You are here

  • Home
  • Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart
In this photo provided by Japan’s Imperial Household Agency, Japanese Princess Aiko speaks during her first news conference after she made her debut as a new adult member of the Imperial family on Thursday in Tokyo. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m24q3

Updated 17 March 2022
AP

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart

Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart
  • “I feel extremely heartbroken by the loss of many precious lives in Ukraine,” Aiko said
  • While growing up, she said her grandfather Emperor Emeritus Akihito often told her what royal duties are about: stay close to the people
Updated 17 March 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s only daughter, Princess Aiko, said she is heartbroken by the loss of many lives in Ukraine during her first solo news conference Thursday as an adult royal member.
“I feel extremely heartbroken by the loss of many precious lives in Ukraine,” Aiko said, responding to a question about Russia’s invasion.
Quoting her father’s birthday remark in February, Aiko said she hoped exchanges between people will overcome national and regional borders and lead to a peaceful world where people tolerate differences.
“I strongly believe in peace,” she added, noting her visit to Hiroshima as a junior high school student when she felt strongly about the importance of peace after seeing the horrendous scenes of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing at the peace museum.
While growing up, she said her grandfather Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated three years ago, often told her what royal duties are about: stay close to the people — a lesson also followed by his son Naruhito.
“I believe that it is most important as a royal member to fulfil our duty while praying for the people’s happiness and share joy and sorrow,” Aiko said during her first news conference since reaching adulthood at age 20 on Dec. 1.
Her grandfather, the son of controversial late Emperor Hirohito under whose name Japan fought the World War II, devoted his career to promote peace. He won the hearts of many by reaching out to those discriminated against and victims of disasters with the help of his wife, Michiko, a first commoner to marry an emperor.
Aiko said her thoughts go to residents in disaster-hit areas, including those still recovering from the deadly March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima prefecture. On Wednesday, four people died in a 7.4 magnitude quake that struck the region again.
Aiko is the only child of Naruhito and Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat. She is currently studying Japanese literature at Gakushuin University.
Soon after giving birth, Masako developed a stress-induced mental condition, which she is still recovering from, apparently because of criticism for not producing a male heir.
Aiko on Thursday thanked Masako for “giving birth to me.”
Under the current law, Aiko is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne. She also has to leave her family if she marries a commoner. Aiko said marriage still seems a distant future.
The 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves pre-war family values, only allows male-line succession and forces female royal members marrying commoners to lose their royal status.
A government-commissioned panel of experts submitted a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December proposing ways to maintain potential successors without changing Japan’s male-only imperial succession system, which is putting the shrinking family on the verge of extinction.
Recent media surveys showed 80 percent of the public support female emperors.
The panel avoided discussing whether to allow female emperors, and suggested restoring now-defunct royal households to adopt male descendants as potential heirs. It proposed a possibility of allowing female members to retain their royal status after marrying commoners — a less controversial step.
The steadily shrinking royal membership is down to 17. Naruhito has only two possible successors — his younger brother Akishino and his teenage son, Hisahito, the only underage member of the graying royal family.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan Princess Aiko peace

Related

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
World
Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch
World
Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch

Germany to lift most COVID restrictions

Germany to lift most COVID restrictions
Updated 6 sec ago

Germany to lift most COVID restrictions

Germany to lift most COVID restrictions
Updated 6 sec ago
BERLIN: Germany will lift most restrictions to contain the coronavirus despite infections hitting a record in the country on Thursday.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with leaders of Germany’s 16 states that a record of almost 300,000 infections in one day was not good news, but the easing of restrictions was justified given intensive care units were not overwhelmed.
As of March 20, requirements to wear a mask will be dropped in indoor places like schools and at supermarkets but will remain mandatory in medical clinics and care homes.
Germany’s 16 states will have the power to impose restrictions if they identify hotspots where both infections and hospitalizations peak.
The German parliament has been debating a vaccine mandate but it could take weeks before any vote on the divisive measure.

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
  • ICRC’s president said the war triggered by Russia's February 24 invasion had inflicted "vast" devastation and people were frightened for their future
  • "Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds," Maurer said
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Red Cross chief Peter Maurer on Thursday implored Russia and Ukraine to build on rare glimmers of hope and alleviate the suffering for “terrified” civilians caught up in the conflict.
The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who is in Kyiv on a five-day visit to Ukraine, said the war triggered by Russia’s February 24 invasion had inflicted “vast” devastation and people were frightened for their future.
But the ICRC head said the safe passage corridor established on Tuesday to get non-combatants out of the northeastern city of Sumy gave grounds for some optimism.
Speaking to reporters via video-link, Maurer said he was in Kyiv to make an urgent plea to both sides to bring civilians some respite.
“I appeal to the parties to take every chance to build on small steps to alleviate suffering, like the glimmer of hope we saw this week in Sumy,” he said, of humanitarians helping thousands escape from harm’s way.
“This glimpse of humanity is something we sorely need more of,” he said.
He called for concrete agreements to give civilians safe passage out of cities like the besieged Mariupol, for aid to be allowed in, for non-combatants to be protected, for civilian infrastructure to be spared, and for prisoners of war to be treated with dignity.
“Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds,” Maurer said.
“Families huddle in unheated basements knowing their neighborhoods are now frontlines. Women and children walk through cold in search of shelter. The crisis... deepens by the hour.”
Maurer said he too has had to take shelter underground when the air raid warnings are sounded.
“I respect the rules that when sirens go off and there is a clear signal of risk, we temporarily move to bunkers,” he said.
For days Russian forces have bombarded Mariupol, cutting power, food and water supplies.
Ukraine says more than 2,000 people have died so far in the city — a key strategic target for Moscow — and on Thursday accused Russia of bombing a theater sheltering more than 1,000 civilians.
“The suffering in Mariupol must not become the future of Ukraine,” Maurer insisted.
The Swiss former diplomat said the 30 to 40 ICRC staff who had remained in Mariupol left on Wednesday, having stayed until they could no longer operate at all.
But he said they had made plans to return with humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.
Maurer was confident that more agreements on safe exit routes could be struck between the Ukrainian and Russian forces, given the “positive developments” on safe corridors in recent days.
He said the hold-ups were down to a lack of trust between the opposing parties, the military situation on the ground, and “weapons-contaminated” roads which needed clearing.
“A lot will depend on whether talks lead to either temporary and partial cease-fires, which would of course facilitate humanitarian work — or whether we will see an intensification of warfare again,” he said.

Topics: ICRC Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Civilians

Related

ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps
World
ICRC urges countries to reclaim citizens from Syria camps
ICRC concerned over Houthi offensive in central Yemen
Middle-East
ICRC concerned over Houthi offensive in central Yemen

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
Mike Pompeo was Secretary of State during the Trump administration. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
  •  ‘Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does,’ says former top US envoy
  • London insists $530m payoff had nothing to do with hostages’ release
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Britain of paying “blood money” to Iran to secure the release of two British-Iranian nationals held hostage by the Tehran regime.

Pompeo, who has long taken a hard stance against Iran, claimed the £400 million ($530 million) paid to Tehran will be used to “terrorize” opponents.

Downing Street has said that it had put in place “rigorous safeguards” to ensure the money would not be used for weapons, but rather for “humanitarian” purposes.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosh Ashori were released late on Wednesday after years of detention in Iran. Reports claim that the aircraft carrying them to freedom was not allowed to take off until the British cash had been transferred.

Pompeo tweeted on Wednesday: “The UK priced taking & holding its citizens hostage at $530 million. We prevented paying blood money — not rewarding hostage-takers.”

He added: “That cash will terrorize Israel, UK & US. Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does.”

Iran has long maintained that the money was owed for an undelivered order of thousands of tanks and other vehicles agreed between the UK and Iran’s pre-revolutionary government.

While conceding the debt was legitimate, Britain has taken pains to insist that the release of the hostages was not related to the money.

During his tenure as the top US diplomat, Pompeo oversaw the collapse of the 2015 KJCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — the “Iran deal” — which led to the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, as well as heightened Iranian nuclear research activity.

Pompeo’s tough stance on Iran has led State Department officials to conclude that he could be at risk, and the Associated Press revealed on Saturday that the department spends about $2 million per month on security for him.

The former envoy and another former top aide face “serious and credible” threats from Iran, the department said.

Topics: Iran Mike Pompeo Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
World
UK ‘took every precaution’ that debt repayment to Iran would not be used for arms
Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’
World
Amnesty chief welcomes release of British-Iranian pair used as ‘political pawns’

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight

UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband had been highly vocal throughout her detention in Iran
  • Mom’s release could have been secured earlier if husband had taken different approach: Foreign Office
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, newly released from Iranian detention, was told by the UK Foreign Office not to make a “song and dance” about the ordeal his wife had been through, according to a British MP.
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, whose Hampstead and Kilburn constituency was where Zaghari-Ratcliffe lived before she was held in Iran, said Richard Ratcliffe’s decision to be “so public and vocal” about his wife’s plight had been the correct strategy.
Siddiq, who had been pushing the government to secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release for years, on Thursday said: “The Foreign Office told us many times, ‘we could have got Nazanin out earlier if you didn’t make such a song and dance about this,’ but Richard disagreed with that.”
The politician pointed out that Ratcliffe’s approach had been vindicated by her release — reportedly secured because Britain agreed to pay more than $500 million to Iran for a historic debt.
“Throughout the course of the six years now I feel that probably was the right strategy because I think the government did respond to the public pressure and I think they do respond to media pressure in particular.
“I think we probably did put pressure on especially the current prime minister by being so public and vocal and campaigning,” Siddiq added.
She noted that the government had also been edgy about her and Ratcliffe disclosing publicly that the Iranian-British national’s passport had been returned to her earlier this week.
“When I tweeted she got her British passport, the Foreign Office were very nervous about it,” Siddiq said.
“Richard doesn’t have Twitter. He asked me to tweet it because he thinks we need to be transparent about everything. And he thinks that even if the deal had fallen through at the last moment, at least people would have known how close we got.”
Throughout his wife’s six-year detention — comprised of an initial five-year sentence plus an additional year later added on — Ratcliffe had campaigned very publicly for his wife’s release, including carrying out a hunger strike in Whitehall and criticizing the government’s approach intermittently.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released alongside another British-Iranian national, Anoosheh Ashoori — but others still remain confined to Iran.
Morad Tahbaz, who is a joint Iranian, UK, and US citizen, was this week released from prison but is unable to leave Iran.
On Tahbaz, British Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said: “We will continue to work to not just keep him out on furlough but get him released — and obviously we’ll continue working closely with the Americans and everything to do with Iran.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe UK Iran

Related

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
World
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
‘I look and feel rougher,’ says hunger-striking husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe
World
‘I look and feel rougher,’ says hunger-striking husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog

Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster: EU watchdog
  • The Amsterdam-based agency is "continuing to monitor the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant," Cavaleri said
  • WHO on Wednesday voiced alarm at the rising Covid-19 infections globally, despite a drop in testing levels
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

AMSTERDAM: It is too early to call for a second Covid-19 booster shot, Europe’s medicines watchdog said Thursday, despite a rapid spike in new infections caused by the rampant omicron variant.
Speaking at the European Medicines Agency’s bi-weekly press conference, the EMA’s vaccines strategy head added that scrapping coronavirus rules in many countries may have played a role in the current rise in cases.
“We notice that infection rates are increasing again in some member states after the steady decrease we witnessed over the past few weeks,” Marco Cavaleri said.
The Amsterdam-based agency is “continuing to monitor the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the omicron variant,” Cavaleri said.
But “I want to reiterate there is not yet enough evidence... supporting a recommendation for a second booster shot in the general population,” he said.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday voiced alarm at the rising Covid-19 infections globally, despite a drop in testing levels.
After falling for weeks, reported Covid cases rose globally by eight percent last week, with more than 11 million cases and over 43,000 new deaths registered, WHO said.
More than two years into the pandemic, which has officially claimed more than six million deaths — with the true figure believed to be several times as high — the resurgence in cases can mainly be blamed on the spread of infectious sub-lineages of the omicron variant, particularly BA.2, Cavaleri said.
He again urged EU residents to get vaccinated, saying “we can see a pattern that countries with high vaccination rates are reporting significantly lower death and hospitalization rates.”
Asked whether the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in many countries had been premature, Cavaleri said: “it is difficult to say whether restrictions have been lifted too early.
“But clearly at this stage we might have to consider that probably this is one of those aspects that contributed to an increase of these cases,” Cavaleri said.
The regulator has so far approved five vaccines for use in the EU: Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology, and Novavax, which is based on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.

Topics: WHO COVID-19 booster COVID-19 vaccination

Related

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
World
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
EU regulator reviews extending Pfizer COVID booster for kids aged 12-15
World
EU regulator reviews extending Pfizer COVID booster for kids aged 12-15

Latest updates

See the visual retelling of Scheherazade’s Middle Eastern tales
See the visual retelling of Scheherazade’s Middle Eastern tales
Kanye West banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours
Kanye West banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours
Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates
Big business in Pakistan selling fake COVID-19 travel certificates
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom
Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.