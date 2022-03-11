You are here

  • Home
  • Fast Company to launch MENA website this month

Fast Company to launch MENA website this month

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2qmx

Updated 11 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Fast Company to launch MENA website this month

Photo/Supplied
  • Print edition launching May 2022
Updated 11 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Fast Company magazine will launch a website for the Middle East and North Africa region this month, with a print edition scheduled for May.

The brand announced last year that it had signed a new foreign licensee, Vibe Projects, for the MENA region.

As part of the regional foray, Fast Company will also launch lists and awards, such as Most Creative People in Business, later in the year. The people featured in the list will be honored at a gala awards night.

Ravi Raman, publisher of Fast Company, told Arab News: “Fast Company’s arrival to the Middle East reinforces the role of technology and innovation in a changing world.”

The print edition will be released on a quarterly basis and will coincide with “key experiential events” like Most Creative People in Business and Most Innovative Companies and World Changing Ideas, said Raman.

Fast Company Middle East’s first office is in the UAE. It plans to open bureaus in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, in addition to appointing correspondents and reporters to cover stories from countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Yemen, Raman added.

The website can be accessed free of charge for an initial period of six months, after which Fast Company will introduce a metered subscription — a pricing model where readers are charged based on their consumption. A certain amount of articles will remain free every month.

“During the launch phase, readers would get full access only after registering,” said Raman, adding that the focus of Fast Company is to acquire “first-party data for a deeper understanding of our consumer behavior.”

The print edition will be available via several subscription options, including “digital+,” corporate subscriptions and auto-add when applying for any of Fast Company’s lists.

“For example, when a company files a nomination for any of our lists, they would be presented the option of adding a print subscription,” Raman said.

The print editions cannot be purchased in stores, since “we want to make sure returns and unsold copies are minimized,” he added.

Fast Company is set to an announce an editor-in-chief for the region.

Raman said: “The region is being propelled by powerful societal shifts, and we aim to become a clarion call heralding a new era of business for a new generation of business leaders.”

Topics: Fast company magazine

Related

Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult
Media
Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Media
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine

While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine

While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
  • This is not the first time Arab outlets have poorly sourced or verified a story, let alone amended a fake news article
Updated 13 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Several Arab media sites have failed to remove or amend a news story regarding actor Leonardo Di Caprio donating $10 million to Ukraine because his maternal grandmother was born there despite it coming out as false.

While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. Reputable news sites such as Al Arabiya, Al Araby and Asharq Al-Awsat, however, kept the original fake news story.

Other outlets such as Sawt Beirut, Al-Hadath, Roayah News and ElBalad also kept the story up.

These Arab news entities are not the only ones to have published the false news story, with global outlets like The Independent, The Daily Mail and Euronews, among others, at fault.

However, unlike the Arab outlets, the story on each of these websites was amended or deleted.

This is not the first time Arab outlets have poorly sourced or verified a story, let alone amended a fake news article.

Last year, major news sites in the Arab world published fake news regarding the role of the late Saudi Petroleum Minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani following his death.

Arab outlets, including the Kingdom’s main business daily Al-Eqtisadiah, the English-language daily Saudi Gazette, the highly quoted Okaz newspaper, news portal Akhbaar 24 and even the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s official state newscaster, Al-Ekhbariya, referred to Yamani as the first-ever secretary-general of OPEC — when he, in fact, was not.

An editorial review of the published Arabic-language articles containing this factual error found that the source of the mistake was Yamani’s Arabic-language Wikipedia page, which lists him as the “first secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.”

Topics: leonardo di caprio fake news

Related

Special Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (AN collage)
Media
How a Wikipedia error took root in the world’s media: Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the ‘first OPEC secretary-general’ that never was
Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
Media
Only 2 news outlets corrected fake news regarding late Saudi oil minister Ahmad Zaki Yamani’s OPEC position

American journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says

American journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

American journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says

American journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says
  • Kyiv regional police chief said that Renaud was shot by Russian forces in Irpin
  • “Another journalist was wounded. We are currently trying to take the victim out of the combat zone,” he said
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine’s Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said on Sunday.
Nyebytov initially said the dead journalist worked for the New York Times. However the Times said that the journalist had previously worked for the paper but was not currently working for it. The Times named the journalist as Brent Renaud.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years,” The Times said in a statement posted on Twitter by its spokesperson.
“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine,” it said.
“Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”
Nyebytov said that Renaud was shot by Russian forces in Irpin, but did not give details of the incident. He did not identify the wounded journalist.
“Another journalist was wounded. We are currently trying to take the victim out of the combat zone,” he said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine US Irpin

Related

Update Russian gas transit via Ukraine to EU remains steady graphic
Business & Economy
Russian gas transit via Ukraine to EU remains steady
Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says
World
Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
  • Roskomnadzor said its restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel”
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

DUBAI: Russian regulators said Friday that Internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram because it’s being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers, in Moscow’s latest move to tighten up access to foreign social platforms.
The communications and media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that it’s restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”
Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which also owns Instagram, didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.
Roskomnadzor specifically cited a Thursday tweet by Meta spokesman Andy Stone conveying a company statement saying it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’.”
Stone’s statement followed a Reuter’s report that Meta was making a temporary change to its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.
The statement stressed that the company “still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”
Russian has already blocked access to Facebook, limited access to Twitter and criminalized the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports, as part of President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on social media and news outlets like the BBC.
Big tech companies, meanwhile, have moved to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation, especially for European users.
Google has blocked European users from viewing YouTube channels operated by RT and Sputnik, which TikTok has disabled their European accounts. Meta has barred Russian state media from Instagram and Facebook.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Instagram violence Facebook

Related

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram
Sport
Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram
Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS)
Media
Religious leaders call on Zuckerberg to scrap Instagram Kids plans

Kremlin: Facebook operator in Russia will be suspended if calls for violence allowed

Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death. (File/AFP)
Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

Kremlin: Facebook operator in Russia will be suspended if calls for violence allowed

Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death. (File/AFP)
  • Kremlin will end Facebook's operations in Russia if reports on allowing calls for violence on the platform are true
Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia will end the activities of Meta Platforms, operator of social media sites Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, if a Reuters report that the company will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers is true, the Kremlin said on Friday.
“We don’t want to believe the Reuters report — it is just too difficult to believe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We hope it is not true because if it is true then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company,” he said.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed it had temporarily eased its rules for political speech, allowing posts such as “death to the Russian invaders,” although it would not allow calls for violence against Russian civilians.
The temporary change aimed to allow for forms of political expression that would normally violate its rules on violent speech, the company said.
Internal emails seen by Reuters showed it had also temporarily allowed posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
An influential parliamentarian called on Friday for Meta’s Instagram to be blocked in Russia.

Topics: Russia Facebook

Related

Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death
Media
Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Media
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult

Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult

Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult
  • Sedef Kabas was sentenced to two years and four months at the first hearing in Istanbul but was released after spending nearly seven weeks in prison
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: A well-known Turkish journalist was released from prison Friday despite being convicted of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said.
Sedef Kabas was sentenced to two years and four months at the first hearing in Istanbul but was released after spending nearly seven weeks in prison. She is expected to appeal her conviction.
The case highlighted the use of a law under which tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted since Erdogan became president in 2014 following more than a decade as prime minister. The offense carries a maximum four-year prison term.
The journalist, who has hosted a series of high-profile TV shows over a career spanning three decades, was arrested after she cited a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox.
Turkey has come under international pressure to change the insult law. In October, the European Court of Human Rights said a man’s freedom of expression was violated when he was detained in 2017 under the insult law.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
Media
Turkey jails journalists for ‘exposing state secrets’
Deutsche Welle reported that it was aware of news reports about the decision but had not received any formal notice from the regulator. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Turkey threatens Euronews, VOA and Deutsche Welle with content block

Latest updates

GCC better positioned to sail through challenging waters of Ukraine war
GCC better positioned to sail through challenging waters of Ukraine war
Ministry of Culture’s 'Year of Saudi Coffee' decision brews local talent
Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  
Retired Pakistani cop hand-knits Qur’an with message of peace  
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.