was undeterred by Russia’s warnings that “foreign mercenaries” taken captive by its forces in Ukraine would not be treated as prisoners of war.
“If it comes to me being able to end my life before getting captured, I probably would do that,” he said. “I mentally prepared myself for that, but let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”
While Grant’s group are ex-servicemen, The Sun newspaper reported that a 19-year-old member of the Coldstream Guards was among up to four missing British soldiers believed to have gone to Ukraine.
Among its duties, the elite regiment provides protection for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, west of London.
The Coldstreams are the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army, and fought against Russia in the 1853-56 Crimean War.
In parliament on Wednesday, Wallace said any serving personnel who have gone to Ukraine “will be breaking the law and they will be prosecuted when they return for going absent without leave or deserting.”
For other Britons, the defense secretary said: “We strongly discourage them from joining these forces.
“The Ukrainians are very clear: you turn up, you are in it for the whole game. You are not in it for a selfie and six weeks, you are in it for real,” added Wallace, who is a former Scots Guard officer.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ben Grant Helen Grant

Related

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
World
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

4 convicted in Daesh killing of French priest

4 convicted in Daesh killing of French priest
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

4 convicted in Daesh killing of French priest

4 convicted in Daesh killing of French priest
  • The four were handed sentences of between eight years and life in prison over the attack on Father Jacques Hamel
  • The four men on trial were accused of having helped or encouraged the attack.
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

LYON, France: Four men were convicted in Paris Wednesday of terrorist conspiracy after the murder of a Catholic priest in a Normandy church in 2016, an attack claimed by the Daesh group.
The four were handed sentences of between eight years and life in prison over the attack on Father Jacques Hamel, 85, who was stabbed in his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray by two 19-year-olds as he finished Mass.
Two nuns and an elderly couple were held hostage before the assailants slashed the priest’s throat and seriously injured another elderly churchgoer.
The two attackers, Abdel Malik Petitjean and Adel Kermiche, were killed by police as they left the church.
The four men on trial were accused of having helped or encouraged the attack.
The archbishop for the region welcomed the verdict, and the lawyer for the injured man described an unusual spirit of “spirituality” at the trial. Families of victims held hands with the defendants, and the injured man testified that he forgave them, the lawyer said.
Only three defendants were present at the trial, and the other was convicted in absentia.
The three present did not play a role in carrying out the attack, but were part of the attackers’ entourage. During the trial, they asked for forgiveness and admitted that they voluntarily associated with individuals who were preparing to commit terrorist crimes. But they argued that wasn’t enough to mark them as terrorists, too.
Prosecutors disagreed, and the judges found all of them guilty of criminal association with terrorists.
Jean-Philippe Steven Jean-Louis, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to go to Syria with one of the attackers, and for his Islamic proselytism on Telegram.
A cousin of one of the attackers, Farid Khelil, was sentenced to 10 years. Prosecutors said he was informed of the attack plan and that he had supported it. He testified at the trial that he is bisexual, non-religious and spent his time drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, in an apparent effort to distance himself from the religious extremists.
Yassine Sebaihia was sentenced to eight years, after he had crossed France to join one of the attackers for “religion lessons.”
The biggest punishment was handed to the absent defendant: Rachid Kassim, a Frenchman who was a notorious Daesh recruiter, was sentenced to life in prison. Kassim, believed to have been killed in a drone strike in 2017 in Iraq, is suspected of having used social media to encourage the attack on the priest. Kassim had already received a life sentence in absentia in 2019 for having ordered a failed attack near Notre Dame Cathedral.
The Archbishop of Rouen said in a statement: “Justice was served. ... (the court) had to convict these men for the good of society.”
Lawyer Mehana Mouhou said that at the trial, “No one was there in hate or vengeance.”
It was one of several trials over a string of Daesh-related attacks on France. Trial is still underway into the worst of them: the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015 which killed 130 people in the Bataclan theater, national stadium and multiple cafes.

Topics: France Daesh priest murder Jacques Hamel

Related

Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
World
Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row

Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row
Updated 09 March 2022
KAMLES KUMAR

Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row

Activists seek Singapore clemency for disabled Malaysian man on death row
  • Singapore’s appeal court yet to issue ruling on Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam’s case
  • Malaysia’s PM among those who pleaded with Singaporean government to grant clemency
Updated 09 March 2022
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Rights groups on Wednesday made a clemency plea for a Malaysian man facing execution in Singapore for drug offenses, after an appeal court last week reserved a ruling in the case that has drawn international attention over his mental disability.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, was arrested in 2009 for trafficking 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws. He was handed the death sentence in 2010.

Dharmalingam was to be executed by hanging in November, but it was stayed after mounting pressure from international rights groups, Malaysia’s prime minister, and the EU.

The clemency appeal was made by rights groups based in Malaysia — including the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, and Amnesty International — to Singapore President Halimah Yacob through the city state’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

ADPAN said in the petition that Dharmalingam was suffering from “psychosocial and intellectual disabilities,” and pointed out that executing such a person would be against international law and put a “stain” on Singapore’s global reputation.

“To show Nagaenthran mercy would be an act that will not only uplift many souls during these troubled times but also provide proof that this is a city where change for the better is possible,” ADPAN added.

Dharmalingam’s Singaporean lawyer, Violet Netto, had pleaded with the Singapore Court of Appeal last week to show “mercy” by allowing him to undergo an independent psychiatric assessment. The court has yet to issue its ruling.

“From the hearing last week, the judiciary’s reserved judgment suggests Singapore is silently figuring out how to deal with a person of reduced mental capacity,” ADPAN executive director Dobby Chew told Arab News.

Advocates argued that Dharmalingam had been coerced into the non-violent crime. His lawyers said that with an IQ of 69 — a level recognized as a disability — he was not capable of making any intellectual decision. The case put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment, triggering international condemnation. If Dharmalingam was hanged, it would be the first execution in Singapore since 2019.

“He should not be executed, and the next course of action is through clemency. They have to act; they cannot sit behind the law and have no action. The Singapore Cabinet has to act soon on this,” Chew said.

Dharmalingam’s Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, said Singapore, which ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013, was “obliged to reverse the conviction or grant clemency.”

The widely reported case was just the tip of the iceberg, Amnesty International Malaysia researcher Brian Yap told Arab News, adding that the group was also urging Singaporean officials to place a moratorium on executions “as a first step toward the full abolition of the death penalty.”

He said: “It is also important to stress that while today we are advocating for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared, he is one of many awaiting executions in Singapore’s prisons.”

Topics: Singapore Malaysia drug trafficking

Related

Activists hold placards before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest of the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
World
Singapore court reserves ruling over appeal of disabled man on death row
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their annual leaders' retreat at the Indonesian island of Bintan in Riau, Indonesia. (Reuters)
World
Indonesia, Singapore sign key defense, extradition agreements

Philippines nabs drug kingpin in largest bust this year

Philippines nabs drug kingpin in largest bust this year
Updated 09 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines nabs drug kingpin in largest bust this year

Philippines nabs drug kingpin in largest bust this year
  • Buy-bust in metropolitan Manila on Tuesday was part of the government’s renewed crackdown on illegal drugs
  • Law enforcers have confiscated 231 kg of methamphetamine worth $30 million since the beginning of March
Updated 09 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities have seized 160 kg of methamphetamine and arrested a Chinese drug kingpin, police said on Wednesday, in the country’s biggest anti-narcotics operation this year.

The buy-bust at a warehouse in Valenzuela City in metropolitan Manila on Tuesday was part of the government’s renewed crackdown on illegal drugs.

Since the beginning of March, law enforcers have conducted seven operations, arrested 11 suspects, and confiscated 231 kg of methamphetamine worth 1.57 billion pesos ($30 million), according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The methamphetamine seized from the Chinese suspect and his Filipina companion on Tuesday is estimated to be worth more than $19.6 million.

“Intensified operation against high-value drug personalities yielded in the confiscation of P1.088 Billion Pesos ($19.6 million) worth of shabu and the arrest of a Chinese national big-time drug dealer and one Filipina cohort,” the Philippine National Police said in a statement.

The suspects, identified as Tianzhu Lyu and Meliza Villanueva, are “well-known drug dealers in the areas of NCR,” police said, referring to the National Capital Region.

Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Wilkins Villanueva told reporters on Tuesday evening that Lyu was a suspected member of a Chinese drug syndicate called “The Company,” which operates in Southeast Asia.

He said the arrest followed an “intensive human intelligence operation.”

“We really worked hard on this,” he said, adding that the latest arrest was the result of a series of earlier operations that started on March 1.

The crackdown on illegal drugs comes as President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been carrying out a controversial and deadly “war on drugs” campaign since 2016, will complete his term in June.

One of Duterte’s main electoral promises was to eradicate illegal drugs from the country within months of taking office.

Topics: Philippines drugs

Related

Lebanon arrests Captagon drug kingpin
Middle-East
Lebanon arrests Captagon drug kingpin
Special Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
World
Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
  • Russian forces have been involved in the Syrian civil war since 2015
  • The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said it hoped the disregard for civilian casualties would not be repeated in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: United Nations investigators on Wednesday urged world leaders to do everything they could to avoid Ukraine becoming another Syria, a country “destroyed” by 11 years of conflict.
Russian forces have been involved in the Syrian civil war since 2015 and the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said it hoped the disregard for civilian casualties would not be repeated in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rather than winding down, the investigators said the war in Syria was heating up again and warned that its participants may take advantage of world attention turning away toward Ukraine.
Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro spoke of the millions of people displaced, the more than 100,000 people missing or forcibly disappeared, the poverty rate at an unprecedented 90 percent, human rights violations and crimes against humanity.
“We can only hope that world leaders are doing everything now that they can avoid a similar fate for Ukraine,” he told reporters.
Syrian and Russian forces “operating side by side have continued to indiscriminately bomb densely populated areas in the northwest,” he said.
“Civilians have also been attacked with sophisticated precision-guided weapons and airstrikes — including in strikes where Russian fixed-wing aircraft were identified flying over targeted areas.”
Pinheiro also said Russia and Syria were insisting on humanitarian aid being delivered from Damascus rather than across the border, but “their attacks in the northwest occur along the very road where such humanitarian aid would travel.”
He added: “We are seeing since 2015 similar practices by the Russian Federation in the conflict that we are seeing in another country today.”
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and record all violations of international law since March 2011 in the country.
Hanny Megally, one of the three commissioners, said Russian forces were in Syria to help the government, while they were in Ukraine “to remove it.”
Another difference, he said, was that the Russians were using more air power in Syria, rather than the large number of ground forces seen in Ukraine.
Citing indiscriminate attacks on civilians and targeted attacks on medical facilities, he said: “The disregard for civilian casualties is one of our biggest concerns in Syria and I would hope that’s not being repeated in Ukraine.”
The Commission of Inquiry’s latest report covers the second half of 2021.
Megally said regular fighting had increased over the last six to nine months, with increased shelling and aerial attacks by President Bashar Assad’s regime and his Russian allies.
“Our worry is that it’s not a war that’s coming to an end; it’s actually on the uptick again,” said Megally.
“It’s a country that’s been destroyed and can’t take much more of this, and we’re seeing it now plunging more into crisis wherever you look.
“If eyes are gazing elsewhere, then we may see actors on the ground take advantage of that.”
The commission will present its report to the Human Rights Council on March 18.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Romania refugees Syria UN

Related

Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine
World
Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine
Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia
World
Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia

Latest updates

UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
UK Conservative’s son joins Ukraine war despite warnings
Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton
Howe dismisses Hasenhuttl’s Newcastle transfer criticism ahead of visit to Southampton
What We Are Reading Today: Every Household Its Own Government
What We Are Reading Today: Every Household Its Own Government
Rise in food prices bites Iraqis
Rise in food prices bites Iraqis
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Jazan
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Jazan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.