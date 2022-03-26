You are here

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Hawkins had played with the Foo Fighters – one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands – since 1997. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

The statement did not say the cause of Hawkins’ death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

Hawkins had played with the Foo Fighters – one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands – since 1997, providing percussion on some of the group's biggest hits including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

  • The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s
DUBAI: A giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock” went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s.
After making its debut at Christie’s Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.
“The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones,” Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie’s, said.
“We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature.”
The diamond is the “largest existing D-Z color pear-shaped diamond ever graded” by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie’s said in a statement, adding it is “G color, VS1 clarity.”
The previous auction record for the largest colorless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie’s said.

 

DUBAI: Dubai’s Arab Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday with presentations from Egyptian couturier Maram Borhan, Lebanese-Dominican Giannina Azar, and Palestinian Ihab Jiryis.

Borhan opened the couture spring/summer 2022 shows with gowns that had a spirit in weight and design.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details. (Supplied)

The dresses were constructed with large eyelet white lace and soft silk fabrics in subtle hues of pink, silver, lavender, and blue. They also featured bold tones of fuchsia and electric blue.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details.

Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics. (Supplied)

Azar’s collections focused on reflective details and embellishments. Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics.

Jiryis closed off the first day.

He created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. (Supplied)

His creations featured long sleeveless structured-bodice gowns with flowing designand side slits. He also created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. Many silhouettes gave a modern 1980s aesthetic.

Dubai-based Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi, who was earlier this week named as the Arab Fashion Council's first plus-size ambassador, closed off Jiryis’s show.

Arab Fashion Week, which runs until March 28, sees regional and international designers present their 2022 ready-to-wear collections at Dubai Design District and online through a partnership with Meta.

  The lowdown on the contenders for the main awards at this year's Oscars
Best Picture

Having picked up Best Picture and Best Director awards at this year’s BAFTA’s, Jane Campion’s beautifully crafted Western epic “The Power of the Dog” (pictured) is the frontrunner for this year’s Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. It’s nominated in 11 categories — a sign of its all-round excellence — and it would be a (minor) shock if it didn’t pick up the main prize.

Among its contenders, “CODA” — a coming-of-age drama about a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing member of her family; her parents and brother are all deaf — has started to pick up serious heat in recent weeks. With three of the four leading characters played by deaf actors, it is an important milestone in the representation of deaf culture in the cinema and its momentum has only built since it picked up the Best Ensemble award at the SAGs.

Speaking of representation, “King Richard” is a film about exactly that. The ‘Richard’ of the title being Richard Williams, father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena, whose well-documented dominance — and reimagining — of a predominantly white, somewhat elitist, sport was in large part down to the force of his personality, as well as their own.

Many critics were unconvinced by Adam McKay’s dark comedy “Don’t Look Up” — a satirical take on the climate crisis, in which two astronomers try to make politicians and the media take their warnings of an imminent apocalypse seriously. But actual climate activists and scientists have made it clear the film is, in fact, closer to the truth of their dealings with governments and the press than perhaps even McKay realized.

There’s a strong possibility this could be the year the Academy finally recognizes the stellar work of Paul Thomas Anderson. His coming-of-age comedy drama “Licorice Pizza” is yet another example of his singular cinematic vision and would be a worthy winner.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” was an early favorite on its release last year — it’s got the blend of sentimentality and skill that is often favored by the Academy — but has perhaps lost a little of its buzz recently.

A few years ago, the idea that Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s meditation on grief and art — “Drive My Car” — could be awarded Best Picture by the Academy would have been laughable. But since “Parasite” won in 2020, that has changed. Hamaguchi’s engaging and important movie stands a chance.

The other three nominees — “Nightmare Alley,” “Dune” and “West Side Story” — certainly can’t be written off either, helmed as they are by three masterful filmmakers (Guillermo del Toro, Denis Villeneuve and Steven Spielberg respectively). But our feeling is that none of them will win.

Our prediction: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director

There’s some serious talent in this category, with five phenomenal filmmakers up for the prize. Steven Spielberg’s nomination means he has now been nominated in the category in six consecutive decades — an astonishing achievement. Kenneth Branagh has made arguably his best film ever, Ryusuke Hamaguchi now has Hollywood’s backing for his already stellar international standing, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s (pictured) ninth film simply cements his reputation as one of the greats. But we think Jane Campion’s triumphant return after a dozen years away will see her win it.

Our prediction: Jane Campion

Best Actress

The big story in this category is the non-appearance of Lady Gaga, whose depiction of Patricia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” earned nominations in just about every other award show going, but was snubbed by the Academy. Of the actual nominees, the most buzz surrounds Jessica Chastain (pictured) for her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” After two previous nominations (one in this category), Chastain will be hoping it’s third time lucky. But it’s a hard-to-call category: Kristen Stewart’s remarkable transformation into Princess Diana in “Spencer” and Nicole Kidman’s star turn as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” will definitely run her close. If Olivia Colman hadn’t won this award in 2019, then she would probably be a stronger contender for her role as Leda in “The Lost Daughter.” Penélope Cruz was superb in “Parallel Mothers,” but would be a surprise winner here.

Our prediction: Kristen Stewart

Best Actor

Javier Bardem put in a great performance as Lucille Ball’s on- and offscreen husband Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” but may be let down by the role itself, which lacked the depth to really dazzle. He’s an outsider in this category. In fact, it’s tough to see anyone beating out the clear favorite Will Smith (pictured), whose portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard” was both passionate and powerful, commanding the screen. And has already won him a slew of awards. The third nominee to play a real person — Andrew Garfield as the musical genius Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — created an energetic and eye-catching turn, but won’t win. Smith’s strongest challenge comes from the final two nominees — Denzel Washington was as compelling as ever in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Benedict Cumberbatch’s fierce take on a character blinded by self-deception in “The Power of the Dog” was superb.

Our prediction: Will Smith

Best Supporting Actress

The five nominees all put in superb performances, but the smart money for this year’s award is on Ariana DeBose (pictured, front left) for her scene-stealing work as Anita in “West Side Story.” Her main competition will come from Kirsten Dunst (as widow and alcoholic Rose in “The Power of the Dog”), whom the Academy have long spurned (this is her first nomination) and Aunjanue Ellis, who went toe-to-toe with Will Smith at his best in “King Richard” and came out shining. The revered Dame Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Irish up-and-comer Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) are rank outsiders.

Our prediction: Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actor

“The Power of the Dog” sees two of its co-stars nominated — Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee — both of whom would be deserving winners. J.K. Simmons is a magnificent actor, one of the best around, but will not win this year for his work in “Being the Ricardos.” Nor will Ciarán Hinds, nominated for a fine performance in “Belfast.” It will be a huge surprise if Troy Kòtsur (pictured) doesn’t win this prize; first of all, it might be the ‘safest’ category for the Academy to recognize “CODA” in (Kòtsur is the first deaf male to be nominated for an acting Oscar) and, secondly, he gave a brilliant performance.

Our prediction: Troy Kòtsur

  'Entangled Existence' runs until May 14 at Zawyeh Gallery in Dubai
Nabil Anani

‘The Land and I’

Zawyeh Gallery’s latest exhibition brings together work from six artists “to express how their existence is entangled with the land and nature.” Anani’s contributions, the gallery states, are “dreamy landscapes that can only be found in a utopic Palestine free of occupation.” The series follows the show’s brief to the letter, showing female forms entwined with tree roots — symbolizing Mother Earth and ‘the motherland.’

Bashir Qonqar

‘The Red Tree’

The Austria-based artist used his work for the show to explore the woods “as a metaphor for life and existence,” in bright, vibrant, layered paintings. “Although the woods stand as a metaphor for a safe internal sanctuary, they also become a source of constant fear of him,” the gallery states in the show brochure.

Bashar Alhroub

‘Meditation 1’

Ramallah-based multimedia artist Alhroub shares a major influence with many of his compatriots: A longing for “a feeling of attachment and a sense of significant ownership of that place.” His “Meditation” series reflects “a colorful connection between his soul and the colorful skies, but this connection is obstructed by entangled branches of tall trees.”

  The groundbreaking Syrian qanun player talks influences, sexism and 'home'
DUBAI: The Syrian musician Maya Youssef was only eight years old when she was told something that changed her life. Youssef was on her way through Damascus to a music lesson in a taxi with her mother, when she heard the intriguing sounds of the qanun on the radio. She asked the taxi driver what the instrument was and he said that the qanun was traditionally played only by men.

“I said: ‘I will play it. You’ll see.’ And he just laughed at me,” Youssef tells Arab News. 

It was no laughing matter for Youssef. She signed up for qanun classes and studied music for five years at the prestigious Higher Institute of Music in Damascus.

She signed up for qanun classes and studied music for five years at the prestigious Higher Institute of Music in Damascus. (Supplied)

Youssef recalls that time — long before the harrowing civil war — as a “golden age” for Syria’s art scene; buzzing and full of opportunities. She joined a traveling ensemble of female musicians reviving traditional Arabic music. They performed as far away as China. “The qanun has been my companion ever since,” she says.

Youssef always had the head — or the ears — for music. Every evening, she and her family enjoyed listening sessions, taking in African, Western and Arabic classical compositions, from Umm Kulthum to Bach.

“I was humming and tapping all the time, since I was very little,” she says with a chuckle. She is known today as the ‘Queen of the Qanun,’ but when she first started out professionally, a few eyebrows were raised.

Youssef always had the head — or the ears — for music. (Supplied)

“Music should never be gendered,” she says. “But the reality is that, in Arab (music), women are a very small minority. We are maybe three to five percent of qanun players. I have a theory about that. I think because the qanun is such an important instrument — it sits at the heart of the ensemble — the minute you have a qanun in your lap, then you have the spotlight on you. Perhaps for somebody who doesn’t accept a woman being in the spotlight or being powerful, they would find that radical. It’s not very long ago that somebody called me a radical. It’s a symbol of hidden power, so to speak, which is why I think we don’t see many women playing it.”

The qanun is held in great reverence in Arabic culture. It is mentioned in the famed folk tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights” and its name translates means ‘law.’ With 78 strings, it’s not an easy instrument to master. Youssef’s qanun is made of maple wood, and was constructed by a craftsman in Aleppo.

The qanun is held in great reverence in Arabic culture. (|Supplied)

It is often referred to as ‘the piano of the Arab world,’ and like the piano it is capable of producing melodies that are nostalgic, melancholic, and/or cheerful.

“It’s very closely connected to human emotion,” Youssef says. “It makes me feel everything across the spectrum. All of my music is a journey through sorrow and loss, but it always goes towards hope and joy.” 

In 2007, Youssef left Damascus for Dubai and then moved to Oman, where she taught music. London has been her home for the past 10 years. When the war broke out in her country, it was a heartbreaking experience that inspired her to compose her own music for the first time, leading to “Syrian Dreams,” her debut album.

A special commission from London’s Leighton House Museum also awaits Youssef. (Supplied)

“Making music was like an act of defiance: I am playing music, I am alive, I am carrying the tradition of my ancestors in me,” she says. “If you are in a state of destruction and then you hear a bird sing, you cannot not feel hope.”

2022 is set to be a busy year for Youssef. This week she will embark on a UK tour that will last nearly three months. She is also going to release a new concept album “Finding Home,” on March 25, introducing some Western instruments to her sound.

“Before, ‘home,’ to me, was a physical place. Syria will always be in my heart, but now I feel ‘home’ has changed from a place to a state. A state where you feel at peace,” she explains. 

A special commission from London’s Leighton House Museum also awaits Youssef. She will compose music inspired by the museum’s interiors, particularly its stunning Arab Hall, which is full of tiles from Damascus. The refurbished museum is expected to reopen its doors in the summer, and Youssef will perform her piece in a setting that is emotionally and physically familiar. It is, in a way, a moment of coming full circle. 

