Syria’s Ramadan drummers defiant as tradition wanes

DAMASCUS: Ramadan drummers who awaken the faithful for their pre-dawn meal are dying out across the Muslim world but the tradition lives on in Syria’s capital despite growing reliance on smart phones.
Around one hour before the call to prayer rings out at dawn, Ramadan drummers, known as Musaharati, walk through narrow streets to wake the faithful.
They include Hasan Al-Rashi, 60, one of the 30 Musaharati left in Damascus.
His voice breaks the nightime silence in the capital’s Old City, as he sings and pounds his drum.
“Despite the advent of smart phones and other technologies, people still like to wake up to the voice of the Musaharati,” Rashi told AFP.
“The Musaharati is a part of the customs and traditions of the people of Damascus during the month of Ramadan,” he added.
“It is a heritage that we will not leave behind.”
While performing his Musaharati task, Rashi carries a bamboo cane in one hand and a drum made of goatskin in the other.
He walks quickly from home to home, using his stick to tap on doors of families who have asked for his services.
“Wake up for Suhur (pre-dawn meal), Ramadan has come to visit you,” Rashi sings.
Although they do receive gifts, the Musaharati don’t usually expect financial rewards.
They sometimes carry bags or straw baskets to store food and other gifts that are given to them.
For Rashi, it’s not about the freebies.
“We feel joy when we go out every day,” he said.
“Some children follow us sometimes and ask to beat the drum,” Rashi added.
Ahead of the call to prayer, Sharif Resho asks one of his neighbors for a glass of water before the start of his fast.
The 51-year-old Musaharati usually accompanies Rashi every night, also beating his drum and singing.
“My equipment is simple, it is my voice, my drum and my stick,” he said.
Resho, whose father was also a Ramadan drummer, has carried out Musaharati duties for nearly a quarter of a century.
Syria’s more than decade-long war and the coronavirus pandemic did not stop him from carrying on, he said.
“I will keep waking people up for Suhur as long as I have a voice in my throat,” Resho told AFP.
“It is a duty I inherited from my father, that I will pass on to my son.”
Middle Eastern refugees report violent treatment by Polish authorities
‘I think I was finally broken’ in Polish detention center, says Syrian refugee
Guards greeted new detainees by saying ‘welcome to Guantanamo’
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Middle Eastern refugees who were arbitrarily detained by Polish authorities after crossing from Belarus in 2021 have detailed violent treatment against them.
Amnesty International interviewed asylum seekers stuck in Poland who exposed the suffering they have endured at the hands of border officials.
Many of them were being held in Wedrzyn detention center, which holds up to 600 people, and where overcrowding was rife. Guards greeted new detainees by saying “welcome to Guantanamo.”
Khafiz, a Syrian refugee in Wedrzyn, told Amnesty: “Most days we were woken up by the sounds of tanks and helicopters, followed by gunshots and explosions. This would go on all day, sometimes.
“When you have nowhere to go, no activities (to) take your mind off it or a space for even a brief respite, this was intolerable.”
He added: “After all the torture in prison in Syria, threats to my family, and then months on the road, I think I was finally broken in Wedrzyn.”
Violent forcible returns have been another feature of Polish mistreatment, with border guards reportedly coercing refugees into signing documents that included incriminating information.
Yezda, an Iraqi-Kurdish woman, panicked after Polish authorities told her that she, her husband and three children were being sent back to Iraq.
She threatened to take her own life, but Polish authorities continued with their plans to force her and her family back to the struggle they had escaped.
“I knew I could not go back to Iraq and I was ready to die in Poland. While I was crying like that, two guards restrained me and my husband, tied our hands behind our backs, and a doctor gave us an injection that made us very weak and sleepy,” she told Amnesty.
“My head was not clear, but I could hear my children, who were in the room with us, crying and screaming. We were asked to go through the airport security and the guards told us to behave on the plane. But I refused to go,” she added.
“I remember noticing that I didn’t even have any shoes on, as in the chaos at the camp, they slipped off my feet. My head was not clear, and I couldn’t see my husband or the children, but I remember that they forced me on the plane that was full of people. I was still crying and pleading with the police not to take us.”
In the end, her refusal was successful and her family remain in a camp in Poland, though border guards broke her foot during the struggle to get her on the plane to Iraq.
Almost all the people Amnesty interviewed said they were traumatized after fleeing conflict and being trapped for months on the border.
They were suffering from complex psychological injuries including anxiety, insomnia, depression and frequent suicidal thoughts.
Amnesty said these mental health struggles were “undoubtedly exacerbated” by the abuse suffered in Poland, warning that psychological support was unavailable for most of the asylum seekers.
No compensation for Iraqi claiming Australian airstrike killed family
Unnamed man says 35 people were killed in 2017 attack in Mosul
Australian Defence Force chief, US govt said reports of civilian deaths were ‘credible’
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News
LONDON: An Iraqi man who says 35 members of his family were killed in an airstrike by the Australian Defence Force in Mosul in 2017 will not receive compensation.
The man, who lives in Iraq and remains unnamed, applied for a “grace payment” from the Australian government, requesting a settlement in the low hundreds of thousands of Australian dollars.
Such payments are awarded in cases where evidence is provided that the actions of Australian state actors cause unintended consequences.
However, the claimant’s case was rejected in December 2021 despite the person who handled the claim not being given access to an ADF file on the incident, but accepting its advice that there was not enough proof to confirm that civilians had died as a result of its actions.
The incident in question occurred as part of an ADF attack on Daesh militants in Mosul on June 13, 2017, which accidentally hit a residential building in Al-Shafaar neighborhood.
The man says 14 children were among the dead, as were nine women and two imams sheltering with them.
Evidence provided included statements by ADF personnel — including Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, chief of joint operations — made in February 2019 that Australian planes had dropped bombs in the area that day.
Hupfeld said the strikes were called in by Iraqi forces fighting Daesh, and coalition forces only became aware of allegations that they had hit civilian targets after a report was published by independent website Airwars sometime later, making it difficult to verify the facts of the matter.
He added that the allegation was “credible,” but that estimates suggested 6-18 people had been killed.
A 2019 US Department of Defense report also said claims of a coalition airstrike hitting civilians that day were “credible,” estimating that 11 people had died.
Hupfeld said: “We do not definitively know how these people were killed, but we do know from our review of the events that our aircrew made no error in this mission. They delivered their ordinance precisely on to the designated target in accordance with their rules of engagement. All authorities for the strike were valid and lawful.
“There was no specific intelligence to indicate civilians were present at the targeted site, but given the urgent circumstances facing the Iraqi forces at the time, it was impossible to be certain.
“We’re not blaming the Iraqi security forces for this event or this incident. We’re very cognisant of the risk of inflicting civilian casualties in a very intense, complex war zone.
“The action in Mosul was the most ferocious air campaign that we have seen in our generation. It is an unfortunate consequence of war that these civilian casualties have occurred, and as I’ve said, this is not lost on us.”
Lawyers acting for the Iraqi man requested an internal review of the case on March 29 and that a new delegate handle the case.
Jacinta Lewin SC said: “To the extent that there is uncertainty about the precise details of the Australian airstrikes, this is a product of (the ADF’s) refusal to provide information about them.
“(Its) refusal should strengthen, rather than weaken, the conclusion that there is a real likelihood that Australian airstrikes were responsible for the deaths.”
Israeli military say it opened fire at a man throwing a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle driving on a West Bank highway late Sunday
Updated 11 April 2022
AP
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said early Monday, the latest in a growing wave of violence that has erupted during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The Israeli military said it opened fire at a man throwing a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle driving on a West Bank highway late Sunday. The shooting raised to three the number of Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem.
Ramadan this year converges with major Jewish and Christian holidays. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.
Israel has stepped up its military activity in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in four deadly attacks inside Israel in recent weeks. At the same time, it has taken a series of steps to try to calm the situation, including granting thousands of Palestinians from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip permits to work inside Israel.
Palestinian health officials identified the man killed in the latest shooting late Sunday as 21-year-old Muhammad Ali Ahmed Ghoneim.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian women. The Israeli army said one had stabbed and lightly wounded a policeman in the city of Hebron. The other was an unarmed woman who it said ignored warning shots and calls to stop as she approached a checkpoint near Bethlehem.
Palestinian assailants often carry out attacks at checkpoints in the West Bank. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the Israeli military often uses excessive force and in some cases has injured or killed people who were not involved in violence.
The European Union’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinian territories, accused Israel of using unacceptable excessive force in fatally shooting the unarmed woman. “This incidence must be swiftly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” it wrote on Twitter.
In a separate incident on Monday, the military said two Israeli citizens arrived at a West Bank checkpoint near the city of Nablus with gunshot wounds. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the two had attempted to visit Joseph's Tomb, which had been vandalized a day earlier, and were attacked by unidentified assailants.
A day earlier, a group of Palestinians set the tomb ablaze before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces. The shrine, located on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, is a frequent flashpoint site. Some Jews believe it is the burial place of the biblical Joseph, while Muslims believe it is the tomb of a sheikh.
The army escorts Jewish worshipers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.
Iran says US ‘imposing new conditions’ in nuclear talks
Tehran will not retreat from ‘nuclear rights,’ says Raisi
MPs set conditions for reviving pact
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that Washington was “imposing new conditions” in the negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement.
“On the issue of lifting sanctions, they (the Americans) are interested in proposing and imposing new conditions outside the negotiations,” the minister said.
“In the last two or three weeks, the American side has made excessive demands that contradict some paragraphs of the text,” he added.
Iran has been engaged for a year in negotiations with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the US indirectly in Vienna to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“The Americans keep talking about the need for direct negotiations, but we have not seen the benefit of direct talks with the United States,” Amir-Abdollahian said.
“We seek the lifting of sanctions, but with dignity and with a lasting agreement,” the foreign minister said, adding that “Iran has stood and will stand by its red lines.”
His remarks follow President Ebrahim Raisi’s earlier assertion that Tehran would not give up its right to develop its nuclear industry for peaceful purposes, and all parties involved in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord should respect this.
“For more than the one-hundredth time, our message from Tehran to Vienna is that we will not back off from the Iranian people’s nuclear rights ... not even an iota,” Raisi said on Saturday in a speech marking Iran’s Nuclear Technology Day.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
The US is considering removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its foreign terrorist organizations blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force, Iranian and Western sources had told Reuters.
A senior administration official said President Joe Biden did not intend to remove the group from the terrorism designation, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who specializes in intelligence matters, reported on Friday.
Iranian state media reported that Iranian MPs had set conditions for the revival of the 2015 pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington would not quit it.
“The United States should give legal guarantees, approved by its ... Congress, that it will not exit the pact again,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement signed by 250 MPs out of a total of 290.
The letter also said that under a revived pact the US should not be able to “use pretexts to trigger the snapback mechanism,” under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated.
How AI is advancing the Middle East’s goal of sustainable fishing
Experts working on new Nile project say digital tools can transform sustainability and help support UNSDGs
AI offers hope to challenges relating to region’s food security and depleting resources in the world’s oceans
Updated 11 April 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Dutch academics and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization have launched a vital new project that is using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to improve the identification and measurement of fish species and stocks in the Nile Basin.
It could become a key tool in the quest for sustainability and food security by improving the collection of vital data from fishing communities around the region.
The initiative, supported by Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, is the latest development in a decades-long effort launched in the 1970s by FAO to help countries carry out better identification of species for fisheries purposes, so that the collection of data about fish catches can be enhanced and the fishing industry improved.
“This helps people to understand long-term trends in what is happening with fisheries through time,” said Kim Friedman, a senior fishery resources officer at FAO. “The initial push was mainly to do species identification guides and most of these were done with the museums of the world, so that a country could pick up a guide and know exactly which species it was. But then we started to also do posters and pocket guides so people could carry them in boats.”
The tools have evolved thanks to critical new work, supported by artificial intelligence, that could transform ocean-conservation efforts that are much needed given that many of the world’s fish species are in decline.
Once a very costly, time-consuming process carried out by observers on vessels, species tracking using advanced technology can now be so detailed that the data can even pinpoint the freshness of fish.
Edwin van Helmond, a fisheries scientist at Wageningen Marine Research, which is part of WUR, said that the potential for the use of AI and other technologies in supporting fisheries management is huge.
“The fact that detailed catch information can be collected through algorithms, without the presence of experts, makes data collection available in remote areas,” he told Arab News. “Data can be sent or collected at a later stage or directly stored in a data cloud and made remotely available for experts.”
He believes such technology will also greatly benefit food security in the long term, which is a major challenge facing the Gulf region, and also the sustainable management of natural resources, which begins with the collection of sufficient data.
“To be able to perform a good assessment of the available resources, in this case local fish stocks, you need good data,” he said. “This includes detailed catch information by species, catch weight, and length frequencies.
“These variables form the input for any stock-assessment model, and with these models you can calculate sustainable harvest quantities without the danger of over exploitation, which equates to sustainable management of local fish stocks and long-term food security.”
FAO is now trying to make the technology more accessible so that more people in the industry can benefit from it, which in turn will help the organization expand its data sets. Comprehensive information about each species would be used to build algorithms that can identify species and their locations and recognize any changes.
FASTFACTS
Climate change, diminishing fish stocks and over-fishing are threatening coastal communities.
AI and mobile apps are helping fishermen worldwide engage in sustainable fishing practices.
Once such algorithms are developed, an app will allow users to search for specific species using imagery that can unlock information such as the features of the species, food values and other fisheries-related data.
“In the future, anyone, even a fisherman, could take pictures of his catch, send them off, get the species identification and, potentially, also some metrics like the size of the fish,” eventually developing a portfolio of trends in the waters in which they work, Helmond said.
The project in the Nile Basin, which will run for three to five years, will also look at certain country requirements in terms of languages, reporting and ensuring data sets meet the desired levels of security.
So far, e. The system mirrors recreational fishing identification efforts in European rivers and lakes, where communities fund systems that can identify catches and develop appropriate codes of practice among themselves.
“This then feeds back into understanding how well the different rivers or lake systems are doing and which ones maybe need to be augmented with hatchery-reared fish,” Friedman said.
“It allows people to link up with others who would not have potentially linked up in the past.”
A key to success will be data gathering by as many stakeholders as possible, said Friedman. The resultant benefits for all those involved will be the best possible algorithms.
“There is also an ability for us to start to collect pictures from around the Nile to tell people they can catch this type of fish in good sizes and condition in a specific location,” he added. “So (this addresses) issues about sustainability and also looking for market opportunities.”
The Global Fishing Watch platform, a collaboration between Google, nonprofit environmental digital-mapping organization SkyTruth and conservation organization Oceana, was one of the first attempts to combine AI with satellite data to observe fishing activity.
The technology also offers hope for efforts to address diminishing freshwater resources across the region, which has some of the lowest levels of fresh water in the world, mainly in the form of underground, non-renewable stocks. Freshwater reserves have fallen by 60 percent in the past four decades, according to FAO, and what remains is expected to diminish by 50 percent by 2050.
Advances in technology are expected to play a leading role in the creation of international policies to promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture and ensure their growth, with artificial intelligence helping to address what is now a global environmental concern. The data that is gathered will allow fish and seafood retailers and customers to be more aware of whether what they are selling and consuming is sustainable.
Innovation also holds the key to making farming and the entire agri-food value chain more attractive, creating business and employment opportunities and helping the region to achieve food security, sustainable agriculture and the objectives of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu believes the latest collaborative project is a vital step toward achieving this.
“A focused and strengthened framework between FAO and Wageningen University and Research will allow our partnership to better align efforts and resources for greater impact in meeting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.
In addition to the Nile project, FAO and WUR are collaborating on several other initiatives related to the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture value chains.
In the African, Caribbean and Pacific States, for example, a joint project called FISH4ACP is providing expertise on multi-stakeholder partnerships that is contributing to food security and increased nutrition, prosperity and job creation.
Just last month, authorities in Saudi Arabia, which is responsible for 49 percent of the Gulf’s aquaculture, announced they are working to establish a regional center for fisheries as part of wider goals to diversify the national economy and address food security.
Friedman said that such initiatives have the potential to rapidly spread across the region and beyond.
“If we look back through time, all the regional guides that were put together to understand fisheries started off in certain regions and now are global,” he said.
“I suspect we will have the same thing happen not just for the Nile, but for inshore fisheries, pelagic (open sea) fisheries and so on, based on the opportunities that AI will offer us.”