Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan Recipes: Lentil and vegetable soup

Ramadan Recipes: Lentil and vegetable soup
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Lentil and vegetable soup

Ramadan Recipes: Lentil and vegetable soup
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Lentils originated in Arabia, with records showing references to the legume in pharaonic texts, as well as ancient Iraqi and Shami scrolls and scripts.

The legume grew in popularity around the Middle East and was exported further afield by merchants.

Lentil soup has been a popular dish since the days of ancient Egypt. It is rich in vitamins and proteins, and is suitable for infants aged six months and older. People in the Middle East also drink the soup during winter to boost the immune system and ward off illness.

In this recipe, which is suitable for vegans and those following a keto diet, a variety of vegetables is added to provide extra flavor and visual appeal.

For the ingredients, you need 250 grams cooked lentils, 250 grams spinach, one onion, one red bell pepper, one potato, two cloves of minced garlic, one large carrot, one liter of vegetable stock, two tablespoons of chopped parsley, one tablespoon of chopped coriander, and salt and pepper.

Dice the carrot, red bell pepper, potato and onion, and place in separate bowls.

In a large pot, add a small amount of olive oil at medium heat, then add the onion and stir until golden brown. Then add the garlic and stir again. After 30 seconds, add the potato and mix for two minutes, then add the carrot and red bell pepper.

Pour the vegetable stock after five minutes, add the salt and pepper for seasoning, and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the lentil and spinach and cook for five added minutes.

After the soup is ready, let it cool a little, garnish with the parsley and coriander, and serve. Lemon and chili flakes can be added for more flavor if desired.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Ramadan Recipes: Baba ghanoush

Ramadan Recipes: Baba ghanoush
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Baba ghanoush

Ramadan Recipes: Baba ghanoush
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Baba ghanoush is a traditional Middle Eastern eggplant dip made with a handful of green vegetables and pomegranates, and served cold or at room temperature.

Many similar dishes across the region are based on the iconic dip, such as mutabbal and raheb.

The cold appetizer is a popular iftar accompaniment among Arabs during Ramadan.

The name baba ghanoush is derived from two Arabic words. Baba translates to “father” and  ghanoush means “pampered.”

There are several stories about the origins of the dish. The most popular dates back to  a city in the Levant in the first century, when a Christian priest was nicknamed baba ghanoush by his students. One wanted to give him a meal as an appreciation gesture, and the dip was made from grilled eggplant mixture mixed with vegetables.

Baba ghanoush is suitable for vegans and people following ketogenic and gluten-free diets. Levantine, Turkish, Arab, and Shami restaurants usually serve the dish as an appetizer alongside mixed grills and bread.

To make baba ghanoush, you need one eggplant, a diced red bell pepper, a quarter cup of pomegranate seeds, a minced garlic clove, lemon juice, two tablespoons of chopped parsley, one tablespoon of chopped mint, two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and one tablespoon of pomegranate molasses, salt and pepper.

First, roast the eggplants in a preheated oven at 240 degrees Celsius for at least 30 minutes. Make sure to pierce the skins a few times with the point of a knife.

Allow the eggplant to cool then peel the black skin off the cooked fruit and chop it with a knife until it forms a smooth paste.

Move the paste into a mixing bowl to add the rest of the ingredients, including lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and chopped herbs. Mix well, then add the bell pepper, half the olive oil and pomegranate.

Serve the Baba ghanoush in a bowl and garnish it with pomegranate seeds and molasses with a drizzle of olive oil. Serve it next to your main dish or enjoy it as a light sahoor snack.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel

Ramadan Recipes: Falafel
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Falafel is a popular dish in the Middle East that can be a side dish or the main course. It is also treated as fast food, made of a mixture of chickpeas, fresh and dried herbs, and spices.

While countries like Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and others claim falafel belongs to them, the dish is known to be of Egyptian origin.

Falafel was invented around 140 years ago, with French journalist Paul Balta and Syrian historian Farouk Mardam Bey showing that falafel first appeared in Egyptian literature after the British occupation in 1882.

Both men suggest that British officers, who had acquired a taste for Indian fried vegetable croquettes, asked for a similar dish using local ingredients, and Egyptians came up with falafel.

Falafel is a dish that vegans and vegetarians can enjoy as it is dairy-free and consists of legumes, herbs, and spices.

To make the dish you need two cups of dried chickpeas, one tsp of baking soda, one tsp of baking powder, one cup of parsley,  half a cup of coriander, half a cup of mint, one tbsp of ground cumin, one tbsp of ground coriander, one tsp cayenne pepper (optional), two tbsp toasted sesame seeds, one onion, six garlic cloves, salt and pepper, flatbread, tahini, tomato, cucumber, parsley, pickle, and chilli sauce.

Soak the dried chickpeas in water overnight, adding baking soda, mixing and leaving it at room temperature for 8 -12 hours. The next day, chop the onion, garlic, and herbs, add them to a food processor with the chickpeas, baking powder, sesame seeds, and the spices, and half blend until the mixture resembles coarse sand.

Shape the falafel into balls and fry them until they turn dark brown.

For the tahini salad, mix tahini with diced tomatoes and cucumbers, then add salt and lemon juice.

Place falafel inside the bread, add tahini salad on top, add pickles or chilli sauce if desired, roll the bread, and serve.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22
Updated 13 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22

Where We Are Going Today: Catch22
Updated 13 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

The newly opened Catch22 at Nakheel Mall in Riyadh offers a fun and upbeat casual dining experience, with a menu that includes international favorites such as sushi, burgers and quesadillas.
Already a favorite in Dubai, where it has two locations, Catch22’s latest venue is its second in the Saudi capital, after the one at The Zone. It is the perfect setting for a casual meal with friends or family.
One of its attractions is the sheer diversity of the menu; unlike many other restaurants in the area that have a more narrow focus, Catch22 is sure to have something to please everyone, including sushi lovers, Mexican food enthusiasts and fans of classic diner favorites.
The restaurant offers a wide-ranging breakfast menu but during our visit we focused on some of its lunch and dinner favorites.
The starter options include a variety of salads, nachos and calamari dishes. The chopped buffalo chicken salad, tossed with a house-made secret sauce, was perfect for sharing. The C22 shrimp was highly recommended by our waiter but we found it to be a very average dynamite shrimp dish and nothing to write home about.
From the main dishes, we recommend trying the double stack Angus club sandwich or the creamy chicken pasta. These are definitely menu highlights, along with the salmon tartare for fish or sushi lovers.
In terms of burgers, they offer a vegan option but we opted for the grandma burger, which is Catch22’s version of a classic cheeseburger and was definitely one of the top options we ordered.
We also tried the southern-fried chicken burger with honey mustard slaw. The chicken was very crispy but the flavors were decidedly average.
Despite offering such a large menu, our food was served at the perfect temperature with very limited waiting time. The interior of the restaurant provides a bright pop of color and graphics reflecting Saudi culture in a fun and upbeat way. The restaurant even offers a mirror photo booth where diners can take pictures to remind them of their meal — and share on social media. The staff are very friendly and outgoing and helped to create a memorable dining experience.
The restaurant can be found inside the new expansion to Nakheel Mall, tucked away at the edge of the movie theater, so it might be a little difficult for some visitors to locate but is definitely worth seeking out.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Ramadan Recipes: Muhammara

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Muhammara

Photo/Supplied
  • To make Muhammara, you need two red bell peppers, one red onion, four garlic cloves, one red chilli, pomegranate molasses, fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, 50 grams of toasted walnuts, salt and pepper
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Muhammara is a brown-red thick spicy dip made of roasted walnut and red bell peppers, served cold or at room temperature as an appetizer, or as a main breakfast dish.

It is popular across the Arab world, served next to grilled fish and beef dishes in most Levant and Turkish restaurants.

Muhammara is a light dish associated with Aleppo in Syria. People usually enjoy eating it as one of a mezze platter selection on the table during Ramadan, especially in Turkey, Palestine, Jordan, and Lebanon.

It is believed that the dip arrived in Saudi Arabia through the Shami people, who came to perform Hajj or Umrah or to trade.

With the rise of veganism, some people depend on the side dish as their go-to main snack. Our recipe, however, is designed to allow everyone to enjoy the dip worry-free.

To make Muhammara, you need two red bell peppers, one red onion, four garlic cloves, one red chilli, pomegranate molasses, fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, 50 grams of toasted walnuts, salt and pepper.

First, preheat the oven to 220 C to toast the walnuts for 20 minutes, to get a delicious roasted flavor. Then roast the red bell peppers on an open burner until the flesh is softened and roasted through, so you can peel off the skin easily and get a smoky taste.

Toss all the ingredients into a food processor, season it with salt and pepper, add the walnuts and blitz until you get a smooth, homogeneous mixture.

Spread the muhammara on a plate, and keep in in the fridge.

Once it is iftar time, drizzle it with olive oil, garnish with any greens, and serve it with a bread of your choice.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes Muhammara Saudi Arabia

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Seekh kabab, which literally translates to kabab on a skewer, is a simple and flavorful meat dish that is marinated in aromatic spices and grilled to perfection before serving with onion rings and fresh coriander or a yogurt raita dip.

Here, Sadab Qureshi, head chef at Rangoli Yas Island, shares his delicious and uncomplicated seekh kabab recipe for a no-fuss iftar.

Portrait of chef Sadab Qureshi. Supplied

Ingredients:

500-gram mutton (keema, minced)

400-gram chicken (minced)

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp onion paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

3/4 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves, onion rings and lemon wedges, for garnishing

Method:

In a bowl mix together the mutton mince and chicken mince. Mix them with your hands.

Add ginger-garlic paste to it along with onion paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and mix nicely.

Add salt to taste. Mix. Cover and keep in the fridge for one hour.

Skewer the kebabs onto buttered skewers and grill or roast till the outside is nicely browned. Baste frequently with oil while grilling.

Once the kebabs are cooked, remove to a serving platter and garnish with onion rings, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon wedges.

Topics: Ramadan recipes Ramadan 2022

