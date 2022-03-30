Comedy show about Muslim all-female punk band nominated for TV BAFTA 

Nida Manzoor, who created, wrote and directed the sitcom, is nominated for the Writer: Comedy and Emerging Talent: Fiction awards, while Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan, who stars as lead guitar player Amina, is up for Female Performance in a Comedy Program.
The show is also nominated for the Scripted Comedy, Custom Design, and Scripted Casting awards
The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on May 8 and the TV Craft ceremony on April 24.
Exercise offers wide-ranging benefits to expectant mothers
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: “The body is always changing, whether it’s working hard to grow and nurture a baby or conquer everyday life,” said Ellis Harwood, a pre and postnatal pilates specialist, doula and co-founder of the “Mother Tongue” podcast.
Harwood and her co-host Maryanne Ellis, who are both from Britain and now call the UAE home, founded the inclusive podcast to support expat mothers across the region and create unity between moms who might be away from their families and friends.
They also offer non-judgmental advice, covering topics such as traveling with babies and the products they swear by, as well as dispelling common pregnancy myths.
One such misconception is that women should not train or exercise while they are pregnant.
However, according to Ellis, there are plenty of benefits to be reaped from staying active while pregnant, including reducing backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling as well as boosting energy and sleep quality, preventing excess weight gain and promoting muscle tone, strength and endurance for labor.
Other possible benefits include a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, potentially shortening labor and reducing the risk of requiring a cesarean section.
But some mothers are not interested in running or strength training. Ellis has an alternative: Adding pilates to their workout regime.
Ellis, who is a pre and postnatal pilates instructor at MyCore, a studio in Dubai’s Science Park, believes it is never too early nor too late in your pregnancy to start introducing pilates — even if you have never done it before.
“Pilates exercises have several variations that can be scaled up or down depending on experience and competence, in which your instructor will judge and guide accordingly,” Ellis said.
There is a great variety of pilates classes available, so finding the right one for you can sometimes be tricky to navigate.
“First and foremost, I would encourage everyone to start with mat pilates to ensure the fundamentals of pilates are understood and practiced before exploring equipment classes such as reformer,” she said, adding: “Not only are the results better but the risk of injury is significantly reduced. I believe the energy and expertise of the instructor play a huge role when choosing a class. I love teaching upbeat and high-energy prenatal mat pilates ensuring I provide my clients the knowledge and comfort that everything they are doing is completely safe and adapted for pregnancy.
“Finally, it’s very important to check that the instructor is pre and postnatally trained in order for safety not to be compromised.”
She also warned that many people do not understand that prenatal pilates can help with labor as it focuses heavily on pelvic floor engagement, strengthening and also release, which is hugely beneficial in labor.
See below for Ellis’ top tips for getting back into exercise after having a baby:
Don’t underestimate the importance of seeing a women’s health physio to check both your pelvic floor and diastasis (abdominal separation) before exercising.
Take it slow, you can do more harm than good by rushing into high-impact movement.
Prioritize movement, not just for the physical benefits but more for the mental improvements. Hormones, lack of sleep and motherhood challenges can seem a whole lot lighter after a little exercise.
The Hollywood star announced her engagement in November, posting a series of snaps that showed off her diamond engagement ring.
The actress and financier were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.
In May 2020, the “Mean Girls” star’s mother Dina Lohan spoke of Shammas, saying: “Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now, but that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, she will.”
Yara Shahidi set to star in new Dior Forever campaign
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Yara Shahidi is set to star in a new Dior Forever campaign at the Salk Institute alongside “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
The news comes after the part-Middle Eastern star’s first makeup campaign as the face for Dior was released in January.
The French luxury maison appointed the “Grown-ish” actress as a global brand ambassador in July of 2021, tapping the 21-year-old to be the face of its fashion and cosmetics lines.
The new campaign is set to be released in January 2023 and is going to boast the foundation’s 24-hour wear, cleaner formula and skincare attributes.
Directed by Swiss photographer and director Damien Krisl and lensed by fashion photographer Camilla Akrans, the forthcoming advertorial was shot at the Salk Institute, a Modernist research facility in La Jolla, San Diego, created by architect Louis Kahn and known for its brutalist design, bold lines and open spaces.
Shahidi took to her Instagram account to share a look at the upcoming ad campaign with her 6.9 million followers. “A beautiful day,” she captioned the image of her and fellow Dior brand ambassador Taylor-Joy walking toward the camera in Grecian-style gowns.
Shahidi has held the Dior ambassadorship well, even before becoming a part of the luxury house’s family. The actress has worn Dior many times in the past. At the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Shahidi arrived wearing a heavily beaded tan Dior gown with a train veil to match.
A few months before that, she turned heads at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards wearing a delicately embroidered top, worn beneath a bell-sleeved blouse and paired with a tulle skirt plucked from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s tarot-themed Spring 2021 Dior Haute Couture collection.
At the 2021 Emmy Awards in September, the US-Iranian star was a vision on the red carpet in an electric green off-the-shoulder gown courtesy of Dior.
More recently, Shahidi attended the Dior Womenswear fall 2022 fashion show in Paris sporting black biker shorts, a short-caped trench coat, biker boots and two vivid green classic Dior bags: a micro Lady Dior and a small-sized Saddle.
Giorgio Armani to launch third hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is getting a new Armani Hotel. Armani Hotels & Resorts and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have signed a contract for the property that will be managed by the Emaar Hospitality Group.
The Diriyah transplant will be Armani’s third property globally, alongside the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, which marked their 10-year anniversaries in 2021.
The DGDA will closely collaborate with Italian luxury designer Giorgio Armani and his in-house interior design team for the upcoming project.
“Armani Hotel Diriyah allows me to interpret my idea of lifestyle and hospitality in a particularly subtle and embracing way,” said Armani in a released statement.
“After celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge. I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope,” he added.
The hotel is expected to include 70 lavishly designed rooms, a high-end spa and two restaurants.
It will be designed and furnished exclusively by Armani Casa and will include landscaped rooftops and terraces, as well as voluminous interiors and outdoor pools.